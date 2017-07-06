Armoy Mart: Lambs sell to a top price of £92.50

There was just under 500 sheep on offer at last Wednesday night’s sale at Armoy Mart, lambs sold to a top of £92.50 and fat ewes to £83.
SPRING LAMBS: Wilfred Hanna, Ballymoney, 26kgs, £92.50. Robert Johnston, Bushmills, 24kgs, £90.50. A O’Kane, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £90.20. W Hanna, Jun, Ballymoney, 22kgs, £90.20. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 23kgs, £90.20. Des McKeeman, Bushmills, 24kgs, £92.20. W G McConaghy, Ballintoy, 22kgs, £90.00. S J Glenn, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £88.50. Jas Dunlop, Ballymoney, 21kgs, £86.50. Alex Hughes, Stranocum, 24kgs, £89.20. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 21kgs, £87.50. Martin Elliott, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £88.00. J J McDonnell, Cushendall, 22kgs, £88.00. Campbell Watson, Rasharkin, 22kgs, £87.00. Angela Laverty, Armoy, 23kgs, £89.00. M McClafferty, Armoy, 22kgs, £87.00. Jas Dunlop, Ballymoney, 27kgs, £90.00. Jas McMullan, Armoy, 21½kgs, £86.50.
STORE LAMBS: Stewart Black, 9, £83.50. D Matthews, Ballyvoy, 4, £83.50. M Scally, Armoy, 7, £85.00. L Millen, Coleraine, 8, £86.50. L Lyons, Coleraine, 8, £68.00. McAuley Farms, Glendun, 9, £82.00.
FAT EWES: J E McCaughan, Armoy, Texels, £83.00. M Scally, Armoy, Texels, £79.00. J McHenry, Mosside, c/bs £76.50. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, Cheviots, £76.00. John Delargy, Cushendall, c/bs £75.50. Wm Moore, Coleraine, c/bs £71.00.
Next sale will be on Wednesday, July 19th.
Sales of store lambs commence from July 26th onwards on each Wednesday night.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.