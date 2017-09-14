Armoy Mart: Fat lambs sell to £83.50 and breeding ewes to £94

2,694 sheep were offered for sale at last Wednesday night’s sale in Armoy Mart.
Fat lambs sold to £83.50, breeding ewes sold to £94.00 and store lambs sold to £75.
FAT LAMBS
Mathew Gamble, Ballymoney, 27kgs, £83.50. Charles Knox, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £83.50. A J and J J Murphy, Cushendun, 26kgs, £82.80. Charles McDevitt, Limavady, 25kgs, £82.00. P Cunning, Castlerock, 25kgs, £81.20. W R and S T Hanna, Loughguile, 25kgs, £80.50. Archie Linnegan, Bushmills, 25kgs, £80.00. Nigel Jamison, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £80.00. J D McAllister, Dervock, 24kgs, £79.50. Sean McGinn, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £78.50. Alex McCann, Cargan, 24kgs, £78.00. F McKinney, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £78.00. A E J Devlin, Drumsurn, 24kgs, £77.50. Samuel McAuley, Mosside, 23kgs, £76.00.
STORE LAMBS
Francis McCaughan, Ballycastle, Texel, 10, £75.00, 10, £67.00, 12, £66.50, 11, £65.50, 12, £64.00, 12, £62.00. Charles Quinn, Suffolk, Cushendall, 15, £67.50, 7, £61.50, crossbred, 55, £64.00. D McAlister, Cushendall, Texel, 1, £67.00. Patrick McCarry, Murlough, Texel, 54, £66.50. Mr Gary McFadden, Armoy, Charollais, 3, £65.00. Patrick McNeill, Cushendun, Suffolk, 48, £64.50. Daniel Matthews, Ballycastle, Texel, 12, £64.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, crossbred, 55, £64.00. Patrick Quinn, Cushendall, crossbred, 25, £64.00, Suffolk, 10, £63.20. John Black, Ballycastle, Texel, 25, £62.50. Arthur Wilson, Armoy, 40, £62.20. Vincent McErlain, Armoy, Suffolk, 50, £62.20.
EWE LAMBS
William Moore, Macosquin, mule, 12, £94.00, 13, £89.00, 14, £85.00, 12, £84.50. Robt Robinson, Claudy, Texel, 10, £93.00. John J McDonnell, Cushendall, Texel, 12, £92.00, 12, £89.00. Seamus Cassidy, Garvagh, Suffolk, 6 Suffolk, £90.00. D McAlister, Cushendall, Suffolk, 1, £90.00.
HOGGETTS
Carlos McDonnell, Armoy, mule, 11, £163, 11, £160, 11, £158, 11, £158, 11, £158, 10, £156, 11, £155, 11, £154. Colm McDonnell, Armoy, Texel, 11, £148, mule, 9, £142, 9, £140. Kevin Close, mule, Armoy, 12, £148, 12, £136, 12, £135. Craig McMillan, Bushmills, mule, 10, £147, 10, £135, 10, £135, 10, £133. J McCormick, Armoy, mule, 12, £138, 1, £138
Sale every Wednesday night.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.
