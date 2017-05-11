Beef bullocks sell to £1,442 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 260 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a terrific trade.

Fat cows sold to 195p for 550kg at £1,072, Friesian cows to 138p for 740kg at £1,021, beef heifers to 219p for 630kg at £1,379, beef bullocks to 209p for 600kg at £1,254 and 690kg at £1,442 and Friesian bullocks to 174p for 710kg at £1,235.

Beef cows sold to: O Shiels and Co, Kilrea Par 550kg, £1,072 (195), Paul Whyte, Maghera Lim 680kg, £1,264 (186), S J Watson, Stoneyford Lim 620kg, £1,103 (178), R Savage, Drumahoe Lim 640kg, £1,139 (178), O Shiels and Co Par 580kg, £1,020 (176), Robert Thompson, Newry Char 860kg, £1,496 (174), R Savage, Drumahoe Lim 840kg, £1,444 (172), local farmer Lim 620kg, £1,047 (169), J W Harbinson, Limavady Char 750kg, £1,260 (168), R G A Ashcroft, Coagh Lim 810kg, £1,352 (167), Robert Thompson Char 880kg, £1,460 (166), Thomas Clyde, Antrim Lim 650kg, £1,072 (165), J Watson, Stoneyford Lim 520kg, £852 (164), Thomas Clyde, Antrim Lim 500kg, £815 (163), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Lim 630kg, £1,014 (161), R Savage Lim 600kg, £948 (158), R G A Ashcroft Lim 880kg, £1,381 (157), John Withers, Lisburn AA 560kg, £873 (156), John Beggs, Whitehead Lim 640kg, £998 (156), A McIlveen, Kells Sim 690kg, £1069 (155), J Jones, Belfast Lim 640kg, £992 (155), G Cunningham, Hannahstown Char 580kg, £887 (153), A McIlveen Sim 770kg, £1,170 (152), R J McNeill, Glenarm Lim 580kg, £881 (152).

Friesian cows sold to: J McWoodburn, Kells 740kg, £1,021 (138), J McGahie, Stewartstown 730kg, £1,000 (137), 620kg, £824 (133), local farmer 680kg, £884 (130), 570kg, £741 (130), A Hoey, Glenwherry 740kg, £954 (129), D Marcus, Glenarm 620kg, £787 (127), Danny Duffin, Toomebridge 670kg, £850 (127), B E Montgomery, Ballymena 600kg, £762 (127), A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter 680kg, £856 (126), Drumabest Farm, Kilraughts 680kg, £850 (125), 790kg, £971 (123), J W Harbinson, Limavady 550kg, £671 (122), R A Gordon, Cloughmills 520kg, £634 (122), Ballybracken Farms, Ballynure 600kg, £732 (122), Alan White, Mosside 660kg, £792 (120), B E Montgomery, Ballymena 580kg, £690 (119), W L Mackey, Muckamore 700kg, £826 (118), Arthur Gibson, Glenarm 520kg, £598 (115), I Stewart, Bushmills 570kg, £649 (114), Ballybraken Farms 540kg, £615 (114), J and J Huey, Armoy 640kg, £716 (112), Ian McKinstry, Upper Ballinderry 510kg, £566 (111), H Simms, Carrick 530kg, £583 (110).

Beef heifers sold to: Hugh Bradley, Desertmartin Lim 630kg, £1,379 (219), Matt Workman, Kilwaughter Char 590kg, £1,268 (215), O Shiels and Co, Kilrea Par 610kg, £1,305 (214), Matt Workman, Kilwaughter Char 630kg, £1,335 (212), Char 560kg, £1,181 (211), Robert Hood, Broughshane Lim 540kg, £1,134 (210), Matt Workman Char 580kg, £1212 (209), J F Savage and Partners, Ballywalter Lim 580kg, £1,194 (206), Geoffrey Arthur, Broughshane Char 580kg, £1,183 (204), Robert Hood, Broughshane 610kg, £1,226 (201), Geoffrey Arthur, Broughshane Char 530kg, £1,060 (200), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Lim 470kg, £935 (199), Geoffrey Arthur Char 590kg, £1,168 (198), J F Savage and Partners Lim 520kg, £1,029 (198), local farmer Par 520kg, £1,019 (196), Geoffrey Arthur Char 530kg, £1,028 (194), Hugh Bradley, Desertmartin Sim 620kg, £1,202 (194), J F Savage and Partners Lim 490kg, £945 (193), J Campbell, Glarryford AA 580kg, £1,102 (190), J F Savage and Partners Lim 550kg, £1,039 (189), Lim 600kg, £1,134 (189), Hugh Bradley Lim 580kg, £1,090 (188), Robert Hood Char 550kg, £1,028 (187), Danny Duffin, Toomebridge AA 590kg, £1,091 (185).

Beef bullocks sold to: J F Savage and Partners, Ballywalter Lim 600kg, £1,254 (209), BB 690kg, £1,442 (209), Lim 590kg, £1,203 (204), (2) Lim 690kg, £1,380 (200), R G A Ashcroft, Coagh Lim 700kg, £1,393 (199), S W Kirkpatrick, Glenavy Blonde 570kg, £1,105 (194), J F Savage and Partners Lim 600kg, £1,164 (194), Lim 600kg, £1,140 (190), Alan Huston, Ballymena AA 640kg, £1,216 (190), AA 590kg, £1,121 (190), J F Savage and Partners Lim 730kg, £1,387 (190), Lim 650kg, £1,235 (190), J Dorrian, Portaferry BB 560kg, £1,030 (184), R G A Ashcroft, Coagh Lim 690kg, £1,242 (180), Damien Duggan, Magherafelt BB 840kg, £1,470 (175), Eric Thom, Desertmartin Hol 710kg, £1,235 (174), John Withers, Lisburn Lim 520kg, £884 (170), Damien Duggan, Magherafelt BB 880kg, £1,496 (170).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Eric Thom, Desertmartin 710kg, £1,235 (174), J Dorrian, Portaferry 570kg, £912 (160), 620kg, £973 (157), 550kg, £847 (154), (2) 500kg, £770 (154), 500kg, £735 (147), 500kg, £735 (147), 530kg, £773 (146), 600kg, £870 (145), 550kg, £797 (145), H Simms, Carrick 540kg, £777 (144), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 610kg, £866 (142).

41 dairy cattle sold to £3,000 paid to D J and S Allen, Limavady for their Friesian bull, calved heifers to £1,460 paid to A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare.

Ruling prices: A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare calved heifer £1,460, B McLean, Bushmills calved heifer £1,450, A and W McIlwaine calved heifer £1,400, W J Kerr, Cloughmills calved heifer £1,360, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry calved heifer £1,360, B McLean, calved heifer £1,320, T Davis, Magheafelt calved heifer £1,300, J Ferguson Snr, Straid calved heifer £1,300, T Davis, Magherafelt calved heifer £1,280, A McKillop, Cushendall calved heifer £1,260, J Ferguson Snr calved heifer £1,260, B McLean calved heifer £1,240, D W Graham, Clough calved cow £1,220, B McLean calved heifer £1,200, T Davis calved heifer £1,180, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry calved heifer £1,170, A G Smyth, Dungiven calved cow £1,150, R H and H A Shanks calved heifer £1,080, calved cow £1,080, T Davis calved heifer £1,070, W J Kerr, Cloughmills calved heifer £1,060, A W McCrea, Newtownstewart calved heifer £1,060, calved heifer £1,060, R R Cupples, Rathkenny calved heifer £1,040.

215 lots in ring three sold to £485 for a partly reared AA bull, young bull calves to £380 for a Lim bull (one month), heifer calves to £410 for a Sim (11 weeks), young heifer calves to £365 for a Char.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: E O’Flynn, Rocklands AA £485, J M McKinty, Ballyclare Lim £415, Lim £410, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Lim £380, N Alexander, Gracehill Fkv £375, D and H Donnell, Strabane BB £375, BB £365, T Herbison, Randalstown (2) AA £360, E O’Flynn, Rocklands £355, R Collier, Dundrod Sim £350, N Alexander, Gracehill Fkv £330, H and L Wilson, Larne AA £320, D and H Donnell, Strabane BB £320, Graeme Martin, Broughshane St £310, J C Barkley, Ballymena BB £305.

Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh £410, (3) Sim £400, Sim £375, Alex Burleigh, Glenarm Char £365, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Char £355, Leslie Wilson Sim £355, R and C Steede, Cullybackey Lim £345, D and H Donnell BB £345, BB £315, R and C Steede Lim £300, W Moore, Templepatrick Sim £295, A McKillop, Cushendall AA £290, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Lim £290, O Magill, Crumlin BB £280.

Friesian bull calves sold to: E O’Flynn, Rocklands £365, D J and S Allen, Limavady £230, J M McKinty, Ballyclare (2) £200, D Marcus, Glenarm £185, T and M E Taylor, Doagh £180, J M McKinty £175, D Marcus £150, W W McCormick, Ballycastle £145, Alastair McBurney, Clough £140, £120, (4) £115.

A great show of 450 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £600 over for a Lim 370kg at £970 offered by T Knox, Ballynure.

Heifers sold to £530 over for a AA 430kg at £960 presented by H Hall, Newtownabbey.

Bulls/blks 0-250kgs

Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Char 250kg £700 (280), Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoad Lim 220kg £580 (263), E Aiken, Cloughmills (2) St 240kg £595 (247), D O’Loan, Aughafatten Sim 220kg £540 (245), S Dougan, Castledawson Lim 220kg £500 (227), T McClelland, Doagh St 180kg £405 (225), E Aiken, Cloughmills St 180kg £400 (222), D O’Loan, Aughafatten Sim 200kg £435 (217), S Dougan, Castledawson Lim 220kg £450 (204), T McClelland, Doagh (2) St 240kg £485 (202).

251-300kgs

W J Shaw, Cloughmills Lim 270kg, £820 (303), Raymond George, Dungiven Lim 280kg, £830 (296), J H Fraser, Belfast Char 290kg, £850 (293), W J Shaw, Cloughmills Lim 280kg, £820 (292), S Taylor, Ligoniel Lim 300kg, £865 (288), Hugh Gibson, Glenarm Blonde 290kg, £835 (287), Ranaghan Poultry, Randalstown Char 300kg, £845 (281), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown (3) Lim 290kg, £810 (279), local farmer Char 300kg, £820 (273), Robert Armstrong Char 260kg, £710 (273), Hugh Gibson, Glenarm Lim 300kg, £815 (271), T and T N McClintock, Glenwherry Lim 280kg, £760 (271), Lim 300kg, £800 (266), W R Wilson, Ballymena Char 300kg, £800 (266).

301-350kgs

S Taylor, Ligoniel Lim 320kg, £885 (276), W R Wilson, Ballymena Char 330kg, £900 (272), D and J O’Donnell, Newtowncromelin Lim 310kg, £845 (272), S Taylor, Lim 330kg, £890 (269), Char 310kg, £820 (264), K Smyth, Moorfields Char 320kg, £840 (262), W J Shaw, Cloughmills Lim 340kg, £890 (261), M Moffett, Broughshane Lim 320kg, £830 (259), John Beggs, Whitehead Lim 340kg, £880 (258), T Knox, Ballynure AA 350kg, £900 (257), Burns McLean, Armoy Char 350kg, £900 (257), I Beggs, Whitehead (2) Lim 340kg, £870 (255), John Beggs, Whitehead (2) Lim 330kg, £840 (254), Norman Farquhar, Ballymena BB 330kg, £840 (254).

351kgs and over

T Knox, Ballynure Lim 370kg, £970 (262), Ranaghan Poultry, Randalstown Char 360kg, £910 (252), Burns McLean, Armoy Char 410kg, £1,000 (243), John Beggs, Whitehead (2) Lim 370kg, £900 (243), Burns McLean Char 420kg, £1,010 (240), T J A and R A Kennedy, Cullybackey Par 360kg, £865 (240), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 380kg, £910 (239), John Beggs, Whitehead Lim 390kg, £930 (238), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Lim 420kg, £990 (235), Mrs Olive Bell, Dundrod Lim 380kg, £895 (235), Robin Nicholson Lim 400kg, £940 (235), I Beggs, Whitehead Lim 380kg, £890 (234), A Park, Ballynure (2) BB 370kg, £865 (233), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Lim 390kg, £910 (233).

Heifers up to 250kgs

Robert W McNinch, Larne Sim 220kg, £655 (297), Sim 220kg, £635 (288), Sim 230kg £655 (284), James O’Rawe, Gracehill Char 180kg, £505 (280), Robert McNinch Sim 200kg, £550 (275), Sim 210kg, £565 (269), Sim 230kg, £610 (265), Sim 240kg, £635 (264), Sim 220kg, £580 (263), local farmer Lim 240kg, £+36 (260), T McClelland, Doagh (3) St 170kg, £430 (252), Robert McNinch Sim 240kg, £605 (252), R Montgomery, Kells (2) Char 250kg, £625 (250).

251-300kgs

Robert McNinch, Larne Sim 260kg, £720 (276), Robert Gault, Ballyclare Char 290kg, £770 (265), W R Wilson, Ballymena Chi 270kg, £700 (259), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Char 300kg, £775 (258), T Millar, Broughshane Lim 270kg, £685 (253), Robert McNinch Sim 270kg, £685 (253), I Beggs, Whitehead Lim 290kg, £725 (250), John Beggs, Whitehead Lim 290kg, £710 (244), J H Fraser, Belfast Char 260kg, £635 (244), R R George, Dungiven Lim 300kg, £730 (243), B Paisley, Ballynure Lim 270kg, £650 (240), Anne Nicholson, Monkstown (2) Char 300kg, £700 (240), J H Fraser Char 270kg, £645 (238), (2) Char 260kg, £620 (238).

301-350kgs

W J Shaw, Cloughmills Lim 320kg, £800 (250), Lim 340kg, £850 (250), Norman Farquhar, Ballymena BB 310kg, £750 (241), Paul McMullan, Dundrod (2) Lim 340kg, £820 (241), S H Bellingham, Ballymoney Lim 330kg, £485 (237), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Lim 320kg, £760 (237), John Beggs, Whitehead Lim 340kg, £795 (233), Robert Gault, Ballyclare Char 340kg, £790 (232), SH Bellingham Lim 310kg, £715 (230), P McConnell, Ligoniel Char 350kg, £805 (230), John Beggs, Whitehead (2) Lim 320kg, £735 (229), B McAllister, Kells Char 340kg, £780 (229), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Char 350kg, £795 (227), T McKillop, Glenarm Lim 320kg, £725 (226).

351kg and over

S H Bellingham, Ballymoney Lim 360kg, £855 (237), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrick Char 370kg, £850 (229), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry Lim 410kg, £920 (224), SH Bellingham, Lim 360kg, £805 (223), Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey AA 430kg, £960 (223), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Char 360kg, £785 (218), M Moffett, Broughshane Lim 360kg, £770 (213), local farmer Lim 380kg, £810 (213), Robin Nicholson Lim 370kg, £785 (212), Paul McMullan, Dundrod Lim 360kg, £760 (211), James Sheppard, Raloo Lim 460kg, £970 (210), Ranaghan Poultry, Randalstown BB 380kg, £800 (210), T J A and R A Kennedy, Cullybackey AA 370kg, £760 (205), James Sheppard, Raloo Lim 380kg, £770 (202), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Char 430kg, £855 (198), B McAllister, Kells Sim 420kg, £835 (198).

A smaller entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharper trade. Ewes and lambs sold to £234. Leading prices as follows:

Ewes and lambs sold to: A Shaw, Ballymena 4 Suff ewes and 8 lambs £234, Thomas Bell, Randalstown 1 Suff ewe and 3 lambs £215, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 CB ewe and 2 lambs £214, 2 CB ewes and 2 lambs £194, Thomas Bell, Randalstown 4 Suff ewes and 7 lambs £194, I Montgomery 3 CB ewes and 6 lambs £192, 3 CB ewes and 6 lambs £192, 3 CB ewes and 3 lambs £190, 4 CB ewes and 4 lambs £190, Newpark farms, Dromore 3 Suff ewes and 5 lambs £186, 3 Suff ewes and 5 lambs £180, Kim Steele Nicholson, Antrim 2 Suff ewes and 2 lambs £178, D Montgomery, Glenwherry 4 Mule ewes and 4 lambs £178, Newpark farms 3 Suff ewes and 5 lambs £178, A Shaw, 4 Suff ewes and 5 lambs £178, E and P McCormick, Cushendun 1 Mule ewe and 2 lambs £178.

An entry of 230 stores in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another super trade. Bullocks sold to £695 over for an AA 560kg at £1255 offered by D McDonald, Cullybackey. Heifers sold to £625 over for a Lim 510kg at £1135 presented by A Patterson, Magherafelt.

Bulls/blks 0-500kgs

Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch AA 470kg, £1,140 (242), Lim 440kg, £1,060 (240), Lim 310kg, £745 (240), Lim 420kg, £1,000 (238), T J A and R A Kennedy, Cullybackey AA 480kg, £1,135 (236), N Scullin, Toomebridge Sim 440kg, £1,040 (236), A Baxter, Ballyclare Char 430kg, £1,015 (236), Samuel Patton, Ballyclare Char 460kg, £1,085 (235), A Baxter, Ballyclare Lim 390kg, £905 (232), Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch AA 450kg, £1,040 (231), D A McDonald, Cullybackey Lim 500kg, £1,155 (231), S Boyle, Dunloy Par 370kg, £840 (227), Owen Miskelly Lim 500kg, £1,130 (226), A Thompson, Straid St 470kg, £1,060 (225), T J A and R A Kennedy, Cullybackey AA 440kg, £985 (223), Owen Miskelly Lim 340kg, £760 (223).

501kg and over

A Thompson, Straid Char 510kg, £1,180 (231), Robert Robinson, Broughshane Lim 510kg, £1,150 (225), D A McDonald, Cullybackey AA 560kg, £1,255 (224), Felix McKendry, Broughshane Char 530kg, £1,175 (221), Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch Lim 520kg, £1,145 (220), Lim 510kg, £1,120 (219), Robert Robinson Lim 530kg, £1,160 (218), A Baxter, Ballyclare Char 550kg, £1,195 (217), A Thompson, Char 530kg, £1,145 (216), Char 550kg, £1,185 (215), Felix McKendry Char 550kg, £1,185 (215), James Sheppard, Raloo Lim 590kg, £1,270 (215), D A McDonald, Cullybackey Lim 580kg, £1,240 (213), Char 550kg, £1,160 (210), A Thompson, Straid Char 580kg, £1,215 (209), M L Patton, Ballymoney AA 640kg, £1,320 (206).

Heifers up to 500kgs

R B Kerr, Broughshane Par 370kg, £840 (227), Wm McMullan, Toomebridge Lim 450kg, £1,000 (222), Lim 460kg, £985 (214), Alan Patterson, Magherafelt Lim 470kg, £1,005 (213), Felix McKendry, Broughshane Lim 410kg, £870 (212), Alan Patterson Sim 370kg, £780 (210), Wm McMullan, Toomebridge Lim 470kg, £990 (210), D J Moore, Ballyclare Char 490kg, £1,015 (207), David Carlisle, Templepatrick Lim 360kg, £745 (206), Harold Armstrong, Newtownabbey Sim 410kg, £845 (206), David Carlisle, Templepatrick Lim 400kg, £820 (205), Wm Weir, Milebush Blonde 490kg, £1,000 (204), Wm McMullan Lim 490kg, £1,000 (204), N Scullin, Toomebridge Char 470kg, £955 (203), Char 460kg, £930 (202), Wilson Rainey, Larne SH 260kg, £525 (201).

501kgs and over

Alan Patterson, Magherafelt Lim 510kg, £1,135 (222), Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch AA 520kg, £1,135 (218), AA 510kg, £1,105 (216), S Greer, Ballyclare Lim 510kg, £1,080 (211), Wm Weir, Milebush Char 540kg, £1,090 (201), S Greer, Ballyclare Lim 550kg, £1,100 (200), N Scullin, Toomebridge Char 580kg, £1,155 (199), Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch Lim 540kg, £1,070 (198), Felix McKendry, Brougshhane Char 510kg, £1,000 (196), Wm McMullan, Toomebridge Lim 540kg, £1,055 (195), N Scullin, Toomebridge Char 580kg, £1,130 (194), Alan Patterson, Magherafelt Sim 420kg, £1,010 (194), Wm Weir, Milebush Char 510kg, £985 (193), Lim 530kg, £1,020 (192), Robert McCullough, Ballyclare Sim 550kg, £1,055 (191), Owen Miskelly Blonde 510kg, £960 (188).

An entry of 585 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharp trade. Fat lambs sold to 461p for 14 Char 21kg at £97 from J Hayes, Ballymena and to a top of £100 for 25kg Texels from A Coulter, Ballyclare. Fat hoggets sold to 326p for 24.5kg at £80. Fat ewes sold to £89.

Fat lambs (309)

J Hayes 14 Char 21kg, £97 (461), I Morrison, Dunloy 20 Tex 21.5kg, £98.50 (458), 5 Tex 21.5kg, £95 (441), PJ Kane, Ballycastle 2 Suff 19kg, £82 (431), G J Eaton, Cullybackey 5 Suff 21kg, £90 (428), PJ Kane, Ballycastle 3 Tex 21kg, £90 (428), S Jackson, Bellaghy 8 Tex 21kg, £90 (428), Joe Steede, Cullybackey 5 Ham 22kg, £94 (427), Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm 7 Char 22kg, £93.50 (425), N and J McKee, Larne 10 Dor 22.5kg, £95 (422), Jayne Cruickshank 5 Dor 22.5kg, £95 (422), A McNeilly, Randalstown 1 Suff 22kg, £92 (418), T Jackson, Broughshane 7 Char 23kg, £96 (417), J Murray, Ballymoney 9 Tex 23kg, £96 (417), J Purvis, Magherafelt 8 Ham 20.5kg, £85 (414), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter 3 Char 23kg, £95 (413).

Fat ewes (119)

First quality

Suff - £60-£88

Tex - £60-£89

CB - £60-£75

BF - £40-£55