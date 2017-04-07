Beef bullocks sell to £1,497 for 690kg at Ballymena Mart

210 beef cattle presented at Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a terrific trade.

Beef cows sold to 174 pence for a Char 580kg at £1,009, Friesian cows to 131p for 590kg at £772, beef heifers to 218p for 490kg at £1,068, beef bullocks to 217p for 690kg at £1,497, Friesian bullocks to 172p for 870kg at £1,496.

Leading prices:

Fat cows sold to: J G Linton, Garvagh Char 580kg, £1,009 (174), A T Carson, Ballymoney BB 610kg, £1,055 (173), Jonathan McGuckian, Randalstown Blonde 480kg, £792 (165), Antrim Estates, Glenarm SHB 830kg, £1,344 (162), Cecil Calvert, Lisburn Char 640kg, £992 (155), Antrim Estates Lim 720kg £1116 (155), R Aicken, Rathkenny Lim 830kg, £1,286 (155), A S Millar, Antrim Sal 640kg, £985 (154), P McConnell, Ligoniel Lim 570kg, £877 (154), Norman McBurney, Moorfieds Lim 740kg, £1,124 (152), S Murray, Crumlin Sal 530kg, £795 (150), R J Graham, Glenariffe Lim 570kg, £855 (150), W and N Martin, Broughshane BB 600kg, £888 (148), Cecil Calvert Here 700kg, £1,029 (147), P McConnell, Ligoniel Lim 590kg, £867 (147), Antrim Estates, SHB 880kg, £1,276 (145), SHB 950kg £1,377 (145), local farmer Lim 640kg, £896 (140), J Thompson, Dromore Lim 750kg, £1,050 (140), James Higgins, Ringsend Lim 460kg, £634 (138), Lim 600kg, £828 (138), J A McKillop, Cushendall BB 560kg, £772 (138), Norman McBurney St 770kg, £1,054 (137), W Dodds, Glenwherry Lim 740kg, £1,013 (137).

Friesian cows sold to: Local producer 590kg, £772 (131), David Kernohan, Ballymena 650kg, £812 (125), D Scott, Coleraine 730kg, £912 (125), D S Wharry, Glenarm 500kg, £620 (124), Alan McNair, Ballyclare 760kg, £904 (119), Joseph Adams, Ballymena 620kg, £725 (117), W McKee, Larne 570kg, £666 (117), SH Adams, Cloughmills 590kg, £690 (117), David Clark, Antrim 610kg, £713 (117), local farmer 550kg, £638 (116), Samuel Kennedy, Doagh 870kg £1000 (115), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 640kg, £736 (115), M Gordon, Clough 530kg, £593 (112), C K and R McCullough, Ballymena 720kg, £806 (112), local farmer 480kg, £523 (109), S McNaughton, Loughgiel 700kg, £763 (109), D J Hayes, Clough 640kg, £684 (107), Alan McNair, Ballyclare 670kg, £716 (107), W G Johnston, Ligoniel 650kg, £689 (106), W J and F C Patterson, Broughshane 530kg, £551 (104), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 520kg, £540 (104), 630kg, £655 (104), J Blair, Larne 620kg, £644 (104), Joseph Adams, Ballymena 640kg, £659 (103).

Beef heifers sold to: J F Savage, Ballywalter Lim 490kg, £1,068 (218), Lim 570kg, £1,231 (216), Lim 560kg, £1,198 (214), Lim 600kg, £1,284 (214), Lim 560kg, £1,198 (214), Lim 620kg, £1,314 (212), (2) Lim 620kg, £1,314 (212), Blonde 680kg, £1,421 (209), Robert Hood, Broughshane Lim 550kg, £1,138 (207), A S Millar, Antrim Char 610kg, £1,220 (200), J F Savage, Lim 560kg, £1,108 (198), Lim 640kg, £1,260 (197), local farmer Sim 610kg, £1,189 (195), Robert Hood Char 620kg, £1,202 (194), Lim 540kg, £1,047 (194), G McLernon, Toomebridge Sim 580kg, £1,119 (193), K Steele, Islandmagee Lim 570kg, £1,083 (190), A Heron, Broughshane SH 660kg, £1,247 (189), R J McFetridge, Cushendall Lim 570kg, £1,065 (187), K Steele, Islandmagee Lim 570kg, £1,065 (187), Lim 610kg, £1,140 (187), Lim 560kg, £1,041 (186), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey AA 520kg, £962 (185).

Beef bullocks sold to: R N McBride, Ballymena BB 690kg, £1,497 (217), O Shiels and Co, Kilrea Par 720kg, £1,533 (213), Par 710kg, £1,476 (208), J S Savage, Ballywalter Lim 580kg, £1,194 (206), S and K McErlean, Belfast AA 670kg, £1,366 (204), W Hunter, Stewartstown Char 780kg, £1,591 (204), J P and James McKeagney, Upperlands Char 940kg, £1,908 (203), local farmer Sim 650kg, £1,300 (200), McCready McCartney, Nutts Corner Lim 650kg, £1,300 (200), W Hunter, Blonde 700kg, £1,400 (200), C McFadden Char 680kg, £1,353 (199), W Hunter, Lim 690kg, £1,373 (199), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde 720kg, £1,425 (198), W Hunter, Lim 710kg, £1,405 (198), G McLernon, Toomebridge Here 600kg, £1,182 (197), Toomebridge producer St 690kg, £1,331 (193), S and K McErlean, Belfast Char 750kg, £1,447 (193), C McFadden Lim 750kg, £1,440 (192), Char 730kg, £1,387 (190), O Shiels and Co Par 720kg, £1,368 (190), Par 700kg, £1,330 (190), Toomebridge producer BB 710kg, £1,349 (190), C McFadden Lim 760kg, £1,436 (189), W Hunter, Stewartstown Char 690kg, £1,304 (189).

Friesian bullocks sold to: L Duggan, Magherafelt 870kg, £1,496 (172), Wm Hoey, Ballymena 850kg, £1,394 (164), K Steele, Islandmagee 650kg, £1,001 (154), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 660kg, £1,009 (153), 610kg, £927 (152), T Rea, Larne 670kg, £998 (149), Brian Lyttle 660kg, £976 (148), 700kg, £1,015 (145), James Nelson, Kilwaughter 460kg, £639 (139), local farmer 660kg, £910 (138), W Kerr, Glarryford 540kg, £723 (134), James Nelson, Kilwaughter 460kg, £616 (134), 510kg, £668 (131).

39 dairy cows and heifers met good demand to £,2250 for a choice calved heifer from David S Dickey, Randalstown, calved cows to £1,500 for a third calver.

Ruling prices: David S Dickey, Randalstown calved heifer £2,250, calved heifer £1,950, calved heifer £1,670, calved heifer £1,660, Bolton Bros, Maghera calved heifer £1,630, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod calved cow £1,500, Joseph Adams, Ballymena calved heifer £1,480, David S Dickey calved heifer£1,450, calved heifer £1,450, D W Graham, Clough calved heifer £1,450, David S Dickey calved heifer £1,420, James Watt Jnr, Templepatrick calved heifer £1,420, David S Dickey calved heifer £1,400, David Wallace, Antrim calved heifer £1,390, Joseph Adams, Ballymena calved cow £1,370, Oswald Nicholl, Randalstown calved heifer £1,370, David S Dickey calved heifer £1,350, James Watt Jnr, Templepatrick calved heifer £1,350, David S Dickey calved heifer £1,320, David Wallace, Antrim calved heifer £1,280, David S Dickey calved heifer £1260, J W Suffern, Crumlin calved heifer £1,210, Oswald Nicholl, Randalstown calved heifer £1,210, David S Dickey calved heifer £1,200, D Blelock, Crumlin calved heifer £1,200.

In the suckler ring, £1,600 was realised for a ped SHB heifer. Ruling prices: Richard McKeown, Templepatrick SHB heifer 1,600gns, J Porter, Dromore SHB bull 1,480gns, SHB bull 1,420gns, Dundarave Properties SH bull £1,350, Richard McKeown SHB bull 1,200gns, D D McDowell, Newtownards SHB bull 1,180gns, Dundarave Porperties SH bull £1,150, Sh bull £1,080, Ivan Jackson, Ballynure SH heifer £1,000, James McConaghie, Larne SHB heifer 1,000gns.

254 lots in ring three sold well to £545 for a BB bull (seven months), baby calves to £380 for a Char bull (one month), heifer calves to £395 for a Lim (four months). Strong Friesian bulls to £235, younger lots to £135.

Ruling prices for beef bred bull calves: Fairmount farm BB £545, Brenda Lee, Bellaghy Lim £465, Fairmount farm Sim £450, Sim £430, D McKay, Broughshane Lim £420, Fairmount farm Sim £410, Brenda Lee Blonde £405, Blonde £400, Fairmount farm Sim £400, Sim £395, Fairmount farm (4) Sim £395, Lim £385, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Char £380, SJ McMaster, Kells Blonde £380.

Heifer calves sold to: Brenda Lee, Bellaghy Lim £395, Lim £395, D McKay, Broughshane Lim £380, M Wilson, Carrick AA £325, Wm Hamill, Aughafatten Lim £315, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Char £305, James Graham Sim £305, H Anderson, Ballymoney AA £295, Wm Hamill, Aughafatten Lim £285, Robin Bingham Char £270, Smyth Bros, Dungiven SH £270, WJ McBurney, Ballymena BB £260, I Stewart, Bushmills AA £260, H Anderson, Ballymoney AA £260, (2) AA £255.

Friesian bull calves: L McKeever, Ballymoney £235, Greenmount College, Antrim £160, L McKeever (2) £150, Alastair McBurney, (3) Clough £135, Dean McAllister, Armoy (2) £130, Alastair McBurney (2) £120, Dean McAllister, (4) £110.

Another good entry of 400 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £610 over for a Char 280kg at £890 offered by S McAllister, Glenarm. Heifers sold to £640 over for a Blue 370kg at £1,010 presented by S Hall, Monkstown.

Bulls/blks 0-250kgs

A Marshall, Clough Char 230kg, £735 (319), Char 240kg, £700 (291), L McClinton, Glenarm (3) Char 240kg, £670 (279), James Magee, Kilwaughter (2) Char 240kg, £655 (272), A Marshall, Clough (6) Lim 220kg, £600 (272), Mrs M E Johnston, Glenavy Lim 240kg, £620 (258), B and J McCoy, Toomebridge AA 150kg, £380 (253).

251-300kgs

S McAllister, Glenarm Char 280kg, £890 (317), A S Millar, Antrim Char 280kg, £860 (307), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Lim 290kg, £890 (306), local farmer (2) Blonde 260kg, £750 (288), L McClinton, Glenarm Char 300kg, £865 (288), J McFetridge, Glenarm Lim 290kg, £825 (284), S McAllister, Glenarm Char 270kg, £765 (283), P McConnell, Ligoniel Char 290kg, £810 (279), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Lim 270kg, £750 (277), J McFetridge, Glenarm Lim 280kg, £770 (275), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Lim 300kg, £800 (266), John E O’Kane, Cushendall Lim 300kg, £790 (263), James Wightman, Bangor Lim 300kg, £790 (263), James Magee, Kilwaughter (2) Char 280kg, £730 (260).

301-350kgs: A S Millar, Antrim (2) Char 310kg, £900 (290), Lim 350kg, £960 (274), A Marshall, Clough Lim 310kg, £845 (272), Ivan Wallace, Doagh Lim 350kg, £940 (268), S McAllister, Glenarm Lim 310kg, £830 (267), AS Millar, Char 340kg, £910 (267), P McConnell, Ligoniel Char 320kg, £855 (267), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Lim 310kg, £825 (266), A S Millar, Char 350kg, £930 (265), James Wightman, Bangor Lim 340kg, £900 (264), Mrs Diana Kennedy, Larne Lim 340kg, £890 (261), Stephan Marshall Lim 340kg, £885 (260), local farmer Lim 320kg, £830 (259), D Hume, Randalstown Lim 320kg, £830 (259), Hugh Gibson, Glenarm Lim 330kg, £850 (257).

351kg and over: Ivan Wallace, Doagh Lim 360kg, £925 (256), Mrs Diana Kennedy, Larne Lim 370kg, £950 (256), Lim 360kg, £920 (255), Lim 370kg, £920 (248), P McConnell, Ligoniel Lim 370kg £920 (248), J McFetridge, Glenarm Lim 360kg £895 (248), Mrs Diana Kennedy Lim 400kg £990 (247), G McKeown, Aughafatten Lim 360kg, £890 (247), Mrs Diana Kennedy Lim 410kg, £1,000 (243), J McFetridge,Glenarm Lim 370kg, £900 (243), Mrs Diana Kennedy Lim 400kg, £970 (242), Ivan Wallace, Doagh Lim 380kg, £900 (236), G McKeown, Aughfatten Lim 410kg, £970 (236), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Lim 420kg, £990 (235), Mrs Diana Kennedy Lim 370kg, £870 (235), S J Wilson, Dungiven Lim 360kg, £840 (233).

Heifers 0-250kgs: A Marshall, Clough (5) 210kg, £545 (259), G Devlin, Randalstown Lim 200kg, £505 (252), A Marshall, Clough Char 240kg, £600 (250), Martin McCann, Randalstown Lim 250kg, £610 (244), J Campbell, Carnlough Blonde 230kg, £550 (239), A Marshall, (3) Clough Lim 240kg, £555 (231), J Campbell Blonde 240kg, £530 (220), Colin Price, Nutts Corner Lim 220kg, £485 (220), G Devlin, Randalstown Lim 230kg, £505 (219), H R Galway, Holywood St 210kg, £450 (214).

251-300kgs: Samuel Dobbin, Ballycastle Char 300kg, £750 (250), Char 200kg, £730 (243), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy Lim 280kg, £680 (242), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 260kg, £630 (242), Char 290kg, £690 (237), Samuel Dobbin Char 300kg, £710 (236), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 300kg, £700 (233), Colin J Price, Nutts Corner Char 260kg, £605 (232), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Char 280kg, £650 (232), local farmer Lim 290kg, £660 (227), G Devlin, Randalstown Lim 260kg, £590 (226), James Magee, Kilwaughter Char 280kg, £630 (225), S McAllister, Glenarm Char 290kg, £650 (224).

301-350kgs: George Barr, Larne Sim 310kg, £750 (241), P McConnell, Ligoniel Char 350kg, £840 (240), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Lim 320kg, £760 (237), Richard Kennedy, Ballymena SHB 330kg, £780 (236), G McKeown, Aughafatten Char 320kg, £755 (235), Stephen Hall, Monkstown (2) Lim 340kg, £800 (235), J Campbell, Carnlough Blonde 330kg, £775 (234), Wm Hume, Randalstown Lim 350kg, £820 (234), Stephen Hall Lim 340kg, £790 (232), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 320kg, £740 (231), Colin J Price, Nutts Corner Lim 310kg, £715 (230), P McConnell, Ligoniel Char 330kg, £750 (227), Char 350kg, £795 (227), A Marshall, Clough Char 325kg, £725 (226), Wm Hume, Randalstown Lim 320kg, £710 (221).

351kg and over: Stephen Hall, Monkstown BB 370kg, £1,010 (273), Lim 360kg, £825 (229), Lim 360kg, £820 (227), Lim 390kg, £880 (225), S J Wilson, Dungiven Lim 420kg, £930 (221), F J McDonnell, Martinstown Char 360kg, £790 (219), Stephen Hall Lim 400kg, £875 (218), T McKillop, Glenarm Lim 370kg, £800 (216), Wm Hume, Randalstown Lim 390kg, £810 (207), McCready McCartney, Nutts Corner Char 390kg, £805 (206), Robert Montgomery, Parkgate Char 360kg, £740 (205), John E O’Kane, Cushendall Lim 390kg, £800 (205), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Lim 440kg, £900 (204), Lim 370kg, £750 (202), George Barr, Larne Sim 370kg, £750 (2012), R Montgomery, Kells Char 410kg, £805 (196).

A better entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharp trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £190, springers to £112, ewe lambs to £94, foster ewes to £100 and pet lambs to £49.

Ewes and lambs sold to: J Stewart, Nutts Corner 2 Tex ewes and 5 lambs £150, M Currie, Antrim 2 Tex ewes and 4 lambs £184, D Devlin, Randalstown 1 Tex ewe and 2 lambs £180, 1 CB ewe and 2 lambs £180, Timothy Wray, Carnlough 1 Suff ewe and 2 lambs £180, 1 Suff ewe and 2 lambs £180, Ian Millar, Ballyclare 3 Tex ewes and 6 lambs £178, D Hunter, Ballynure 4 Suff ewes and 8 lambs £175, M McDonnell, Antrim 7 CB ewes and11 lambs £172, Paul Campbell, Carnlough 3 CB ewes and 6 lambs £170, J Stewart, Nutts Corner 1 Tex ewe and 3 lambs £170, 4 Tex ewes and 8 lambs £167, D Devlin, Randalstown 2 Tex ewes and 4 lambs £164, J McKinstry, Nutts Corner 1 CB ewe and 3 lambs £162, P McKeown, Martinstown 1 Tex ewe and 2 lambs £160, Paul Campbell, Carnlough 2 CB ewes and 4 lambs £160.

Another good entry of 210 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a great trade.

Heifers sold to £655 over for a Lim 610kg at £1,265 presented by J and S Bailey, Ballycastle.

Bullocks sold to £730 over for a Lim 570kg at £1,300 offered by Blackburn Bros, Clougher.

Heifers 0-500kgs

Cecil Wilson, Glenarm Char 500kg, £1,125 (225), D and J Lewis, Lisburn Lim 490kg, £1,090 (222), S Taylor, Ligoniel Lim 370kg, £810 (218), Matt Workman, Kilwaughter Char 500kg, £1,075 (215), D Logan, Randalstown Char 440kg, £940 (213), D and J Lewis Sim 500kg, £1,065 (213), Rbt Workman, Kilwaughter Char 500kg, £1,050 (210), R J McFetridge, Cushendall Lim 390kg, £800 (205), Harold Armstrong, Newtownabbey Sim 390kg, £800 (205), D and J Lewis, Lisburn Lim 460kg, £940 (204), Lim 460kg, £930 (202), Lim 480kg, £955 (199), J Duffin, Ballygally Blonde 470kg, £930 (197), D Logan, Randalstown Char 460kg, £895 (194), J Duffin, Ballygally Blonde 460kg, £890 (193), Martin McGarry, Broughshane Lim 370kg, £710 (191).

501kg and over

D and J Lewis, Lisburn Lim 510kg, £1,100 (215), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Lim 530kg, £1,130 (213), Rbt Workman, Kilwaughter Char 510kg, £1,075 (210), D and J Lewis, Lisburn Lim 540kg, £1,120 (207), J and S Bailey Lim 610kg, £1,265 (207), D and J Lewis, Lisburn Lim 560kg, £1,150 (205), Lim 550kg, £1,120 (203), J and S Bailey Lim 540kg, £1,080 (200), David Fleming, Templepatrick Char 520kg, £1,030 (198), Wm Weir, Milebush Char 570kg, £1,120 (196), Cecil Wilson, Glenarm Char 530kg, £1,030 (194), Lim 560kg, £1,080 (192), Lim 550kg, £1,000 (181), J and S Bailey Lim 550kg, £1,000 (181), D and J Lewis Lim 510kg, £900 (176), Wm Weir, Milebush Sim 590kg, £1,040 (176).

Bullocks 0-500kg

D and J Lewis, Lisburn Char 350kg, £890 (254), Martin McGarry, Broughshane Lim 380kg, £900 (236), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 360kg, £850 (236), Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch Lim 460kg, £1,080 (234), Martin McGarry Lim 350kg, £815 (232), S Taylor Char 370kg, £860 (232), Owen Miskelly Lim 480kg, £1,100 (229), Martin McGarry Lim 380kg, £870 (229), S Taylor Char 400kg, £910 (227), Blackburn Bros Blonde 490kg, £1,105 (225), S Morrison, Liscolman Char 480kg, £1,080 (225), Blackburn Bros, Clougher Par 480kg, £1,080 (225), Robert McNinch, Larne Sim 480kg, £1,070 (222), J Duffin, Ballygally Blonde 450kg, £995 (221), Robert McNinch, Sim 400kg, £880 (220), T Cubitt, Cullybackey Par 390kg, £850 (218).

501kg and over

Blackburn Bros, Clougher Lim 570kg, £1,300 (228), Lim 510kg, £1,160 (227), Lim 540kg, £1,225 (226), Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch Char 550kg, £1,235 (224), Char 580kg, £1,280 (220), David Fleming, Templepatrick Char 510kg, £1,120 (219), D Logan, Randalstown Lim 510kg, £1,120 (219), David Fleming Char 510kg, £1,115 (218), D Fleck, Shanksbridge Lim 560kg, £1,215 (217), D Logan Lim 520kg, £1,125 (216), Robert McNinch, Larne Sim 510kg, £1,095 (214), Owen Miskelly Lim 520kg, £1,110 (213), BB 520kg, £1,105 (212), D Logan, Lim 510kg, £1,075 (210), G McMaster, Broughshane AA 570kg, £1,200 (210), Char 610kg, £1,275 (209).

Just under 2,000 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 392p for a pen of 13 Texels 19.5kg at £74.50 offered by S McNeill, Rasharkin and to a top per head of £94 for a pen of heavy sheep from AFBI, Stormont.

Fat ewes sold to £143.

Fat hoggets (1,297)

Top prices per kg: Sean McNeill, Rasharkin 13 Tex 19kg, £74.50 (392), M Warnock, Limavady 1 Tex 23kg, £90 (391), David Boyd, Knockagh 11 Tex 22kg, £85 (386), Richard Currie, Ballymena 4 Dor 22.5kg, £86 (382), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 10 Tex 22.5kg, £85 (377), Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm 1 Tex 24kg, £90 (375), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter 2 Suff 24.5kg, £91.50 (373), D Stevenson 3 Tex 22kgv £82 (372), Richard Currie, Ballymena 2 Dor 24kg, £89 (370), David Boyd, Knockagh 55 Bf 21.5kg, £79.50 (369), Brian Hamilton, Moorfields 1 Tex 23kg, £85 (369), S Craig, Ballycastle 32 Tex 19kg, £70 (368), 1 Tex 19kg, £70 (368), Cecil Wilson, Glenarm 2 Tex 21kg, £77 (366), Robert McNinch, Larne 21 Bf 22kg, £80.50 (365), J McAuley, Ballyclare 8 Suff 21.5kg, £78.50 (365), P Foster, Cookstown 7 Tex 19.5kg, £71 (364), Robert Magee 1 Ham 25kg, £91 (364), Alastair McCartney, Crumlin 13 Suff 20kg, £72.70 (364), J F Leslie, Ballymoney 33 Tex 20kg, £72.50 (364), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 1 Tex 24kg, £87 (362), A Dobbs, Carrick 25 Tex 25kg, £85 (361), C Weatherup, Ballyclare 13 Tex 23.5kg, £85 (361), N Boyd, Broughshane 30 Suff 23kg, £83 (360).

Top prices per head: AFBI Stormont 6 Suff 42kg, £94, Al Gault, Newtownabbey 4 Tex 33kg, £93, W Park, Antrim 21 CB 27kg, £92, V Anderson, Cloughmills 1 CB 29kg, £92, Noel Collins, Aghadowey 47 Tex 31kg, £92, J and J Rea, Kilwaughter 2 Suff 24.5kg, £91.50, J Duffin, Ballygally 18 Tex 27kg, £91, Robert Magee 1 Ham 25kg, £91, Geoffrey Fleck, Ballymena 11 Tex 30kg, £91, John McBroom, Doagh 31 Tex 27kg, £91, A and E Wylie, Martinstown 11 Suff 28kg, £90.50, H Carson, Dundrod 2 Suff 30kg, £90, D Carson, Dundrod 9 Tex 26.5kg, £90, Cecil Wilson, Glenarm 50kg 27kg, £90, 28 CB 26.5kg, £90, Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm 1 Tex 24kg, £90, N McAuley, Ballyclare 1 Tex 30kg, £90, G Miller, Moneymore 15 Tex 25kg, £90, J R Loughery, Limavady 6 Bf 25kg, £90, M Warnock, Limavady 1 Tex 23kg, £90, W Adams, Ballymena 3 Bor 33kg, £90, 2 Bf 30.5kg, £90, Alan White, Mosside 12 Tex 36.5kg, £90, W Mitchell, Kells 7 Tex 26kg, £90.

Spring lambs (350)

P Donnelly, Rathkenny 2 Suff 23.5kg, £150 (638), A Dempsey, Aghadowey 3 Tex 20kg, £105 (525), Wm McCroary, Broughshane 4 Dor 19.5kg, £95 (487), Alexander Gray, Millisle 3 Tex 24kg, £116 (483), P McNicholl, Greysteele 3 Char 22kg, £105 (477), local farmer 3 Tex 22.5kg, £106 (471), A Coulter, Doagh 4 Tex 21.5kg, £100 (465), Phillip Gurney, Aghadowey 2 Suff 18.5kg, £81 (437), P McNicholl, Greysteele 3 Char 25kg, £108 (432), T A Fenton, Rasharkin 3 Char 22kg, £95 (431), A Montgomery, Glenarm 3 Ham 19kg, £82 (431), Patrick McVerry, Carmlough 2 Suff 23.5kg, £100 (425), local farmer 3 Dor 23.5kg, £100 (425), R McCully, Balynahinch 2 Tex 23kg, £96 (417), A and M McKeegan, Glenarm 5 Dor 18kg, £75 (416), A Coulter, Doagh 2 Suff 24kg, £100 (416), R McCully 2 Suff 24kg, £100 (416), Wm McCroary 3 Dor 24kg, £99 (412), Philip Gurney 2 Suff 23kg, £94 (408), T McConnell, Templepatrick 3 Char 20kg, £81 (405), Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 7 Tex 21kg, £85 (404), local farmer 13 Dor 20kg, £80 (400), E Ferguson, Magherafelt 4 Tex 23.5kg, £94 (400), T and J Mackey, Ballynure 3 Dor 24.5kg, £98 (400), Alastair Kerr, Ballymena 3 Tex 22kg, £88 (400).

Fat ewes (337)

First quality

Suff - £80-£110

Tex - £80-£143

CB - £65-£80

BF - £40-£69