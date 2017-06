Beef bred cows sell to £1,165 for 720k at Markethill Mart

An entry of 170 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 6th June continued to sell in a very firm trade.

Beef bred cows sold from £135 to £162 per 100 kilos for 618k at £1,000 and up to £1,165 for 720k (161 per 100 kilos).

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £115 to £138 per 100 kilos for 690k at £960.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 and the poorest types from £65 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Markethill farmer 618k, £1,000, £162.00; Keady farmer £724k, £1,165, £161.00; Kilkeel farmer 606k, £970, £160.00; Newry farmer 616k, £935, £152.00; Killylea farmer 692k, £1,135 £161.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 682k, £1,000 £147.00; Markethill farmer 680k, £995, £146.00; Killylea farmer 692k, £1,000 £145.00; Hilltown farmer 726k, £1,035 £143.00.

Friesian cull cows: Newtownhamilton farmer 694k, £960, £138.00; Cullyhanna farmer 682k, £935, £137.00; Banbridge farmer 758k, £945, £125.00; Armagh farmer 798k, £990, £124.00; Banbridge farmer 724k, £895, £124.00; Banbridge farmer 764k, £940, £123.00; Jerrettspass farmer 630k, £775, £123.00; Templepatrick farmer 604k, £720, £119.00.

CALVES: 160 calves sold in a very good trade.

Good quality bulls sold to £480 for a five week old Lim.

Bulls sold to £480 each paid twice for a four week Lim and six week old Char bull.

Main trade from £300 to £390.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £220 to a top of £320 for an AA heifer.

Bull calves: Lim £480; Ch £480; Lim £390; Sim £375; BB £340; BB £335; BB £335; Lim £320; Lim £305; BB £300.

Heifer calves: AA £320; Her £315; Lim £300; BB £300; BB £270; BB £270; Lim £250.