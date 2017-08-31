Beef cows sell to £1,320 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 330 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.

Beef cows sold to 200p for a Blue 660kg at £1,320, Friesian cows to 133p for 540kg at £718, beef heifers to 219p for 570kg at £1,248, beef bullocks to 238p for 610kg at £1,451, Friesian bullocks to 167p for 650kg at £1,085.

Beef cows sold to: Local farmer Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,320 (200), Mrs A Henry, Antrim Limousin 750kg, £1,447 (193), J P and James McKeagney, Upperlands Limousin 670kg, £1,273 (190), local farmer Limousin 780kg, £1,466 (188), Jean Craig, Larne Limousin 720kg, £1,339 (186), local farmer Limousin 770kg, £1,416 (184), Norman Allison, Randalstown Limousin 730kg, £1,328 (182), J P and James McKeagney Belgian Blue 780kg, £1,294 (166), Jean Craig, Larne Charolais 610kg, £1,012 (166), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Limousin 590kg, £973 (165), J P and James McKeagney Limousin 700kg, £1,120 (160), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue 640kg, £1,024 (160), Samuel Patton, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £1,130 (157), J McQuiston Limousin 630kg, £989 (157), Shaws Hill Farm, Limousin 600kg, £942 (157), S Beattie, Ballyclare Simmental 770kg, £1,193 (155), W Beattie, Glarryford Hereford 540kg, £831 (154), Darren Russell, Muckamore Limousin 710kg, £1,086 (153), Andrew Russell, Templepatrick Limousin 590kg, £896 (152), Norman Allison, Randalstown Shorthorn 750kg, £1,132 (151), Shaws Hill Farm Aberdeen Angus 830kg, £1,253 (151), W Beattie, Glarryford Hereford 610kg, £921 (151), J McQuiston Charolais 610kg, £915 (150), P McConnell, Nutts Coner Limousin 600kg, £900 (150).

Friesian cows sold to: W and G Rowney, Ballynure 540kg, £718 (133), Arthur Gibson, Glenarm 530kg, £694 (131), R Chambers, Ballycastle 740kg, £954 (129), Arthur Gibson 510kg, £642 (126), James Gaston, Ballinaloob 620kg, £768 (124), McGookin farming, Ballyclare 660kg, £805 (122), 690kg, £841 (122), Kenneth McCready, Dromore 730kg, £868 (119), J and M Wilson, Broughshane 780kg, £904 (116), F G and T McMullan, Broughshane 660kg, £759 (115), H Allen, Bendooragh 680kg, £775 (114), D Robinson, Carnalbana 710kg, £802 (113), J and M Wilson, Broughshane 710kg, £795 (112), W S Kennedy, Ballyclare 750kg, £840 (112), F G and T McMullan, Broughshane 640kg, £716 (112), A and T Knox, Bushmills 610kg, £683 (112), local farmer 620kg, £682 (110), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 630kg, £693 (110), A and E Cochrane, Bushmills 600kg, £654 (109), R Chambers, Ballycastle 570kg, £621 (109), Thomas Hamilton, Carrick 540kg, £583 (108), James Gaston, Ballinaloob 640kg, £691 (108), Arthur Gibson 560kg, £582 (104), A and W McMaster 670kg, £690 (103).

Beef heifers sold to: Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 570kg, £1,248 (219), Michael Coyle, Pomeroy Limousin 490kg, £1,063 (217), Frank Moore, Carnmoney Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1,118 (215), L Park, Ballynure Limousin 560kg, £1,198 (214), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 520kg, £1,112 (214), Michael Coyle, Pomeroy Limousin 560kg, £1,176 (210), Charolais 560kg, £1,176 (210), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £1,014 (207), Patrick Rowan, Augafatten Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,112 (206), P McErlaine, Toome Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £1,440 (200), Ian McConaghy, Bushmills Charolais 540kg, £1,080 (200), J P and James McKeagney, Upperlands Limousin 650kg, £1,267 (195), D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 590kg, £1,144 (194), L Park Limousin 560kg, £1,075 (192), J Montgomery, Shanksbridge Limousin 470kg, £893 (190), Ian McConaghy, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,026 (190), Charolais 510kg, £938 (184), L Park, Limousin 540kg, £988 (183), Limousin 570kg, £1,031 (181), Ian McConaghy Charolais 480kg, £868 (181), G McKeown, Aughafatten Limousin 570kg, £1,026 (180), J M Morrison, Armoy Belgian Blue 530kg, £954 (180), J Jones, Belfast Limousin 560kg, £980 (175), Ian McConaghy, Bushmills Limousin 510kg, £872 (171).

Beef bullocks sold to: J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,451 (238), J M Morrison, Armoy Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,376 (222), Michael Coyle, Pomeroy Limousin 650kg, £1,404 (216), Limousin 640kg, £1,382 (216), J White, Antrim Limousin 680kg, £1,468 (216), Charolais 690kg, £1,476 (214), P McErlaine, Toome Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £1,441 (212), Michael Coyle Charolais 590kg, £1,250 (212), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 600kg, £1,272 (212), J White, Antrim Charolais 730kg, £1,540 (211), E Logan Limousin 560kg, £1,176 (210), J M Morrison Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,123 (208), E Logan, Limousin 590kg, £1,221 (207), Michael Coyle Limousin 620kg, £1,277 (206), J McNally, Bellaghy Belgian Blue 630kg, £1,278 (203), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 690kg, £1,380 (200), John Crawford, Gracehill Limousin 630kg, £1,260 (200), E McClintock, Ballymena Blonde 670kg, £1,340 (200), T McErlaine, Rasharkin Charolais 670kg, £1,340 (200), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 690kg, £1,345 (195), E McClintock, Blonde 610kg, £1,183 (194), Limousin 660kg, £1,280 (194), E McClintock Blonde 630kg, £1,209 (192), D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 590kg, £1,126 (191).

Friesian bullocks sold to: T McErlaine, Rasharkin 650kg, £1,085 (167), Alfie Rocke, Larne 720kg, £1,166 (162), AFBI, Stormont 630kg, £1,008 (160), R Waide, Cloughmills 600kg, £954 (159), Alfie Rocke 650kg, £1,001 (154), Ian Simmentals, Carrick 590kg, £896 (152), W and G Rowney, Ballynure 610kg, £927 (152), AFBI 590kg, £885 (150), R Waide, Cloughmills 590kg, £885 (150), AFBI (2) 620kg, £923 (149), 560kg, £828 (148), David Strahan, Broughshane 710kg, £1,050 (148), R Waide 650kg, £962 (148), G L Porter, Crumlin 650kg, £949 (146), 590kg, £849 (144), 630kg, £900 (143), AFBI 610kg, £841 (138), M Jamison, Larne 550kg, £759 (138), AFBI 630kg, £856 (136), 570kg, £775 (136), 580kg, £788 (136), 600kg, £816 (136).

20 dairy cows and heifers met good demand to £1,940 for a choice calved heifer from W G Johnston, Ligoniel and calved cows to £1,690 for a fourth calver.

Calved cows sold to: W G Johnston, Ligoniel calved heifer £1,940, James Adair, Kells calved cow £1,690, W Patterson, Ballyclare calved heifer £1,580, Mrs Pauline McAufield, Lisburn calved heifer £1,520, J McCann, Lurgan calved heifer £1,500, S Robinson, Crossgar calved heifer £1,450, Brian Mawhinney, Doagh calved heifer £1,420, R Simpson, Ballymena calved cow £1,380, R J and J A Wright, Stoneyford calved heifer £1,350, W Patterson, Ballyclare calved heifer £1,330, S Robinson calved cow £1,300, J McCann, Lurgan calved heifer £1,150.

A smaller entry in the suckler ring sold to £1,900 for a 15 month old Aberdeen Angus bull and £1,800 for a Limousin cow with bull calf, springers to £1,300 for a Limousin third calver.

Ruling prices: John Reid, Carnlough Limousin cow and bull calf £1,800, G Gault, Doagh Limousin cow and bull calf £1,610, R Orr, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus heifer and bull calf £1,420, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Belgian Blue heifer and heifer calf £1,370, K Fleck, Clough Limousin in calf cow £1,300, Limousin cow in calf £1,240, John Reid, Carnlough Limousin in calf cow £1,200, W J Patton, Cloughmills Speckle Park heifer and heifer calf £1,200, P McConnell, Nutts Corner Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,120, W J Patton Speckle Park heifer and heifer calf £1,090, R Orr Aberdeen Angus heifer and heifer calf £1,030.

209 lots in the calf ring sold well to £550 for a six month old Parthenais bull, young calves to £350 for a Limousin bull (five weeks), heifer calves to £525 for a four month old Charolais.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais £550, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills Limousin £450, Wm Weir, Milebush Charolais £440, E Andrews, Groomsport Aberdeen Angus £420, Joseph Adams, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £400, B O’Kane, Maghera Limousin £395, Limousin £390, D Montgomery, Glenwherry (3) Hereford £375, J McKeeman, Bushmills Hereford £375, E Andrews, Groomsport Limousin £370, B O’Kane, Aberdeen Angus £360, D Marcus, Glenarm Hereford £360, R Baird, Carrick Charolais £355, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £350, George McMillan, Castledawson Limousin £345, B O’Kane Limousin £345, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Hereford £335, J W Suffern, Crumlin Belgian Blue £330, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare Fleckvieh £325, W S Kennedy, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £325, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Simmental £310, Mark Law, Belfast Limousin £310.

Heifer calves sold to: A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais £525, Charolais £520, W P and W J Jackson, Crossgar (2) Friesian £475, J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais £470, Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais £465, W P and W J Jackson (2) Friesian £465, Friesian £455, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £445, Simmental £440, Simmental £435, Belgiah Blue £435, W P and W J Jackson, Friesian £435, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare (2) Hereford £405, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills Limousin £400, W P and W J Jackson, Crossgar Jersey £400, Friesian £400, A and E Cochrane Limousin £395, J McKeeman, Bushmills Hereford £375, (2) Hereford £370, W P and W J Jackson Friesian £360.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh £300, T Livingstone, Ballymena £255, J F Smith, Islandmagee £220, Roger Lyttle, Larne £215, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare £210, H A N Acheson, Armoy (2) £205, S Wilson, Ballymena £205, £200, H A N Acheson (2) £175, Alex Magee, Larne (3) £175, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare £160, M Gribbin, Desertmartin £155, George McMillan, Castledawson £150, G N McMullan, Carnlough £150, W S Kennedy, Ballyclare £145, George Forsythe, Cloughmills (2) £135, George McMillan, Castledawson £130, G N McMullan, Carnlough £130.

An entry of 220 weanlings resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £600 over for a Charolais 410kg at £1,010 from Sid Rea, Ballyclare. Heifers sold to £585 over for a Blonde D’Aquataine 470kg at £1,055 presented by T Robinson, Ballynure.

Bulls/blks 0-300kgs

G Weir, Toomebridge Limousin 300kg, £780 (260), T and T N McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 230kg, £590 (256), Mrs Catherine McQuitty, Clough 270kg, £615 (227), H Kennedy, Ballynure Limousin 290kg, £650 (224), T and T N McClintock Limousin 280kg, £615 (219), David Carlisle, Templepatrick Charolais 260kg, £570 (219), O R and R H Gault, Limavady Belgian Blue 280kg, £600 (214), Mrs Catherine McQuitty Limousin 280kg, £580 (207), W Thompson, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus 270kg, £555 (205), Aberdeen Angus 290kg, £590 (203).

301-350kgs

G Weir, Toomebridge Limousin 310kg, £800 (258), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 350kg, £900 (257), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 340kg, £830 (244), A McErlean, Portglenone (2) Charolais 350kg, £850 (242), G Weir Limousin 330kg, £800 (242), A McErlean Limousin 340kg, £820 (241), G Weir Limousin 320kg, £760 (237), Robert Armstrong Saler 320kg, £760 (237), R McKeown Limousin 340kg, £790 (232), Andy Spence, Nutts Corner Limousin 330kg, £750 (227), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 340kg, £755 (222), Sidney Rea Simmental 350kg, £770 (220), S Murray, Crumlin Shorthorn 340kg, £740 (217), H Kennedy, Ballynure Limousin 350kg, £740 (211).

351kg and over

Sidney Rea, Straid Charolais 380kg, £955 (251), Charolais 410kg, £1,010 (246), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 370kg, £900 (243), Sidney Rea Charolais 360kg, £855 (237), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Limousin 390kg, £915 (234), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 370kg, £860 (232), H Kennedy, Ballynure Limousin 370kg, £850 (229), Ian Martin, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 360kg, £825 (229), A McErlean Charolais 380kg, £870 (229), James Wilson, Holywood Simmental 420kg, £940 (223), H and M McPherson, Macosquin Simmental 360kg, £805 (223), Belgian Blue 390kg, £865 (221), J P F O’Loan, Martinstown Charolais 390kg, £850 (218), Sidney Rea Charolais 440kg, £955 (217), Ian Martin, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 460kg, £990 (215), Belgian Blue 400kg, £860 (215).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Robert Carlisle, Templepatrick Limousin 270kg, £660 (244), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 300kg, £720 (240), S Murray, Crumlin (2) Shorthorn 300kg, £665 (221), Hugh McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 250kg, £550 (220), G Weir, Toomebridge Limousin 270kg, £570 (221), Hugh McAlister Belgian Blue 290kg, £605 (208), O R and R H Gault, Limavady Belgian Blue 260kg, £530 (203), Andy Spence, Nutts Corner Limousin 270kg, £540 (200).

301-350kgs

Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 320kg, £820 (256), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 350kg, £820 (234), Kenneth Bell Charolais 350kg, £810 (231), P McConnell Charolais 330kg, £755 (228), Charolais 350kg, £800 (228), G Weir, Toomebridge Limousin 340kg, £770 (226), David Carlisle Limousin 310kg, £695 (224), Hugh McAlister Limousin 340kg, £750 (220), Kenneth Bell, Charolais 350kg, £770 (220), P McConnell, (2) Charolais 320kg, £700 (218), Charolais 330kg, £720 (218), K W Dickey, Ballyclare Limousin 340kg, £730 (214), Hugh McAlister Simmental 340kg, £715 (210), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 310kg, £650 (209), P McConnell, Ligonie Charolais 350kg, £730 (208).

351kg and over

Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 360kg, £865 (240), R McKeown, Limousin 380kg, £890 (234), D and W Hume, Randalstown Charolais 360kg, £840 (233), G Weir, Toomebridge Limousin 390kg, £900 (230), T Robinson, Ballynure Blonde 470kg, £1,055 (224), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg, £800 (222), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 370kg, £820 (221), P McConnell Charolais 380kg, £830 (218), Robert Armstrong Charolais 390kg, £850 (218), D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 370kg, £800 (216), P McConnell, Charolais 370kg, £795 (214), Kenneth Bell Charolais 380kg, £810 (213), G Weir, Toomebridge Limousin 430kg, £915 (212), P McConnell Charolais 380kg, £800 (210), A Mayne, Greyabbey Limousin 430kg, £900 (209), Limousin 480kg, £1,000 (208).Despite the weather conditions the entry of 1,000 lambs at the annual Loughgiel sheep sale attracted an excellent trade especially for the top quality Mule ewe lambs on offer. Prior to the sale a show of mule ewe lambs was judged by William Adams and sponsored by D Christie and Son. First place was awarded to Fred Loughridge who’s prizewinning pen went on to fetch the top price of £152 per head. Store lambs sold to £62.50 for a pen of Texel lambs presented by Liam McGarry. Leading prices, prizewinning positions and averages were as follows: Mule ewe lambs – Fred Loughridge 10 at £152 (first), 10 at £128, 12 at £124, 12 at £120, Hugh Duncan 12 at £120 (second), 11 at £120 (third), J J McAllister 12 at £120, 12 at £118, M Elliot 10 at £118, 11 at £118, 12 at £118, H Duncan 14 at £114, M Elliot 11 at £113, 10 at £112, F Loughridge 12 at £111, 12 at £108. Averages H Duncan 89 average £99.84, F Loughridge 186 average £98.30, M Elliot 131 at £97.02.

Another super sale of almost 4,000 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a great trade.

Hoggets sold to £200, ewe lambs to £120 store lambs to £71 and breeding rams to 900gns for a Suffolk.

Leading prices for breeding stock: W and S Mackey, Aldergrove 4 Texel £200, W Blackburn, Clogher 12 Texel £160, S Thompson, Glenarm 12 Suffolk £160, local farmer 12 crossbred £158, W Blackburn 9 Suffolk £156, S Thompson, Glenarm 12 Suffolk £155, James Malone, Macosquin 11 Cheviot £152, local farmer 12 crossbred £152, L Keys, Dromore 10 Suffolk £150, 10 Suffolk £150, local farmer 12 crossbred 150, Callum Patterson, Broughshane 2 Cheviot £150, W Blackburn 10 crossbred £150, M Fulton, Ballymena 5 crossbred £150, Robert Reid, Ballymoney 16 crossbred £148, D McKee, Ballymena 14 crossbred £146, Callum Patterson 9 Suffolk £145, Thomas McIroy, Larne 11 crossbred £144, John Tuft, Lisburn 8 crossbred £143, E Matthews, Glenarm 12 crossbred £142, local farmer 12 crossbred £142, W Blackburn 10 Suffolk £142, local farmer 9 Suffolk £140, M McGuigan, Pomeroy 10 Cheviot £140, James Malone 11 Cheviot £140.

Ewe lambs sold to: Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 1 Suffolk £120, 11 mule £112, B Gingles, 12 mule £112, R Hunter, Larne 16 Suffolk £112, B Gingles, Larne 12 Suffolk £110, R Hunter, Larne 7 Suffolk £104, Rainey Bros, Ballygaly 12 Texel £102, Robert Stirling, Ballygally 12 Texel £100, Matt Gingles 15 mule £100, N and J McKee, Cairncastle 12 crossbred £98, G Beggs, Kilwaughter 12 Blu £98, Rainey Bros, Ballygally 12 Texel £98, B Gingles 12 mule £98, G McAuley, Ballyclare 10 mule £98, 9 mule £98, K Stewart, Larne 10 Suffolk £97, Matt Gingles, 11 mule £97, 15 Suffolk £96, B Gingles 11 Suffolk £96, Rbt McNinch, Larne 10 Suffolk £95, Matt Gingles 12 mule £95, Rainey Bros 11 Texel £95, H O’Kane, Carnlough 10 GF £95, Matt Gingles 11 mule £94, Wm Magee, Kilwaughter 11 mule £94.

Store lambs sold to: Wendy McDonnell, Ballygally 10 Texel £71, K Kidd, Broughshane 28 Texel £68.50, S Crothers, Doagh 5 Charollais £68, L Kirk, Clough 17 Texel £66.50, Marie Byrne, Antrim 19 Texel £66, Oliver Duffin, Cargan 26 Suffolk £65.50, Roger Crawford, Parkmore 70 Texel £65, R Fleming, Nutts Corner 15 Texel £65, William Magee, Kilwaughter 46 mule £64.50, R J McKay and Son, Carnlough 70 Suffolk £64.50, G and M McGuickan, Dunloy 30 Texel £63.50, S Heffron, Randalstown 41 Texel £63, N Connolly, Armoy 17 Texel £62.50, Mrs M Foster, Kells 18 Suffolk £62.50, J Stewart, Crumlin 15 Texel £62.50, Mrs M Foster, Kells 22 Texel £62, Roger Crawford 60 mule £61, M McAuley, Martinstown 32 CB £60.50, Mrs M Foster 8 Suff £60, P Kelly, Ballycastle 50 Suffolk £60, Mervyn Johnston, Kells 7 Dorset £60, J Stewart, Crumlin 9 Suffolk £59.50, N and J McKee, Cairncastle 16 crossbreds £58, Sheriff Topping, Kilwaughter 30 mule £57.50, S T Kennedy, Hillsborough 20 Suffolk £57.50.

210 store cattle presented in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £730 over for a Limousin 500kg at £1,230 offered by A Abbott, Lisburn. Heifers sold to £670 over for a Limousin 540kg at £1,210 presented by A Smyth, Randalstown.

Bulls/blks 0-500kgs

A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 500kg, £1,230 (246), I McKay, Dervock Aberdeen Angus 400kg, £970 (242), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 390kg, £930 (238), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 500kg, £1,190 (238), I McKay, Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £985 (234), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 410kg, £955 (232), D H McCourt, Lisburn Charolais 500kg, £1,160 (232), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 430kg, £985 (229), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 380kg, £870 (229), W and M Orr Limousin 460kg, £1,045 (227), W H Harkness, Crumlin Belgian Blue 450kg, £1,020 (226), W J Leetch, Doagh Limousin 490kg, £1,110 (226), A Abbott Limousin 480kg, £1,080 (225), W and M Orr Limousin 420kg, £945 (225), D H McCourt Charolais 500kg, £1,120 (224), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 390kg, £870 (223).

501kg and over

D H McCourt, Lisburn Charolais 510kg, £1,190 (233), Charolais 530kg, £1,230 (232), Charolais 540kg, £1,245 (230), Charolais 510kg, £1,165 (228), D Fleck, Shanksbridge Charolais 570kg, £1,295 (227), Robert Kinkaid, Donaghclone Belgian Blue 570kg, £1,280 (224), W J Leetch, Doagh Charolais 530kg, £1,190 (224), I McKay, Dervock Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,185 (223), P McKeown, Martinstown Limousin 510kg, £1,140 (223), I McKay, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,390 (220), D H McCourt Charolais 510kg, £1,120 (219), D Fleck Charolais 620kg, £1,320 (212), W H Harkness, Crumlin Blonde 540kg, £1,135 (210), D Fleck Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,280 (209), W J Leetch Charolais 510kg, £1,065 (208), S Christie, Dundonald Charolais 520kg, £1,055 (202).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Gary Stewart, Templepatrick Limousin 410kg, £920 (224), local producer Charolais 500kg, £1,105 (221), Charolais 490kg, £1,070 (218), Charolais 450kg, £960 (213), W J Kissack, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 390kg, £820 (210), local farmer Charolais 450kg, £940 (208), W and J Gardiner, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £975 (203), Norman Allison, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £910 (202), I McKay, Dervock Aberdeen Angus 390kg, £780 (200), C and M White, Aughafatten Charolais 480kg, £960 (200), I McKay, Dervock Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £900 (195), D and J E Platt, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus 410kg, £800 (195), A Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 480kg, £900 (187), Thomas Simpson, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £840 (186), S Christie, Dundonald Simmental 490kg, £900 (183), I McKay AA 430kg, £785 (182).

501kg and over

A Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 540kg, £1,210 (224), Limousin 530kg, £1,170 (220), W J Kissack, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,050 (205), AA 560kg £1,150 (205), Mervyn Rea, Nutts Corner Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,090 (201), W and J Gardiner, Ballymena Belgian Blue 510kg, £1,000 (196), W J Kissack Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,000 (196), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 620kg, £1,150 (185), W and J Gardiner, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 520kg £960 (184), Belgian Blue 510kg, £920 (180).

2,762 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a slower trade. Fat lambs sold to 437p for a pen of Charollais 24kg at £105 from Graham Martin, Broughshane. These were first prize pen of lambs from the show of Charollais lambs judged by Brendan Kelly, sponsored by Reas of Finvoy. Fat ewes sold to £90.

Fat lambs (2184)

Top prices per kg: Graeme Martin, Broughshane (first) 3 Charollais 24kg, £105 (437), T A Fenton, Rasharkin 3 Charollais 25kg, £95 (380), John Murray, Larne 12 Texel 16kg, £60 (375), H Blaney, Ahoghill 10 Suffolk 19.5kg, £71 (364), Luke Finlay, Broughshane 17 Texel 20kg, £72.50 (362), William McCroary, Broughshane 7 crossbred 23kg, £83 (360), Graeme Martin 5 Charollais 23.5kg, £84.50 (359), I Morrison, Dunloy 16 Texel 24kg, £86 (358), Matt Taggart, Ballymoney 3 Charollais 25kg, £93 (357), L Weatherup, Ballyclare 22 Texel 23.5kg, £84 (357), Andrew Armstrong, Broughshane 13 Texel 20.5kg, £73 (356), J Anderson, Bushmills 3 Charollais 25kg, £89 (356), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 30 Texel 22.5kg, £80 (355), I Morrison, Dunloy 30 Texel 23.5kg, £83.50 (355), J Anderson, Bushmills 6 Charollais 22kg, £78 (354), W R Boyle, Larne 12 Texel 21kg, £74 (352), Stuart Hall, Larne 25 Texel 23kg, £81 (352), Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey 2 Texel 23kg, £81 (352), John Kennedy, Newtownards 24 Texel 22.5kg, £79 (351), Brian Black, Glenarm 10 Texel 22.5kg, £79 (351), Sean Black 15 Texel 22.5kg, £79 (351), S Bonnar, Broughshane 2 Dorset 24.5kg, £86 (351), R Coleman, Glarryford 18 Texel 22kg, £77 (350), Yvonne Gregg, Broughshane 20 Texel 20kg, £70 (350).

Top prices per head: Graeme Martin, Broughshane 3 Charollais 24kg, £105, T A Fenton, Rasharkin 3 Charollais 25kg, £95, Matt Taggart, Ballymoney 3 Charollais 26kg, £93, J A O’Loan, Martinstown 9 Charollais 25.5kg, £89, J A Anderson, Bushmills 3 Charollais 25kg, £89, 3 Charollais 28kg, £88.50, M Moffett, Broughshane 25 Texel 26.5kg, £87, Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy 3 Charollais 27kg, £87, Matt Taggart, Ballymoney 3 Charollais 25kg, £87, I Morrison, Dunloy 16 Texel 24kg, £86, S Bonnar, Broughshane 2 Dorset 24.5kg, £86, Geoffrey Rea, Glenwherry 5 Suffolk 26kg, £86, P McAllister, Ballymoney 1 Texel 26kg, £85.50, Mervyn Crawford, Randalstown 8 Texel 26kg, £85, Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy 25 Texel 28kg, £85, Graham Bros, Aughafatten 9 Texel 24.5kg, £85, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 28 Suffolk 25.5kg, £85, local producer 15 Suffolk 25kg, £85, B and C McIlroy, Raloo 2 Suffolk 28kg, £85, H Mulvenna, Glenarm 1 crossbred 34kg £85, M and R Simpson, Broughshane 10 Texel 24.5kg £84.50, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 5 Charollais 23.5kg, £84.50, Leslie Turtle, Broughshane 23 Texel 24.5kg, £84.50, 5 Texel 24.5kg, £84.50.

Fat ewes (578)

First quality

Suffolk - £70-£90

Texel - £75-£90

CB - £60-£70

BF - £40-£60