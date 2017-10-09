Armoy Mart: Good trade for Blue Leicester rams

The annual show and sale of Blue Leicester rams at Armoy Mart met with a very good trade and a complete clearance.
LEADING PRICES: R Loughridge, shearlings, £1,200, £720, £500. Michelle Wright, shearlings, £900, £580, £540, £480. B Harkin, shearling, £850, £400. J Laverty, shearling, £680, £550. Eamon McCormick, £520. William Adams, £900, £380. Alan Dickson, £480. S Duncan, £1,000, £400. Michael Hunter, £560, £340.
RAM LAMBS: Alistair Christie, £1,200, £1,100, £1,000. Ian Montgomery, £1,000, £800, £760, £550, £340. J Laverty, £900, £800, £800. Alistair Christie, £650, £500, £460, £400. B Blaney, £540, £520, £300. Michelle Wright, £780, £680, £520, £500. William Adams, £620, £550, £480, £420, £500. Roger Hayes, £600, £410. G Gault, £420. B McElhennon, £370, £340, £330. V and B Butler, £440.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.
