596k bullock sells to £1,415 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A smashing entry of cattle last Friday (June 23rd) at Rathfriland C-Op saw prices again increased as more buyers attend each week.

Bullocks sold to a top of £1,420.

A 596k Belgian Blue from Edenagarry sold at £1,415 or £819 over the weighed.

A larger entry of fat cows this week sold to £1,025 for 690k Simmental from Legananny.

A Shorthorn from Kilcoo, weighing 704k sold at £1,020.

A 600k cow from same sold at £980 or 163p/k.

Suckler cow numbers also increased this week.

A Lurgan farmer sold two aged cows with young calves to £1,370 each.

Heifer sold to £1,100 followed by £1,005 for a Scarva farmer.

A Ballynafern farmer topped the weanling section at £1,150 for 568k Simmental.

A Castlewellan farmer reached 294p/k for 302k Charolais at £890 followed by 310k at £860 or 277.4p/k, 304k at £800 or 263.2p/k and 342k at £895 or 261.7p/k.

Dropped calf prices were simply unbelievable. Lurgancahone farmer sold a pen of BB male and female calves aged three to four months from £435 to a top of £500.

DROPPED CALVES: Lurgancahone farmer: £500, £465, £450, £450, £445, £435 and two younger calves at £355 and £345. Ballykeel farmer: Hereford, £430, £425, £425, £390, £375 and £375. Forkhill farmer: Simmental bulls £240, £240, £230, £230 and £225. Ballymacdermot farmer: Limousin bull, £290. Loughgilly farmer: Belgian Blue heifer £260. Ballynafern farmer: Aberdeen Angus bulls £295 and £285.

WEANLINGS: 568k at £1,150 and 504k at £1,030. Downpatrick farmer: 476k at £980, 414k at £925, 388k at £920. Dunturk farmer: 302k at £890, 310k at £860, 342k at £895, 304k at £800. Banbridge farmer: 270k at £770, 296k at £780, 222k at £580, 226k at £580, 226k at £555. Cabra farmer: 332k at £850, 284k at £645. Cullion farmer: 232k at £635, 270k at £670, 248k at £630, 246k at £585.

HEIFERS: Scarva farmer: 558k at £1,100, 498k at £1,005. Aughnaskeagh farmer: 396k at £790. Ballymacarney farmer: 354k at £765, 332k at £755, 330k at £720, 320k at £690, 300k at £675, 254k at £550.

FAT COWS &SUCKLERS: Fat cows sold to £1,025 for 690k from a Legananny farm. Kilcoo farmer: 704k at £1,020, 608k at £980, 652k at £840, 632k at £775. Legananny farmer: 668k at £870. Downpatrick farmer: 604k at £760. Ardarragh farmer: 562k at £740, 450k at £665. Sucklers – Savalmore farmer: £1,340. Lurgan farmer: £1,370, £1,370, £1,300. Lurgan farmer: £1,280, £1,090, £1,000. Castlewellan farmer: £950. Edengo farmer: 3 springers, £1,130, £880, £880.

BULLOCKS: Edenagarry farmer: 750k at £1,420, 596k at £1,415, 588k at £1,240, 688k at £1,220. Crossgar farmer: 660k at £1,270, 494k at £1,110. Banbridge farmer: 600k at £1,260, 546k at £1,225. Corbally farmer: 586k at £1,115, 598k at £1,110, 500k at £990. Friesian bullocks to 164.6p/k for 410k at £675, 466k at £755.

There was a better trade for lambs on Tuesday evening. Heavy lots saw the largest increase in price with a top of £98 for 2 lots from Ballinaskeagh and 1 lot from Dromara around 25k – 29k. Kilkeel farmer: 23.7k at £96.50. Dromara farmer: 23k at £96. Ballykeel farmer: 22.5k at £95. Garvaghy farmer: 24k at£95. Shanrod farmer: 24.7k at £95. Ardglass farmer: 25.7k at £95. Hilltown farmer: 25k at £95. Poyntzpass farmer: 20k at £84. Katesbridge farmer: 21k at £88. Hilltown farmer: 19k at £81. Shin farmer: 20k at £82. Lisburn farmer: 19k at £80.

FAT EWES: A top of £80 followed by £79, £78 etc.