100% clearance of cattle at Armoy mart

Have your say

A tremendous turnout of 280 head last Monday night, 31st July, at Armoy Mart with a superb trade for all types of cattle in a 100% clearance.

Steers sold to £1,350 for 580kgs, Heifers topped at £1,350 for 570kgs and Fat Cows to £1,190 for 750kgs

Leading prices

STEERS: PJ Dougan, Coleraine, (LIM) 580kgs £1,350, 600kgs £1,275, 535kgs £1,230. Ivan Smyth, Bushmills, (B/B) 580kgs £1,315. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, (LIM) 430kgs £1,060. S. Huey, Armoy, (DAQ) 360kgs £980. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, (LIM) 390kgs £970, 380kgs £890. Ronan McAffee, Ballymoney, (LIM) 300kgs £770, 300kgs £760, 320kgs £750. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, (LIM) 300kgs £740. M. Cochrane, Mosside, (A/A) 430kgs £890, 440kgs £890, 460kgs £900, 420kgs £820. John Surgenor, Dervock, (B/B) 630kgs £1,290. J McConaghy, Kilraughts, (S/H) 510kgs £1,070. Pat McCarry, Ballyvoy, (CHAR) 500kgs £1,040, 580kgs £1,230, 460kgs £1,020, 450kgs £930, 500kgs £1,000, 430kgs £900. Sam McAllister, Bushmills, (LIM) 630kgs £1,215, 605kgs £1,180, 600kgs £1,150. Brian McCloskey, Loughguile, (LIM) 440kgs £935. Stephen Cochrane, Portrush, (A/A) 520kgs £1,090, 490kgs £1,040, 510kgs £1,055, 460kgs £900. A+D Marshall, Cloghmills, (LIM) 500kgs £1,000. Brian Caldwell, Ballymena, (B/B) 440kgs £885. S. McDonnell, Ballyvoy, (CHAR) 300kgs £690, 380kgs £830. V. McHenry, Torr, (LIM) 400kgs £910. S. O’Kane, Carnlough, (CHAR) 300kgs, £680. Seamus Scullion, Martinstown, (CHAR), 460kgs £960, 400kgs £875. Sidney Dobbin, Bushmills, (FRES) 550kgs £1,070. Gavin Graham, Bushmills, (FRES) 670kgs £1,130, 660kgs £1,090, 630 £1,065, 660kgs £1,030. John Surgenor, Dervock, (B/B) 590kgs £1,100, 580kgs £1,000. Cahal McDonnell, Armoy, (LIM) 500kgs £980.

HEIFERS: Dominic McMullan, Dunloy, (CHAR), 570kgs £1,350, 560kgs £1,250, 470kgs £1,110, 550kgs £1,170, 500kgs £1,130, 460kgs £1,070, 510kgs £1,100, 480kgs £1,065, 470kgs £1,025, 460kgs £1,040, 470kgs £1,010, 490kgs £1,065, 470kgs £1,025, 400kgs £950, 410kgs £985, 415kgs £985. Wm Ward, Crumlin, (LIM) 550KGS £1,190, 540kgs £1,160, 570kgs £1,230. J. McConaghy, Kilraughts, (A/A) 490kgs £1,045, 470kgs £985, 480kgs £965. B. McCurdy, Bushmills, (LIM) 370kgs £755.

Pat McKay, Martinstown, (B/B) 470kgs £935, 480kgs £945. Harry Miller, Kells, (S/H) 490kgs £1,095. Michael McKenna, Dervock, (DAQ) 500kgs £970. Colm McFall, Bushmills, (CHAR) 600kgs £1,160, 630kgs £1,125, 600kgs £1,120. S. Huey, Armoy, (B/B) 400kgs £940. V. McErlain, Dunloy, (LIM) 415kgs £890. S. Scullion, Martinstown, (CHAR) 490kgs £960. Sandy O’Neill, Glenarm, (SALERS) 570kgs £1,100.

FAT COWS: V. McHenry, Torr, (CHAR) 750kgs £1,190. Michael McAuley, Martinstown, (LIM) 630kgs £940. John Todd, Ballycastle, (A/A) 560kgs £710. Dan Black, Glenariffe, (SH) 600kgs £860. Sandy O’Neill, Glenarm, (SALERS) 640kgs £850. C. Battersby, Bushmills, (A/A) 660kgs £755. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, (FRES) 580kgs, £840. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, (LIM) 490kgs, £945.

Sale each Monday night at 7pm

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son