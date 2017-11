Angus bulls to £1700 at Rathfriland Co-Op

There were 455 head of cattle on Friday at Rathfriland Co-Op with over 200 weanling calves selling to 279p/k for a 276k Ch heifer at £770 from Lissize.

An Aughnackeagh farmer reached 269p/k twice for 286k at £770 and averaged 262p/k for 8 Lim males. A Ballyward farmer topped this section at £950 for a Lim heifer. A Kilkeel producer reached £900 for a 388p/k Lim heifer. Store heifers sold to £950 for farmers from Begney and Kilkeel. A big entry of fat cows cleared up to £1030 for a 686k Sim from Kilkeel while a Banbridge farmer topped the bullock section at £1100 for a 542k Ch. A 460k Ch sold at £1030 from this same farm. A 16 month old pedigree Angus bull from Drumlough sold at £1700 with an 18 month old springing Angus heifer selling at £1500. Dropped calves cleared up to £340 for a BB bull from Brague. A BRB bulls sold to £320 and £300 from Dromore.

DROPPED CALVES: Brague farmer BB bulls £340, BB heifers £270. Dromore farmer BRB bulls and heifers, £320, £300, £260, £250, £245, £240 and £230. Ringsend farmer FCK bull £290. Derryneil farmer AA heifer £285. Fedney farmer Sim heifer, £270. Kilkeel farmer AA bull £265. Hillsborough farmer AA bull £265.

WEANLINGS: Lissize farmer Ch heifers 276k @ £770 or 279p/k, 286k @ £770 or 269p/k, 268k @ £650 or 250p/k, 312k @ £755 or 242p/k, 342k @ £790 or 231p/k. Aughnaskeagh farmer 204k @ £550 or 270p/k, 254k @ £675 or 266p/k, 272k @ £700 or 257p/k, 278k @ £700 or 252p/k, 250k @ £626 or 250p/k to average 262 pence for 8. Co Armagh farmer 282k @ £650 or 230p/k. Lurgan farmer 160k @ £455 or 284p/k, 218k @ £525 or 241p/k, 212k @ £490 or 231p/k, 240k @ £560 or 233p/k, 212k @ £490 or 231p/k. Katesbridge farmer 316k @ £725 or 229p/k, 292k @ £650 or 222p/k.

HEIFERS: Gilford farmer 460k @ £925, 420k @ £855, 430k @ £850 and 342k @ £675. Ballymartin farmer 412k @ £825, 462k @ £870, 462k @ £865, 478k @ £825, 460k @ £815 etc. Kilkeel farmer 310k @ £705, 388k @ £900. Annalong farmer 424k @ £775, 372k @ £670. Begney farmer 510k @ £900, 514k @ £950, 456k @ £840.

FAT COWS: Aughrim farmer 686k @ £1030. Kilkeel farmer 786k @ £985. Annalong farmer: 574k @ £885. Shanrod farmer Hol 788k @ £860. Castlewellan farmer 668k @ £835. Annalong farmer: 630k @ £760. Scarva farmer 638k @ £720. Castlewellan farmer 630k @ £720.

BULLOCKS: Banbridge farmer 542k @ £1100, 544k @ £1095, 464k @ £1030. Drumarkin farmer 512k @ £1080, 552k @ £1050, 522k @ £1005. Waringsford farmer 492k @ £1080, 548k @ £1050, 566k @ £1050, 508k @ £1040. Moybrick farmer 580k @ £1045. Dromore farmer 392k @ £845, 422k @ £810, 362k @ £750, 424k @ £770, 384k @ £710, 348k @ £720, 414k @ £750, 348k @ £720, 350k @ £720, 322k @ £700. Downpatrick farmer 436k @ £870, 450k @ £875, 440k @ £810, 374k @ £710. Torybrae farmer 470k @ £925, 478k @ £875.

Tuesday evening’s sale saw the price of store lambs increase. A top pence per kilo of 395.5p was paid for 17.7k @ £70 from a Newry farm. Many store lambs sold above the 380 pence mark, e.g. 41 lambs £17.8k @ £69 = 387.6p/k. Fat lambs sold to £84 per head for 28k from Dromore. Rathfriland farmer 24k @ £82. Ballyward farmer 25.5k @ £82. Most fat lambs sold at over £80. Fewer fat ewes sold to £77 for a Dromore farmer. Kilcoo farmer £76. Most fat ewes sold between £65 and £76.