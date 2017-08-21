Armoy Mart: Fat lambs sell to £96.50 and store lambs to £74.20

A good show of 2,164 sheep on Wednesday last (August 16) at Armoy Mart met with a much improved trade with no room around the ring or stand due to the large crowd of buyers in attendance.

Fat lambs sold to £96.50, store lambs to £74.20, breeding sheep peaked at £156.00 and fat ewes to £87.00.

FAT LAMBS: R McConaghy, Ballymoney, 27kgs, £96.50. James Delargy, Cushendall, 26kgs, £91.00. K Dobbin, Ballycastle, 25kgs, £90.00. A Wallace, Coleraine, 23kgs, £88.00. A Linnegan, Bushmills, 25kgs, £87.50. B J McAlister, Mosside, 24kgs, £90.00. W M G McConaghy, Ballintoy, 23kgs, £87.00. D Matthews, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £86.80. Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £86.50. A J Devlin, Limavady, 25kgs, £90.00. Allan McKeeman, Bushmills, 25kgs, £90.00. Richard Todd, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £84.50. Richard Chambers, Ballycastle, 21kgs, 83.20. Charlie Knox, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £91.00.

STORE LAMBS: V and B Butler, Ballyvoy, 40 at £71.20. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, 30 at £71.20. John Fleck, Ballyclare, 32 at £70.00. Pat McBride, Ballyvoy, 29 at £71.00. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 47 at £69.20, 50 at £68.20, 47 at £69.20. J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, 36 at £67.50. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, 46 at £63.20. W M Robin, Glenariffe, 28 at £64.50. John Cassley, Armoy, 21 at £64.00. Pat McKeown, Martinstown, 15 at £66.50. Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, 47 at £64.00. Pat McDonnell, Cushendall, 38 at £63.50. Steven McDonnell, Cushendall, 23 at £63.50.

BREEDING SHEEP: Chris McKernan, Dervock, 12 at £166.00, 10 at £150.00, 13 at £150.00. Ian Simpson, Bushmills, 12 mules at £137.00, 12 mules at£133.00. V and C McCaughan, Ballycastle, 9 Texel at £135.00. Huey Bros, Armoy, 10 mules at £132.00, 10 mules at £130.00, 10 mules at £124.00.

FAT EWES: S and J Currie, Mosside, 3 Texel at £87.00. B McCloskey, Loughguile, 7 crossbreds at £85.00. B J McAlister, Dervock, 12 crossbreds at £80.50. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, 20 Texel at £82.00. Archie Hart, Ballymoney, 4 crossbreds at £88.00. Liam McGarry, Loughguile, 9 crossbreds at £85.00. Robinson Williamson, Coleraine, 5 crossbreds at £74.50.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.