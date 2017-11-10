Armoy Mart: Fat lambs sold to £85.00 and store lambs to £67.20

A smaller show of 1,200 head last Wednesday at Armoy Mart met with a much sharper trade for all types of sheep.

Fat lambs sold to £85.00, store lambs to £67.20 and fat ewes to £83.50.

FAT LAMB PRICES

A B Wilson, Armoy, 26kgs, £85.00. Chas McDevitt, Limavady, 27kgs, £84.50. Robert McAllister, Bushmills, 24kgs, £84.00. B McVicker, Bushmills, 27kgs, £84.00. T Smith, Kilrea, 30kgs, £83.00. N B McFall, Bushmills, 24kgs, £83.00. John Dillon, Armoy, 25kgs, £82.50. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £82.50.

John Crawford, Glarryford, 24kgs, £81.00. Jas McAuley, Cushendall, 23 ½kgs, £81.00.

STORE LAMBS

M D McNeill, Cushendall, 15 Suffolk, £67.20. Jas McNeill, Ballyvoy, 11 Texel, £67.00. Roy Hunter, Broughshane, 22 Texel, £64.50. P McNeill, Cushendun, 39 Suffolk, £63.00. R Chambers, Ballycastle, 21 Charollais, £62.00. J A McNeill, Torr, 22 Suffolk, £60.00. D McMullan, Glenariffe, 14 crossbred £58.50. John Todd, Ballycastle, 15 Texel, £64.50, 15, £65.20. B McKay, Cushendun, 28, crossbred £56.00. Brian McCloskey, Loughguile, 18 Suffolk, £58.00. R Duncan, Ballycastle, 22 crossbreds, £56.50.

FAT EWES

C Knox, Ballymoney, 6 Texel, £83.50. P McNeill, Cushendun, 3 crossbreds £64.00. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 25, crossbreds £65.00. John McKay, Cushendun, 8, Blackface, £54.50. I McDonnell, Cushendall, 18, Blackface, £47.50. W Peden, Ballymoney, 6 Suffolk, £62.00. S McConaghy, Bushmills, 6, crossbreds £68.00, 8, £60.00.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.