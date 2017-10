Armoy Mart: Heifers peaked at £1,425

Another impressive show of 312 head last Monday at Armoy Mart saw steers sell to a top price of £1,390.

Heifers peaked at £1,425 for a 690kgs heifer from W Carson, Cloughmills.

Fat cows sold to £1,060.

STEERS

T Deigan, Limavady, Charolais, 730kgs, £1,390, 780kgs, £1,340, 730kgs, £1,300. McAfee Bros, Bushmills, Charolais, 500kgs, £1,040, 410kgs, £940. W Carson, Cloughmills, Charolais, 750kgs, £1,340. C W White, Moyarget, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,045. McKinley and McCloskey, Loughguile, Limousin, 410kgs, £840. William Moore, Ballymoney, Limousin, 430kgs, £955, 400kgs, £880, 380kgs, £840, 370kgs, £815, 410kgs, £900. R Magee, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs, £895, 420kgs, £870, 410kgs, £835. Alister Getty, Bushmills, Limousin, 505kgs, £980. S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, British White, 600kgs, £1,130. Robert Workman, Larne, Charolais, 500kgs, £1,050, 410kgs, £900, 460kgs, £945, 490kgs, £975. Derek Hunter, Bushmills, Friesians, 610kgs, £1,060, 560kgs, £880, 590kgs, £935, 610kgs, £1,040. Robert Wilson, Glenarm, Friesians, 660kgs, £1,045, 730kgs, £1,120, 750kgs, £1,070. Danny McCouaig, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,230, 500kgs, £925, 600kgs, £1,160, 550kgs, £1,070. John Wilson, Armoy, Charolais, 430kgs, £865, 460kgs, £925, 450kgs, £945. F Tannahill, Coleraine, 400kgs, £820, 380kgs, £840.

HEIFERS

W Carson, Cloughmills, Charolais, 690kgs, £1,425. E Duncan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 530kgs, £1,120, 450kgs, £900, 430kgs, £925. Alan Guy, Limavady, Charolais, 400kgs, £830, 410kgs, £850. D McCouaig, Ballycastle, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,160, 580kgs, £1,070. S Huey, Armoy, Parthenais, 390kgs, £865, 370kgs, £800. J Wilson, Armoy, Charolais, 460kgs, £890, 470kgs, £955.

FAT COWS

Sold to a top price of £1,060 paid for an 800kgs Hereford.

Friesians sold to £945 for a 790kgs Friesian cow from Mr S Cochrane, Bushmills.

The same vendor sold Friesian cows at £940, £880, £880.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.