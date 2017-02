Armoy Mart: Fat hoggets sell to £85.80 and fat ewes to £80

At Armoy Mart there was a grand turnout of 806 head last Wednesday night met a good steady trade for all kinds of sheep.

Fat hoggets sold to £85.80, fat ewes to £80.00 and breeding sheep to £99.00.

FAT HOGGETS: Jas Dunlop, Ballymoney, 25kgs, £85.80. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 26kgs, £84.50. A Boyce, Bushmills, 25kgs, £84.00. Chas Kncox, Ballymoney, 24 ½kgs, £83.00. S McDonnell, Ballycastle, 28kgs, £82.50. J Ferris, Kilrea, 26kgs, £82.00. V Chestnutt, Liscolman, 24kgs, £82.00. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 24kgs, £81.50. D McCouaig, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £81.00. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £79.80. J Mckillop, Cushendall, 22 ½kgs, £78.00.

FAT EWES: Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, Texels, £80.00. Wilfred Hanna, Ballymoney, c/bs £80.00. N J Black, Glenariffe, b/f, £80.00. Tom McCracken, Mosside, Texels, £76.50. Alistair McGuckian, Cloughmills, c/bs £76.00. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, c/bs £73.00. Paddy Kelly, Ballycastle, c/bs £71.50. Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, c/bs £65.00. A Wallace, Coleraine, Tex, £64.00.

BREEDING EWES: M Mitchell, Ballycastle, springing ewes, 9, £99.00, 9, £80.00, 8, £76.00, 8, £70.00. T Mulholland, Loughguile, ewe and lambs, £120, £118, £117.

Sale every Wednesday at 7pm

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.