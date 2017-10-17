Armoy Mart: Lambs sell to £80 and fat ewes to £73

A good show of 2,496 head last Wednesday night at Armoy Mart saw fat lambs sell to £80.00, fat ewes to £73.00, breeding ewes to £235, while store lambs peaked at £67.00.
FAT LAMBS
S J and D J Currie, Mosside, 29kgs, £80.00. William Hanna, Dunloy, 26kgs, £78.00. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 25kgs, £78.00. Jas McAuley, Cushendall, 24kgs, £75.20. J J Dillon, Armoy, 24kgs, £75.00. A Laverty, Armoy, 23kgs, £75.00. C Knox, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £73.80. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, 23kgs, £74.00. G McCarry, Ballyvoy, 22kgs, £73.20.
BREEDING EWES
Alan McKeeman, Bushmills, 9 mules, £135. M McCurry, Cushendall, 12, £131, 12, £130, 10, £127, 12, £120. B Mullan, Ringsend, 2, £110. S Delargy, Cushendall, 11 B/F, £101. D McKinley, Armoy, 6, £111, 26, £108.
STORE LAMBS
A J Murphy, Cushendun, 44 mules, £67.00. B T Blaney, Cushendall, 60 mules, £66.50. Donal McCormick, Armoy, 27 Texel, £63.00. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 27 Texel, £62.20. Roy Hunter, Broughshane, 18 Texel, £62.00, 18, £61.50. B McKay, Cushendun, 30 Suffolk, £58.50. C McCormick, Armoy, 38 Suffolk, £58.50. M McBride, Armoy 26 Texel, £58.00. C McCormick, Armoy, 45 Texel, £55.00. Archie Murphy, Cushendun, 37, B/F, £51.20. A O Devlin, Armoy, 85, B/F £50.50. Denis McHenry, Ballycastle, 19 B/F, £47.50. John McKillop, Cushendall, 57, B/F, £45.20.
Sale every Wednesday night.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.
Almost Done!
Registering with Farming Life means you're ok with our terms and conditions.