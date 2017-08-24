Aberdeen Angus sells for £1,311 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 310 cows in Ballymena Mart resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 222p for a Charolais 840kg at £864 offered to H Crawford, Newtownards.

Friesian cows to 134p for 640kg at £857 from B McConnell, Doagh.

Heifers to 230p for an Aberdeen Angus 570kg at £1,311 from J McKinley, Bushmills, bullocks to 235p for an Aberdeen Angus 570kg at £1,339 from William Lees, Stewartstown.

Frieian bullocks to 160p for 760kg at £1,216 from A McNair, Ballyclare.

Beef cows sold to: H Crawford, Moneyrea Charolais 840kg, £1,864 (222), S McGookin, Carrick (2) Limousin 560kg, £1,008 (290), Thomas McErlean, Bellaghy Aberdeen Angus 760kg, £1,292 (170), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin 650kg, £1,105 (170), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 620kg, £1,029 (166), Limousin 610kg, £1,000 (164), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 690kg, £1,124 (163), G Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 700kg, £1,106 (158), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 530kg, £826 (156), W R B Gibson, Newtownabbey Charolais 710kg, £1,093 (154), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Limousin 650kg, £988 (152), W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Limousin 700kg, £1,050 (150), Limousin 630kg, £945 (150), Brian Darragh, Randalstown Hereford 780kg, £1,170 (150), Norman McBurney Limousin 680kg, £1,013 (149).

Friesian cows sold to: Brian McConnell, Doagh 640kg, £857 (134), James Nelson, Kilwaughter 810kg, £1,044 (129), D J and S Allen, Limavady 700kg, £882 (126), S J and R J McLean, Straid 710kg, £880 (124), William Hoey, Ballymena 610kg, £756 (124), P and S Kelly, Kells 540kg, £664 (123), local farmer 740kg, £895 (121), R Andrews, Groomsport 630kg, £762 (121), Alastair McBurney, Clough 770kg, £924 (120), A T Lowry, Loughgiel 640kg, £768 (120), D J and S Allen, Limavady 620kg, £744 (120), A McKillop, Cushendall 660kg, £785 (119), 580kg, £684 (118), James Chestnutt, Portrush 640kg, £748 (117), D Mulholland, Crumlin 610kg, £713 (117), R Andrews, Groomsport 610kg, £713 (117).

Beef heifers sold to: J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,311 (230), W R B Gibson, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,338 (223), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 520kg, £1,133 (218), J McKinley Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,177 (218), Rainey Bros, Ballygally Charolais 570kg, £1,236 (217), C McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 610kg, £1,299 (213), J McKinley Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,181 (211), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 600kg,£1,218 (203), T Herbison, Ballymena Charolais 540kg, £1,080 (200), J Thompson, Kells Charolais 600kg, £1,182 (197), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,156 (196), Robert Milne, Bellaghy Simmental 510kg, £994 (195), Limousin 520kg, £988 (190), K and M Gawn, Kells Simmental 550kg, £1,034 (188), Robert Milne, Bellaghy Simmental 500kg, £935 (187), T Herbison Charolais 540kg, £1,004 (186).

Beef bullocks sold to: William Lees, Stewartstown Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,339 (235), Mervyn Farr, Ballinderry Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £1,612 (224), R J Lyle, Larne Limousin 610kg, £1,268 (208), Mervyn Farr Limousin 700kg, £1,435 (205), Wm Smyth, Limavady Charolais 600kg, £1,230 (205), R J Lyle Charolais 670kg, £1,373 (205), Charolais 640kg, £1,305 (204), Limousin 590kg, £1,197 (203), William Smyth, Limavady Stabiliser 610kg, £1,226 (201), R J Lyle Charolais 640kg, £1,286 (201), Mervyn Farr Belgian Blue 680kg, £1,360 (200), W Smyth Stabiliser 630kg, £1,260 (200), G McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 550kg, £1,100 (200), J A Campbell, Randalstown Charolais 720kg, £1,440 (200), R J Lyle, Larne Charolais 570kg, £1,128 (198), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Charolais 720kg, £1,418 (197).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Alan McNair, Ballyclare 760kg, £1,216 (160), William Smyth, Limavady 680kg, £1,081 (159), S Jamieson, Broughshane 730kg, £1,146 (157), S Fullerton, Bushmills 670kg, £1,031 (154), S Jamieson 730kg, £1,124 (154), D and G McVicker, Ballymoney 570kg, £877 (154), S Jamieson 640kg, £960 (150), D Devlin, Randalstown 610kg, £902 (148), S Jamieson 600kg, £864 (144), R A S Barkley, Dunloy 900kg, £1,260 (140).

Strong demand for dairy stock with calved heifers to £1,760 which was paid to T and R T Martin, Craigavon. Calved cows to £1,560.

Ruling prices: T and R T Martin, Craigavon £1,760, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £1,620, £1,620, T and R T Martin £1,560, J B McLean, Bushmills £1,480, David McClintock, Moorfields £1,460, J McCann, Lurgan £1,260, Thomas Hamilton Jnr, Carrick £1,150, J McCann, Lurgan £1,150, David Wallace, Antrim £1,120, J B McLean, Bushmills £1,100, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry £1,100.

90 lots in the suckler ring sold to £2,390 for a Simmental cow with twin Charolais bull calves at foot. In calf heifers to £1,380 for a Charolais, mating heifers to £1,080 for a Limousin.

Ruling prices: H Leathem, Magheragall Simmental cow and two bull calves £2390, Aberdeen Angus cow and two bull calves £1,900, A W Leathem, Magheragall Hereford cow and bull calf £1,680, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1,660, J J McFerran, Rasharkin Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,500, A W Leathem Simmental cow and bull calf £1v480, F Warwick, Moorfields Charolais heifer and bull calf £1,420, A W Leathem Simmental heifer and bull calf £1,390, G and D Leathem, Moira Charolais in calf heifer £1,380, Lim in calf heifer £1,350, A W Leathem Char cow and heifer calf £1,320, Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,300, H Leathem Charolais cow and heifer calf £1,300, A W Leathem Hereford cow and bull calf £1,300, Simmental in calf heifer £1,280, A McKillop, Cushendall Belgian Blue in calf heifer £1,220, A W Leathem Simmental cow and heifer calf £1,200, H Leathem Charolais cow and heifer calf £1,200.

188 lots in ring three sold at tremendous rates to £580 for a four month old Charolais bull, baby bulls to £390 for a Charolais (two weeks old), heifer calves to £445 for a Hereford (four months), younger lots to £390 for a Limousin (three weeks).

Ruling prices for beef bred bull calves: John Murray, Larne Charolais £580, W S Kennedy, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £550, Aberdeen Angus £545, J and E Millar, Antrim Limousin £535, Mrs A Currie, Larne Simmental £510, Simmental £500, W S Kennedy, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £495, Ian Lamont, Cullybackey Limousin £480, W S Kennedy Aberdeen Angus £480, J and E Millar Limousin £475, Mrs A Currie Simmental £470, W J Henderson, Bangor Friesian £460, Brennan Farms, Rasharkin Limousin £450, Desmond McKee, Randalstown Hereford £445, J and E Millar, Antrim Limousin £445, Ian Lamont, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus £440, Alan White, Mosside Belgian Blue £430, I A Sherrard, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £420, Wm Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais £390, T J Johnston, Glenavy Limousin £375, Brennan farms Belgian Blue £375, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £360, S McClenaghan, Antrim Limousin £360, Belgian Blue £355.

Heifer calves sold to: Desmond McKee, Randalstown Hereford £445, S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais £410, Desmond McKee Hereford £395, J and E Millar, Antrim (2) Limousin £395, TJ Johnston, Glenavy Limousin £390, D W and J W Bristow, Portglenone Simmental £370, I Townley, Limavady Limousin £350, John Murray, Larne Simmentak £345, S McClenaghan, Antrim Limousin £325, Miss M E McCullough, Ballynure Limousin £310, H Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin £310, W J Smyth, Ballycastle Aberdeen Angus £310, Brennan Farms, Rasharkin Belgian Blue £310, Belgian Blue £300, T J Johnston, Glenavy Limousin £295, S McClenaghan, Antrim Limousin £295, I Townley, Limavady Blonde £295, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Stabiliser £290, C McCurdy, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus £285, Aberdeen Angus £285, S McClenaghan Belgian Blue £285, T J Johnston, Glenavy Limousin £280, R Morrow, Glenarm Limousin £275.

Bull calves sold to: W J Henderson, Bangor £460, £300, local farmer £290, F O’Boyle, Randalstown (2) £265, £260, £240, (2) £235, local farmer £230, Samuel Kennedy, Doagh £220, Miss M E McCullough, Ballyclare £215, D Borland, Bushmills £215, Sam Kennedy, Doagh £210, D Borland £200, Sam Kennedy (2) £195, D Borland £180, (2) £175, Desmond McKee, Randalstown £175, J Walker, Randalstown (3) £170.

Another good entry of 280 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £590 over for a Limousin 410kg at £1,000 from N and J McKee, Larne and another Limousin 410kg at £1,000 from David Park, Ballyclare. Heifers sold to £525 over for a Charolais 350kg at £875 presented by J McCabe, Nutts Corner.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

S J Duncan, Crumlin Simmental 290kg, £750 (258), Jean Craig, Larne Charolais 250kg, £640 (256), P J Cushley, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 290kg, £720 (248), Stephen McAuley, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 160kg, £395 (246), P J Cushley Aberdeen Angus 290kg, £710 (244), P and L Boyd, Cloughmills (2) Charolais 260kg, £630 (242), P J Cushley Aberdeen Angus 290kg, £700 (241), Jean Craig Aberdeen Angus 270kg, £650 (240), P J Cushley Aberdeen Angus 300kg, £720 (240), Jean Craig, Larne Aberdeen Angus 280kg, £670 (239), Stephen A McAuley, Ballymoney Limousin 250kg, £590 (236), Belgian Blue 260kg, £600 (230), Jean Craig, Larne Charolais 290kg, £655 (225).

301-350kgs: T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 320kg, £900 (281), Limousin 350kg, £920 (262), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg, £845 (256), Graham Bros, Aughafatten Limousin 340kg, £815 (239), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 310kg, £740 (238), David Park, Ballyclare Charolais 340kg, £800 (235), David Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 320kg, £745 (232), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 350kg £800 (228), J Dowds, Moorfields Simmental 350kg, £790 (225), J and W Christie, Ballycastle Belgian Blue 340kg £755 (222), J and C J Hooks, Carrowdore Belgian Blue 340kg £750 (220), P J Cushley, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 320kg, £690 (215), J and C J Hooks Simmental 350kg, £745 (212), Belgian Blue 340kg, £720 (211), S G Lowry, Glenavy Blonde 340kg, £710 (208), Jean Craig, Larne Limousin 340kg, £710 (208).

351kgs and over

T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 360kg, £930 (258), Charolais 360kg, £915 (254), Limousin 390kg, £990 (253), Graham Bros, Aughafatten Limousin 390kg, £975 (250), N and J McKee, Larne Limousin 410kg, £1,000 (243), David Park, Ballyclare Limousin 410kg, £1,000 (243), Graham Bros, Aughafatten Limousin 390kg, £950 (243), B and R Spence, Crumlin Charolais 410kg, £990 (241), Wesley Baird, Ballyclare Limousin 410kg, £980 (239), David Park, Ballyclare Charolais 410kg, £975 (237), R E Tomkins, Toomebridge Charolais 400kg, £950 (237), W Moore, Ballycarry (2) Limousin 360kg, £855 (237), T J McLornan Charolais 380kg, £900 (236), Graham Bros, Aughafatten Limousin 380kg, £900 (236), Limousin 380kg, £880 (231).

Heifers 0-300kgs

S A McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 180kg, £510 (283), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 170kg, £450 (264), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 270kg, £690 (255), A and D McAfee Charolais 170kg, £425 (250), James Houston, Randalstown Limousin 260kg, £640 (246), P and L Boyd, Cloughmills Charolais 160kg, £390 (243), A Boyd, Cloughmills Charolais 160kg, £390 (243), James Houston, Randalstown Limousin 300kg, £730 (243), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 250kg, £605 (242), Jennifer Currie, Kilwaughter Charolais 280kg, £655 (233), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 260kg, £595 (228), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 290kg, £660 (227), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 300kg, £670 (223), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 290kg, £640 (220), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 230kg, £500 (217), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 290kg, £630 (217),

301-350kgs

John McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 350kg, £875 (250), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 340kg, £845 (248), Limousin 320kg, £780 (243), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 350kg, £850 (242), Simon Moore Limousin 310kg, £720 (232), Limousin 330kg, £760 (230), Limousin 330kg £755 (228), Limousin 320kg, £730 (228), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 320kg, £720 (225), J Christie and Son, Ballintoy Belgian Blue 330kg, £740 (224), Simon Moore Limousin 350kg, £780 £222), David Carlisle, Templepatrick Charolais 330kg, £705 (213), Jennifer Currie, Kilwaughter Charolais 320kg, £680 (212), P J Cushley, Portglenone Limousin 350kg, £740 (211), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg, £640 (206), J and C J Hooks, Carrowdore Belgian Blue 350kg, £700 (200).

351kg and over

B and R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 380kg, £900 (236), Graham Bros, Aughafatten Limousin 360kg, £850 (236), B and R Spence Charolais 390kg, £905 (232), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 370kg, £855 (231), Limousin 360kg, £830 (230), Ryan Spence, Crumlin Charolais 410kg, £940 (229), B and R Spence Charolais 400kg, £915 (228), Charolais 400kg, £910 (227), Graham Bros, Aughafatten Limousin 380kg, £860 (226), H McNeill, Cushendun Charolais 380kg, £850 (223), David Carlisle, Templepatrick Charolais 390kg, £855 (219), Limousin 420kg, £920 (219), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 390kg, £850 (218), B and R Spence, Crumlin Charolais 430kg, £930 (216), H McNeill (2) Charolais 370kg, £800 (216).

The annual Sheddings show and sale at Ballymena Mart saw an entry of 1,442 sheep meet an excellent trade with averages up in most sections particularly for mule and Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs. However top prices of the day were reserved for the Blackface section which saw top price of the day paid to Andrew Adams who received £185 per head for his first prizewinning pen of Lanark hoggets. Blackface ewe lambs sold to a top of £148 for the first prizewinning pen of Lanark ewe lambs from Sam Wallace and also for three Perth type lambs presented by Tom Adams. Cast ewes sold to £142 per head for a pen of Perth type ewes from Sam Adams. In the crossbred section mule ewe lambs to £142 per head paid to Hugh Crawford for his first prizewinning pen and Ian Mills received £130 per head for his first prize pen of Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs. The morning shows were judged by Andrew Hunter, Glenarm, and Morris Breen, Tempo, and kindly sponsored by Moores Feeds and Glenfarm Supplies. Leading prices and prizewinning positions in each section were as follows: Blackface cast ewes – S Adams 10 at £142, T Adams 11 at £100. Blackface hoggets – A Adams 14 Lanark at £185 (first), W McCroary 11 Perth at £150 (first ), A Adams 10 Lanark at £138 (second), W Smyth 12 Lanark at £132, 11 Lanark at £132. Blackface ewe lambs – S Wallace 16 Lanark at £148 (first), T Adams 3 Perth at £148, 10 Perth at £145 (first), S Mulvenna 10 Lanark at £140, H Crawford 9 Lanark at £135 (third), T Adams 10 Perth at £130, 10 Perth at £130, A Adams 14 Lanark at £122 (second), S Wallace 15 Lanark at £120, S Mulvenna 10 Lanark at £120, 10 Lanark at £116, N Frew 11 Perth at 102 (third), H Crawford 14 at £100, S Mulvenna 10 Lanark at £100, T Adams 10 Perth at £98, S Adams 11 at £98. Mule ewe lambs – H Crawford 12 at £142 (first), B Wharry 8 at £132, W Magee 16 at £128, 10 at £120 (second), H Mulvenna 12 at £120, D Smyth 12 at £118, H Mulvenna 12 at £118 (third), K McIlwaine 12 at £118, H Crawford 12 at £118, 12 at £118. Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs – T Adams 12 Cheviot at £145, I Mills 14 at £130 (first), R Workman 12 at £128 (third), L Anderson 11 at £125, R Morrow 5 at £120, I Mills 14 at £118.

An entry of 4400 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night resulted in a great trade. Breeders sold to £168, ewe lambs to £115, store lambs to £75 and rams to £500.

Breeders sold to: P Rafferty, Pomeroy 10 Suffolk £168, W Blackburn, Clogher 8 mule £165, P Rafferty 10 Suffolk £164, W Blackburn 8 Suffolk £160, local farmer 10 Suffolk £160, W Blackburn 6 Suffolk £156, A Armstrong, Broughshane 10 mule £152, local farmer 12 mule £150, 12 mule £150, S Heffron, Randalstown 12 crossbred £150, A Armstrong 10 mule £150, 10 mule £150, P Rafferty, 10 Suffolk £150, 10 Suffolk £150, M Fulton, Ballymena 8 crossbred £148, P Rafferty 12 Suffolk £148, local farmer 12 mule £145, T Aiken, Coleraine 16 crossbred £142, S Heffron, Randalstown 12 crossbred £142, Teenies Farm, Broughshane 10 Suffolk £142, 11 Suffolk £140, D Christie, Ballymoney 12 crossbred £140, P Rafferty 10 Suffolk £140, 10 Suffolk £140, local farmer 12 mule £138.

Ewe lambs sold to: A Montgomery, Glenarm 10 Suffolk £115, Alex Knox, B’shane 12 Texel £115, A V Magill, Carnlough 15 Suffolk £112, 15 Suffolk £106, 15 Suffolk £104, 15 Suffolk £103, 15 Suffolk £95, 16 Suffolk £93, 16 Suffolk £92, Alex Knox, Broughshane 11 Texel £92, W J Shaw, Cloughmills 10 Texel £90, A V Magill, Carnlough 16 Suffolk £89, James McLoughlin, Carnlough 15 Suffolk £88, 10 Suffolk £86, Brendan McLoughlin, Glenariffe 11 Suffolk £85, C Gribben, Dunloy 14 Texel £84, S H Donnelly, Cargan 5 Texel £84, James McLoughlin 12 Suffolk £83, Norah McDonnell, Cargan 8 Blackface £82, A V Magill 16 Suffolk £82 15 Suffolk £82, James McLoughlin 15 Suffolk £82, 10 Suffolk £82, 9 Suffolk £82, 10 Suffolk £82.

Store lambs sold to: Roger Crawford, Parkmore 28 Texel £75, Catherine Crawford, Ballymena 2 Texel £75, Alex McLoughlin, Carnlough 25 Texel £73.50, R Wallace, Carrick 3 Dorset £72.50, Louise McBride, Martinstown 10 crossbred £72, H McNeill, Carnlough 12 Texel £69.50, Louise McBride 10 crossbred £69, 10 crossbred £69, David Marshall, Ballyclare 24 Texel £68.50, Louise McBride 10 crossbred £68, 10 crossbred £68, M McAuley, Martinstown 50 Suffolk £68, K Kidd, Broughshane 26 Suffolk £68, William McCann, Cargan 28 Texel £67.50, Roger Crawford, Parkmore 57 Texel £67.50, Catherine Crawford, Ballymena 2 Texel £67.50, John Crawford, Parkmore 1 Texel £67.50, Alex McLoughlin 17 Suffolk £67.50, Oliver Duffin, Cargan 50 Texel £67.50, A and J McCann, Cargan 13 Suffolk £67, Alex McLoughlin, Carnlough 65 Texel £67, Lynsey Topping, Islandmagee 15 Texel £67, Alex McLoughlin 43 Texel £66.50.

An entry of 280 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £685 over for a pair of Charolais 610kg at £1,295 presented by Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick. Heifers sold to £850 over for a Aberdeen Angus 680kg at £1,530 offered by J Martin, Saintfield.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Jean Craig, Larne Limousin 390kg, £930 (238), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 400kg, £945 (236), T McDowell, Belfast Charolais 430kg, £990 (230), James Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 450kg, £1,030 (228), Andrew Wylie, Parkgate Charolais 490kg, £1,120 (228), I McKay, Dervock Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £1,000 (227), Jean Craig Charolais 430kg, £970 (225), Andrew Wylie, Parkgate Charolais 440kg, £980 (222), Jean Craig Charolais 430kg, £950 (220), James Newell Charolais 360kg £795 (220), Ian Martin, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 490kg, £1,070 (218), I McKay, (3) Aberdeen Angus 370kg, £800 (216), James Newell Charolais 380kg, £820 (215), Charolais 410kg, £880 (214).

501kg and over

J McMurran, Ballycarry Belgian Blue 590kg, £1,270 (215), British Blue 530kg, £1,135 (214), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick (2) Charolais 610kg, £1,295 (212), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 540kg, £1,145 (212), W H Harkness, Crumlin Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,140 (211), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Charolais 570kg, £1,200 (210), Tom Gibson, Stewartstown Limousin 510kg, £1,070 (209), Robert Kennedy, Crumlin Blonde 590kg, £1,235 (209), D Scott, Dunloy Charolais 510kg, £1,060 (207), J McMurran, Ballycary Charolais 560kg, £1,160 (207), Robert Kennedy, Crumlin Limousin 580kg, £1,200 (206), Tom Gibson, Stewartstown Charolais 580kg, £1,200 (206), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 540kg, £1,115 (206), J McMurran, Charolais 540kg, £1,110 (205), Robert Kennedy Limousin 570kg, £1,170 (205).

Heifers 0-500kgs

H O Melvena, Broughshane Charolais 500kg, £1,130 (226), W and M Orr, Ballycastle (2) Limousin 380kg, £850 (223), Charolais 390kg, £870 (223), Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter Charolais 480kg, £1,065 (221), J McClure, Ballymoney Charolais 500kg, £1,065 (213), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 390kg, £800 (205), S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 460kg, £940 (204), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 470kg, £960 (204), W and M Orr Charolais 360kg, £725 (201), S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 470kg, £940 (200), Charolais 480kg, £960 (200), S R Thompson, Comber Limousin 440kg, £870 (197), H OMelvena Charolais 500kg, £980 (196), F J McDonnell, Martinstown Charolais 460kg, £900 (195), Paul Hanna, Dunadry Aberdeen Angus 380kg, £740 (194),

501kg and over

J Martin, Saintfield Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £1,530 (225), H OMelvana Charolais 510kg, £1090 (213), Charolais 570kg, £1,205 (211), Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter Charolais 530kg, £1,115 (210), J McClure, Ballymoney (2) Belgian Blue 530kg, £1,110 (209), Charolais 580kg, £1,170 (201), S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 540kg, £1,075 (199), H OMelvena Charolais 590kg, £1,160 (196), John Wilson, Larne Limousin 520kg, £970 (186), Limousin 560kg, £1,020 (182), Charolais 520kg, £930 (178), J McClure, Ballymoney Limousin 510kg, £870 (170), John Wilson, Larne Limousin 570kg, £970 (170), J McClure Belgian Blue 540kg, £900 (166), Limousin 570kg, £950 (166).

3,003 sheep at Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a slower trade. Fat lambs sold to 400p per kg for a pen of six Rouge 22kg at £88 offered by H Wilson, Cullybackey and to a top per head of £95 for a pen of heavy Suffolk from Russell Craig, Broughshane. Fat ewes sold to 99.

Fat lambs (2340)

Top prices per kg: H Wilson, Cullybackey 6 Rouge 22kg, £88 (400), N McQuaige, Articone 4 Texel 23kg, £90 (391), Wilnor Mills, Broughshane 6 Texel 23kg, £88.50 (384), Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 5 Rouge 23.5kg, £90 (383), James Boyle, Ballyclare 12 Texel 23.5kg, £88 (374), local farmer 31 Texel 23kg, £85 (369), R and M Milliken Armoy 18 Texel 23kg, £85 (369), W J Donaghy, Rasharkin 14 Texel 23kg, £84.80 (368), H Blaney, Ahoghill 5 Texel 21.5kg, £79 (367), J Maybin, Larne 3 Texel 23.5kg, £86 (366), R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 10 Texel 22.5kg, £82 (364), K Hunter, Larne 8 Suffolk 21.5kg, £78 (362), Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 24 Suffolk 24kg, £87 (362), D A McWilliam, Ballyclare 9 Texel 22.5kg, £81.50 (362), T S McAuley, Larne 5 Texel 21kg, £76 (361), R Hunter, Larne 5 Texel 21kg, £76 (361), Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure 7 Suffolk 21kg, £76 (361), S Beattie, Ballyclare 20 Texel 20.5kg, £74 (361), D and F Kinney, Cushendall 8 Texel 24.5kg, £88 (359), Andrew White, Kells 8 Texel 22kg, £79 (359), Jennifer Martin 7 Texel 24kg, £86 (358), G Calderwood, Rasharkin 8 Texel 24kg £86 (358), S McGowan, Ballymoney 30 Texel 24kg, £86 (358), Steven Kerr, Kilwaughter 19 Texel 24kg, £86 (358).

Top prices per head: Russell Craig, Broughshane 2 Suffolk 31kg, £95, Neil McQuaige, Cushendun 4 Texel 23kg, £90, Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 5 Rouge 23.5kg, £90, Wilnor Mills, Broughshane 6 Texel 23kg, £88.50, James Boyle, Ballyclare 12 Texel 23.5kg, 388, C and M White, Aughafatten 7 Suffolk 26kg, £88, Geoffrey Arthur, Broughshane 18 Texel 28.5kg, £88, M Moffett, Broughshane 25 Texel 26kg, £88, H Wilson, Cullybackey 6 Rouge 22kg, £88, D and F Kinney, Cushendall 8 Texel 24.5kg, £88, Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy 30 Texel 25kg, £87, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 24 Suffolk 24kg, £87, Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 30 Texel 25kg, £87, M Currie, Antrim 7 Texel 26kg, £87, Raymond McCann, Ballynure 29 Texel 25.5kg, £86.50, K Woodside, Islandmagee 8 Texel 27.5kg, £86.20, J Maybin, Larne 3 Texel 23.5kg, £86, T Montgomery, Broughshane 18 Texel 25.5kg, £86, Ian Kennedy, Broughshane 6 Bor 25.5kg, £86, Steven Kerr, Kilwaughter 19 Texel 24kg, £86, S McGowan, Ballymoney 30 Texel 24kgv £86, G Calderwood, Rasharkin 8 Texel 24kg, £86, Jennifer Martin, Broughshane 7 Texel 24kg, £86, K Dobbin, Ballycastle 18 Texel 24.5kg, £86.

Fat ewes (663)

First quality

Suff - £70-£95

Tex - £70-£99

CB - £55-£70

BF - £38-£57