160 cull cows sell to a steady trade at Markethill

An entry of 160 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 31st October sold in a steady trade.

Beef bred cows sold from £130 to £151 per 100 kilos for 740k at £1120. Cows/heifers sold to £172 per 100 kilos for 800k at £1380.

Clean cattle sold to £202 per 100 kilos for 620k at £1255 followed by £180 for 740k at £1340. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £105 to £117 per 100 kilos for 740k at £870. Second quality Friesian from £85 to £100 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £50 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Portadown farmer 804k £1380 £172.00; Newry farmer 742k £1120 £151.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 632k £895 £142.00; Portadown farmer 772k £1040 £134.00; Collone farmer 820k £1095 £134.00; Newry farmer 590k £760 £129.00; Mayobridge farmer 736k £930 £126.00; Jerrettspass farmer 658k £830 £126.00.

Clean cattle: Portadown farmer 620k £1255 £202.00; Newry farmer 746k £1340 £180.00; Armagh farmer 1010k £1500 £149.00.

Friesian cull cows: Newry farmer 742k £870 £117.00; Newry faremr 732k £840 £115.00; Armagh farmer 702k £800 £114.00; Newry farmer 654k £745 £114.00; Dromara farmer 590k £665 £113.00; Markethill farmer 590k £660 £112.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 668k £740 £111.00; Armagh farmer 678k £745 £110.00; Collone farmer 666k £725 £109.00; Scarva farmer 794k £860 £108.00.

Dairy stock sold at £1570 and £1500 each.

CALVES

130 calves: Quality bull calves under 6 weeks sold from £250 to a top of £370 for a 3 week old blue. Good quality heifer calves from £200 to £270 for a blue.

Bull calves: BB £370; BB £350; BB £340; Lim £315; AA £310; AA £285; BB £285; BB £280; Her £280; BB £275.

Heifer calves: BB £270; BB £260; Her £260; BB 250; BB £235; BB £225; BB 220.