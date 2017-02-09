Ballymena Mart: Beef cows sell to £1080 for 600kg

300 beef cattle penned in Ballymena sale on Thursday resulted in another sharp trade.

Beef cows sold to 180p for 600kg at £1080, Fr cows to 122p for 700kg at £854, beef heifers sold to 202p for 580kg at £1171.

Beef bullocks to 215p for 560kg at £1204.

Fat cows sold to: J Wilson, Antrim BB 600kg, £1080 (180), M Kelly, Limavady Lim 790kg, £1398 (177), local farmer Lim 650kg, £1144 (176), W Campbell, Carnlough Lim 660kg, £1135 (172), J M Morrison, Armoy BB 760kg, £1307 (172), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle BB 640kg, £1088 (170), B McAllister, Kells Char 680kg, £1156 (170), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Lim 680kg, £1149 (169), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Lim 680kg, £1128 (166), I Beggs, Whitehead BB 720kg, £1173 (163), John Beggs, Whitehead Lim 640kg, £1036 (162), local farmer Char 610kg, £982 (161), John Beggs, Lim 640kg, £1024 (160), J M Morrison Lim 790kg, £1264 (160), W and D McClure, Dundrod Shb 610kg, £963 (158), John Beggs, Whitehead BB 620kg, £954 (154), D McMullan, Maghera BB 690kg, £1055 (153), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Lim 570kg, £866 (152), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Lim 690kg, £1041 (151), M Kelly, Limavady Lim 710kg, £1065 (150), BB 890kg, £1335 (150), John Beggs, Lim 730kg, £1095 (150), W McAllister, Kells Lim 880kg, £992 (146), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle BB 680kg, £992 (146).

Friesian cows sold to: D S and D McKay, Rathkenny 700kg, £854 (122), 680kg, £816 (120), Brian McConnell, Doagh 710kg, £830 (117), Joe Maybin, Kells 600kg, £696 (116), D W D Kane, Bushmills 600kg, £684 (114), Donal McKay, Martinistown 660kg, £745 (113), D Maybin, Broughshane 780kg, £881 (113), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy 630kg, £705 (112), W S Kennedy, Ballyclare 690kg, £772 (112), Donal McKay, 690kg, £765 (111), Joe Maybin, Kells 610kg, £677 (111), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 750kg, £825 (110), W J and A McCullough, Broughshane 690kg, £759 (110), G A and C R Crawford, Clough 700kg, £763 (109), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 730kg, £788 (108), D Winter, Randalstown 750kg, £810 (108), 790kg, £853 (108), Brian Lyttle 760kg, £813 (107), D Winter 700kg, £749 (107), D S and D McKay 680kg, £727 (107), S Cargill, Parkgate 710kg, £752 (106), T and J Mackey, Ballynure 570kg, £604 (106), D Parke, Magherafelt 540kg, £567 (105), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 640kg, £672 (105).

Beef heifers sold to: R McIntyre, Glarryford Blonde 580kg, £1171 (202), Linton Bros, Cloughmills Char 660kg, £1326 (201), Char 710kg, £1398 (197), Char 720kg, £1418 (197), W Kirkpatrick, Dundrod Lim 630kg, £1222 (194), Robin Cherry, Ballymena AA 700kg, £1344 (192), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Blonde 660kg, £1247 (189), Graham Kissock, Broughshane BB 590kg, £1109 (188), Linton Bros, Cloughmills Char 680kg, £1278 (188), Oliver Duffin, Cargan Char 640kg, £1196 (187), Linton Bros Char 600kg, £1116 (186), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Lim 510kg, £938 (184), W Kirkpatrick, Dundrod Lim 520kg, £951 (183), Char 550kg, £1006 (183), R McIntyre, Glarryford Lim 550kg, £1001 (182), B McAllister, Kells Char 730kg, £1328 (182), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Char 650kg, £1170 (180), Thomas McErlean, Bellaghy Lim 620kg, £1103 (178).

Beef bullocks sold to: David Arrell, Bellaghy BB 560kg, £1204 (215), John McKeague, Dunloy 590kg, £1256 (213), David Arrell Blonde 640kg, £1350 (211), Blonde 590kg, £1239 (210), Blonde 590kg, £1233 (209), BB 530kg, £1107 (209), John McKeague Char 610kg, £1274 (209), David Arrell BB 600kg, £1236 (206), D J McFerran, Dunloy Par 570kg, £1174 (206), Leo McFall, Ahoghill AA 690kg, £1421 (206), David Arrell Blonde 610kg, £1250 (205), Blonde 480kg, £984 (205), Blonde 650kg, £1332 (205), Andrew Craig, Coleraine AA 770kg, £1578 (205), AA 770kg, £1563 (203), John Blair, Cullybackey Char 610kg, £1232 (202), David Arrell Blonde 490kg, £984 (201), Andrew Craig, Coleraine AA 760kg, £1527 (201), Wm McLeister, Portglenone Lim 720kg, £1447 (201), David Arrell Blonde 540kg, £1080 (200), John Blair Char 620kg, £1240 (200), David Arrell Blonde 630kg, £1241 (197), Blonde 540kg, £1063 (197), Margaret Kennedy AA 600kg, £1176 (196).

Good quality dairy stock were keenly sought to £1720 for a choice second calver from D Blelock, Crumlin. Ruling prices: D Blelock, Crumlin calved cow £1720, W G Johnston, Ligoniel calved heifer £1660, T and J Mackey, Ballynure calved cow £1470, D and Mrs M McGregor, Muckamore calved heifer £1400, I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane calved cow £1370, W Patterson, Ballyclare (2) calved heifer £1350, David and Mrs M McGregor, Muckamore calved heifer £1330, T and J Mackey, Ballynure calved cow £1230, W S Kennedy, Ballyclare calved heifer £1210, W Patterson calved heifer £1200, T and J Mackey calved cow £1190, Wm Rea, Crumlin calved heifer £1150.

25 lots in the suckler ring sold to £2080 for a four year old Char bull while a 3.5 year old AA fetched £1900, a Lim heifer with bull calf at foot realised £1500.

Ruling prices: D Allen, Moneymore Lim heifer and bull calf £1500, John McWilliam, Straid Lim cow and bull calf £1460, W J Marshall, Ahoghill Par cow and heifer calf £1420, T M Tweed, Carryduff Lim cow and bull calf £1300, S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea Sim heifer and heifer calf £1240, J Scott, Toomebridge BB cow and bull calf £1230, B Millar, Randalstown Sim cow and heifer calf £1200, S Gilmore and Co Sim heifer and bull calf £1200 Sim heifer and heifer calf £1160.

160 lots in the calf ring sold to £415 for a Sim bull (12 weeks), younger bulls to £385 for an AA (1 month). Heifer calves to £400 for a Lim, young lots to £340 for a Simmental.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £415, W L Wilson, Ballyclare Fr £400, Leslie Wilson Sim £400, T Herbinson, Randalstown AA £385, H Alcorn, Limavady BB £380, H and L Wilson, Larne Sim £365, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Char £360, James Graham, Larne Sim £355, Leslie Wilson Sim £345, Robin Bingham Char £345, D Huey, Armoy Here £340, T Herbinson AA £340, James Graham, Raloo Sim £335, H and L Wilson, Larne Sim £330, S Thompson, Glenarm Sim £330, A C Hunter, Raloo Lim £320.

Heifer calves sold to: K McKeown Lim £400, AA £380, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £355, K McKeown AA £350, Leslie Wilson Sim £350, S Thompson, Glenarm Sim £340, Leslie Wilson Sim £335, A C Hunter, Raloo Lim £315, T Herbinson, Randalstown AA £315, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare (2) Lim £315, local farmer Here £300, D Parke, Magherafelt AA £295, A C Hunter Lim £290, T Herbinson AA £290, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Here £290.

Friesian bull calves sold to: W L Wilson, Ballyclare £400, £285, Greenmount College £100, N Alexander, Gracehill £95, Greenmount College £90, £82, H Park, Crumlin £80, J King, Ballymena (2) £80, W Patterson, Ballyclare £75, Trevor Brown, Crumlin £70, A Bell, Nutts Corner (2) £65, L Carson, Ballymoney £65, £55, S J and R J McLean, Straid £50.

An entry of 480 weanlings on Friday resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £600 over for a Char 360kg at £960 offered by R J McNeill, Glenarm. Heifers sold to £650 over for a Char 420kg at £1070 presented by R Henry, Kilwaughter.

Bulls/blks 0-250kgs

E McGarrity, Stoneyford Char 150kg, £440 (293), James O’Rawe, Gracehill Char 210kg, £580 (276), Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoag Lim 250kg, £650 (260), T Millar, Broughshane Lim 200kg, £520 (260), S Bamford, Crumlin Char 210kg, £545 (259), Neil McGarry, Crumlin Lim 220kg, £570 (259), R McIlvar, Garvagh Char 240kg, £620 (258), T Millar, Broughshane Lim 250kg, £640 (256), R Greer, Ahoghill Here 180kg, £450 (250), Neil McGarry, Crumlin Lim 230kg, £570 (247), R Alexander, Broughshane Char 240kg, £590 (245), J Caldwell, Ballymena Lim 240kg, £585 (243), T Millar, Broughshane Lim 200kg, £485 (242), Sam Minn, Moorfields Sim 250kg, £600 (240), W Rainey, Crumlin Lim 250kg, £600 (240), T Millar Char 210kg, £500 (238).

251-300kgs

S Boyle, Millisle Sim 280kg, £855 (305), A Stevenson, Armoy Char 280kg, £785 (280), Ian Crawford, Randalstown Lim 270kg, £745 (275), D and J O’Donnell, Newtowncrommelin Lim 280kg, £735 (262), A Stevenson, Armoy Char 280kg, £730 (260), H Crawford, Carnalbana Char 300kg, £780 (260), T F and N W McConkey, Parkgate Lim 270kg, £690 (255), J Campbell, Carnlough Lim 300kg, £765 (255), P McConnell, Ligoniel Char 300kg, £765 (255), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Char 290kg, £735 (253), R Alexander, Broughshane Char 260kg, £655 (251), R and S and Miss P Macauley, Crumlin Lim 270kg, £680 (251), W Rainey, Crumlin Lim 280kg, £705 (251), T F and McConkey, Parkgate Lim 260kg, £650 (250), Ian Hunter, Straid Char 290kg, £725 (250), W Rainey, Crumlin Lim 300kg, £745 (245).

301-350kgs

H Crawford, Carnalbana Char 330kg, £920 (278), Char 310kg, £860 (277), R J McNeill, Glenarm Char 320kg, £880 (275), J Jones, Belfast Char 340kg, £880 (258), David Robinson, Crumlin Lim 310kg, £800 (258), W R Wilson, Ballymena Char 330kg, £845 (256), C McNaughton, Ballymoney Lim 340kg, £850 (250), J Jones, Char 330kg, £825 (250), J C McMillan, Portglenone Char 330kg, £825 (250), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Char 320kg, £790 (346), Eileen Hamilton, Moorfields Lim 320kg, £790 (246), R J McNeill, Glenarm (2) Char 320kg, £785 (245), David Robinson, Crumlin Lim 330kg, £805 (243), J Jones Char 350kg, £850 (242), David Robinson Lim 330kg, £800 (242).

351kg and over

R J McNeill, Glenarm Char 360kg, £960 (266), David Robinson, Crumlin Lim 360kg, £925 (256), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Char 360kg, £910 (252), John Beggs, Whitehead Lim 360kg, £890 (247), R Henry, Kilwaughter Char 360kg, £890 (247), H Crawford, Carnalbana Char 390kg, £945 (242), John Beggs Lim 370kg, £890 (240), David Boyd, Knockagh Char 370kg, £890 (240), David Robinson Lim 360kg, £865 (240), Lim 400kg, £960 (240), J Jones, Belfast Lim 390kg, £935 (239), John Beggs (2) Lim 370kg, £885 (239), H Crawford, Carnalbana Char 360kg, £860 (238), David Boyd Char 380kg, £855 (237), John Beggs Lim 380kg, £900 (236).

Heifers 0-250kgs

E McGarrity, Stoneyford Char 150kg, £440 (293), S Boyle, Millisle Lim 250kg, £650 (260), Samuel Minn, Moorfields Sim 200kg, £490 (245), Ian Crawford, Randalstown Char 240kg, £575 (239), J McNeill, Moorfields Lim 210kg, £500 (238), T Millar, Broughshane Lim 160kg, £380 (237), T Grant, Aghalee Lim 230kg, £535 (232), Colin Harper, Crumlin Char 250kg, £570 (228), J McNeill, Moorfields Lim 230kg, £520 (226), M Montgomery, Kells Lim 240kg, £510 (212), Ian Crawford, Randalstown BB 210kg, £440 (209), S Boyle, Millisle Ker 240kg, £500 (208), E Cunningham, Hillsborough Sim 250kg, £515 (206), Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoag Lim 180kg, £350 (194), Blonde 240kg, £450 (187), Bernard Paul Hurrell, Randalstown Here 230kg, £420 (182).

251-300kgs

S Boyle, Millisle Lim 300kg, £830 (276), A Stevenson, Armoy BB 260kg, £700 (269), W R Wilson, Ballymena Char 280kg, £720 (257), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy Lim 260kg, £665 (255), R Alexander, Broughshane Char 300kg, £765 (255), David Boyd, Knockagh Char 300kg, £740 (246), R Alexander Char 300kg, £740 (246), David Boyd Char 390kg, £710 (244), A and M E Graham, Carnlough Lim 280kg, £680 (242), O’Kane, Dunloy Char 290kg, £700 (241), A J Wilson, Ballymena Char 300kg, £720 (240), A Stevenson, Armoy Char 280kg, £670 (239), T J and N W McConkey, Parkgate Lim 290kg, £690 (237), A Stevenson, Armoy Char 290kg, £690 (237), E Gillan, Deerfin Blonde 260kg, £610 (234), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Char 290kg, £680 (234).

301-350kgs

David Boyd, Knockagh Char 350kg, £905 (258), T F and N W McConkey, Parkgate Sim 320kg, £810 (253), R J McNeill, Glenarm Char 320kg, £790 (246), David Boyd Char 320kg, £775 (242), Char 310kg, £750 (241), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Char 330kg, £795 (240), A McErlean, Portglenone Char 310kg, £745 (240), David Boyd Char 320kg, £765 (239), David Robinson, Crumlin Lim 330kg, £785 (237), Wharry and McCurdy, Blonde 310kg, £735 (237), R Alexander, Broughshane Char 320kg, £755 (235), Colin Harper, Crumlin Char 310kg, £730 (235), T F and N W McConkey, Parkgate Sim 310kg, £730 (235), J Campbell, Carnlough Blonde 320kg, £750 (234), C McNaughton, Ballymoney Char 330kg, £770 (233), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Lim 330kg, £770 (233).

351kgs and over

R Henry, Kilwaughter Char 420kg, £1070 (254), A McErlean, Portglenone Char 380kg, £875 (230), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Char 370kg, £835 (225), local farmer Lim 400kg, £895 (223), James McAuley, Cushendall Char 380kg, £850 (223), R Henry, Kilwaughter Char 420kg, £920 (219), E McGarrity, Stoneyford Char 360kg, £780 (216), R Henry, Kilwaughter Char 370kg, £800 (216), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Char 360kg, £770 (213), local farmer Lim 410kg, £865 (211), local farmer BB 480kg, £1000 (208), A McErlean, Portglenone Char 390kg, £805 (206), Eileen Hamilton, Moorfields Lim 360kg, £740 (205), Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoag Lim 370kg, £760 (205), R and S and Miss P Macauley, Crumlin Lim 380kg, £765 (201), T M Tweed, Carryduff Lim 400kg, £805 (201).

A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade. Leading prices as follows:

In lamb ewes sold to: Scott Bros, Limavady 9 CB £143, 9 CB £140, A M Crawford, Ballynure 8 Tex £140, Scott Bros 11 Suff ewes £136, M White, Claudy 12 CB £134, Scott Bros 11 Tex £128, J McNeill, Coleraine 6 Suff £128, 7 Suff £128, 6 Suff £126, 6 Suff £126, 6 Suff £126, 6 Suff £126, 6 Suff £125, 7 Suff £125, AM Crawford 8 Tex £125, M White, Claudy 10 CB £124, P Sherrin, Draperstown 6 Tex £124, 6 Tex £123.

Ewes and lambs sold to: Norman Huston, Ballymoney 3 Dor ewes and 6 lambs £172, Jack Alexander, Clough 4 Dor ewes and 7 lambs £152, John Thompson, Islandmagee 3 Suff ewes and 5 lambs £140, R T Buchanan, Ballymena 1 Tex ewe and 2 lambs £138, 1 Dor ewe and 2 lambs £132, 1 Dor ewe and 2 lambs £128, 1 Suff ewe and 2 lambs £125, 1 Suff ewe and 2 lambs £125.

Store lambs sold to: S Heffron, Randalstown 13 Tex £70, R T Buchanan, Ballymena 26 Tex £70, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 19 Suff £61, Kieran McFadden, Dunloy 12 BF £57, Kevin Donnelly, Newtowncrommelin 14 Suff £51.

Ewe lambs sold to: N and M Gibson, Tobermore 5 Dor £100, 5 Dor £91, 5 Dor £74, Norman Houston, Ballymoney 2 Dor £72, Trevor Allen, Ballymena 14 CB £64.50.

An entry of 150 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade. Store bullocks sold to £710 over for a Lim 580kg £1290 offered by Liam McNally, Camlough. Heifers sold to £680 over for a Lim 520kg at £1200 presented by David Andrew, Templepatrick.

Bulls/blks sold to 0-500kgs

W J McClintock, Broughshane Lim 380kg, £920 (242), Lim 350kg, £805 (230), Lim 350kg, £800 (228), Lim 360kg, £800 (222), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Blonde 500kg, £1100 (220), R J Linton, Broughshane Lim 460kg, £1000 (217), W J McClintock Lim 330kg, £710 (215), local farmer Lim 400kg, £860 (215), W R Wilson, Ballymena Char 470kg, £1000 (212), S Rea, Glenarm Lim 490kg, £1035 (211), Michael Hesketh, Antrim Lim 470kg, £990 (210), BB 460kg, £950 (206), M McNally, Jonesboro Lim 480kg, £990 (206), P Irwin, Broughshane AA 420kg, £855 (203), Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure Lim 460kg, £930 (202), J McComb, Aldergrove Lim 420kg, £840 (200).

501kg and over: C Tinsdale, Carnlough Lim 540kg, £1205 (223), Liam McNally, Camlough Lim 580kg, £1290 (222), C Tinsdale Lim 540kg, £1190 (220), Lim 560kg, £1230 (219), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Blonde 530kg, £1150 (217), C Tinsdale Lim 560kg, £1205 (215), R J Linton, Broughshane Lim 510kg, £1095 (214), A McDonald, Portglenone Char 530kg, £1130 (213), Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch Char 520kg, £1105 (212), C Tinsdale Char 510kg, £1080 (211), Owen Miskelly Lim 530kg, £1120 (211), R J Linton, Lim 540kg £1140 (211), Owen Miskelly Lim 560kg, £1180 (210), W and N Martin, Broughshane Lim 510kg, £1070 (209), A McDonald, Portglenone Lim 520kg, £1090 (209), S Rea, Glenarm Lim 510kg, £1065 (208).

Heifers 0-500kgs

David Andrew, Templepatrick Lim 380kg, £830 (218), Lim 500kg, £1090 (218), Lim 460kg, £985 (214), J McComb, Aldergrove Lim 500kg, £1060 (212), Lim 420kg, £890 (211), David Andrew Lim 460kg, £960 (208), T J Alexander, Templepatrick AA 430kg, £890 (207), W J McClintock, Broughshane Lim 360kg, £740 (205), T J Alexander, Lim 470kg, £950 (202), S Rea, Glenarm Lim 500kg, £1000 (200), T J Alexander Lim 470kg, £935 (198), AA 420kg, £830 (197), W J McClintock Lim 320kg, £620 (193), T J Alexander (2) Lim 430kg, £825 (191), J McComb, Aldergrove Lim 470kg, £900 (191).

501kg and over

David Andrew, Templepatrick Lim 520kg, £1200 (230), R J Linton, Glenarm Lim 540kg, £1060 (196).

An entry of 1369 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a sharper trade. Fat hoggets sold to a top per kg of 365p for a pen of Texels 23kg at £84 offered by I Montgomery, Glenwherry and to a top per head of £86.50 for a pen of heavy Texels from A Dobbs, Carrick. Fat ewes sold to £123.

Fat hoggets (1139)

Top prices per kg: V Hamilton, Cushendun 1 Tex 18kg, £74.50 (413), P McKeever, Martinstown 1 Dor 19kg, £76.50 (402), D Bell, Antrim 25 Tex 19kg, £72 (379), R and M Milliken, Armoy 7 Tex 18.5kg, £70 (378), Tom Gibson, Stewartstown 9 Tex 19kg, £70 (368), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 5 Tex 23kg, £84 (365), W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 8 Suff 23kg, £83.50 (363), local farmer 1 Tex 18kg, £65 (361), Mrs S White, Cloughmills 24 Tex 21.5kg, £76.50 (355), D Boreland, Bushmills 26 Tex 22.5kg, £80 (355), Alison McEntee, Knockahollett 5 Tex 17.5kg, £62 (354), Mrs E Duff, Ballymena 12 Tex 22.5kg, £79.50 (353), Rainey Bros, Ballygally 8 BF 22.5kg, £79 (351), S Adams, Broughshane 14 BF 23.5kg, £82.50 (351), John Johnston, Ballymena 3 Tex 23.5kg, £82.50 (351), Esther Farquhar, Moorfields 3 Tex 20kg, £70 (350), local farmer 2 Tex 22kg, £77 (350), John McFall, Broughshane 5 Tex 24kg, £84 (350), Ian Semple, Dungiven 55 BF 24kg, £83.80 (349), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 6 Tex 23.5kg, £82 (348), local farmer 18 Tex 23.5kg, £82 (348), Adrian Rainey, Ahoghill 12 Tex 21.5kg, £75 (348), Esther Farquhar, Moorfields 2 Tex 21.5kg, £75 (348), W Fleck, Broughshane 12 CB 21.5kg, £75 (348), S Bonnar, Broughshane 7 Tex 23kg, £80 (347).

Top prices per head: A Dobbs, Carrick 17 Tex 29kg, £86.50, W L Wilson, Ballyclare 8 Tex 27.5kg, £85, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 20 Tex 27kg, £85, L McClinton, Glenarm 2 Tex 25kg, £84.80, Darren Stewart, Ballyclare 11 Tex 29.5g, £84.50, A Dobbs, Carrick 21 Tex 24.5kg, £84, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 5 Tex 23kg, £84, J Walker, Randalstown 15 Tex 27kg, £84, John McFall, Broughshane 5 Tex 24kg, £84, N Rainey, Randalstown 5 Tex 26kg, £84, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 19 Tex 25.5kg, £84, 1 Tex 25.5kg £84, W and E Fulton, Strabane 30 Tex 25.5kg, £83.80, Ian Semple, Dungiven 55 BF 24kg, £83.80, W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 8 Suff 23kg, £83.50, Tom Gibson, Stewartstown 14 Suff 26.5kg, £83.50, E O’Neill, Martinstown 18 Suff 26.5kg, £83.50, Charles McAllister, Broughshane 7 CB 26kg, £83.50, Esther Farquhar, Moorfields 1 Tex 26kg, £83, Mark Caldwell, Ballymena 1 Zwa 28kg, £83, V Hamilton, Cushendun 1 Tex 25kg, £83, G Arthur, Broughshane 12 Tex 24.5kg, £83, S Gregg, Glarryford 12 Tex 24.5kg, £82.80, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 6 Suff 24kg, £82.80, J and F McNeice, Ballymoney.

Fat ewes (230)

First quality

Suff- £60-£80

Tex - £70-£123

CB - £50-£68

BF - £40-£50