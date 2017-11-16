Beef cows sell to £1,297 for 690kg at Ballymena Mart

320 beef cattle penned in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 188p for 690kg at £1,297, Friesian cows 590kg at £749 (127), beef heifers to 224p for 650kg at £1,456, beef bullocks to 214p for 610kg at £1,305 and Friesian bullocks to 158p for 650kg at £1,027.

Beef cows sold to: John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 690kg, £1,297 (188), John McKeague, Dunloy Charolais 560kg, £1,008 (180), A Clelland, Downpatrick Belgian Blue 850kg, £1,530 (180), D Patterson, Crumlin Limousin 660kg, £1161 (176), Neil McLoughlin, Cushendall Limousin 620kg, £1,066 (172), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 780kg, £1,341 (172), O Shiels, Kilrea Parthenais 610kg, £1,024 (168), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Limousin 850kg, £1,419 (167), James O’Rawe, Gracehill Limousin 730kg, £1,197 (164), O Shiels, Kilrea Parthenais 710kg, £1,157 (163), Mrs A Henry, Antrim Limousin 740kg, £1,198 (162), Belgian Blue 560kg, £907 (162), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 650kg, £1,033 (159), Edgar Cumins, Lisburn Limousin 680kg, £1,081 (159), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 630kg, £989 (157), Edgar Cumins Limousin 690kg, £1,076 (156), Henry Gamble, Bangor Stabiliser 760kg, £1,178 (155), G McCambridge, Ballyvoy Limousin 660kg, £1,016 (154), D and F Kinney, Sou 790kg, £1,200 (152), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 710kg, £1,065 (150), Limousin 760kg, £1,132 (149), Cecil Warwick, Moorfields Blonde 630kg, £932 (148), David H Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 620kg, £899 (145).

Friesian cows sold to: Blair Jamison, Broughshane 590kg, £749 (127), James B Sayers, Cloughmills 520kg, £639 (123), W and T Munnis, Kilraughts 550kg, £660 (120), A T Lowry, Loughgiel 680kg, £802 (118), H Park, Crumlin 730kg, £846 (116), R and C Steede, Cullybackey 730kg, £839 (115), David Clark, Antrim 650kg, £741 (114), W C McMaster, Gleno 650kg, £734 (113), R and C Steede 670kg, £757 (113), D McAuley, Toomebridge 630kg, £699 (111), M McAllister, Crumlin 630kg, £686 (109), David Clark 750kg, £817 (109), W and T Munnis 650kg, £702 (108), James Sayers 670kg, £716 (107), W C McMaster, Gleno 660kg, £699 (106), H and L Wilson, Larne 630kg, £667 (106), D McAuley, Toomebridge 650kg, £689 (106), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 680kg, £714 (105), 660kg, £693 (105), D McAuley, Toomebridge 670kg, £703 (105), H and B Craig, Gracehill 660kg, £686 (104), M McAllister, Crumlin 630kg, £655 (104), J and A McAteer, Randalstown 520kg, £540 (104).

Beef heifers sold to: J C Martin, Greyabbey Limousin 650kg, £1,456 (224), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 570kg, £1,236 (217), Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £1,447 (216), R and W Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 530kg, £1,144 (216), Trevor Wallace, Dromore Simmental 590kg, £1,244 (211), R and W Fleck, Broughshane Charolais 610kg, £1,281 (210), Terence Duffin, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,274 (209), John McKeague, Dunloy Charolais 620kg, £1,295 (209), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 570kg, £1,185 (208), Terence Duffin, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,174 (206), W H Harkness, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,189 (205), John McKeague, Dunloy Charolais 590kg, £1,209 (205), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 630kg, £1,285 (204), J C Martin, Greyabbey Limousin 590kg, £1,191 (202), W Thompson, Dromore Charolais 610kg, £1,232 (202), Trevor Wallace, Dromore Blonde 540kg, £1,085 (201), Charolais 740kg, £1,480 (200), Charolais 570kg, £1,140 (200), W Thompson, Charolais 560kg, £1,120 (200), R and W Fleck, Broughshane Charolais 580kg, £1,154 (199), W Thompson, Dromore Charolais 650kg, £1,274 (196), R and W Fleck, Charolais 560kg, £1,092 (195), Sam McNabney, Clough Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,202 (194), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Lim 540kg, £1,042 (193).

Beef bullocks sold to: J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,305 (214), Danny Duffin, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,372 (208), local farmer Simmental 660kg, £1,320 (200), S Duggan, Knockloughrim Limousin 650kg, £1,300 (200), T and S Reid, Crumlin Charolais 610kg, £1,220 (200), Terence Duffin, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,207 (198), George Stirling, Parkgate Limousin 540kg, £1,058 (196), Ruth Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 510kg, £999 (196), local farmer Simmental 700kg, £1,372 (196), John McKeague, Dunloy Charolais 610kg, £1,183 (194), Terence Duffin, Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,215 (193), S Duggan, Mayogall Limousin 720kg, £1,382 (192), local farmer Simmental 730kg, £1,387 (190), T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 600kg, £1,128 (188), George Stirling, Parkgate Limousin 590kg, £1,097 (186), T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 630kg, £1,171 (186), George Stirling, Parkgate Limousin 590kg, £1,097 (186), T and S Reid, Crumlin 630kg, £1,171 (186), George Stirling, Parkgate Limousin 530kg, £975 (184), Sam McNabney, Clough Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,012 (184), T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 520kg, £956 (184), R and W Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 590kg, £1,079 (183), David Hutchinson, Moneymore Hereford 620kg, £1,128 (182), T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 610kg, £1,110 (182), George Stirling, Parkgate Simmental 560kg, £1,008 (180), T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 600kg, £1,080 (180).

Friesian bullocks sold to: M Jamison, Larne 650kg, £1,027 (158), Alfie Rocke, Larne 700kg, £1,106 (158), 730kg, £1,124 (154), J A Boyd, Newtownards 550kg, £825 (150), 570kg, £837 (147), 490kg, £715 (146), Alfie Rocke, 620kg, £1,000 (145), J A Boyd 530kg, £757 (143).

58 dairy cows and heifers continued strong trade to £2,300 for a calved heifer from Adams Farms, Cloughmills.

Ruling prices: Adams Farms, Cloughmills £2,300, D Blelock, Crumlin £1,880, Adams Farms £1,850, David Wallace, Antrim £1,780, W T Bristow, Portglenone £1,760, D S Dickey, Randalstown £1,760, Adams Farms £1,750, R A Gordon, Cloughmills £1,740, Bolton Bros, Maghera £1,740, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £1,680, R Thompson, Ligoniel £1,660, Adams Farms, £1,660, R A Gordon, Cloughmills £1,640, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1,620, David McClintock, Moorfields £1,600, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,600, David Wallace, Antrim £1,580, D Blelock £1,550, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1,550, Trevor Brown, Crumlin £1,520, D Blelock £1,500, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,500, Bolton Bros, Maghera £1,480, I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane £1,480.

In the suckler ring, top price of £1,920 went to K Craig, Ballyclare for a young Aberdeen Angus bull, while Gemma Bartlett, Stranocum received £1,700 for a Hereford. H McCracken, Ballywalter received £1,540 for a Limousin heifer with bull calf, John Davidson, Moorfields received £1,200 for a Limousin springer.

190 lots in ring three sold well to £490 for a partly reared Belgian Blue heifer calf, partly reared bull calves to £455 for an Aberdeen Angus, while a 10 day old Charolais fetched £410.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Mrs Pauline McAufield, Lisburn Aberdeen Angus £455, A J Gardiner, Glenwherry Limousin £435, Limousin £430, David McClintock, Broughshane Charolais £410, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £410, S Dunlop, Dundrod Hereford £385, A J Gardiner Limousin £385, Limousin £375, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £370, A McMinn, Larne Charolais £370, A J Gardiner, Limousin £355, R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod Belgian Blue £350, McGookin Farming, Aberdeen Angus £340, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Simmental £340, S Dunlop, Dundrod Aberdeen Angus £340, Ganaway Farms Ltd, Millisle Fleckvieh £330.

Heifer calves sold to: C Taylor, Crossgar Belgian Blue £490, Leslie Wilson, Doagh (2) Simmental £400, Gary McCammond, Larne Simmental £390, Leslie Wilson, Aberdeen Angus £390, William Warwick, Moorfields Belgian Blue £385, A J Gardiner, (2) Limousin £380, S Dunlop, Dundrod Aberdeen Angus £375, Ganaway Farms, Shorthorn £370, H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin £370, C Taylor, Crossgar Aberdeen Angus £360, A J Gardiner, Limousin £360, Gary McCammond, Simmental £350, local farmer, Belgian Blue £345, S Dunlop, Dundrod Hereford £340.

Friesian bull calves sold to: McGookin Farming (2) £145, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare £135, R Baird, Carrickfergus £120, James McErlaine, Portglenone £120, Ian Millar, Ballymena (3) £80, T and M E Taylor, Doagh (2) £78, N Alexander, Gracehill £72, Brian Paisley £70, N Alexander, Gracehill £68, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £62, £58, J King, Ballymena £50.

An entry of 400 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £550 over for a Limousin 350kg at £900 offered by B McAllister, Glenarm.

Heifers sold to £450 over for a Limousin 320kg at £770 presented by B McAllister.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

H O’Kane, Carnlough Simmental 200kg, £660 (330), Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 220kg, £670 (304), Gary Davidson, Ligoniel (2) Charolais 230kg, £660 (287), I McIlveen, Parkgate Limousin 220kg, £620 (281), Patrick Logan Charolais 240kg, £670 (279), I McIlveen, Limousin 230kg, £640 (278), Tony Mulholland, Dunmurry (2) Simmental 250kg, £680 (272), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrick Limousin 250kg, £680 (272), S H Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 250kg, £680 (272), Mrs S Gowdy, Limousin 250kg, £670 (268), Limousin 270kg, £710 (263), Limousin 270kg, £700 (259), W J Smyth, Moorfields Limousin 270kg, £700 (259), Gary Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 220kg, £570 (259).

301-350kgs

B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 350kg, £900 (257), S H Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 310kg, £780 (251), B McAllister, Limousin 330kg, £830 (251), Limousin 350kg, £880 (251), Cleggan Estate Co, Charolais 330kg, £810 (245), J M McKinty, Ballyclare Charolais 310kg, £755 (243), W and D McClure, Dundrod (2) Char 340kg, £800 (235), Cleggan Estate, Charolais 350kg, £820 (234), G Weir, Toomebridge Limousin 320kg, £740 (231), Cleggan Estate, Charolais 330kg, £760 (230), Charolais 320kg, £735 (229), Brian Orr, Ballynure Limousin 310kg, £710 (229), G Cunningham, Hannahstown Belgian Blue 340kg, £770 (226), Cleggan Estate Co, Charolais 340kg, £770 (226), Charolais 350kg, £790 (225).

351kg and over

Cleggan Estate Co, Charolais 360kg, £815 (226), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 380kg, £855 (225), William Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 370kg, £820 (221), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 370kg, £810 (218), R McCullough, Milebush Limousin 370kg, £800 (216), Charolsid 380kg, £810 (213), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 390kg, £825 (211), W and D McClure, Dundrod Limousin 360kg, £760 (211), G Weir, Aberdeen Angus 360kg, £760 (211), R McCullough, Milebush Simmental 360kg, £755 (209), Elizabeth Addison, Upper Ballinderry Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £880 (209), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 420kg, £875 (208), R McCullough, Simmental 370kg, £770 (208), G Weir, Toomebridge Limousin 380kg, £785 (206), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 390kg, £805 (206), P McConnell, Limousin 410kg, £840 (204).

Heifers 0-300kgs

S Duff, Kells, Limousin 250kg, £680 (272), H O’Kane, Carnlough Limousin 240kg, £615 (256), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 200kg, £500 (250), Charolais 190kg, £470 (247), Cleggan Estate, Charolais 270kg, £645 (238), Tony Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 270kg, £630 (233), Cleggan Estate, Charolais 260kg, £605 (232), I McIlveen, Kells Limousin 180kg, £415 (230), Limousin 220kg, £500 (227), Cleggan Estate, Charolais 280kg, £635 (226), Tony Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 230kg, £515 (223), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 300kg, £670 (223), H O’Kane, Carnlough Limousin 220kg, £490 (222), Gary Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 260kg, £570 (219), Tony Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 210kg, £460 (219).

301-350kgs

B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 320kg, £770 (240), Limousin 310kg, £700 (225), Limousin 310kg, £695 (224), Limousin 340kg, £740 (217), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 320kg, £695 (217), Charolais 350kg, £755 (215), Charolais 340kg, £730 (214), Cleggan Estate, Charolais 320kg, £685 (214), B McAllister, Limousin 340kg, £725 (213), W and D McClure, Charolais 340kg, £705 (207), Charolais 350kg, £710 (202), Charolais 340kg, £680 (200), Ivan Wallace, Doagh Limousin 330kg, £655 (198), W and D McClure, Charolais 320kg, £635 (198), G Weir, Toomebridge Limousin 340kg, £650 (191), R McCullough, Milebush Limousin 330kg, £625 (189).

351kg and over

W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 370kg, £770 (208), R McCullough, Milebush Limousin 400kg, £790 (197), B McAllister, Glenarm Shorthorn 360kg, £700 (194), G McCaughey, Antrim Charolais 440kg, £835 (189), P McConnell, Ligoneil Charolais 380kg, £690 (181), M J McRoberts, Ballinderry (2) Aberdeen Angus 380kg, £680 (179), G McCaughey, Simmental 470kg, £830 (176), Charolais 490kg, £860 (175), S J C Woodburn, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 440kg, £770 (175).

Another good entry of 1,500 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a great trade.

Ewe lambs sold to £93, stores to £72.50, and hoggets to £102.

Leading prices as follows:

Store lambs sold to: T Stewart, Cairncastle 20 Texel, £72.50, G Rowney, Ballynure 28 Suffolk, £71.50, N Houston, Moorfields 14 Texel, £71.50, Walter G Hoy, Templepatrick 40 Texel, £71, R Coleman, Glarryford 22 Texel, £70, Robert Hood, Broughshane 9 Texel, £70, S McAllister, Glenarm 40 Texel, £69, J C O’Boyle, Randalstown 12 Texel, £69, 14 Texel, £68, James Steele, Ballyclare 5 crossbred, £66, S McAllister, Glenarm 40 Texel, £66, J C O’Boyle, Randalstown 14 Texel, £66, W Wright, Carnlough 11 Texel, £66, William Wright, Carnlough 21 Texel, £65.50, R J McKay, Carnlough 13 crossbred, £65.50, J and A Wright, Carnlough 13 Texel, £65.

Ewe lambs sold to: I Montgomery, Glenwherry 7 mule, £93, 8 mule, £84, Andrew Adams, Ballymena 9 mule, £82, Liam Kinney, Glenariffe 10 Blackface, £76, Jonathan Kerr, Coleraine 10 Suffolk, £75, D Gaston, Carnlough 15 Texel, £70, June Loughridge, Armoy 7 mule, £70, W R Blair, Ballymoney 1 Dorset, £70, Liam Kinney, Glenariffe Blackface, £70, Liam Kinney, Glenariffe 1 Charollais, £69, J Maxwell, Upperlands 7 mule, £69, D McLean, Larne 10 Suffolk, £68, Chris Fleck, Ballymena 10 Texel, £67.50, D McLean 8 Suffolk, £67.50, D Bell, Antrim 15 Texel, £67.

An entry of 140 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £630 over for a Charolais 610kg at £1,240 offered by J W Ferris, Ballynure.

Heifers sold to £620 over for a Charolais 600kg at £1,220 presented by Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick.

Bullocks sold to: J Sawyers, Sixmilecross (2) Limousin 380kg, £890 (234), (4) Charolais 390kg, £900 (230), Leslie Galway, Downpatrick Charolais 310kg, £700 (225), J Sawyers, Charolais 310kg, £700 (225), local farmer Charolais 430kg, £970 (225), Richard Elliott, Fivemiletown Charolais 430kg, £970 (225), local farmer Charolais 420kg, £920 (219), Richard Elliott, Parthenais 420kg, £920 (219), local farmer (2) Limousin 420kg, £920 (219), A McMaw, Carrick Charolais 380kg, £830 (218), local farmer (2) Limousin 420kg, £910 (216), A McMaw, Charolais 410kg, £885 (215), J W Ferris, Ballynure Charolais 530kg, £1,135 (214), Alistair Foreman, Belfast Charolais 510kg, £1,090 (213), Gary Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg, £660 (212), A McMaw, Carrick Charolais 410kg, £870 (212), Leslie Galway, Charolais 330kg, £700 (212), Gary Davidson, Charolais 340kg, £715 (210), M Byrne, Randalstown Charolais 520kg, £1,090 (209), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 560kg, £1,155 (206), D Johnston, Glenavy Limousin 460kg, £945 (205), J W Ferris, Charolais 610kg, £1,240 (203), Gary Davidson, Blonde 340kg, £690 (202), J W Ferris, Charolais 570kg, £1,155 (202).

Heifers sold to: Carrigeen Farm, Templepatrick Simmental 550kg, £1,150 (209), Charolais 530kg, £1,100 (207), David Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 420kg, £870 (207), Carrigeen Farm, Charolais 600kg, £1,220 (203), W R McIntyre, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,115 (202), James McLaughlin, Carnlough Charolais 490kg, £990 (202), Carrigeen Farms, Simmental, 500kg, £1,000 (200), David Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 350kg, £700 (200), Limousin 430kg, £860 (200), James McLaughlin, Charolais 480kg, £950 (197), David Andrew, Limousin 420kg, £830 (197), D Walsh, Craigavon Charolais 610kg, £1,200 (196), David Andrew, Limousin 350kg, £680 (194), Leslie Galway, Downpatrick Charolais 320kg, £620 (193), A McMaw, Carrick Charolais 470kg, £905 (192), Charolais 370kg, £705 (190), David Beattie, Newtownabbey Limousin 260kg, £490 (188), David Andrew Limousin 410kg, £770 (187), Leslie Galway, Charolais 350kg, £645 (184), D Walsh, Aghalee Charolais 570kg, £1,050 (184), Leslie Galway, Charolais 310kg, £570 (183), D Walsh, Charolais 540kg, £990 (183), David Beattie, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 310kg, £565 (182), D Walsh, (2) Charolais 560kg, £1,020 (182), M Byrne, Randalstown Charolais 570kg, £1,030 (180), Hugh White, Aughafatten, Limousin 510kg, £920 (180).

An entry of 2,329 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 378p for a pen of Beltex 18.5kg at £70 offered by J W Harbinson, Limavady and to a top per head of £88 for 21 Texels 26kg from S McGowan, Ballymoney.

Fat ewes sold to £81.

Fat lambs (2106)

(Top prices per kg): J W Harbinson, Limavady 8 Beltex 18.5kg, £70 (378), 1 Rouge 23kg, £84 (365), Mervyn Orr, Ballintoy 11 Texel 20kg, £72 (360), Paul Butler, Rathkenny 10 Suffolk 21.5kg, £77 (358), J K Adams, Broughshane 21 Texel 24.5kg, £87.50 (357), R J McKay and Son, Carnlough 9 Blackface 24.5kg, £87.50 (357), S Petticrew, Martinstown 16 Texel 20.5kg, £72.80 (355), L Hunter, Ballyclare 10 Texel 21.5kg, £76 (353), J Stevenson, Ballymena 10 Texel 23kg, £81 (352), M Stewart, Coleraine 5 Texel 23kg, £81 (352), J Campbell, Carnlough 13 Texel 21.5kg, £75.50 (351), James Boyle, Ballyclare 12 Texel 22.5kg, £79 (351), J Murray, Ballymoney 8 Suffolk 22.5kg, £79 (351), K Hunter, Larne 5 Suffolk 22.5kg, £79 (351), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 15 Texel 24.5kg, £86 (351), B Hamill, Aughafatten 7 Texel 21kg, £73.50 (350), W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 5 Texel 22kg, £77 (350), R Davison, Broughshane 32 Texel 21.5kg, £75 (348), S and M Warwick, Ballyclare 9 Texel 23kg, £80 (347), John McBroom, Doagh 23 Texel 23kg, £80 (347), J Murray, Ballymoney 4 Texel 21kg, £73 (347), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 18 Texel 24.5kg, £85 (346), J Collins, Ballymoney 28 Texel 23.5kg, £81.50 (346), S Jamieson, Broughshane 40 Texel 23.5kg, £81.50 (346).

Top prices per head: S McGowan, Ballymoney 21 Texel 26kg, £88, J Thompson, Kells 4 Texel 26.5kg, £88, J K Adams, Broughshane 21 Texel 24.5kg, £87.50, R J McKay, Carnlough 9 Blackface 24.5kg, £87.50, Robin Coleman, Glarryford 2 Texel 28kg, £87.50, John McFall, Broughshane 18 Texel 26kg, £87, I Barkley, Dunloy 14 Texel 26kg, £87, Jonathan Stirling, Parkgate 16 Texel 26.5kg, £86.50, P J Kane, Ballycastle 20 Texel 28kg, £86, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 15 Texel 24.5kg, £86, W Jamieson, Ballymoney 25 Texel 25.5kg, £85, K McAuley, Broughshane 30 Texel 26kg, £85, J R Loughery, Limavady 2 Bu 25kg, £85, R McCormick, Armoy 20 Texel 25.5kg, £85, Jonathan Stirling 2 Suffolk 25.5kg, £85, Richard Cowan, Magheramourne 7 Suffolk 25kg, £85, A and J Currie, Ballyclare 18 Texel 24.5kg, £85, J W Harbinson, Limavady 1 Rouge 23kg, £84, S Caldwell, Portglenone 9 Suffolk 25kg, £84, 4 Texel 24.5kg, £84, K O’Neill, Broughshane 2 Texel 24.5kg, £84, B Alexander, Glarryford 10 Suffolk 25kg, £84, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 42 crossbred 24.5kg, £83.50, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 46 Texel 24.5kg, £83.

Fat ewes (213)

First quality

Suffolk - £58-£80

Texel - £60-£81

Crossbred - £45-£65

Blackface - £35-£50