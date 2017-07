Aberdeen Angus steer sells for £1,560 at Camlough Mart

Have your say

Camlough Mart had a tremendous sale on Wednesday, July 26th, with record prices paid for the top quality cattle on offer.

The mart saw an Aberdeen Angus steer reach £1,560 for 725kg.

The top heifer price on the day was £1,420 for a 610kg Charolais.

Fat cows sold to £1,045 for a 625kg Limousin and cows and calves sold at £1,720, £1,660, £1,630 and £1,620.

Prices as follows:

640kg, £222.70/100kg, £1,425, 630kg, £223.80/100kg, £1,410, 630kg, £222.20/100kg, £1,400, 570kg, £236.00/100kg, £1,345, 590kg, £227.10/100kg, £1,340, 555kg, £222.50/100kg, £1,235, 530kg, £228.30/100kg, £1,210, 425kg, £229.40/100kg, £975, 410kg, £229.30/100kg,£940, 365kg, £221.90/100kg, £810.

Heifers: 610kg, £232.80/100kg, £1,420, 585kg, £239.30/100kg, £1,400, 590kg, £236.40/100kg, £1,395, 580kg, £227.60/100kg, £1,320, 575kg, £226.10/100kg, £1,300, 545kg, £238.50/100kg, £1,300, 560kg, £225.00/100kg, £1,260, 540kg, £231.50/100kg, £1,250, 495kg, £224.20/100kg, £1,110, 350kg, £220.00/100kg, £770.

Weanlings: 500kg, £238.00/100kg, £1,190, 460kg, £250.00/100kg, £1,150, 480kg, £227.10/100kg, £1,090, 390kg, £271.80/100kg, £1,060, 335kg, £259.70/100kg, £870, 350kg, £245.70/100kg, £860, 350kg, £242.90/100kg, £850, 355kg, £229.60/100kg, £815, 305kg, £259.00/100kg, £790, 300kg, £240.00/100kg, £720.