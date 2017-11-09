Search

Another great entry of cattle stock at Saintfield Mart

editorial image

Another great entry of cattle stock at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart with exceptional prices in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,729 for 950kg Limousin, £182kg.

Leading prices: Ballywalter producer Limousin 950kg, £182, £1,729, Bangor producer Blonde D’Aquitaine 790kg, £174, £1,374, 780kg, £176, £1,372, Hillsborough producers Hereford 1,020kg, £124, £1,264, Limousin 630kg, £168, £1,058, Friesian 820kg, £110, £902, Downpatrick producers Blonde D’Aquitaine 760kg, £164, £1,246, Shorthorn beef 720kg, £167, £1,202, Belgian Blue 700kg, £163, £1,141, Belgian Blue 650kg, £173, £1,124, Charolais 740kg, £147, £1,087, Lisburn producer Limousin 670kg, £180, £1,206, Ballygowan producers Limousin 790kg, £140, £1,106, Limousin 740kg, £146, £1,080, Aberdeen Angus 770kg, £128, £985, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 700kg, £157, £1,099, Limousin 600kg, £162, £972, Limousin 710kg, £124, £880, Killyleagh producer Limousin 790kg, £139, £1,098, Saintfield producer Limousin 690kg, £144, £993, Friesian 640kg, £148, £947, Simmental 700kg, £120, £840, Portaferry producer Friesian 740kg £126, £932, Dromore producer Hereford 610kg, £150, £915, Belgian Blue 660kg, £138, £910, Portavogie producer Limousin 660kg, £137, £904, Carrowdore producer Fleckvieh 800kg, £112, £896, Donaghadee producer Belgian Blue 630kg, £136, £856, Dromara producer Shorthorn 640kg, £130, £832, Millisle producer Friesian 750kg, £108, £810.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,173 for 690kg Hereford, £170.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,080 for 600kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices: Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,080, Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £920, Carryduff producer Charolais 500kg, £1,070, 540kg, £1,000, 510kg, £1,000, 520kg, £990, 510kg, £980, Limousin 470kg, £980, Charolais 500kg, £915, Killyleagh producer Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,050, Castlewellan producers Charolais 510kg, £960, Limousins 460kg, £885, 440kg, £880, 460kg, £870, Limousin 450kg £805, Charolais 360kg, £745, Kircubbin producer Limousin 560kg, £930, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £900, Hereford 520kg, £800, Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £795, Charolais 510kg, £740, Downpatrick producers Charolais 530kg, £900, Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £890, Charolais 540kg, £890, Charolais 520kg, £840, Charolais 500kg, £825, Charolais 470kg, £800, Saler 470kg, £800, Saintfield producer Charolais 430kg, £845, Charolais 390kg, £770, Charolais 450kg, £770, Charolais 410kg, £755, Crumlin producer Limousins 440kg, £840, 410kg, £800, Crossgar producer Charolais 470kg, £800, Lisburn producers Limousin 390kg, £770, Limousin 410kg, £765, Belgian Blue 510kg, £750, Limousin 440kg, £730.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,200 for 600kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Limousins 600kg, £1,200, 560kg, £1,160, Charolais 550kg, £1,145, Limousin 540kg, £1,100, Limousin 570kg, £1,100, Simmental 550kg, £1,095, Simmental 550kg, £1,000, Saintfield producer Charolais 510kg, £1,125, Crumlin producer Charolais 540kg, £1,100, Charolais 520kg, £1,090, Charolais 540kg, £1,090, Limousin 490kg, £1,065, Charolais 480kg, £1,055, Blonde D’Aquitaine 570kg, £1,040, Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,000, Simmental 530kg, £1,000, Charolais 510kg, £995, Limousin 510kg, £900, Simmental 480kg, £890, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,065, Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £920, Donaghadee producer Belgian Blue 640kg, £1,040, Belgian Blue 560kg, £870, Downpatrick producers Charolais 520kg, £1,020, Charolais 450kg, £925, Charolais 440kg, £900, Limousin 440kg, £880, Holstein 640kg, £870, Portaferry producer Charolais 520kg, £930, Ardglass producer Holstein 650kg, £915, Lisburn producer Limousin 400kg, £870, Ballygowan producer Charolais 400kg, £850, Charolais 400kg £800.

Special entry of springing heifers sold to a top of £1,720 for Limousin.

Leading prices Downpatrick producer Limousin £,1720, Hereford £1,700, Belgian Blue £1,700, Limousin £1,620, Belgian Blue £1,600, Belgian Blue £1,520, Limousin £1,500, Limousin £1,440, Belgian Blue £1,420, Hillsborough producer Simmental £1,480, Limousin £1,480, Charolais £1,420, Limousin £1,280.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £650 for Blonde D’Aquitaine bull calf and £315 for Hereford heifer calf.

WEANLINGS: Sold to a top price of £635 for Hereford bull calf.