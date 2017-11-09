Another great entry of cattle stock at Saintfield Mart

Another great entry of cattle stock at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart with exceptional prices in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,729 for 950kg Limousin, £182kg.

Leading prices: Ballywalter producer Limousin 950kg, £182, £1,729, Bangor producer Blonde D’Aquitaine 790kg, £174, £1,374, 780kg, £176, £1,372, Hillsborough producers Hereford 1,020kg, £124, £1,264, Limousin 630kg, £168, £1,058, Friesian 820kg, £110, £902, Downpatrick producers Blonde D’Aquitaine 760kg, £164, £1,246, Shorthorn beef 720kg, £167, £1,202, Belgian Blue 700kg, £163, £1,141, Belgian Blue 650kg, £173, £1,124, Charolais 740kg, £147, £1,087, Lisburn producer Limousin 670kg, £180, £1,206, Ballygowan producers Limousin 790kg, £140, £1,106, Limousin 740kg, £146, £1,080, Aberdeen Angus 770kg, £128, £985, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 700kg, £157, £1,099, Limousin 600kg, £162, £972, Limousin 710kg, £124, £880, Killyleagh producer Limousin 790kg, £139, £1,098, Saintfield producer Limousin 690kg, £144, £993, Friesian 640kg, £148, £947, Simmental 700kg, £120, £840, Portaferry producer Friesian 740kg £126, £932, Dromore producer Hereford 610kg, £150, £915, Belgian Blue 660kg, £138, £910, Portavogie producer Limousin 660kg, £137, £904, Carrowdore producer Fleckvieh 800kg, £112, £896, Donaghadee producer Belgian Blue 630kg, £136, £856, Dromara producer Shorthorn 640kg, £130, £832, Millisle producer Friesian 750kg, £108, £810.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,173 for 690kg Hereford, £170.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,080 for 600kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices: Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,080, Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £920, Carryduff producer Charolais 500kg, £1,070, 540kg, £1,000, 510kg, £1,000, 520kg, £990, 510kg, £980, Limousin 470kg, £980, Charolais 500kg, £915, Killyleagh producer Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,050, Castlewellan producers Charolais 510kg, £960, Limousins 460kg, £885, 440kg, £880, 460kg, £870, Limousin 450kg £805, Charolais 360kg, £745, Kircubbin producer Limousin 560kg, £930, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £900, Hereford 520kg, £800, Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £795, Charolais 510kg, £740, Downpatrick producers Charolais 530kg, £900, Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £890, Charolais 540kg, £890, Charolais 520kg, £840, Charolais 500kg, £825, Charolais 470kg, £800, Saler 470kg, £800, Saintfield producer Charolais 430kg, £845, Charolais 390kg, £770, Charolais 450kg, £770, Charolais 410kg, £755, Crumlin producer Limousins 440kg, £840, 410kg, £800, Crossgar producer Charolais 470kg, £800, Lisburn producers Limousin 390kg, £770, Limousin 410kg, £765, Belgian Blue 510kg, £750, Limousin 440kg, £730.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,200 for 600kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Limousins 600kg, £1,200, 560kg, £1,160, Charolais 550kg, £1,145, Limousin 540kg, £1,100, Limousin 570kg, £1,100, Simmental 550kg, £1,095, Simmental 550kg, £1,000, Saintfield producer Charolais 510kg, £1,125, Crumlin producer Charolais 540kg, £1,100, Charolais 520kg, £1,090, Charolais 540kg, £1,090, Limousin 490kg, £1,065, Charolais 480kg, £1,055, Blonde D’Aquitaine 570kg, £1,040, Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,000, Simmental 530kg, £1,000, Charolais 510kg, £995, Limousin 510kg, £900, Simmental 480kg, £890, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,065, Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £920, Donaghadee producer Belgian Blue 640kg, £1,040, Belgian Blue 560kg, £870, Downpatrick producers Charolais 520kg, £1,020, Charolais 450kg, £925, Charolais 440kg, £900, Limousin 440kg, £880, Holstein 640kg, £870, Portaferry producer Charolais 520kg, £930, Ardglass producer Holstein 650kg, £915, Lisburn producer Limousin 400kg, £870, Ballygowan producer Charolais 400kg, £850, Charolais 400kg £800.

Special entry of springing heifers sold to a top of £1,720 for Limousin.

Leading prices Downpatrick producer Limousin £,1720, Hereford £1,700, Belgian Blue £1,700, Limousin £1,620, Belgian Blue £1,600, Belgian Blue £1,520, Limousin £1,500, Limousin £1,440, Belgian Blue £1,420, Hillsborough producer Simmental £1,480, Limousin £1,480, Charolais £1,420, Limousin £1,280.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £650 for Blonde D’Aquitaine bull calf and £315 for Hereford heifer calf.

WEANLINGS: Sold to a top price of £635 for Hereford bull calf.