Another good entry of cattle at Clogher

Another good entry of 1064 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart sold to a very strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the Fatstock Ring 304 Lots listed produced a sharp demand with Cow Heifers selling to £212 for a 670kg Ch. ££200 for a 650kg Par. £197 for a 550kg Lim. and £194 for a 550kg Lim. Beef Cows sold to £206 for a 690kg Lim. £204 for a 730kg Lim. £188 for a 600kg Lim. and £188 for a 640kg Sim. Friesian Cows sold to £128 per 100kg top twenty average for Cows & Cow Heifer s this week was £188 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

Magheraveely Producer 670kg Ch. to £212 and 530kg Sim. to £183. Maguiresbridge Producer 690kg Lim. to £206 and 550kg Lim. to £186. Saintfield Producer 730kg Lim. to £204. Augher Producer 650kg Par. to £200, 550kg Lim. to £194, and 600kg Ch. to £188. Rosslea Producer 550kg Lim. to £197 and 600kg Lim. to £182. Keady Producer 560kg Lim. to £193. Fivemiletown Producer 540kg Lim. to £190. Fivemiletown Producer 600kg Lim. to £188. Augher Producer 640kg Sim. to £188. Irvinestown Producer 480kg Lim. to £188. Fivemiletown Producer 810kg Ch. to £185. Sixmilecross Producer 570kg Lim. to £184. Galbally Producer 520kg Ch. to £183. Carnlough Producer 680kg B/B. to £182. Dungannon Producer660kg Daq. to £181. Pomeroy Producer 710kg Lim. to £180.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £178 per 100kg

2nd quality lots sold from £115 to £137 per 100kg

Well fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £122 to £128 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £90 to £116 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £59 to £83 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: 940kg Char. to £140. 740kg Lim. to £136. 970kg Lim. to £134. 990kg Char. to £115. 720kg Fries. to £100.

FAT STEERS (overage): 610kg AA. to £180. 610kg Char. to £175. 880kg Sim. to £175. 710kg B/B. to £166. 480kg Sim. to £146 530kg Dex. to £145. 370kg Fr. to £142. 570kg Sim. to £140. 790kg Sim. to £132.

FAT STEERS (underage): Clogher Producer 640kg Lim. to £209 and 720kg Lim. to £209. Ballygawley Producer 700kg B/B. to £206 ,640kg Her. to £196, 680kg AA. to £192, 770kg Fkv. to £180, 790kg Fkv. to £179. Birches Producer 730kg Ch. to £195. Armagh Producer 460kg Ch. to £184. Keady Producer 390kg Sim. to £178 twice. Ballygawley Producer 550kg Her. to £173. Drumquin Producer 540kg Sim. to £160 and 610kg Sim. to £160. 590kg Bga. to £157. Friesians sold to £154 per 100kg 620kg Char. to £208. 550kg Her. to £185. 550kg Her. to £177. 660kg AA. to £170. 490kg Her. to £170. 590kg Fr. to £157. 460kg Fr. to £148. 440kg Fr. to £147. 510kg Swr. to £137. 410kg Fr. to £133. 490kg Fr. to £124.

STORE BULLOCKS

A very sound trade in this section with forward lots selling to £1575 for a 680kg Ch. (£231) £1540 for a 740kg Ch. £1540 for a 730kg Ch. £1530 for a 730kg Ch. £1510 for a 720kg Ch. £1500 for a 750kg Ch. £1490 for a 680kg Ch. £1475 for a 720kg Ch. and £1460 for a 700kg Ch. to H Robinson Portadown. E Murtagh Newry 730kg B/B. to £1555 and 720kg B/B. to £1525. R Robison Portadown 710kg Ch. to £1530 and 700kg Ch. to £1440. R Sands Newry 740kg Ch. to £1515, 720kg Ch. to £1515, 690kg Ch. to £1485, 670kg Ch. to £1465, and 690kg Ch. to £1465. E Morton Armagh 730kg Ch. to £1450 and 710kg Ch. to £1435.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: R T Rooney Downpatrick 470kg Sim. to £1075, 460kg Sim. to £975, 470kg Sim. to £970, 480kg Sim. to £960, 440kg Sim. to £955, 470kg Sim. to £910, 420kg Sim. to £905, and 440kg Sim. to £900. D Armstrong Lisbellaw 490kg Ch. to £905, 450kg Ch. to £920. K Lockhart Dungannon 430kg Ch. to £935, and 470kg Ch. to £900. D Maguire Rosslea 420kg Ch. to £925, 420kg Ch. to £920. P McConnell Augher 420kg AA. to £910 and 410kg AA. to £905.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: D Maguire Rosslea 380kg Ch. to £875, 360kg Ch. to £860 and 350kg Ch. to £880. S Kelly Loughgall 340kg Sim. to £705.

STORE HEIFERS

A good entry sold easily to a brisk demand with forward lots selling to £1405 for a 680kg Ch. £1290 for a 580kg Ch. and £1270 for a 670kg Ch. for E Greenaway Dungannon Geo. Potts Dungannon sold a 600kg Lim. to £1350, 610kg Lim. to £1350. 590kg Lim. to £1320, 620kg Ch. to £1270, and 560kg Ch. to £1240. Lewis Potts Dungannon 620kg Ch. to £1300. P L Haugh Portadown 540kg Lim. to £1255, 580kg Ch. to £1250, 590kg Ch. to £1220, 570kg Ch. to £1190570kg Ch. to £1170, 540kg B/B. to £1170 and 540kg Lim. to £1140. M McCaughey Aughnacloy 550kg Lim. to £1240, 650kg Ch. to £1200, and 530kg Ch. to £1200. A G Johnston Lisbellaw 560kg Ch. to £1165.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

Beragh Producer 490kg Ch. to £1070, 490kg Ch. to £1025, 470kg Ch. to £1000, and 490kg Ch. to £970. M/S J D & D R Hall Richill 490kg Lim. to £1065. W Boyd Clogher 480kg Ch. to £1060. M & N O Conner Augher 480kg Lim. to £1050, 430kg Ch. to £960,and 430kg Limms. to £910 twice. J McCarroll Seskinore 460kg Ch. to £1040, 450kg Ch. to £1020, 460kg Ch. to £960 and 450kg Ch. to £930. J McCann Coalisland 490kg Lim. to £1000. M Beattie Fivemiletown 440kg Ch. to £970 and 440kg Ch. to £960. R M Richmond Aughlane 490kg Her. to £970. Claudy Producer 480kg Lim. to £960. E McBride Ballygawley 460kg Lim. to £890.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: M & N O Conner Augher 340kg Ch. to £875 and 330kg Ch. to £790. G T & E Murphy Tempo 390kg Ch. to £810 and 370kg Ch. to £710. P A Fee Tempo 370kg B/B. to £760 and 360kg Lim. to £610. M & P Gleeson Lisnaskea 380kg Ch. to £700.

WEANLINGS

A very keen demand in this section with Steers & Bulls Selling to £1130 for a 430kg Ch. and 350kg Daq. to £890 to Hugh Mulholland Glenavy . P McDonald Tynan 450kg Lim. to £1065, 450kg Lim. to £1010 and 390kg Lim. to £880. B McCullagh Greencastle 370kg Ch. to £1075. J Morrison Tynan 440kg Ch. to £1020, 410kg Ch. to £1000, 430kg Lim. to £950, and 430kg Sim. to £870. R Bleakley Clogher 460kg Lim. to £1000 and 370kg Lim. to £875. A Lynch Ballygawley 510kg Lim. to £990, 470kg Lim. to £965, and 440kg Lim. to £920. C Murray Aughnacloy 500kg Ch. to £955. P Coyle Cookstown 450kg Her. to £935. J Lynch Dungannon 470kg Lim. to £930. Fivemiletown Producer 420kg Lim. to £900. P McGarrity Omagh 330kg Ch. to £870.

WEANLING HEIFERS: J Morrison Tynan 430kg Sal. to £1025. Fivemiletown Producer 450kg AA. to £1000. R Bleakley Clogher 390kg Lim. to £945410kg Lim. to £895,and 420kg Lim. to £785. R S & M McKee Saintfield 390kg Lim. to £865. P McDonald Tynan 380kg Lim. to £855. J J Moane Cooneen 350kg Lim. to £840 and 320kg Lim. to £835. P Coyle Cookstown 390kg Her. to £835, 340kg Her. to £715, and 360kg Her. to £715. M Donnelly Loughgall 420kg Ch. to £820. S Kelly Fintona 370kg Ch. to £795 and 340kg Ch. to £775. B McCullagh Greencastle 320kg Ch. to £780. M McCabe Rosslea 340kg Ch. to £755. Hugh Mulholland Glenavy 300kg B/B. to £730 and 370kg Daq. to £720. B McKeever Armagh 320kg Ch. to £725. DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A much brighter demand this week with R Givan Dungannon selling a Calved Heifer to £1700. A Lurgan Producer sold three Calved Heifers to make £1600 each. K J McCann Dungannon £1325 for Springing 2nd Calver. M/S F & D Liggett Stewartstown £1220 for Calved Heifer and £1260 for Calved Cow.

BREEDING BULLS: D Noble Ballinamallard £1700 for Ped. Reg. Limm (born 08/06/15)

SUCKER COWS & CALVES

Another large entry sold to a good steady demand for quality lots with Martin Mohan Lisnaskea selling a 2nd Cal;ver & Bull Calf to £1700 2nd Calver & Bull Calf to £1500 and Heifer & Bull Calf to £1390. M A Flynn Rosslea £1650 for 09 Cow & Heifer Calf. B McCullagh Greencastle £1600 for Heifer & Bull Calf and £1305 for 09 Cow & Heifer Calf. D Murray Fintona £1505 and £1265 for Heifers with Bull Calves and £1255 for Heifer & Heifer Calf. J E Gillespie Dungannon £1480 for 3rd Calver & Bull Calf. J Breen Craigavon £1450 for Heifer & Bull Calf and £1220 for Heifer & Heifer Calf. B Goodwin Omagh £1405 for Heifer & Heifer Calf. P J McMenamin Drumquin £1400 for Heifer & Bull Calf. M McVeigh Brantry £1400 for 2nd Calver & Heifer Calf. J Jackson Fivemiletown £1345 for 09 Cow & Bull Calf. C Monteith Omagh £1330 for Heifer & Bull Calf. M/S F E & P E Leitch Aughnacloy £1310 for 2nd Calver & Heifer Calf. P D McGartland Dungannon £1260 for 2nd Calver & Bull Calf. A McDonald Ballygawley £1285 and £1225 for Heifers with Bull Calves and £1240 for Heifer & Heifer Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1435. Sat July 29th July Special entry of 25 Cows & Calves more details in next weeks press.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A very strong demand in this section with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £520 for a Lim. to C Monteith Omagh D Haughian Lurgan £490 for Daq. J Daly Dungannon £490 for Ch. Aughjer Producer £490 for Ch. E Taggart Omagh £465 for Lim. P T McMenamin Newtownstewart £455 for Ch. G Maguire Fivemiletown £390 for Lim. K & T Rainey Magherafelt £345 for AA.

HEIFERS: Wm. Wilson Dungannon £485 and £350 for Chars. P T McMenamin Newtownstewart £445 for Ch. M Rafferty Dungannon £425 for Lim. M McGuiggan Dungannon £420 for Daq. M Wylie Aughnacloy £400 for Ch. Dan McKenna Fintona £350 for Lim.

REARED BULLS: E Watson Ederney £690 for Sim. and £665 for Ch. M Mohan Lisnaskea £680 for Lim. Augher Producer £650 and £540 for Chars. and £530 for Lim. Wm Wilson Dungannon £580 for Ch. W Murphy Craigavon £565 for B/B. J Daly Dungannon £530 for Lim. G R McCourt Florencecourt £520 and £490 for AAs. M McGirr Tempo £500 for Her. J Leitch Castlederg £490 for Ch. M McGuiggan Dungannon £485 for Daq.

REARED HEIFERS: P Maguire Tempo £680 for Ch. E Connelly Augher £615 for Lim. R Watson Fivemiletown £600 and £560 for Chars. and £470 and £465 for B/Bs. A McDonald Ballygawley £600 and £570 for Chars. M Kyle Aughnacloy £570 for Lim. and £550 for Her.Augher Producer £560 for Ch. P T McMenamin Newtownstewart £520 for Lim. D Maguire Rosslea £490 for Ch. Lisbellaw Producer £490 for AA. Wm. Wilson Dungannon £465 for Ch.