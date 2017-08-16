700k Limousin sells for £1,410 at Markethill Mart

Have your say

An entry of 100 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday (August 15th) sold in a steady trade.

Cows/heifers sold to a top of £202 per 100 kilos for 700k Limousin at £1,410.

Cows sold to £177 per 100 kilos for 606k Belgian Blue at £1,070.

Main trade from £135 to £162 per 100 kilos.

Friesian cows from £110 to £131 per 100 kilos for a 726k at £950.

Top price for Friesian cow £1,130 for 904k at £125 per 100 kilos.

Younger Friesians sold steadily from £140 to £158 per 100 kilos for a 698k at £1,105.

Second quality Friesian cows from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £65 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Portadown farmer 700k, £1,410, £202.00; Armagh farmer 606k, £1,070, £177.00; Markethill farmer 618k, £1,000, £162.00; Keady farmer 668k £1,075, £161.00; Cullyhanna farmer 652k, £1,045, £160.00; Markethill farmer 804k, £1,235, £154.00; Markethill farmer 826k, £1,235, £149.00; Portadown farmer 572k, £840, £147.00; Markethill farmer 718k, £1,050, £146.00.

Friesian cull cows: Lurgan farmer 726k, £950, £131.00; Middletown farmer 710k, £920, £129.00; Markethill farmer 904k, £1,130 £125.00; Portadown farmer 708k, £845, £119.00; Middletown farmer 774k, £915, £118.00; Lurgan farmer 658k, £760, £116.00; Banbridge farmer 748k, £855, £114.00; Armagh farmer 694k, £790, £114.00.

CALVES: 160 lots in the calf ring sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves to £400 for a Limousin.

Main demand from £260 to £390.

Heifer calves to £365 paid for a Charolais.

All good quality heifers from £200 to £265.

Bull calves: Limousin £400; Simmental £390; Limousin £365; Limousin £340; Aberdeen Angus £295; Aberdeen Angus £285; Belgian Blue £270; Hereford £265.

Heifer calves: Charolais £365; Hereford £265; Aberdeen Angus £260; Limousin £260; Belgian Blue £250; Belgian Blue £245; Belgian Blue £240; Hereford £240; Limousin £240.