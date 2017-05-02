Armoy Mart: Steers sell to £1,435 for 790kgs

Just over 250 head of cattle last Monday night at Armoy Mart met with a fine trade for all sorts of stock.

Steers sold to £1,435 for 790kgs, heifers peaked at £1,285 for 680kgs with a 250kgs heifer selling to £710, suckler topped at £1,280.

STEERS: Archie Bartlett, Ballymoney, Lim, 630kgs, £1,360. Jas Christie, Armoy, A/A, 530kgs, £1,115, 480kgs, £985, 420kgs, £890. Alex McLaughlin, Cushendall, Lim, 470kgs, £1,020, 370kgs, £820. Steven Cochrane, Bushmills, A/A, 500kgs, £1,064, 430kgs, £895, 420kgs, £880, 460kgs, £965, 480kgs, £980. Jas Heaney, Ballymoney, Char, 500kgs, £1,050, 550kgs, £1,115. Robt Anderson, Ballymoney, Char, 330kgs, £690, 420kgs, £870. David Steele, Glenarm, Lim, 440kgs, £920. Vincent Hughes, Martinstown, A/A, 430kgs, £805. Pat McKeague, Ballycastle, Lim, 570kgs, £1,145, 690kgs, £1,265. Sam Dobbin, Ballycastle, Char, 580kgs, £1,180, 580kgs, £1,100. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, A/A, 450kgs, £930, 500kgs, £1,035, 510kgs, £1,020. Alex McLaughlin, Cushendall, Lim, 380kgs, £870. G McDoughal, Bushmills, A/A, 445kgs, £890, 420kgs, £920, 380kgs, £765, 400kgs, £830. J W Bristow, Portglenone, B/B, 440kgs, £910. Leslie Bradley, Maghera, Lim, 405kgs, £940. J P Black, Ballycastle, B/B, 640kgs, £1,120. Sam Carson, Ballymena, Hereford, 380kgs, £765. Francis McDonnell, Martinstown, Char, 270kgs, £765, 320kgs, £785. Colin McDonnell, Martinstown, Lim, 280kgs, £600. Messrs McPeake and Marron, Magherafelt, Lim, 790kgs, £1,435, 750kgs, £1,380.

HEIFERS: Jonathan Gamble, B/B, 440kgs, £1,100. Sam Adair, Kells, Speckled Parks, 250kgs, £710, 280kgs, £700, 240kgs, £680. David Steele, Glenarm, Lim, 680kgs, £1,285. Samuel McKinnon, Ballycastle, A/A, 410kgs, £830, 450kgs, £980, 400kgs, £885, 370kgs, £770, 380kgs, £805. Sam Dobbin, Ballycastle, Lim, 580kgs, £1,110. John Todd, Ballycastle, Daq, 510kgs, £1,030. Alex McLaughlin, Cushendall, Lim, 420kgs, £850, 380kgs, £805, 320kgs, £650, 480kgs, £920. Jas Heaney, Ballymoney, Char, 520kgs, £1,025. Colin McDonnell, Martinstown, Lim, 270kgs, £640. Sam Carson, Ballymena, Hereford, 260kgs, £550, 320kgs, £650. Jonathan Gamble, Finvoy, B/B, 380kgs, £880, 540kgs, £1,000, 440kgs, £950, 420kgs, £930.

FAT COWS: Kevin Robinson, Glenarm, B/B, 600kgs, £885. J P Black, Ballycastle, Lim, 620kgs, £800. V McHenry, Ballycastle, Lim, 540kgs, £775. Lyle Morrison, Dervock, Friesians, 650kgs, £735, 640kgs, £710. Steven Cochrane, Bushmills, Friesians, 650kgs, £840, 740kgs, £960, 560kgs, £735, 650kgs, £750. Aidan Connolly, Loughguile, Friesians, 600kgs, £660, 460kgs, £575. Samuel Booth, Benvarden, Friesians, 700kgs, £770, 480kgs, £605.

Breeding stock sold to £1,380 for an A/A cow with twin calves at foot from Mr Wm Smyth, Moyarget.

Springers sold to £1,200.

Sale every Monday night at 7pm sharp.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.