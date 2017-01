Armoy Mart: Heifers sell to £1,255 for 500kgs

An excellent turnout of 180 head were on offer last Monday with a superb trade and 100% clearance.

Prices were very sharp and some mighty prices were on offer.

Steers sold to £1,140 for a 490kgs Lim and a top price per head of £1,380, Heifers to £1,255 with a 500kgs Char making £1,130, fat cows topped at £1,250 paid to Mr Ken Montgomery, Liscolman for a superb 890kgs B/B cow.

STEERS: J E McCaughan, Armoy, Lim, 490kgs, £1,140. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, Char, 470kgs, £1,015, 510kgs, £1,075, 470kgs, £1,050, 500kgs, £1,050. J E McCaughan, Armoy, Lim, 530kgs, £1,100, 535kgs, £1,160, 510kgs, £1,110. Dan McAuley, Cushendall, Char, 340kgs, £800. Francis McCurry, Cushendall, Lim, 490kgs, £1,075, 490kgs, £1,030, 480kgs, £985. Ian Russell, Coleraine, B/B, 520kgs, £1,120. Ken Montgomery, Liscolman, B/B, 250kgs, £655. John Todd, Ballycastle, Char, 560kgs, £1,130, 530kgs, £1,100, 580kgs, £1,160. Colm McFall, Bushmills, Char, 620kgs, £1,200, 600kgs, £1,215, 650kgs, £1,295. David Morrison, Armoy, A/A, 500kgs £1,000, 470kgs, £970, 500kgs, £1,000. W J and G Henry, Armoy, Lim, 380kgs, £790. Wm McAuley, Cushendall, Daq, 290kgs, £600. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Char, 470kgs, £1,000, 450kgs, £910, 540kgs, £1,055. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Lim, 505kgs, £1,060, 440kgs, £960. J and J McAlister, Cushendall, Lim, 430kgs, £875, 400kgs, £840. Ray Taggart, Bushmills, Char, 180kgs, £475, 190kgs, £475. M McKenna, Ballymoney, Lim, 360kgs, £725. Ken Montgomery, Liscolman, Friesians, 670kgs, £1,060, 670kgs, £1,075, 670kgs, £980. Ian Russell, Coleraine, Hol, 600kgs, £990, 530kgs, £960, 535kgs, £960, 515kgs, £945. G McGowan, Ballycastle, Fries, 535kgs, £930. Norman Wallace, Coleraine, Fries, 400kgs, £665. David Morrison, Armoy, B/B, 490kgs, £940.

HEIFERS: John Todd, Ballycastle, Char, 550kgs, £1,130. Jas Bellingham, Ballymoney, Lim, 490kgs, £1,030. Colm McFall, Bushmills, Char, 640kgs, £1,255. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Lim, 480kgs, 3980, 460kgs, £920, 460kgs, £945. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Char, 515kgs, £1,075. John Todd, Ballycastle, Char, 560kgs, £1,100. Jas Bellingham, Ballymoney, Lim, 550kgs, £1,060, 530kgs, £1,030. Gerry McAuley, Cushendall, Sim, 290kgs, £630, 290kgs, £655, 350kgs, £760, 380kgs, £770. Pat McAuley, Armoy, 2, Lim, 200kgs, £410 each. B McCurdy, Bushmills, Lim, 390kgs, £710, 420kgs, £765, 360kgs, £690, 490kgs, £880. Jas Bellingham, Ballymoney, Lim, 500kgs, £900, 400kgs, £750.

FAT COWS: Ken Montgomery, Liscolman, B/Bs, 890kgs, £1,250, 690kgs, £900. Wm McAuley, Cushendall, Sim, 590kgs, £750. J and J McAlister, Cushendall, Char, 715kgs, £1,380.

Sale every Monday night at 7pm sharp.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.