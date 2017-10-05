Armoy Mart: Ewe lambs sell to a top price of £141

Just over 2,100 ewe lambs were on offer at Armoy Mart last Saturday all of which sold to a top price of £141.
LEADING PRICES
J P Black, Ballycastle, 6 mules, £141, 11, £102, 11, £128, 12, £135, 9, £95.00, 8, £96.00, 10, £95.00. John and Pat McAuley, Cushendall, 8 W/C, £120. J J McAlister, Glendun, 12 mules, £102, 12, £92.00, 12, £91.00. William Sharkey, Cushendun, 10, S/C, £100, 6, £92.00. James Delargy, Cushendall, 10 S/C, £107, 12, £95.00. M Delargy, Cushendall, 9 mules, £93.00, 12, £88.00. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, 14 mules, £102, 12 S/C, £112, 14, £93.00. B Blaney, Cushendall, 10 mules, £97.00, 1, £90.00, 9, £89.00, 9, £86.00, 5, £87.00. Nigel McLenaghan, Coleraine, 5, B/F, £87.00, 10, £85.00. C Quinn, Cushendall, 10 mules, £94.00.
Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister and Son.
