330 store beef cattle sell to a steady demand at Markethill Mart

Have your say

A very good entry of over 500 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, July 22nd continued to sell in a very firm trade.

330 store beef cattle sold in a steady demand.

BULLOCKS: Good quality forward bullocks sold from £200 to £233 per 100 kilos for 528k at £1,230 with a top individual price of £1,460 for 688k Limousin £212 per 100 kilos.

Suitable middleweight bullocks sold from £210 to £243 per 100 kilos for 368k at £895.

Several pens of Friesian bullocks returned an excellent demand selling from £160 to £191 per 100 kilos for 596k at £1,140 and up to £1,240 for a 660k

Friesian £187 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks: Bessbrook farmer 528k, £1,230, £233.00; Newry farmer 602k, £1,365, £227.00; Bessbrook farmer 512k, £1,125, £220.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 558k, £1,190, £213.00; Newry farmer 630k, £1,340, £213.00; Annaghmore farmer 688k, £1,460, £212.00; Bessbrook farmer 530k, £1,120, £211.00; Katesbridge farmer 552k, £1,160, £210.00; Newry farmer 650k, £1,365, £210.00.

Friesian bullocks: Portadown farmer 596k, £1,140, £191.00; Portadown farmer 662k, £1,240, £187.00; Killylea farmer 664k, £1,210, £182.00; Poyntzpass farmer 512k, £855, £167.00; Lisburn farmer 552k, £920, £167.00; Portadown farmer 688k, £1,100, £160.00; Portadown farmer 512k, £815, £159.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Jerrettspass farmer 368k, £895, £243.00; Gilford farmer 344k, £835, £243.00; Jerrettspass farmer 412k, £970, £235.00; Jerrettspass farmer 468k, £1,070, £229.00; Jerrettspass faremr 440k, £1,005, £228.00; Markethill farmer 458k, £1,045, £228.00; Jerrettspass farmer 416k, £940, £226.00.

HEIFERS: Forward heifers sold steadily from £200 to £246 for 516k at £1,270 with a top price of £1,255 for a 566k at £222 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £233 for 458k Simmental at £1,065.

Lightweight heifers reached £241 per 100 kilos for 338k Limousin at £815.

Forward heifers: Rathfriland farmer 516k, £1,270, £246.00; Armagh farmer 528k, £1,185, £224.00; Armagh farmer 566k, £1,255, £222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 544k, £1,180, £217.00; Glenanne farmer 516k, £1,110, £215.00; Armagh farmer 546k, £1,165, £213.00.

Middleweight heifers: Armagh farmer 458k, £995, £233.00; Armagh farmer 456k, £995, £218.00; Waringstown farmer 440k, £945, £215.00; Derrynoose farmer 458k, £955, £209.0; Markethill farmer 448k, £930, £208.00; Waringstown farmer 410k, £845, £206.00; Waringstown farmer 486k, £995, £205.00; Armagh farmer 418k, £850, £203.00.

Lightweight heifers: Rathfriland farmer 338k, £815, £241.00; Rathfriland farmer 370k, £860, £232.00; Rathfriland farmer 370k, £835, £226.00; Rathfriland farmer 358k, £805, £225.00; Rathfriland farmer 390k, £850, £218.00; Rathfriland farmer 366k, £790, £216.00; Tandragee farmer 368k, £765, £208.00.

WEANLINGS: 105 weanlings continued to sell in a very strong demand.

Good quality light males sold from £240 to £284 per 100 kilos for 280k Limousin at £795.

Stronger males sold to £229 per 100 kilos at 430k at £985 to a top of £1,175 paid for a 530k Limousin £222 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £210 to £250 per 100 kilos for 220k at £570 followed by £246 per 100 kilos for 336k at £825.

Stronger male weanlings: Derrynoose farmer 430k, £985, £229.00; Cullyhanna farmer 430k, £955, £222.00; Armagh farmer 530k, £1,175, £222.00; Cullyhanna farmer 452k, £975, £216.00; Armagh farmer 570k, £1,175, £206.00; Derrynoose farmer 420k, £870, £207.00.

Lightweight male weanlings: Markethill farmer 280k, £795, £284.00; Portadown farmer 292k, £820, £281.00; Fivemiletown farmer 334k, £930, £278.00; Moy farmer 242k, £665, £275.00; Dungannon farmer 308k, £850, £276.00; Portadown farmer 300k, £820, £273.00; Dungannon farmer 258k, £700, £271.00; Portadown farmer 262k, £710, £271.00; Moy farmer 300k, £780, £260.00.

Heifer weanlings: Portadown farmer 228k, £570, £250.00; Keady farmer 336k, £825, £246.00; Markethill farmer 254k, £560, £220.00; Portadown farmer 252k, £550, £218.00; Newry farmer 280k, £605, £216.00; Madden farmer 348k, £750, £216.00.

Over 70 lots in the suckler ring sold in an exceptionally strong demand with top quality outfits selling up to £1,850 paid for a Limousin cow and heifer calf from a Portadown farmer, two more outfits sold at £1,700 each and two outfits sold at £1,600 each. All good quality turnouts sold from £1,100 to £1,500 each.