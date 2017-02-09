240kg calf sells to £640 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A fantastic trade for cattle on Friday with weanling calves selling to £400 over their weight.

This was paid for a Ch male 240k at £640 from a Clanmaghery farm or 262p/k.

Other males from this farm reached 248p/k for 260k at £645.

Ch heifer calves reached 252p/k for 228k at £575.

A pen of outstanding male and female Lims from Kilkeel reached £850 for 398k, £825 for 376k, £715 for 304k and £690 for 282k.

A Hilltown farmer reached £700 for 330k and £690 for 320k.

A Millford farmer producer sold eight outstanding Lim and Ch heifers were a flying trade to £1200 twice for 598k from Aughrim with others at £1155, £1110, £1100 and £1080 which were all Lim bred.

Suckler stock cleared up to £1455 for a Ch heifer and young bull calf from Kilcoo farm.

Fat cows were much sought after.

A Ch bull sold at £1030 with main trade for fat cows £650 for Hol from from Dromore to £720 for Sim from Castlewellan.

A smaller entry of bullocks this week saw Angus bullocks sell to £945 from Cahard.

Ch bullocks sold to £900 for 418k from Maghery, Kilkeel. Fr bullocks sold to £620 for a 435k lot from Crossmaglen.

Dropped calves easily cleared up to £480 for a Her heifer only a few months old from Crossgar with two others at £435 and £420 from the same farm. Blue bull calves sold to £360 and £350 from Donaghcloney.

Blue heifers sold to £340 from a Brague farm.

Her bulls sold to £340 from a Lisnaward farm. Fck bulls reached £330 from Warrenpoint.

There was a larger entry of sheep on Tuesday evening with 177 fat ewes in the entry.

Hoggets remained a consistent trade with the average price being slightly higher than the previous week.

Fat ewes were dearer this week also with the top 10 lots selling from £80 to £105.

HOGGETS: Dromore farmer: 31k at £83. Dromara farmer: 28k at £83. Second Dromore farmer: 31k at £83. Lisnacreevy farmer: 28k at £82. Katesbridge farmer: 28.5k at £82. Ballynahinch farmer: 30k at £82. Tandragee farmer: 26k at £81.50. Ballyroney farmer: 26k at £81.50.

FAT EWES: Killyleagh farmer: £105. Hilltown farmer: £90. Cullion farmer: £94. Tierkelly farmer: £82. Newry farmer: £82. Killyleagh farmer: £82. Hilltown farmer: £82.

Aged ewes mostly with a single lamb at foot reaching between £112 and £147 per outfit.