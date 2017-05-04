572k bullock reaches £1345 at Rathfriland Co-Op

At Rathfriland Co-Op last Friday saw record prices for cattle for 400 head of cattle.

In the bullock section a 572k Angus from Ballinaskeagh sold at £1,345 or £773 over the weight.

A Rathfriland farmer sold a 646k Sim at £1,300 or £645 over the weight.

These great prices were recorded across all classes of cattle eg, a 608k heifer from Seapatrick sold at £1,240 with a second lot weighing 562k from the same farm selling at £1,095.

160 weanlings saw a Downpatrick farmer sell a 370k Sim at £880. A 280k lot from this farm sold at £700. A Hilltown farmer sold a 284k Ch at £765.

Cull cows were a flying trade to £985 for 676k.

The main trade was from £770 to £985.

Two young pedigree Ch bulls from Lisburn sold at £1,550 and £1,500 at only six months old.

A Katesbridge farmer topped the dropped calf section at £410 for a Hereford bull calf.

The 400 head came from 70 farmers who went home very happy with the prices they obtained for their stock.

DROPPED CALVES: Katesbridge farmer: Hereford bull £410, BB bulls £340, £300, £300 etc. Hilltown farmer: Angus bull £345, Blue heifer £325. Kilkeel farmer: Pen of Herefords £305, £300, £280 etc. Hillsborough farmer: BB £290, £280 etc.

WEANLINGS: Downpatrick farmer: 370k at £880, 346k at £840, 304k at £700. Clarkhill farmer: 380k at £850. Hilltown farmer: 284k at £765 and 288k at £740. Ballymacarney farmer: 414k at £910, 246k at £645, 226k at £590. Hilltown farmer: 366k at £800, 334k at £800, 400k at £800, 314k at £755. Lisnaduff farmer: 410k at £840 and 302k at £750. Annaclone farmer: 260k at £720. Leitrim farmer: 382k at £865, 400k at £845, 338k at £705 etc.

HEIFERS: Seapatrick farmer: 608k at £1,240, 562k at £1,095, 450k at £920, 474k at £960 etc. Fedney farmer: 588k at £1,095. Begney farmer: 492k at £1,090 and 540k at £1,035. Rostrevor farmer: 494k at £1,060, 434k at £955, 390k at £840. Fedney farmer: 504k at £1,050, 468k at £975 and 424k at £870.

FAT & SUCKLER COWS & BULLS: Two 16 month old Ch bulls from Lisburn sold at £1,550 and £1,500. Outstanding trade for cull cows eg, Kilkeel farmer: 676k at £985, 676k at £970. Ballyvea farmer: 604k at £885 and 526k at £780. Kilkeel farmer: 516k at £800. Dromore farmer: 516k at £770. Rostrevor farmer: 448k at £600.

BULLOCKS: Ballinaskeagh farmer: 572k at £1,345 and 532k at £1,105. Rathfriland farmer: 646k at £1,300 and 670k at £1,265. Seapatrick farmer: 516k at £1,140, 488k at £1,060 and 420k at £920. Rostrevor farmer: 486k at £1,100, 528k at £1,100. Newcastle farmer: 560k at £1,095, 498k at £1,075, 436k at £980, 456k at £945 etc. Rathfriland farmer: 516k at £1,010.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS: 390k at £720, 406k at £690, 600k at £850, 556k at £800, 386k at £725, 378k at £600, 410k at £650, 352k at £555 and 358k at £555.

34 head of dairy stock at Monday’s sale sold in an excellent trade to £1,300 twice for a Loughinisland and Annaclone farmers. Main trade for second and third calvers was from £1,000 and £1,300. There was only one calved heifer remained unsold.

Spring lambs sold to £99 on Tuesday evening for 24.5k from a Ballybrick farm. A Kilcoo farmer sold 23k at £98. Portadown farmer: 26k at £97. Banbridge farmer: 23.5k at £97. Ballymartin farmer: 22.5k at £95.50. Dromore farmer: 22k at £95. Downpatrick farmer: 23k at £95. Ballyward farmer: 22.5k at £92.50.

FAT EWES: Ballymartin farmer: £109. Garvaghy farmer: £102 and £90. Hillsborough farmer: £100. Ballybrick farmer: £100. Moybrick farmer: £95. Leitrim farmer: £88 etc.