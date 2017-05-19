Armoy Mart: Spring lambs sell to £107

Spring lambs sold to £107 at last Wednesday night’s sale at Armoy Mart.
Fat ewes sold to £91.00 and breeding sheep topped at £180.
SPRING LAMBS: Philip Laverty, Armoy, 25kgs, £107.00. B McVicker, Bushmills, 26kgs, £100. Chris Hegarty, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £97.00. Aidan Devlin, Limavady, 22 ½kgs, £96.00. A and O Smyth, Dervock, 23kgs, £95.00. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 23kgs, £95.00. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 22kgs, £92.00.
FAT EWES: Derek Stirling, Ballymoney, 2 Chev, £91.00, 2 Suff, £86.00. B McVicker, Bushmills, 1 Suff, £84.00. B Laverty, Loughguile, 1 Suff, £83.00. K McErlain, Armoy, 10 c/bs £81.50. D McCouaig, Ballycastle, 7 Tex, £81.00. R Thompson, Aghadowey, 21 Suff, £77.50. Chris Hegarty, Ballymoney, 4 Suff, £77.00. Jas McCouaig, Ballycastle, 9 Tex, £75.00. D Marshall, Clough, 3 c/b’s £75.00. D McCouaig, Ballycastle, 4 Tex, £71.50. P McNeill, Cushendun, 2 c/bs £71.00.
Breeding sheep sold to £180 for three hoggets with five lambs at foot.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.