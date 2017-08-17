Beef cows sell to £1,234 for 660kg at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 250 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 187p for a Limousin 660kg at £1,234. Friesian cows sold to 130p for 790kg at £1,027.

Beef heifers sold to 211p for a Limousin 500kg at £1,055.

Beef bullocks sold to 224p for a 680kg at £1,523 and Friesian bullocks sold to 161p for 640kg at £1,030.

Beef cows sold to: S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 660kg, £1,234 (187), Sean Graham, Portglenone Limousin 570kg, £1,026 (180), Graham Bros, Aughafatten Limousin 670kg, £1,159 (173), Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Belgian Blue 560kg, £968 (173), G Devlin, Randalstown Belgian Blue 580kg, £962 (166), S W Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 660kg, £1,089 (165), Limousin 720kg, £1,166 (162), local farmer Limousin 670kg, £1,085 (162), D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 800kg, £1,288 (161), D Rainey, Finvoy Charolais 870kg, £1,392 (160), James Black, Ballycastle Belgian Blue 520kg, £795 (153), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Limousin 740kg, £1,117 (151), D Rainey, Finvoy Aberdeen Angus 770kg, £1,162 (151), W Allen, Shanksbridge Simmental 730kg, £1,095 (150), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields Shorthorn 650kg, £975 (150), J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 710kg, £1,065 (150), local farmer Limousin 690kg, £1,035 (150), James Black, Ballycastle Shorthorn 680kg, £1,020 (150), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Limousin 650kg, £955 (147), local farmer Charolais 820kg, £1,205 (147), J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 720kg, £1,058 (147), Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoag Limousin 630kg, £907 (144), Robert McIlveen, Connor Charolais 760kg, £1,094 (144), S W Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 690kg, £979 (142).

Friesian cows sold to: W E J Young, Randalstown 790kg, £1,027 (130), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 710kg, £908 (128), S J and R J McLean, Straid 580kg, £730 (126), A Park, Ballynure 710kg, £894 (126), Dermot Johnston, Magherafelt 720kg, £907 (126), R F Saunderson, Glenwherry 690kg, £855 (124), W E J Young 660kg, £818 (124), Colin Lyle, Larne 690kg, £855 (124), 660kg, £805 (122), A Anderson, Cookstown 710kg, £859 (121), W E J Young 720kg, £864 (120), Colin Lyle 690kg, £814 (118), A Park 580kg, £676 (117), 680kg, £795 (117), 590kg, £684 (116), S J and R J McLean 640kg, £736 (115), local farmer 640kg, £729 (114), Alan Pinkerton, Ballymoney 730kg, £832 (114), 700kg, £798 (114), Denis Boyd, Straid 650kg, £734 (113), A Park 610kg, £689 (113), Wm Wylie, Dunloy 540kg, £604 (112), local farmer 630kg, £693 (110), F Bellingham, Ballymoney 610kg, £664 (109).

Beef heifers sold to: D Diamond, Bellaghy Limousin 500kg, £1,055 (211), Mrs A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 570kg, £1,185 (208), D Diamond Limousin 610kg, £1,262 (207), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 580kg, £1,160 (200), Mrs A Stewart Charolais 510kg, £1,020 (200), Charolais 640kg, £1,241 (194), Charolais 570kg, £1,105 (194), Charolais 550kg, £1,061 (193), Char 610kg £1,134 (186), Charolais 580kg, £1,078 (186), S B and D Weatherup Hereford 620kg, £1,134 (183), R W Calvin, Ballymoney Charolais 690kg, £1,255 (182), Mrs A Stewart Charolais 570kg, £1,026 (180).

Beef bullocks sold to: C B Wilkinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £1,523 (224), Thomas Craig, Magheramourne Blonde 630kg, £1,398 (222), A and C Gilbert, Crumlin Limousin 650kg, £1,423 (219), Blonde 530kg, £1,155 (218), Thomas Craig, Blonde 560kg, £1,192 (213), Limousin 700kg, £1,477 (211), Blonde 670kg, £1,407 (210), C B Wilkinson, Randalstown Charolais 670kg, £1,407 (210), Limousin 660kg, £1,366 (207), Thomas Craig Blonde 630kg, £1,304 (207), S Fullerton, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £1,442 (206), A and C Gilbert, Crumlin Charolais 630kg, £1,291 (205), R W Calvin, Ballymoney Limousin 620kg, £1,246 (201), C B Wilkinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,326 (201), A and C Gilbert Blonde 610kg, £1,220 (200), Limousin 650kg, £1,300 (200), S Fullerton, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £1,380 (200), C B Wilkinson, Randalstown Limousin 640kg, £1,280 (200), R W Calvin, Ballymoney Limousin 510kg, £999 (196), A and C Gilbert, Crumlin Limousin 700kg, £1358 (194), Charolais 580kg, £1,113 (192), Thomas Craig Limousin 640kg, £1,222 (191), A and C Gilbert Simmental 650kg, £1,235 (190), Thomas Craig Limousin 670kg, £1,273 (190).

Friesian bullocks sold to: G and S Carey, Dunloy 640kg, £1,030 (161), Colin Lyle, Larne 540kg, £864 (160), 530kg, £848 (160), 520kg, £811 (156), G and S Carey, Dunloy 650kg, £1,007 (155), 660kg, £990 (150), 600kg, £888 (148), Colin Lyle, 440kg, £624 (142).

22 dairy cows and heifers sold well to £1,680 for a calved heifer from J McCann, Lurgan. Calved cows to £1,510 for a third calver, maiden heifers to £950 with an average of £780 for a consignment of 12 from A and E Cochrane, Bushmills.

Leading prices as follows: J McCann, Lurgan calved heifer £1,680, R Thompson, Ligoniel calved heifer £1,580, J B McLean, Bushmills calved cow £1,510, R Thompson calved heifer £1,470, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod calved cow £1,420, J B McLean £1,180, £1,150, Sam Wallace, Broughshane £1,120.

45 lots in the suckler ring sold to £1,800 for a Limousin cow with Blonde D’Aquitaine heifer calf at foot.

Ruling prices: J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,800, John Clarke, Gracehill Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1,600, W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin cow and bull calf £1570, John McWilliam, Ballyclare Charolais cow and bull calf £1,550, John Clarke Simmental cow and heifer calf £1,470, T McMaster, Ballycarry Limousin cow and bull calf £1,450, John Clarke Sim cow and bull calf £1,420, J Mulvenna, Larne Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1,400, Stephen Hall, Monkstown Shorthorn cow and bull calf £1,400, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Simmental cow and bull calf £1,390, local farmer Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,330, T McMaster, Ballycarry Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1,320, John Clarke, Simmental cow and bull calf £1,310, Paul Campbell, Carnlough Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,300, W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,300, John Clarke Simmental cow and heifer calf £1,300, T McMaster, Ballycarry Saler cow and heifer calf £1,300.

207 lots in ring three sold at excellent rates to £500 which was realised twice for 8 week old Charolais and Limousin bulls, £460 for a 3 week old Charolais. Heifer calves to £470 for a Charolais (4 months) and £435 for a Charolais (3 weeks).

Bull calves sold to: T McMaster, Ballycarry Limousin £500, Charolais £500, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £465, local farmer £460, Leslie Wilson Simmental £460, Belgian Blue £460, Ian Millar, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £430, N Alexander, Gracehill Belgian Blue £420, David Wilson, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue £420, D McKay, Broughshane Limousin £420, David Wilson Belgian Blue £405, R Totten, Lisburn Charolais £400, J M McKinty, Ballyclare Fleckvieh £395, Scott Marsden, Islandmagee Limousin £395, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £395, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Hereford £395, D Devlin, Randalstown Simmental £385, T Herbinson, Aberdeen Angus £385, D McKay, Broughshane Limousin £385, Scott Marsden, Islandmagee Limousin £375, James Gibson, Aughafatten Limousin £375, J M McKinty, Fleckvieh £370, Scott Marsden Limousin £370.

Heifer calves sold to: Frank McCormick, Martinstown Charolais £470, Danny Duffin, Toomebridge Limousin £465, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £460, local farmer Charolais £435, Ian Millar, Ballymena Belgian Blue £370, D Devlin, Randalstown Hereford £365, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £360, Samuel Herbison, Ballymena Stabiliser £360, D Montgomery Limousin £355, Mike Frazer, Templepatrick Limousin £355, local farmer Limousin £350, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare Hereford £350, D Montgomery, Aberdeen Angus £345, Samuel Herbison Stabiliser £345, local farmer £335, Scott Marsden, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus £335, T Herbison, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £335, D S and D McKay, Rathkenny Charolais £330, local farmer Limousin £325, Scott Marsden Aberdeen Angus £325, D Montgomery Aberdeen Angus £325, D S and D McKay Charolais £320, local farmer Aberdeen Angus £315, Scott Marsden Aberdeen Angus £310.

Friesian bull calves sold to: J and D Watt, Ballymoney £230, W E J Young, Randalstown (2) £220, David McClintock, Broughshane £195, W and F Hill, Randalstown £185, D S and D McKay £180, W and F Hill, Randalstown £180, £175, David Wilson, Newtownabbey £170, D S and D McKay (2) £165, David Wilson £165, J and D Watt, Ballymoney £160, T and M E Taylor, Doagh £160, R Totten, Lisburn £155, Alastair McBurney, Clough £150, David Wilson, Newtownabbey £150, D Winter, Randalstown £145, J and D Watt, Ballymoney (3) £145, Daniel McAlonan, Dunloy £135, B O’Kane, Maghera £135, Alastair McBurney £130.

An entry of 200 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in another steady trade. Heifers sold to £535 over for a Charolais 370kg at £905 offered by L Coulter, Nutts Corner. Bullocks sold to £610 over for a Limousin 400kg at £1,010 presented by R Shaw, Rasharkin.

Heifers 0-300kgs

D McBride, Ballycastle Limousin 250kg, £650 (260), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 260kg, £645 (248), M Draine, Moneyglass Limousin 260kg, £625 (240), James Buchanan, Strabane (2) Limousin 260kg, £620 (238), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 300kg, £705 (235), Limousin 280kg, £645 (230), Hubert Stewart, Ballyclare Limousin 250kg, £570 (228), M Draine, Toomebridge Limousin 280kg, £630 (225), J H Fraser Charolais 300kg, £670 (223), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 280kg, £620 (221), D McBride, Ballycastle Limousin 260kg, £565 (217), Hubert Stewart, Ballyclare Limousin 290kg, £620 (213).

301-350kgs

E and P McCormick, Cushendun Limousin 320kg, £805 (251), David Woodburn, Broughshane Charolais 340kg, £825 (242), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 320kg, £755 (235), T Weatherup, Carrick Limousin 340kg, £795 (233), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg, £740 (231), L Coulter, Nutts Corner Charolais 320kg, £740 (231), David Woodburn, Broughshane Charolais 340kg, £780 (229), Bernard McKay, Cushendun (2) Charolais 330kg, £730 (221), J H Fraser, Charolais 310kg, £685 (221), Wm Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 350kg, £770 (220), J H Fraser Charolais 310kg, £665 (214), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 330kg, £705 (213), David Woodburn Charolais 330kg, £700 (212), Charolais 330kg, £685 (207), D McBride, Ballycastle Limousin 320kg, £660 (206).

351kg and over

L Coulter, Nutts Corner Charolais 370kg, £905 (244), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 360kg, £875 (243), David Woodburn, Broughshane Charolais 380kg, £895 (235), T Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 360kg, £840 (233), W McCurdy Charolais 360kg, £835 (231), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg, £800 (222), L Coulter Charolais 410kg, £900 (219), V and C Petticrew, Ballygally Limousin 360kg, £785 (218), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 380kg, £810 (213), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg, £790 (207), J A Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 360kg, £730 (202).

Bulls/blks 0-300kgs

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 290kg, £840 (289), John Davison, Glenarm Stabilsier 270kg, £720 (266), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 290kg, £770 (265), M Draine, Toomebridge Limousin 260kg, £690 (265), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 260kg, £670 (257), Limousin 250kg, £630 (252), Limousin 290kg, £720 (248), M Draine, Moneyglass Limousin 300kg, £730 (243), D McBride, Ballycastle Limousin 300kg, £700 (233), James Buchanan, Strabane Shorthorn Beef 300kg, £695 (231), Shorthorn Beef 300kg, £690 (230), Tony Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 290kg, £665 (229), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Simmental 290kg, £650 (224), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Aberdeen Angus 290kg, £640 (220).

301-350kgs

R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 350kg, £880 (251), S J Mulholland, Hannahstown Belgian Blue 330kg, £825 (250), T Weatherup, Carrick Limousin 310kg, £880 (248), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 330kg, £810 (245), Gary Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg, £780 (243), S Taylor, Ligoniel Simmental 340kg, £800 (235), Graham Bros, Aughafatten Limousin 340kg, £800 (235), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 340kg, £800 (235), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 320kg, £750 (234), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Simmental 330kg, £770 (233), R Shaw, Rasharkin Belgian Blue 320kg, £745 (232), G Gault, Doagh Aberdeen Angus 330kg, £740 (224), D McBride, Ballycastle Limousin 310kg, £695 (224), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Aberdeen Angus 330kg, £730 (221), Aberdeen Angus 310kg, £680 (219), Aberdeen Angus 320kg, £700 (218).

351kg and over

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg, £920 (255), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 400kg, £1,010 (252), Graham Bros, Aughafatten Limousin 400kg, £990 (247), R Shaw, Limousin 380kg, £920 (242), L Coulter, Nutts Corner Blonde 370kg, £895 (241), Graham Bros, Aughafatten Limousin 360kg, £870 (241), J A Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 390kg, £940 (241), T Weatherup, Carrick Limousin 360kg, £860 (238), Graham Bros Limousin 370kg, £870 (235), M Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 390kg, £915 (234), R Shaw Limousin 410kg, £940 (229), Graham Bros, Charolais 440kg, £1000 (227), Gary Weatherup, Ballyclare Charolais 390kg, £880 (225), J M McKinty, Ballyclare Charolais 430kg, £970 (225), Graham Bros Limousin 370kg, £830 (224), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 420kg, £940 (223).

The annual sale of mule and greyface hoggets at Ballymena Mart met a record trade for a tremendous offering of top quality sheep with averages up by £12.50 per head to £150.88 for the increased entry of 2632hoggets sold. Top price of the day was paid to Diane Gibson whose first placed pen fetched £220 per head with Ivan Lawrence and William Crawford following close behind at £200 and £195 per head. Another tremendous trade was also recorded in the ewe lamb ring were averages were up by £10 to £114.76 per head for the entry of 512 lambs with a top price of £154 per head paid to R Thompson for a pen of Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs. Leading prices and averages in each section were as follows:-

Hoggets – Diane Gibson Mallusk 10 mules at £220, I Lawrence Moneymore 15 mules at £200, W Crawford Newtownstewart 12 mules at £195, 12 at £190, 12 at £190, 12 at £190, 12 at £190, Diane Gibson 12 mules at £190, I Lawrence 15 mules at £190, P Donnelly Rathkenny 10 mules at £188, W Crawford 12 mules at £185, 12 at £185, 12 at £185, P Donnelly 10 mules at £182, I Lawrence 15 mules at £182, D Gibson 12 mules at £178, I Lawrence 15 mules at £178, K McFadden Newtowncromellin 11 mules at £175, 12 at £175, I Lawrence 15 mules at £175. (Leading averages – W Crawford 119 ave £185. 12, I Lawrence 222 ave £171.17, C McKernan 36 ave £171, D Gibson 188 ave £165.12, J Lawrence 69 ave £163.21, P Donnelly 90 ave £161.39).

Ewe lambs – all leading prices were paid for Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs – R Thompson Drumcrow 12 at £154, D Robinson Glenarm 12 at £144, S Hunter Bushmills 11 at £140, N Walsh 14 at £134, 15 at £132, 15 at £132, R Workman Kilwaughter 11 at £128, R Thompson 12 at £126, 12 at £124, G Walsh Castlewellan 10 at £124, R Thompson 12 at £122, M Gingles Starbog 12 at £120. (Leading averages – R Thompson 48 ave £131.50, N Walsh 110 ave £118.73, R Workman 57 ave £118.67, M Gingles 84 ave £106.71).

Another great entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a great trade. Hoggets sold to £166, stores to £71, ewe lambs to £92 and rams to £400.

Store lambs sold to: Ian Magee, Larne 1 Dorset £77, Graham Loughery 6 Texel £71, Roger Crawford, Parkmore 83 Texel £70.50, K Kidd, Broughshane 26 Texel £69.50, J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 8 Suffolk £69, W and J O’Kane, Carnlough 50 mule £69, G Davidson, Raloo 3 Charollais £69, Brian McKeown, Randalstown 12 Texel £68.50, John Byrne, Antrim 44 Texel £68, J Barkley, Kells 7 Texel £68, T Millar, Broughshane 24 Texel £67.50, Frank McCormick, Martinstown 50 mule £67, A V Magill, Carnlough 66 Suffolk £66.50, J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 17 Suffolk £66.50, A V Magill 67 Suffolk £66, W and J O’Kane, Carnlough 50 mule £66, L McClinton, Glenarm 20 Texel £65.50, Eamon McNeill, Glenarm 15 mule £65, W Jones Jnr, Templepatrick 31 Texel £65, S B Donnelly, Cargan 17 Texel £65, D McDonnell, Cushendall 12 Suffolk £65, D W McFarland, Aldergrove 12 Texel £64.50, W and J O’Kane 50 mule £64.50, J Hurl, Carnlough 4 Texel £64.50, N and J McKee, Cairncastle 20 Suffolk £64.50.

Ewe lambs sold to: R Williamson, Coleraine 12 Texel £92, Darren Henderson, Draperstown 10 Texel £80, D McDonnell, Cushendall 12 Suffolk £77, M and R Park, Ballymena 6 Dorset £70, G Davidson, Raloo 2 Charollais£70.

Breeders sold to: Dr S P Fitzgerald, Crumlin 12 Texel £166, J Wilson, Ballymena 10 Suffolk £165, 10 Suffolk £165, Dr S P Fitzgerald 10 Texel £162, James Steele, Glenavy 1 Texel £160, G Rainey, Kilrea 10 Suffolk £158, 10 Suffolk £158, 10 Suffolk £158, S Davison, Broughshane 10 CB £155, Dr SP Fitzgerald 12 Texel £154, K and B Sloan, Larne 1 Dorset £152, Dr S P Fitzgerald 10 Texel £150, K and B Sloan, Larne 1 Dorset £150, G Rainey, Kilrea 10 Suffolk £150, Sandra Hunter, Bushmills 2 Suffolk £150, R McIntyre, Glarryford 10 mule £148, Sandra Hunter 4 Suffolk £148, R McIntyre 10 mule £144, Dr S P Fitzgerald 10 Texel £142, 12 Texel £140, J Wilson, Ballymena 14 Texel £140, 12 Suffolk £140, M Fulton, Ballymena 11 mule £140, 12 mule £140, Dr S P Fitzgerald 12 Texel £138.

220 store cattle presented in Ballymena market on Tuesday resulted in another terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £760 over for a Charolais 600kg at £1360 offered by Mrs G Carson, Dundrod. Heifers sold to £740 over for a Sim 630kg at £1,370 brought out by Alex Ross, Newtownards.

Bulls/blks 0-500kgs

WH Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 460kg, £1,120 (243), J Dunlop, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg, £925 (243), Charolais 330kg, £790 (239), W H Harkness, Crumlin Belgian Blue 420kg, £1,000 (238), Jean Craig, Larne Limousin 410kg, £975 (237), Limousin 430kg, £1,015 (236), Charolais 390kg, £920 (235), D Paul, Maghera Limousin 450kg, £1,050 (233), Jean Craig Charolais 500kg, £1,160 (232), J Dunlop, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg, £785 (230), Jean Craig Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £1,105 (230), S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 470kg, £1,080 (229), Jean Craig Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £1,010 (229), J Dunlop Charolais 410kg, £940 (229), local farmer Charolais 500kg, £1,145 (229), Andrew Wylie, Parkgate Charolais 470kg, £1,070 (227).

501kg and over

Mrs G Carson, Dundrod Charolais 600kg, £1,360 (226), S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 520kg, £1,170 (225), T J Heron, Ballyclare Charolais 550kg, £1,220 (221), Mrs G Carson Charolais 580kg, £1,270 (219), Limousin 590kg, £1,290 (218), David Park Charolais 510kg, £1,115 (218), Mrs G Carson Limousin 600kg, £1,310 (218), Charolais 580kg, £1,260 (217), W H Harkness, Crumlin Belgian Blue 530kg, £1,150 (217), D H McCourt, Lisburn Charolais 590kg, £1,275 (216), Andrew Wylie, Parkgate Charolais 530kg, £1,145 (216), W H Harkness, Crumlin Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,165 (215), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 570kg, £1,225 (214), local farmer Charolais 550kg, £1,180 (214), Charolais 560kg, £1,200 (214), Richard Cowan, Magheramourne Shorthorn 540kg, £1155 (213).

Heifers 0-500kgs

A Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 420kg, £1,000 (238), Alexander Ross, Newtownards Limousin 490kg, £1,140 (232), Limousin 430kg, £990 (230), A Warwick Limousin 450kg, £1,035 (230), Alexander Ross Limousin 440kg, £1,000 (227), Blonde 460kg, £1,040 (226), Limousin 470kg, £1,060 (225), A Warwick Limousin 440kg, £990 (225), Alexander Ross Limousin 500kg, £1,120 (224), J Petticrew, Cairncastle Limousin 420kg, £940 (223), Alexander Ross Limousin 480kg, £1,070 (222), A Thompson, Straid Charolais 460kg, £1,020 (221), J Dunlop, Ballymoney Charolais 400kg, £885 (221), A Warwick, Limousin 500kg, £1,105 (221), R B and M R Moore, Larne Limousin 410kg, £890 (217), Limousin 480kg, £1,040 (216).

501kg and over

Alexander Ross, Newtownards Simmental 630kg, £1,370 (217), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 620kg, £1,340 (216), Alexander Ross Simmental 550kg, £1,180 (214), A Thompson, Straid Charolais 550kg, £1,170 (212), Alexander Ross Charolais 520kg, £1,090 (209), D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 510kg, £1,050 (205), W R McIntyre, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,120 (196), Alexander Ross Limousin 610kg, £1,180 (193).

A great entry of 2,864 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade. Fat lambs sold to 406p per kg for a pen of Texels 23.5kg at £95.50 offered by Geoffrey and Irene Gray, Muckamore and to a top per head of £96 for 6 Charrollais lambs 25.5kg from J and J Rea, Kilwaughter. Fat ewes sold to £108.

Fat lambs (2,341)

Top prices per kg

G and I Gray, Muckamore 4 Texel 23.5kg, £95.50 (406), E Clyde, Muckamore 10 Texel 21.5kg, £ 85.50 (397), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 2 Texel 23.5kg, £93 (395), 6 Texel 23.5kg, £93 (395), I Morrison, Dunloy 30 Texel 23kg, £91 (395), H McCracken, Ballywalter 9 Texel 22kg, £87 (395), J Christie, Cloughmills 4 Texel 23.5kg, £85 (395), Gary McConnell, Glenarm 12 Texel 17kg, £67 (394), I Morrison, Dunloy 12 Texel 24kg, £94 (391), W J and D Wallace, Ballymena 9 Texel 19.5kg, £76 (389), S Currie, Larne 60 Texel 22.5kg, £87.50 (388), Danny Duffin, Toomebridge 25 Texel 22kg, £85.50 (388), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills 6 Suffolk 23kg, £89 (387), W Holland, Doagh 26 Texel 23kg, £89 (387), Stuart Hall, Larne 27 Texel 23kg, £89 (387), Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey 2 Texel 23kg, £89 (387), Ed McErlean, Portglenone 22 Texel 23kg, £89 (387), J Murphy, Antrim 14 Texel 22.5kg, £87 (386), J W Bingham, Templepatrick 8 Charrollais 21.5kg, £83 (386), J Boyd, Larne 22 Suffolk 21.5kg, £83 (386), S M Glass, Glarryford 12 Texel 21.5kg, £83 (386), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally 20 Texel 21.5kg, £83 (386), T Robinson, Ballynure 5 Texel 21.5kg, £83 (386), Shane’s Castle, Antrim 30 Texel 21.5kg, £83 (386).

Top prices per head:

J and J Rea, Kilwaughter 6 Charrollais 25.5kg, £96, J Boyd, Doagh 1 Texel 28kg, £96, G and I Gray, Muckamore 4 Texel 23.5kg, £95.50, J Boyd 4 Suffolk 25.5kg, £95, L Hamilton 30 Texel 25.5kg, £95, Alfie Rocke, Larne 12 Texel 25.5kg, £95, H McCracken, Ballywalter 8 Suffolk 25.5kg £95, M and R Simpson, Broughshane 13 Texel 25kg, £94, 2 Texel 25kg, £94, I Morrison, Dunloy 12 Texel 24kg, £94, Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 22 Suffolk 26kg, £94, J K Adams, Broughshane 10 Suffolk 25.5kg, £94, Moore Wallace, Dunloy 7 Suffolk 25.5kg, £94, J Walsh, Newtowncrommelin 1 Texel 29kg, £94, Mrs E Kyle, Portglenone 8 Texel 27kg, £94, M Stewart, Coleraine 15 Suffolk 25kg, £94, Mrs E Duff, Ballymena 17 Texel 24.5kg, £93, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 8 Texel 23.5kg, £93, Seamus McKeever, Ahoghill 5 Dorset 26.5kg, £93, J H Craig, Carnlough 18 Suffolk 25kg, £93, Robert Workman, Kilwaughter 15 Suffolk 24.5kg, £93, Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 25 Texel 24.5kg, £93, Ivan Stevenson, Broughshane 8 Texel 24.5kg, £93.

Fat ewes (523)

(First quality)

Suff - £75-£103

Tex - £75-£108

CB - £58-£80

BF - £38-£60