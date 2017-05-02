Angus bullocks sell £1,500 at Markethill Mart

Another large entry of store cattle and weanlings at Markethill on Saturday 29th April continued to sell in an excellent trade.

The highlight of the day was the trade for Angus bullocks which sold to a top of £1,500 paid for a 670k Angus from a Newtownhamilton farmer £221 per 100 kilos.

Top rate of £238 per 100 kilos for an Angus was for 550k at £1320.

Several more sold from £210 to £228 per 100 kilos.

BULLOCKS: An entry of 200 bullocks. Continental forward bullocks sold to £232 per 100 kilos for 510k at £1,180 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Main demand from £205 to £222 per 100 kilos. Middleweight steers sold to £230 per 100 kilos for 440k at £1,025 from a Dromore farmer.

Main demand from £200 to £220 per 100 kilos.

Lightweight steers sold to £253 per 100 kilos for 330k at £833 for a Belleek farmer.

All good quality lightweights from £210 to £244 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks: Loughgall farmer 556k, £1,320, £238.00; Poyntzpass farmer 508k, £117.80, £232.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 582k, £1,330 £229.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 626k, £1,425 £228.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 652k, £1,460 £224.00; Collone farmer 582k, £1,290 £222.00; Poyntzpass farmer 580k, £1,285 £222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 678k, £1,500, £221.00; Belleeks farmer 580k, £1,280 £221.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Dromore farmer 446k, £1,025 £230.00; Banbridge farmer 406k, £895, £220.00; Portadown farmer 426k, £930, £218.00; Keady farmer 410k, £890, £217.00; Lurgan farmer 486k, £1,050, £216.00; Poyntzpass farmer 406k, £865, £213.00; Portadown farmer 498k, £1,050, £210.00.

Lightweight bullocks: Belleeks farmer 330k, £835, £253.00; Keady farmer 316k, £770, £244.00; Dungannon farmer 378k, £905, £239.00; Belleek farmer 330k, £790, £239.00; Belleek farmer 308k, £735, £239.00; Keady farmer 358k, £850, £237.00; Belleek farmer 388k, £900, £323.00.

HEIFERS: 180 store heifers continued to sell in an excellent demand.

Quality forward heifers to £221 per 100 kilos for 570k at £1,270 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Top price £1,330 for 610k from a Dromore producer.

Main demand from £200 to £220 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweights sold from £210 to £230 for 490k at £1125 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Lightweight heifers sold to £253 per 100 kilos for 348k at £880 from a Armagh producer.

Forward heifers: Newtownhamilton farmer 574k, £1,270, £221.00; Poyntzpass farmer 512k, £1,125, £220.00; Poyntzpass farmr 506k, £1,100, £217.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 588k, £1,275, £217.00; Dromore farmer 618k, £1,330, £215.00; Jerrettspass farmer 530k, £1,125, £212.00; Poyntzpass farmer 530k, £1,110, £209.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 546k, £1,130, £207.00.

Middleweight heifers: Poyntzpass farmer 490k, £1,125, £230.00; Newtownhamilton farmr 500k, £1,145, £229.00; Banbridge farmer 430k, £980, £228.00; Keady farmer 462k, £1,045, £226.00; Banbridge farmer 428k, £950, £222.00; Jerrettspass farmer 442k, £980, £222.00; Jerrettspass farmer 466k, £1,030, £221.00; Newry farmer 440k, £960, £218.00.

Lightweight heifers: Armagh farmer 348k, £880, £253.00; Moy farmer 334k, £790 £237.00; Armagh farmer 398k £880 £221.00; Keady farmer 338k £740 £219.00; Castlewellan farmer 346k, £745, £215.00; Keady farmer 384k, £820, £214.00.

WEANLINGS: 140 weanlings returned in an exceptionally good trade in particularly for the good quality weanlings.

Male weanlings sold from £235 to £293 per 100 kilos for 314k at £920 from a Dungannon farmer.

Good quality heifers sold from £220 to £292 per 100 kilos for 288k at £840 from a Keady producer.

Male weanlings: Dungannon farmer 314k, £920, £293.00; Dungannon farmer 310k, £900, £290.00; Cookstown farmer 306k, £850, £278.00; Moy farmer 332k, £920, £277.00; Banbridge farmer 314k, £840, £265.00; Lisburn farmer 342k, £905, £264.00; Cookstown farmer 344k, £900, £262.00; Banbridge farmer 310k, £800, £258.00.

Heifer weanlings: Keady farmer 288k, £840, £292.00; Banbridge farmer 266k, £700, £263.00; Keady farmer 278k, £725, £261.00; Armagh farmer 304k, £805, £265.00; Keady farmer 336k, £855, £254.00; Markethill farmer 338k, £860, £254.00; Armagh farmer 298k, £775, £260.00; Markethill farmer 280k, £690, £246.00.

In the suckler ring cows and calves sold to a top of £1,860 for a Lim cow and bull calf followed by £1,520 for a Char cow and heifer calf.

Several more sold from £1,000 to £1,240 each.

An entry of in-calf heifers from a Hillsborough farmer sold to a top of £1,260 with others selling at £1,180, £1,100 and £1,050.