Armoy Mart: Hoggets sell to £500 each

Like the famous beer advertisement, the annual sale of B/F Lanark bred sheep at Armoy Mart was probably the best sale ever for quality and prices.

With just over 3,200 head were entered for sale and sold to a top price and clearing in record time. Hoggets sold to £500 each.

LEADING PRICES

HOGGETS

Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 6, £500. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 10, £230, 12, £220, 12, £200, 10, £200, 12, £200, 10, £210, 10, £200, 10, £200. Eamon McKeegan, Cushendall, 10, £240, 10, £200. Trevor Butler, Ballycastle, 10, £270, 10, £240, 10, £200. A and S P McCarry, Loughguile, 15, £255, 15, £230, 16, £242, 15, £190. Joe Dickson, Draperstown, 11, £230, 11, £220, 11, £202, 11, £205, 11, £195, 11, £195. Martin Millar, Dungiven, 9, £210, 10, £210, 11, £205, 9, £215, 10, £200, 13, £195, 10, £190, 12, £185. Aidan Gallagher, Armoy, 10, £260, 10, £225, 12, £215, 10, £205, 1, £280. Harry McGilligan, Dungiven, 12, £185, 12, £165. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, 10, £205. Charlie Philips, Draperstown, 11, £190, 10, £185, 11, £190, 10, £172, 12, £160, 18, £160. Blackiston Houston Estates, 11, £80, 11, £170, 10, £175, 11, £165, 33, £160. Peter Scott, Templepatrick, 12, £200, 12, £190. Sean McCrystal, Maghera, 10, £230, 10, £220. Fairmount Farms, Claudy, 12, £170. M Wright, Carnlough, 10, £185, 12, £175, 8, £195. Danny McAuley, Cushendall, 10, £170. Gerry McNeill, Cushendun, 14, £190, 14, £170. E McKeegan, Cushendall, 10, £175, 10, £170.

EWE LAMBS

Nevin McEldowney, Draperstown, 6, £147, 11, £138. Camillus Conway, Draperstown, 6, £138, 10, £128, 10, £110. Dessie McCollum, Loughguile, 12, £112, 12, £98.00, 12, £90.00. Noel McQuaid, Torr, 9, £90.00, 10, £90.00. Hugh McDonnell, Glenariffe, 14. £92.00. Nigel McClenaghan, Macosquin, 12, £110, 10, £108. Seamus Cullinan, Draperstown, 11, £131, 10, £102. J J McAlister, Glendun, 12, £112, 14, £88.00. Noel McAuley, Ballycastle, 12, £112, 12, £90.00. Thomas McLaughlin, Limavady, 14, £122, 14, £102.

Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister and Son.