Armoy Mart: Fat lambs sell to £82 and breeding ewes to £132

A smaller show of 2,485 head last Wednesday night met with a firmer trade.
Fat lambs sold to £82.00, breeding ewes topped at £132, store lambs made up to £68.00 and ewe lambs to £101.
FAT LAMBS
Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, 25kgs, £82.00. Martin McAuley, Martinstown, 28kgs, £81.00. J and M McAlister, Cushendall, 25kgs, £80.00. M Gamble, 26kgs, £80.00. Charles Knox, Ballymoney 25kgs, £79.50. Robert Sinclair, Bushmills, 25kgs, £80.00. John McQuaige, Ballycastle, 25kgs, £77.00. Tom McAlister, Bushmills, 24kgs, £76.00. J McFerran, Dunloy, 23kgs, £76.50. Adrian Coyles, Ballymoney, 25kgs, £77.00.
EWE LAMBS & EWES
Des McMullan, Glenariffe, 10 mule, £101, 11, £96.00, 12, £82.00. Desmond McKeeman, Bushmills, 10 mule hogget, £142.
STORE LAMBS
F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 21 Suffolk £68.00. B Blaney, Cushendall, 50 crossbreds £64.50. A J and J Murphy, 20 crossbreds £64.50. Alistair McGuckian, Cloughmills, 28 Texel, £63.00. Roy Hunter, Broughshane, 28 crossbreds £59.00. N McKeague, Ballycastle, 50 Texel, £56.00. Richard Green, Rathlin, 20 Lleyn, £67.00. D McAlister, Ballyvoy, 21 Suffolk, £67.00. Daniel McCormick, Ballycastle, 14 Texel, £67.00. W and J O’Kane, Carnlough, 50 Blackface, £49.50.
FAT EWES
I Strawbridge, Coleraine, 7 Texel, £81.50. Chas Knox, Ballymoney, 5, £78.50. S Mullan, Drumsurn, 6, £78.50. R I Strawbridge, Coleraine, 2, £83.00, 5, £79.00.
Sale every Wednesday night.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.
The final sale of suckled calves for the season saw a very sharp trade for the 130 on offer.
LEADING PRICES
G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 380kgs £1,120. James Delargy, Cushendall, Charolais, 440kgs £1,075, 400kgs £960, 370kgs £950, 320kgs £935. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, Charolais, 280kgs, £695, 330kgs, £770, 300kgs, £800, 280kgs, £775. Ivan Tanner, Coleraine, Charolais, 390kgs, £890, 390kgs, £935. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 320kgs, £965, 300kgs, £840, 340kgs, £880, 290kgs, £820. Margaret Henderson-Neill, Mosside, 350kgs, £880, 290kgs, £780. John Elliott, Loughguile, 290kgs, £730, 275kgs, £730. Chas Quinn, Cushendall, 290kgs, £750, 290kgs, £720. John McNeill, Cushendun, 290kgs, £780, 300kgs, £810. Hugh McNeill, Cushendun, 370kgs, £930, 320kgs, £805. F McBride, Ballycastle, 300kgs, £775, 280kgs, £720, 320kgs, £760. J J Delargy, Cushendall, 270kgs, £750, 350kgs, £880, 280kgs, £760. Jas McNeill, Cushendun, 380kgs, £855, 450kgs, £950, 430kgs, £890.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.
