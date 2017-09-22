Beef bullocks sell to £1,550 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 400 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 185p for a Parthenais 570kg at £1,054, Friesian cows to 155 for 670kg at £1,038, beef heifers to 220p for 530kg at £1,166, beef bullocks to 228p for 680kg at £1,550 and Friesian bullocks to 158p for 520kg at £821.

Fat cows sold to: J McGerrigle, Strabane, Parthenais 570kg, £1,054 (185), Charolais 670kg, £1,192 (178), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick, Charolais 800kg, £1,392 (174), J McGerrigle, Charolais 670kg, £1,152 (172), Simmental 560kg, £963 (172), G J Coulter, Cookstown, Limousin 810kg, £1,312 (162), T A Rodgers, Broughshane, Limousin 610kg, £976 (160), W, F and P Brown, Dungannon, Limousin 660kg, £1,056 (160), R J McDowell, Gleno, Belgian Blue 700kg, £1,120 (160), R J McNeill, Glenarm, Charolais 690kg, £1,097 (159), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, Lim 660kg, £1,049 (159), Wm Ridges, Ballycarry, Limousin 640kg, £1,011 (158), R J McNeill, Glenarm, Charolais 670kg, £1,051 (157), T A Rodgers, Broughshane, Limousin 590kg, £920 (156), D McNeill, Rathkenny, Friesian 670kg, £1,038 (155), Jeremy Hamilton, Glarryford, Gelbvieh 710kg, £1,100 (155), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue 650kg, £1,001 (154), Limousin 670kg, £1,031 (154), E Kelly, Randalstown, Limousin 710kg, £1,086 (153), Georgina McClintock, Glenwherry, Limousin 650kg, £994 (153), W, F and P Brown Limousin 670kg, £1,018 (152), S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Limousin 670kg, £1,018 (152), Antrim Estates, Glenarm, Shorthorn beef 690kg, £1,048 (152), Aiden Hamilton, Ballycastle, Limousin 540kg, £810 (150).

Friesian cows sold to: D McNeill, Rathkenny, 670kg, £1,038 (155), R Waide, Cloughmills, 740kg, £1,006 (136), 690kg, £910 (132), D McNeill, Rathkenny, 670kg, £864 (129), Eric Thom, Desertmartin, 690kg, £890 (129), H Park, Crumlin, 770kg, £977 (127), J F Smith, Islandmagee 800kg, £1,016 (127), Ian Millar, Ballymena, 540kg, £680 (126), Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey 760kg, £950 (125), R and C Steede, Cullybackey 680kg, £850 (125), 760kg, £942 (124), D Lynn, Portglenone 740kg, £910 (123), Stephen Stewart 710kg, £866 (122), J F Smith, Islandmagee 690kg, £841 (122), W L Mackey, Muckamore 660kg, £792 (120), J McKendry, Cullybackey 720kg, £864 (120), J F Smith, Islandmagee 610kg, £719 (118), N and P Park, Antrim 640kg, £748 (117), D Maybin, Broughshane 700kg, £819 (117), Dean McAllister, Armoy 760kg, £881 (116), D McClure, Ballymoney 650kg, £754 (116), Richard Millar, Ballymena 660kg, £759 (115), D McNeill, Rathkenny 530kg, £609 (115), Harold Johnston, Ahoghill 710kg, £809 (114).

Beef heifers sold to: Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 530kg, £1,166 (220), Trevor Wallace, Dromore, Charolais 590kg, £1,292 (219), W Kirkpatrick, Dundrod, Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,423 (219), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl, Lim 520kg, £1,138 (219), Trevor Wallace Charolais 610kg, £1,329 (218), Charolais 610kg, £1,317 (216), Charolais 580kg, £1,229 (212), Charolais 610kg, £1,274 (209), E Logan, Ahoghill, Charolais 610kg, £1,226 (201), John Beggs, Whitehead, Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,160 (200), Jennifer Irvine, Carrick, Limousin 490kg, £960 (196), J McGerrigle, Strabane, Limousin 770kg, £1,509 (196), John Beggs Limousin 570kg, £1,105 (194), S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea, Limousin 570kg, £1,100 (193), E Logan, Ahoghill, Limousin 540kg, £1,009 (187), Limousin 610kg, £1,134 (186), Limousin 580kg, £1,073 (185), David Bingham, Templepatrick, Limousin 590kg, £1,085 (184), John Beggs, Whitehead, Limousin 510kg, £918 (180).

Beef bullocks sold to: W Kirkpatrick, Dundrod, Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £1,550 (228), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 670kg, £1,474 (220), J McKinley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £1,460 (218), Stranocum farmer Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,302 (210), John McKeague, Dunloy, Charolais 660kg, £1,379 (209), Charolais 710kg, £1,462 (206), John McCabe, Nutts Corner, Limousin 600kg, £1,224 (204), J White, Antrim, Limousin 660kg, £1,346 (204), John McCabe Char 620kg, £1,240 (200), J McKinley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus 800kg, £1,600 (200), Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £1,400 (200), J White, Antrim, Limousin 660kg, £1,320 (200), Tom McKinstry, Ballyclare, Charolais 690kg, £1,380 (200), Charolais 780kg, £1,560 (200), W Kirkpatrick Limousin 650kg, £1,280 (197), P Graffin, Portglenone, Limousin 630kg, £1,234 (196), Owen Park, Antrim, Charolais 580kg, £1,131 (195), Charolais 630kg, £1,222 (194), J White, Antrim, Limousin 660kg, £1,280 (194), John McKeague, Dunloy, Charolais 650kg, £1,235 (190), P Graffin, Portglenone, Charolais 660kg, £1,254 (190), Tom McKinstry, Ballyclare, Charolais 770kg, £1,439 (187), David Bingham, Templepatrick, Limousin 480kg, £897 (187), H J Warnock, Carrowdore, Simmental 760kg, £1,413 (186).

Friesian bullocks sold to: R J McDowell, Gleno, 520kg, £821 (158), Alfie Rocke, Ballyrickard, 810kg, £1,247 (154), R J McDowell 620kg, £942 (152), R Waide, Cloughmills, 540kg, £810 (150), R A Linton, Clough, 700kg, £1,008 (144), R J McDowell 610kg, £805 (132).

30 dairy cows and heifers met excellent demand to £1,950 for a third calver from Sam Wallace, Broughshane, mating heifers to £820. Ruling prices: Sam Wallace, Broughshane, calved cow £1.950, W G Johnston, Ligoniel, calved cow £1920, David Wallace, Antrim, calved cow £1,900, W G Johnston calved heifer £1,810, T and R T Martin, Craigavon, calved heifer £1,810, David Wallace calved cow £1,780, D Maybin, Broughshane, calved cow £1,710, David Steele, Glenavy, calved cow £1,710, David Allen, Moneymore, calved heifer £1,700, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod, calved cow £1,620, David McClintock, Moorfields, calved cow £1,610, J B McLean, Bushmills, calved cow £1,600, David McClintock calved cow £1,580, R Thompson, Ligoniel, calved cow £1,420, Blair Jamison, Broughshane, calved heifer £1,380, R J Hill, Randalstown calved cow £1,350, J B McLean calved cow £1,160, R Thompson, Ligoniel, calved heifer £1,150, D Maybin, Broughshane, calved cow £1,020, J McCann, Lurgan, calved heifer £1,000.

40 lots in the suckler ring sold to £2,400 for an Aberdeen Angus bull, £1,760 for a Limousin cow with heifer calf.

Ruling prices: G Orr, Ballywalter, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,760, S Boyle, Millisle, Charolais £1,500, D Kelly, Ballygawley, Limousin £1,460, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill, Limousin £1,380, D Kelly Limousin, £1,350, F Tannahill, Macosquin, Limousin £1,300, T McMaster, Ballycarry, Saler £1,300, J Graham, Toomebridge, Simmental £1,290, H O’Mullan, Cloughmills, Charolais £1,270, J Graham, Simmental £1,260, Robert Orr, Cullybackey, Hereford £1,220, Ian Gibson, Broughshane, Stabiliser £1,180, J McKay, Cushendun, Aberdeen Angus £1,160, T McMaster, Limousin (2) £1,150, D Kelly, Ballygawley, Hereford £1,140, J Graham, Toomebridge, Simmental £1,110.

247 calves sold to £450 for a British Blue bull 3.5 months while a three week old Angus made £420. Heifer calves to £420 for a Limousin (four months). Younger lots to £345 for a three week old Aberdeen Angus.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Ramone Hayes, Moorfields, British Blue £450, Robin Nicholson, Monkstown, Belgian Blue £435, Aberdeen Angus £435, D Hemphill, Armoy, Simmental £425, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare, Belgian Blue £420, T Herbinson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £420, William Bonnes, Randalstown, Charolais £405, Andrew Abraham, Antrim, Aberdeen Angus £400, Ramone Hayes, British Blue £400, Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £395, McGookin Farming Belgian Blue £390, Ramone Hayes Simmental £390, D McKay, Broughshane Limousin £380, Hugh Connolly, Saintfield, Hereford £375.

Heifer calves sold to: S Crothers, Doagh, Limousin £420, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare, Belgian Blue £400, Andrew Abraham, Antrim, Hereford £380, McGookin Farming Belgian Blue £345, T Herbison, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £345, McGookin Farming Belgian Blue £340, James Graham, Raloo, Simmental £325, W Johnston, Glenavy, (2) Aberdeen Angus £320, Andrew Abraham Hereford £305, W Kerr, Glarryford, Limousin £300, D Montgomery, Glenwherry, Limousin £295.

Friesian bulls sold to: Desmond McKee, Randalstown, £190, local farmer (2) £165, Desmond McKee (2) £150, Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey, £130, T and M E Taylor, Doagh (2) £130, £115, (2) £110, Stephen Stewart £90.

An entry of 220 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £635 over for a Limousin 430kg at £1,065 offered by W Reid, Aughafatten. Heifers sold to £580 over for a Charolais 460kg at £1,040 presented by a local farmer.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

J McLaughlin, Aughafatten, Limousin 230kg, £650 (282), Charolais 240kg, £650 (270), Wm Bonnes, Randalstown, Charolais 260kg, £695 (267), J McLaughlin Limousin 240kg, £630 (262), Ian McClelland, Ballymoney, Parthenais 220kg, £570 (259), N and J McKee, Larne, Limousin 290kg, £720 (248), W McQuitty, Clough, Charolais 250kg, £620 (248), J McLaughlin Charolais 240kg, £590 (245), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Belgian Blue 280kg, £680 (242), J G O’Connor, Kilrea, Limousin 300kg, £690 (230), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten, Limousin 220kg, £490 (222), W McQuitty, Clough, Charolais 300kg, £655 (218), Charolais 300kg, £650 (216), D S Porter, Crumlin, Limousin 270kg, £575 (213), K Magorrian, Downpatrick, Shorthorn beef 290kg, £610 (210), Robert Workman Belgian Blue 290kg, 580 (200).

301-350kgs

Wm Archbold, Newtownabbey, Blonde 350kg, £850 (242), Ian Hunter, Straid, Charolais 350kg, £840 (240), Edgar McIlwaine, Kilwaughter, Limousin 320kg, £745 (232), Ian Hunter, Straid, Charolais 330kg, £765 (231), R B and M R Moore, Larne, Limousin 320kg, £740 (231), Ian Hunter Shorthorn beef 330kg, £755 (228), S Taylor, Ligoniel, Charolais 340kg, £755 (222), Wm Archbold, Blonde 310kg, £685 (221), D S Porter, Crumlin, Charolais 310kg, £680 (219), J G O’Connor, Kilrea, Limousin 330kg, £720 (218), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 340kg, £740 (217), M Wilson and L Campbell, Carrick, Aberdeen Angus 350kg, £760 (217), Ian Graham, Ballyclare, Limousin 350kg, £750 (214), M Wilson and L Campbell Aberdeen Angus 330kg, £700 (212), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick, (2) Limousin 310kg, £650 (209).

351kg and over

Wilbert Reid, Aughafatten, Limousin 380kg, £970 (255), Limousin 430kg, £1,065 (247), Limousin 400kg, £960 (240), Limousin 430kg, £1,030 (239), Limousin 430kg, £1,020 (237), Ian Hunter, Straid, Shorthorn beef 380kg, £900 (236), G Gault, Doagh, Limousin 380kg, £895 (235), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick, Limousin 360kg, £835 (231), G Gault Limousin 410kg, £940 (229), W P and H Esler, Islandmagee, Limousin 450kg, £1,030 (228), W McVey, Carnlough, Charolais 390kg, £880 (225), R B and M R Moore, Larne, Belgian Blue 360kg, £795 (220), Wm Archbold Blonde 390kg, £830 (212), L and T Curragh, Donaghadee, Aberdeen Angus 410kg, £870 (212), A and J McClelland, Doagh, Limousin 390kg, £825 (211), R B and M R Moore, Larne, Limousin 370kg, £770 (208).

Heifers 0-300kgs

J McLaughlin, Aughafatten, Charolais 300kg, £770 (256), D S Porter, Crumlin, Limousin 300kg £710 (236), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten, Charolais 230kg, £535 (232), B McCroary, Broughshane, Limousin 280kg, £620 (221), Wm Carlisle, Lisburn, Limousin 300kg, £640 (213), K McKee, Cairncastle, Limousin 290kg, £600 (206), K Magorrian, Downpatrick, Charolais 280kg, £570 (203), Wm Carlisle, Lisburn, Limousin 300kg, £610 (203).

301-350kgs

H V McCambridge, Carnlough, Limousin 340kg, £810 (238), J G O’Connor, Kilrea, Limousin 310kg, £720 (232), Limousin 320kg, £730 (228), B McFall, Portglenone, Charolais 310kg, £690 (222), S Loughery, Limavady, Limousin 340kg, £750 (220), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten, Charolais 310kg, £680 (219), K Magorrian, Downpatrick, Charolais 330kg, £720 (218), S Loughery Charolais 330kg, £700 (212), J McLaughlin Charolais 330kg, £690 (209), Simon Loughery Charolais 330kg, £680 (206), S Taylor, Ligoniel, Charolais 340kg, £680 (200), Simon Loughery Limousin 360kg, £700 (200), H V McCambridge Limousin 340kg, £680 (200), Limousin 350kg, £690 (197), G McFall, Portglenone, Charolais 350kg, £690 (197), Graham Bros, Aughafatten, Limousin 350kg, £690 (197).

351kg and over

Simon Loughery, Limavady, Limousin 430kg, £980 (227), local farmer Charolais 460kg, £1,040 (226), H V McCambridge, Carnlough, Limousin 400kg, £900 (225), A and J McClelland, Doagh, Limousin 380kg, £845 (222), B McCrory, Broughshane, Aberdeen Angus 410kg, £900 (219), Simon Loughery Limousin 410kg, £880 (214), Charolais 410kg, £870 (212), local farmer Charolais 430kg, £905 (210), Simon Loughery Limousin 400kg, £840 (210), local farmer Charolais 430kg, £900 (209), B McCrory (2) Limousin 390kg, £800 (205), local farmer Charolais 400kg, £820 (205), G Allen, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £945 (201), local farmer Charolais 450kg, £900 (200), Charolais 460kg, £920 (200).

A tremendous entry of 4,690 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade. Martin Kelly, Limavady was awarded first prize by judge Declan McKillop in the ewe lamb show and topped the sale at £135. Store lambs sold to £65.50, breeders to £165.

Ewe lambs sold to: M Kelly, Limavady 10 Mule (first) £135, local farmer 11 Mule (second) £128, M Kelly, Limavady 4 Mule £128, local farmer 8 Mule £120, M Kelly 12 Mule (third) £120, David Sleator, Dromore 5 Mule £118, A O’Mullan, Rasharkin 9 Cheviot £113, David McClintock, Moorfields 12 Nor £112, M Kelly 12 Mule £112, local farmer 15 Mule £108, M Robinson, Glenarm 11 Mule £105, M Kelly 12 Mule £105, Johnathan Kerr, Coleraine 10 Mule £105, 12 Mule £105.

Store lambs sold to:-

John Holden, Larne 61 Mule £65.50, S McKeegan, Cushendall 9 Texel £62, K Kidd, Broughshane 30 Texel £61.50, Alex Magill, Carnlough 30 Texel £60.50, B and A McCammon, Magheramourne 30 Texel £59, Ian Gibson, Broughshane 36 Texel £57, F Drain, Antrim 17 Suffolk £57, D McCammon, Larne 26 Suffolk £57, G Small, Randalstown 3 crossbred £57, B and A McCammon 20 Texel £56.50, John Holden, Larne 45 Mule £56, 38 Mule £56, J McHenry, Mosside 76 Texel £56, Donal O’Hara, Cushendun 12 Suffolk £56.

Breeders sold to: W Blackburn, Clogher 11 Suffolk £165, Ian McCluggage, Glarryford 10 Suffolk £162, S Thompson, Glenarm 12 Suffolk £160, local farmer 13 Cheviot £158, Ian McCluggage 5 Suffolk £158, W Blackburn 10 Suffolk £155, local farmer 12 crossbred £152, A Beattie, Dunloy 11 Texel £152, S Nugent, Dungannon 13 Cheviot £152, L Keys, Dromore 10 Suffolk £150, D McAuley, Cushendall 12 crossbred £149, 12 crossbred £148, Ian McCluggage 10 Suffolk £148, Thomas McIlroy, Raloo 11 crossbred £148, A Beattie, Dunloy 8 crossbred £148, H Park, Ballymena 14 crossbred £148.

Another good show of almost 400 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £650 over for a Charolais 610kg at £1,260 presented by D Hull, Ballymena. Heifers sold to £660 over for a Blue 590kg at £1,250 offered by H Duffin, Antrim.

Heifers 0-500kgs

John Beggs, Whitehead, Limousin 450kg, £1,010 (224), W Kirkpatrick, Dundrod, Limousin 500kg, £1,110 (222), John Beggs Limousin 430kg, £930 (216), Lyle McAuley, Ballyclare, Charolais 500kg, £1,080 (216), I Beggs, Whitehead, Limousin 470kg, £1,010 (214), John Beggs Limousin 420kg, £900 (214), Limousin 420kg, £890 (211), Limousin 450kg, £950 (211), Ian McCollum, Nutts Corner, Limousin 500kg, £1,050 (210), John Beggs Belgian Blue 420kg, £880 (209), Limousin 450kg, £940 (208), Lyle McAuley, Ballyclare, Charolais 430kg, £890 (207), Limousin 440kg, £910 (206), G and J McIlwaine, Groomsport, Limousin 400kg, £820 (205), N Scullin, Toomebridge, Charolais 440kg, £900 (204), John Beggs Limousin 490kg, £1,000 (204).

501kg and over

Hubert Duffin, Antrim, Belgian Blue 590kg, £1,250 (211), Alex Thompson, Islandmagee, Charolais 530kg, £1,060 (200), Ian McCollum, Nutts Corner, Limousin 530kg, £1,050 (198), Alex Thompson, Islandmagee, Charolais 550kg, £1,030 (187), N Scullin, Toomebridge, Charolais 510kg, £930 (182), R and S McMullan, Broughshane, Blonde 540kg, £920 (170), Desmond Brogan, Cloughmills, Limousin 520kg, £870 (167), B Gaston, Ballymena (2), Hereford 530kg, £880 (166), Desmond Morrow, Glenarm, Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £800 (156).

Bulls/blks 0-500kgs

Local farmer (3) Limousin 350kg, £920 (262), David Hutchinson, Moneymore, Charolais 450kg, £1,060 (235), Matt Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 380kg, £890 (234), David Hutchinson Charolais 460kg, £1,065 (231), Charolais 480kg, £1,100 (229), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl, Blonde 420kg, £960 (228), Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £980 (227), David Hutchinson (2) Charolais 470kg, £1,060 (225), S A Patterson, Carrick, Charolais 440kg, £980 (222), Timothy Wray, Carnlough, Limousin 450kg, £1,000 (222), local farmer Charolais 460kg, £1,020 (221), local farmer Limousin 400kg, £880 (220), Charolais 360kg, £790 (219).

501kg and over

Mrs S Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais 520kg, £1,130 (217), David Hutchinson, Moneymore, Charolais 520kg, £1,125 (216), Charolais 520kg, £1,115 (214), (2) Charolais 540kg, £1,150 (213), Charolais 510kg, £1,085 (212), Charolais 510kg, £1,080 (211), T J Heron, Ballyclare, Limousin 550kg, £1,160 (210), C McLean, Portglenone, Belgian Blue 510kg, £1,065 (208), D Fleck, Shanksbridge, Limousin 570kg, £1,185 (207), John McCabe, Nutts Corner, Charolais 560kg, £1,160 (207), David Hutchinson Charolais 570kg, £1,180 (207), C McErlean Limousin 510kg, £1,055 (206), Ian Graham, Ballyclare, Charolais 510kg, £1,055 (206), D Fleck, Shanksbridge, Charolais 610kg, £1,260 (206), S A Patterson, Carrick, Limousin 520kg, £1,070 (205).

The annual sale of Blackface ewes, hoggets and ewe lambs at Ballymena mart attracted a heavily increased entry of almost 4,000 sheep with a resultant decrease in averages on 2016. The hogget section saw the best of the bidding with a top price of £300 per head paid to C Phillips for a pen of Lanark hoggets and Charlie also took top price of £200 in the ewe section for a pen of cast ewes. Ewe lambs in particular met an excellent trade selling to £185 per head paid to Eoin McKenna for a pen of Lanark lambs. Leading prices in each section were as follows:

Hoggets – C Phillips, Draperstown, 6 Lanark at £300, Lissanoure Estate, Loughgiel, 10 Lanark at £285, S Fegan, Castlewellan, 6 Lanark at £280, A McFarlane, Dungiven, 9 Lanark at £260, C Phillips 10 Lanark at £245, T Butler, Ballycastle, 13 Lanark at £235, J Devlin, Armoy 12 Lanark at£230, T Butler 10 Lanark at £230, 12 Lanark at £230, C Phillips 7 Lanark at £230, 10 Lanark at £225, T Butler 11 Lanark at £220, S Fegan 6 Lanark at £210, T Butler 12 Lanark at £210, V Rodgers, Cushendun, 10 Lanark at £205, J Devlin 12 Lanark at £200, C Phillips 11 Lanark at £200.

Ewe lambs – E McKenna, Maghera, 10 Lanark at £185, 10 Lanark at £160, 10 Lanark at £145, A Magee, Starbog, 14 Lanark at £140, J Kerr Lanark at £135, L and J Armstrong, Broughshane, 10 Lanark at £132, A Magee 14 Lanark at £120, H Johnston, Moneymore, 10 Lanark at £120, G Davidson, Larne, 6 Lanark at £120, H Johnston 10 Lanark at £118, A Stewart, Ballyclare, 8 Lanark at £118.

Cast ewes – C Phillips 11 Lanark at £200 and Lanark at £122, 8 Lanark at £90, 10 Lanark at £82, J Kerr 10 Lanark at £80, K O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 10 Lanark at £80, W McCann 7 Lanark at £72, A McBride, Cookstown, 11 Lanark at £71, 9 Lanark at £71, H Johnston 10 Lanark at £70.

An entry of 2,502 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Fat lambs sold to 355p for a pen of six Texels 22.5kg at £80 offered by Eliz Clyde, Muckamore and to a top per head of £100 for a heavy Texel from R and M Milliken, Armoy. Fat ewes sold to £80.

Fat lambs (1901)

Top prices: E Clyde, Muckamore, 6 Texel 22.5kg, £80 (355), R and M Miliken, Armoy, 11 Texel 23.5kg, £82 (348), Wilnor Mills, Broughshane, 2 Texel 23.5kg, £82 (348), A and W Gregg, Cloughmills, 12 Texel 23kg, £79 (343), Ian Magee, Larne, 3 Dorset 21kg, £72 (342), Steven Ingram, Islandmagee, 8 Suffolk 20.5kg, £70 (341), S Petticrew, Martinstown, 16 Texel 20.5kg, £70 (341), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus, 19 Texel 22.5kg, £76.80 (341), R J Cupples, Broughshane, 53 Texel 22kg, £75 (340), W A Hagan, Ballyclare, 24 Texel 22.5kg, £76.50 (340), A Smyth, Moorfields, 10 Texel 19kg, £64.50 (339), John O’Brien, Ballymena, 15 Texel 23kg, £78 (339), W J Smyth, Moorfields, 27 Texel 20.5kg, £69.50 (339), Luke Finlay, Broughshane, 14 Texel 20.5kg, £69.50 (339), Leslie Turtle, Broughshane, 23 Texel 22.5kg, £76 (337), Norman McBurney, Moorfields, 50 Texel 24kg, £81 (337), Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy, 26 Texel 24kg, £81 (337), B and A McCammon, Magheramourne, 17 Texel 24kg, £81 (337), James Boyle, Ballyclare, 11 Texel 24kg, £81 (337).

Top prices per head: R and M Milliken, Armoy, 1 Texrl 28kg, £100, D McCaughey, Broughshane, 10 Texel 26.5kg, £84, S Rainey, Ballygally, 2 Texel 25.5kg, £84, T Robinson, Ballymena, 1 Suffolk 44.5kg, £83, J A O’Kane, Carnlough, 50 Texel 26.5kg, £83, Donal McKay, Martinstown, 13 Texel 26kg, £83, S McGowan, Ballymoney, 21 Texel 25kg, £83, A Dobbs, Carrick, 10 Texel 26kg, £83, John Thompson, Bushmills, 16 Texel 25kg, £83, 2 Texel 25kg, £83, Ian Gibson, Broughshane, 24 Texel 25.5kg, £82.50, Wilnor Mills, Broughshane, 2 Texel 23.5kg, £82, W R Wilson, Ballymena, 14 Texel 25kg, £82, Eric Hughes, Ballyclare, 10 Texel 24.5kg, £82, R and M Milliken, Armoy, 11 Texel 23.5kg, £82, E O’Neill, Martinstown, 10 Suffolk 27kg, £82, Steven Kerr, Kilwaughter, 27 Mule 25.5kg, £81, D Gaston, Carnlough, 14 Texel 26kg, £81.

Fat ewes (601)

First quality

Texel - £60-£80

Suffolk - £60-£80

CB - £50-£70

BF - £40-£60