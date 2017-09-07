Beef cows sell £1,866 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 340 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 217p for a Belgian Blue 860kg at £1,866, Friesian cows to 144p for a 560kg at £806, beef heifers to 216p for a Charolais 650kg at £1,404, beef bullocks to 241p for a Limousin 770kg at £1,855 and Friesian bullocks to 168p for a 780kg at £1,310.

Fat cows sold to: Isaac Ward Belgian Blue 860kg, £1,866 (217), Belgian Blue 810kg, £1,522 (188), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Limousin 630kg, £1,140 (181), S Currie, Larne Limousin 600kg, £1,014 (169), S McCullough, Broughshane Belgian Blue 740kg, £1,235 (167), Robert Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 750kg, £1,237 (165), M McDonald, Randalstown Limousin 800kg, £1,312 (164), Limousin 690kg £1,124 (163), Antrim Estates, Glenarm Shorthorn beef 830kg, £1,311 (158), Shorthorn beef 890kg, £1,388 (156), Patrick O’Boyle, Martinstown Aberdeen Angus 890kg, £1,379 (155), J and S Bailie, Ballycastle Limousin 780kg, £1,209 (155).

Friesian cows sold to Hubert Stewart, Ballyclare 560kg, £806 (144), McGookin Farming, Ballyclare 770kg, £1,054 (137), R and C Steede, Cullybackey 770kg, £1,054 (137), David Parks, Moira 830kg, £1,120 (135), McGookin Farming 740kg, £991 (134), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 610kg, £780 (128), G Connon, Aldergrove 680kg, £843 (124), O Magill, Crumlin 670kg, £817 (122), Lyle Bryson, Dunadry 720kg, £878 (122), local farmer 720kg, £864 (120), R and C Steede 610kg, £732 (120), Arthur Gibson, Glenarm 570kg, £678 (119).

Beef heifers sold to: James McKeagney, Upperlands Charolais 650kg, £1,404 (216), S Currie, Larne Limousin 530kg, £1,113 (210), James McKeagney Charolais 600kg, £1,260 (210), W Kirkpatrick, Dundrod Simmental 520kg, £1,076 (207), James McKeagney Charolais 660kg, £1,366 (207), L Park, Ballynure Limousin 550kg, £1,127 (205), W Kirkpatrick, Belgian Blue 490kg, £999 (204), local farmer Hereford 490kg, £980 (200), J Thompson, Kells Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,220 (200), Charolais 650kg, £1,217 (196).

Beef bullocks sold to: S McGowan, Ballymoney Limousin 770kg, £1,855 (241), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,276 (224), H Dickson, Moneyrea European Angus 620kg, £1,364 (220), European Angus 610kg, £1,317 (216), J McKinley Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,296 (216), Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,293 (212), Owen Park, Antrim Charolais 640kg, £1,344 (210), G A Fleming, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 750kg, £1,275 (210), Owen Park (2) Char 610kg, £1,268 (208), H Dickson European Angus 720kg £1,483 (206).

Friesian bullock sold to: H and R McCaughan, Ballyrock 780kg, £1,310 (168), Alfie Rocke, Larne 630kg, £1,014 (161), T Rainey, Magherafelt 630kg, £1,008 (160), local farmer 730kg, £1,168 (160), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 650kg, £1,020 (157), Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey 630kg, £982 (156), local farmer 820kg, £1,262 (154), Stephen Stewart 740kg, £1,132 (153), Alfie Rocke 610kg, £927 (152), G L Porter, Crumlin 590kg, £1,035 (150), Alfie Rocke 600kg, £900 (150), 520kg, £759 (146).

28 dairy cows and heifers sold to £1,770 for a second calver from James Adair, Kells.

Ruling prices: James Adair, Kells calved cow £1,770, J Surgenor, Dervock calved cow £1,750, James Adair calved cow £1,710, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare calved heifer £1,650, W G Johnston, Ligoniel calved cow £1,640, G and A M Patton, Carrowdore calved cow £1,580, E and J Arthur, Templepatrick calved heifer £1,540, calved heifer £1,500, J Surgenor, Dervock calved heifer £1,490, E and J Arthur calved heifer £1,470.

55 lots in the suckler ring sold to: W A Weatherup, Raloo Simmental cow and heifer calf £2,040, Simmental heifer and heifer calf £2,000, Simmental heifer and heifer calf £1,690, Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,610, W A Weatherup Simmental cow and bull calf £1,560, Simmental heifer and bull calf £1,530, John McWilliam, Ballyclare Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,480, G Erwin, Nutts Corner Shorthorn beef cow and bull calf £1,470, W A Weatherup Simmental heifer and bull calf £1,450, John McWilliam Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,440, J Blair, Larne Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,440.

Top price in the calf ring - £450 which was paid for a partly reared Aberdeen Angus bull, young bull calves to £425 for a three week old Lim, heifer calves to £410 for a strong Charolais, while a pair of three week old Limousin fetched £370 each.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: W S Kennedy, Ballyclare (2) Aberdeen Angus £450, J and J Huey, Armoy Limousin £425, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £420, J and J Huey Limousin £415, Kevin Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue £405, J P F O’Loan, Martinstown Charolais £390, J and J Huey Limousin £390.

Heifer calves sold to: Carson Livingstone, Ballymena Charolais £410, R Thompson, Glenarm Limousin £395, Norman Callaghan, Coleraine Belgian Blue £370, John Graham, Glenwherry Charolais £370, J and J Huey, Armoy (2) Limousin £370, Norman Callaghan Belgian Blue £365, R A Gordon, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus £350.

Friesian bull calves sold to: C A Orr, Cloughmills £170, Arthur Gibson, Glenarm £115, W Irvine, Dundrod £90, Arthur Gibson £80, J Stewart, Templepatrick £70, C Casey, Cloughmills (3) £64.

An entry of 200 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a great trade. Heifers sold to £590 over for a Charolais 460kg at £1,050 offered by E Lyttle, Newtownards, bullocks sold to £580 over for a Charolais 430kg at £1,010 presented by Sid Rea, Straid.

Bulls/bullocks sold to: Michael McAuley, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 150kg, £430 (286), E Cunningham, Hillsborough Simmental 200kg, £530 (265), Michael McAuley Limousin 250kg, £655 (262), Ivan Tanner, Castlerock Charolais 300kg, £765 (255), Mike Frazer, Templepatrick Charolais 290kg, £730 (251), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 290kg, £725 (250), Charolais 280kg, £700 (250).

301-350kgs

A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 340kg, £845 (248), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 320kg, £795 (248), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg, £835 (245), J H Fraser Charolais 330kg, £800 (242), Ivan Tanner, Castlerock Charolais 320kg, £775 (242), J H Fraser Charolais 320kg, £770 (240), Ivan Tanner Charolais 350kg, £840 (240), J H Fraser Charolais 330kg, £790 (239).

351kg and over

John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 380kg, £900 (236), Samuel McAllister, Ballycarry Limousin 380kg, £895 (235), Sidney Rea, Straid Charolais 430kg, £1,010 (234), local farmer Charolais 360kg, £820 (227), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 420kg, £955 (227), Charolais 380kg, £860 (226), Limousin 380kg, £855 (225), Ivan Tanner, Castlerock Saler 370kg, £830 (224).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Mike Frazer, Templepatrick Charolais 280kg, £630 (225), Sidney Rea, Straid Charolais 290kg, £610 (210).

301-350kgs

M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 310kg, £780 (251), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 320kg, £800 (250), Charolais 350kg, £830 (237), local farmer Blonde (2) 330kg, £760 (230), Mike Fraser, Templepatrick Charolais 310kg, £650 (209), Sidney Rea, Straid Charolais 320kg, £665 (207), Charolais 330kg, £675 (204).

351kg and over

Local farmer Limousin 370kg, £870 (235), T McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 380kg, £875 (230), Limousin 380kg, £870 (229), E Lyttle, Comber Limousin 460kg, £1,050 (228), local farmer Charolais 430kg, £980 (227), Sidney Rea Charolais 380kg, £865 (227), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 380kg, £845 (222), J McKinty, Larne Charolais 400kg, £885 (221).

Another entry of 4,000 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Breeders sold to £225, ewe lambs to £110, store lambs to £72.

Leading prices as follows

Breeders sold to: M McGuigan, Pomeroy 10 Cheviot £225, 10 Cheviot £212, 10 Cheviot £195, 10 Cheviot £192, 10 Cheviot £180, Mrs Diane Gibson, Newtownabbey 12 Cheviot £178, M McGuigan 10 Cheviot £178, 10 Cheviot £170, 10 Cheviot £170, D McAuley, Cushendall 12 crossbred £156, local farmer 12 crossbred £152.

Store lambs sold to: Jack White, Glenwherry 6 Suffolk £72, 3 Suffolk £70, J Hurl, Carnlough 2 BF £70, W R B Gibson, Newtownabbey 28 Texel £70, N Park, Antrim 9 Texel £69.50, Ivan Stevenson, Broughshane 5 Texel £69, K Kidd, Broughshane 28 Texel £68.50, R J McKay, Carnlough 50 Suffolk £68.50, 20 Suffolk £68.50, J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 18 Texel £68.50, Eamon Kerr, Newtowncrommelin 43 Texel £68, J and S Gawn, Kells 20 Texel £67.50, Roger Crawford, Parkmore 40 Texel £66, N Park, Antrim 21 Texel £66.

Ewe lambs sold to: Darren Johnston, Glenarm 1 Cheviot £175, 12 Cheviot £170, 12 Cheviot £152, 11 Cheviot £122, William Adams, Ballymena 13 mule £110, Darren Johnston 14 Cheviot £110, 12 Cheviot £100, K Convery, Draperstown 10 Suffolk £106, 10 Suffolk £100, William Adams 11 mule £100, K Convery 10 Suffolk £98, R McMullan, Ballygally 8 Charolais £97, K Convery 10 Suffolk £96, Mrs R McMullan 1 Charolais £95, Shaws Hill Farm, Kells 12 Texel £94, R Morrow, Glenarm 9 Suffolk £93, Frank Devlin, Armoy 10 crossbred £92, 8 crossbred £92, G Gault, Doagh 12 mule £90, K Convery 10 Suffolk £90, Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally 12 Suffolk £90, J A O’Kane, Carnlough 12 Texel £90.

An entry of 310 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a sharp trade. Bullocks sold to £745 over for a Charolais 570kg at £1,315 offered by J S Hamilton, Dundonald. Heifers sold to £645 over for a Limousin 460kg at £1,105 presented by Ian Craig, Antrim.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

P McKeown, Martinstown Charolais 380kg, £910 (239), local farmer Limousin 360kg, £860 (238), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 500kg, £1,190 (238), E Stinson, Moira Charolais 450kg, £1,060 (235), J S Hamilton, Dundonald 500kg, £1,170 (234), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 490kg, £1,145 (233), R F A Craig, Antrim Limousin 450kg, £1,050 (233), P McKeown, Limousin 440kg, £1,015 (230), Robert Workman Charolais 430kg, £975 (226), A and J McClelland, Doagh Belgian Blue 410kg, £925 (225), C Tinsdale Charolais 440kg, £990 (225), G Robb, Nutts Corner Limousin 490kg, £1,100 (224), J S Hamilton Charolais 500kg, £1,120 (224), A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 400kg, £895 (223), P McKeown (2) Limousin 440kg, £980 (222).

501kg and over

J S Hamilton, Dundunald (2) Charolais 540kg, £1,270 (235), Charolais 570kg, £1,315 (230), Limousin 510kg, £1,140 (223), G Robb, Nutts Corner Limousin 520kg, £1,160 (223), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 540kg, £1,185 (219), G Robb Charolais 550kg, £1,200 (218), Limousin 550kg, £1,195 (217), E Stinson, Moira Limousin 550kg, £1,185 (215), D Fleck, Shanksbridge Charolais 550kg, £1,180 (214), G Robb Blonde 620kg, £1,330 (214), Limousin 570kg, £1,220 (214), J S Hamilton Charolais 540kg, £1,150 (213), R F A Craig, Antrim Charolais 560kg, £1,190 (212), Ian Graham, Ballyclare Charolais 600kg, £1,275 (212), G Robb Limousin 570kg, £1,200 (210).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Ian Craig, Antrim Limousin 460kg, £1,105 (240), (2) Limousin 430kg, £1,020 (237), A Clements, Muckamore Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £1,065 (226), local farmer Limousin 430kg, £950 (220), Charolais 450kg, £990 (220), A Clements Limousin 500kg, £1,095 (219), (3) Limousin 420kg, £915 (217), Ian Craig, Antrim Limousin 460kg, £980 (213), A Clements Limousin 410kg, £870 (212), Limousin 440kg, £930 (211), J Watson, Ballyrobert Limousin 390kg, £820 (210), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 470kg, £985 (209), J Watson, Ballyrobert Charolais 450kg, £940 (208).

501kg and over

Mrs A Scott, Templepatrick Limousin 520kg, £1,140 (219), Ian McConaghy, Bushmills Charolais 520kg, £1,100 (211), Felix McKendry, Broughshane Charolais 530kg, £1,040 (196), Charolais 560kg, £1,090 (194), R F A Craig, Antrim Charolais 530kg, £975 (184), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg, £990 (183).

1,300 lambs in Ballymena sold at a slightly slower trade on Wednesday. J W Harbinson, Limavady topped the market with a pen of 15 Beltex lambs 21.5kg at £84, 390 pence per kg. Fat ewes sold to £95.

Top prices per head: S McKeegan, Cushendall 1 Suffolk 31kg, £90, R and M Milliken, Armoy 1 Texel 31kg, £90, Gareth Scroggie, Armagh 1 Texel 25kg, £85, R and M Milliken 1 Texel 26kg, £84.50, J W Harbinson, Limavady 15 Beltex 21.5kg, £84, Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 4 Rouge 22.5kg, £83.50, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 24 Texel 25.5kg, £83, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 56 Texel 24kg, £83, S McKeegan, Cushendall 1 Suffolk 26kg, £83, Andrew Park, Ballynure 22 Texel 25.5kg, £83, R Morrow, Glenarm 4 Suffolk 26.5kg, £82.50, L Kirk Clough 28 Texel 23.5kg, £82, A Sloan, Glenwherry 2 Texel 23.5kg, £82, Alan McNair, Ballyclare 20 Texel 24.5kg, £82, E Drummond, Ballynure 15 Texel 24.5kg, £82, R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 2 Texel 24kg, £81.50, Roy Hunter, Broughshane 22 Texel 24kg, £81, J McCarroll, Ballymena 12 Charollais 24.5kg, £81, S Bonnar, Broughshane 10 Texel 24kg, £81, H Crawford, Carnalbana 34 mule 24.5kg, £81, J H Craig, Carnlough 18 Suffolk 24kg, £81, David Magill, Ballymena 2 Texel 25.5kg, £81, B Gingles, Larne 25 Suffolk 24.5kg, £81, J Walsh, Newtowncrommelin 10 Texel 24.5kg, £80.50.

Top prices per kg: J W Harbinson, Limavady 15 Beltex 21.5kg, £84 (390), Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 4 Rouge 22.5kg, £83.50 (371), J Boyd, Larne 21 Charollais 21kg, £76 (361), James Rea, Glenarm 25 Suffolk 21kg, £76 (361), James Rowney, Ballynure 23 Texel 21.5kg, £76 (353), A Sloan, Glenwherry 2 Texel 23.5kg, £82 (348), L Kirk, Clough 28 Texel 23.5kg £82 (348), W J McClintock, Broughshane 19 Texel 22.5kg, £78.50 (348), J Murray, Ballymoney 8 Texel 21.5kg, £75 (348), Sam Robinson, Carrick 8 Texel 21.5kg, £75 (348), W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 12 Texel 23kg, £80 (347), L Lyons, 7 Suffolk 21kg, £73 (347), J Maybin, Larne 18 Texel 22.5kg, £78 (346), W J Donaghy, Rasharkin 3 Texel 22.5kg, £78 (346), H Wilson, Cullybackey 2 Texel 22.5kg, £78 (346), Norman McBurney, Moorfields 56 Texel 24kg, £83 (345), Gordon McFetridge, Glenarm 20 Charollais 22kg, £76 (345), J McQuiston, Ballymoney 26 Texel 22kg, £76 (345), David Strange, Ballyclare 7 Texel 22kg, £76 (345), Leslie Turtle, Broughshane 23 Texel 22kg, £76 (345), I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane 12 Suffolk 21.5kg, £74 (342), W R Semple, Magheramourne 8 Suffolk 21.5kg, £74 (344), B Alexander, Glarryford 14 Texel 22kg, £75.50 (343), J Smyth, Moorfields 18 Charollais 21kg, £72 (342).

Fat ewes (368)

Top quality

Suffolk - £60-£70

Texel - £75-£95

CB - £60-£83

BF - £40-£60