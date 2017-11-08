Ayrshire heifer sells for £1,400 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 22 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday 7th November sold in a firm demand, calved heifers sold to a top of £1,700 from a Loughgall farmer.

A Markethill farmer sold a calved Ayrshire heifer at £1,400 and a calved Friesian cow from a Fermanagh farmer sold at £1,200. In entry of in-calf heifers sold to a top of £1,400 with others at £1,350, £1,110 and £1,100 each.

CULL COWS

210 cull cows sold in a very firm demand.

Cows/heifers to £197 for 566k at £1,115.

Fleshed beef bred cows sold to £163 for 698k Limousin at £1,135.

Main demand from £130 to £154 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £110 to £122 for 610k at £745 and up to £985 for 840k at £117 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesian cows from £85 to £100 and the poorest cows from £55 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Keady farmer 566k, £1,115, £197.00; Armagh faremr 562k, £975, £173.00; Tassagh farmer 698k, £1,135, £163.00; Mowhan farmer 638k, £985, £154.00; Armagh farmer 666k, £970, £146.00; Newry farmer 646k, £925, £143.00; Lurgan farmer 598k, £850, £142.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 628k, £865, £138.00; Lurgan farmer 676k, £915, £135.

Friesian cull cows

Annalong farmer 612k, £745, £122.00; Loughgall farmer 842k, £985, £117.00; Crumlin farmer 696k, £800, £115.00; Kingsmills farmer 776k, £880, £113.00; Armagh farmer 590k, £665, £113.00; Crumlin farmer 646k, £720, £112.00; Banbridge farmer 738k, £820, £111.00.

CALVES

140 calves sold in a steady demand. Good quality heifer calves from £250 to £340.

Good quality bull calves from £250 to £385 each.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £385; Charolais £300; Limousin £295; Simmental £285; Belgian Blue £280; Limousin £275; Aberdeen Angus £270; Simmental £270.

Heifer calves

Aberdeen Angus £340; Simmental £340; Limousin £305; Simmental £290; Charolais £280; Limousin £275; Simmental £275; Hereford £255.