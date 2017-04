Armoy Mart: Fat hoggets sell to £93.50

A good turnout of 674 head last Wednesday night at Armoy Mart saw fat hoggets sell to £93.50, fat ewes to £94.00 and breeding ewes topped at £196.00.

FAT LAMBS: P J Dougan, Coleraine, 26 ½kgs, £93.50. Sandra Henderson, Bushmills, 26 ½kgs, £92.00. I Strawbridge, Coleraine, 24kgs, £90.00. Sam Gardner, Stranocum, 25kgs, £89.00. Gary Andrews, Doagh, 25kgs, £89.00. P J Dougan, Coleraine, 24kgs, £88.00. Nevin Brown, Ballycastle, 25kgs, £87.00. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 24kgs, £86.00. A and T Butler, Ballycastle, B/F, 25kgs, £83.50. S J Glenn, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £86.50.

FAT EWES: Chas Knox, Ballymoney, Suffolks, £94.00. I Strawbridge, Coleraine, Texels, £91.00. R McCracken, Magilligan, Texels, £90.00. V Hughes, Newtowncrommelin, c/bs, £81.00. Ivan Morrison, Dunloy, Texels, £80.00. B Huey, Armoy, c/bs, £79.00. L McDonnell, Ballycastle, c/bs, £73.50. N Brown, Ballycastle, Texels, £73.00. J J Ferguson, Bushmills, Suffolks, £71.00. Robt Montgomery, Toberdoney, c/bs £73.00.

BREEDING EWES: Wm Kerr, Ahoghill, 2 ewes, 3 lambs, £196.00, 2 ewes, 2 lambs, £190.00. Ian Montgomery, Glenwherry, 3 mule hoggets, 3 lambs, £180.00. 4 and 4 lambs £175.00, 3 and 3 lambs £175.00. Joan Wright, Glenarm, 5 aged ewes, 10 lambs, £151.00. A and D Crooks, Glenarm, 1 ewe, 2 lambs, £140.00. Wm Kerr, Ahoghill, 3 ewes, 3 lambs, £138.00.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister and Son.