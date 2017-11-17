Armoy Mart: Fat lambs sell to £87.80 and store lambs to £71.80

Another good turnout of 1,480 head last Wednesday at Armoy Mart saw fat lambs sell to £87.80, store lambs saw a great trade and sold to £71.80.
Fat ewes sold to £75.50.
FAT LAMBS
S Devlin, Limavady, 26kgs, £87.80. Eoghan Lagan, Garvagh, 25kgs, £86.50. A B Wilson, Armoy, 25kgs, £85.00. Rob McCaughan, Ballymoney, 28kgs, £85.00. Brian McVicker, Ballymoney, 27kgs, £85.00. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, 25kgs, £84.00. E Lagan, Garvagh, 24kgs, £83.50. Eamon McKeegan, Cushendall, 25kgs, £84.00. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £82.50. Representatives of Mr D Fisher, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £81.20. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £82.20. G Bartlett, Ballymoney, 22kgs, £81.50. R Brownlee, Fermanagh, 22 ½kgs, £82.50.
FAT EWES
J McGill, Ballyvoy, crossbreds £75.50. E McKeegan, Cushendall, crossbreds £70.00. D McCouaig, Ballycastle, Texels, £74.50. James McCormick, Armoy, crossbreds £60.00. William Hanna, Ballymoney, Texel, £73.00.
STORE LAMBS
Roy Hunter, Broughshane, 20 Texel, £71.80. T McGarry, Loughguile, 19 Texel, £67.20. Liam O’Neill, Cushendun, 19 Texel, £62.00. John Todd, Ballycastle, 31 Texel, £63.50. L Devlin, Armoy, 44 Suffolk, £61.00. Joe MacNamee, Cushendall, 18 Blackface, £53.50. P McNeill, Cushendun, 35 Suffolk, £67.50. L Devlin, Armoy, 26 Suffolk, £60.00. Niall McKeague, 16 Texel, £64.50. Ian McConaghy, Bushmills, 30 crossbreds £65.50. V and B Butler, Ballyvoy, 21 Texel, £60.00.
Sale every Wednesday at 6.30pm.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.
