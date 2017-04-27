Beef cows sell to £1,336 for 800kg at Ballymena Mart

265 beef cows sold to 219 pence for a Lim steer 510kg.

Beef cows sold to 197 pence for a 560kg BB, Friesian cows to 132 pence for 720kg, heifers to 195 pence for a 540kg Sim.

Beef cows sold to: James Ellison, Parkgate BB 560kg, £1,103 (197), J McKeever, Ahoghill Par 650kg, £1,105 (170), J McKeever Par 660kg, £1,122 (170), D A Mawhinney, Castledawson Lim 600kg, £1,008 (168), David Hamilton, Broughshane Blonde 800kg, £1,336 (167), local farmer Char 600kg, £990 (165), John Thompson, Donacloney Sim 600kg, £990 (165), Daniel McLarnon, Toomebridge Lim 680kg, £1,115 (164), James Ellison, Parkgate BB 610kg, £994 (163), local farmer Char 660kg, £1,069 (162), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Lim 640kg, £1,011 (158), local farmer Lim 650kg, £1,020 (157), Lim 670kg, £1,038 (155), J Dunlop, Cairncastle AA 810kg, £1,247 (154), local farmer Char 710kg, £1,093 (154), Lim 700kg, £1,071 (153), Lim 590kg, £902 (153), A Stevenson, Armoy Lim 450kg, £679 (151), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Lim 660kg, £996 (151), John Hasson, Ballymena Lim 590kg, £890 (151), local farmer St 640kg, £960 (150), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields Lim 780kg, £1,170 (150), local farmer Lim 620kg, £923 (149), W Allen, Shanksbridge Sim 670kg, £998 (149).

Friesian cows sold to: Ivan Jackson, Ballynure 720kg, £950 (132), R A Hill, Islandmagee 580kg, £754 (130), local farmer 760kg, £980 (129), W A Woodside, Islandmagee 760kg, £980 (129), Dermot Johnston, Magherafelt 590kg, £761 (129), Ivan Jackson, Ballynure 720kg, £928 (129), W L Mackey, Muckamore 730kg, £927 (127), R and K Skelton, Ballymoney 770kg, £977 (127), Ivan Jackson 700kg, £889 (127), D Winter, Randalstown 780kg, £982 (126), Ivan Jackson 750kg, £945 (126), local farmer 700kg, £875 (125), Ivan Jackson 710kg, £887 (125), Gary McCammond, Larne 730kg, £905 (124), local farmer 600kg, £744 (124), Lyle Bryson, Dunadry 730kg, £905 (124), Ivan Jackson 770kg, £954 (124), local farmer 760kg, £934 (123), Lyle Bryson, Dunadry 760kg, £934 (123), W Hamilton, Broughshane 650kg, £793 (122), WA Woodside, Islandmagee 670kg, £817 (122), R A Hill, Islandamgee 600kg, £720 (120), James Chestnutt, Portrush 730kg, £876 (120), D Lynn, Portglenone 580kg, £684 (118).

Beef steers: David Arrell, Bellaghy Lim 510kg, £1,116 (219), Michael Coyle, Pomery Lim 630kg, £1,373 (218), Michael Coyle BB 590kg, £1,286 (218), David Arrell Blonde 510kg, £1,106 (217), Char 580kg, £1,252 (216), Lim 520kg, £1,123 (216), Michael Coyle Char 650kg, £1,397 (215), David Arrell, Lim 510kg, £1,091 (214), O Sheils and Co, Kilrea Par 590kg, £1,262 (214), Par 650kg, £1,365 (210), David Arrell, Blonde 640kg, £1,331 (208), Blonde 200kg, £1,248 (208), Thornton farm, Lisburn Lim 630kg, £1,310 (208), David Arrell Char 590kg, £1,215 (206), James Logan, Ahoghill Lim 700kg, £1,442 (206), Michael Coyle, Pomeroy Lim 560kg, £1,153 (206), N and R Jamison, Ballycastle Char 840kg, £1,713 (204), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey AA 580kg, £1,183 (204), David Arrell Lim 610kg, £1,238 (203), J and N Morrow, Glenarm Char 740kg, £1,502 (203), O Shiels and Co, Kilrea Par 650kg, £1,319 (203), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey AA 610kg, £1,238 (203), N and R Jamison, Ballycastle Lim 740kg, £1,472 (199), James Logan, Ahoghill Lim 610kg, £1,213 (199).

Beef heifers sold to: Jeffrey Alexander, Broughshane Sim 540kg, £1,053 (195), W J Cummings, Ballyclare Char 660kg, £1,280 (194), J McKinley, Ballycastle Lim 530kg, £985 (186), N McAuley, Ballyclare Sh 540kg, £977 (181), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey AA 550kg, £990 (180), AA 530kg, £954 (180), J Stewart, Templepatrick Lim 620kg, £1,109 (179), Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall Lim 570kg, £986 (173), Steven McCann, Randalstown Sim 600kg, £,1026 (171), Henry McFaul, Portglenone Lim 500kg, £830 (166), J Smyth, Randalstown Lim 500kg, £825 (165), R McNabney, Broughshane Fkv 510kg, £816 (160), James Chestnutt, Portrush 660kg, £1,049 (159), Dermot Johnston, Magherafelt 560kg, £772 (138), J and M Wilson, Broughshane 490kg, £661 (135), James Chestnutt 570kg, £718 (126), S Boyle, Loughgiel 660kg, £825 (125), Dermot Johnston, Magherafelt 650kg, £793 (122), James Chestnutt 640kg, £768 (120), James B Sayers, Cloughmills 490kg, £539 (110), Sam Wadsworth, 490kg, £504 (103), R and T Skelton, Ballymoney 450kg, £459 (102), M N H Steele, Ballynease 560kg, £509 (91).

Friesian steers sold to: James Chestnutt, Portrush 660kg, £1,049 (159), Dermot Johnston, Magherafelt 560kg, £772 (138), J and M Wilson, Broughshane 490kg, £661 (135), James Chestnutt 570kg, £718 (126), S Boyle, Loughgiel 660kg, £825 (125), Dermot Johnston 650kg, £793 (122), James Chestnutt 640kg, £768 (120), James B Sayers, Cloughmills 490kg, £539 (110), Sam Wadsworth, Lisburn 490kg, £504 (103), R and T Skelton, Ballymoney 450kg, £459 (102), M N H Steele, Portglenone 560kg, £509 (91).

134 dairy stock included a special entry of young heifers. Top price of £1,780 went to C Casey, Cloughmills for a third calver. R M Barnett, Strabane sold mating heifers to £900 and heifer calves born October/November to £540.

Dairy cows sold to: C Casey, Cloughmills calved cow £1,780, calved heifer £1,720, calved heifer £1,600, J King, Ballymena calved cow £1,590, C Casey calved heifer £1,530, J Ferguson, Straid calved cow £1,500, Bolton Bros, Maghera calved heifer £1,480, Des Jones, Moneymore calved heifer £1,470, C Casey calved heifer £1,470, D Throne, Strabane (bull) £1,420, David McKeeman, Ballymoney calved heifer £1,420, Bolton Bros, Maghera calved heifer £1,420, B and M Hanna, Ballymoney calved heifer £1,330, Bolton Bros calved heifer £1,310, J King, Ballymena calved heifer £1,280, Robert Hanna, Cullybackey calved cow £1,280, D McNeilly, Randalstown calved cow £1,250, J Ferguson, Straid calved cow £1,200, J King, Ballymena calved heifer £1,170, B and M Hanna calved heifer £1,160, John Hunter, Crumlin calved hfr £1,100, D McNeilly, Randalstown calved cow £1,100,

37 lots in the suckler ring sold well to £1,730 for a Lim cow with heifer calf, in calf heifers to £1,410 for a Lim. Ruling prices: Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Lim cow and heifer calf £1,730, H Leathem, Magheragall Char heifer and bull calf £1,560, Char heifer and bull calf £1,500, John Connon, Ballymena AA heifer and bull calf £1,420, R Fulton, Randalstown Lim in calf heifer £1,410, D and N Hamill, Crumlin AA heifer and bull calf £1,360, Lim heifer £1,310, Hereford heifer £1,240, S McAleese, Cullybackey BB heifer and bull calf £1,200, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Lim cow and bull calf £1,190, S J Adams, Broughshane AA in calf cow £1,120, R Fulton, Randalstown Lim in calf heifer £1,090, Blonde in calf heifer £1,090, Lim in calf cow £1,080, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Lim heifer and bull calf £1,070, R Fulton, Randalstown AA in calf heifer £1,060.

Almost 200 lots in the calf ring sold to £480 for a partly reared Lim bull, young bull calves to £400 for a Char bull (6 weeks). Heifer calves to £370 for a BB (11 weeks).

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Gary McConnell, Glenwherry Lim £480, Fairmournt Farm, Claudy AA £455, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £425, Fairmount Farm AA £425, AA £410, David McKeeman, Ballymoney Char £400, Fairmount farm Sim £390, Miss M E McCullough, Ballynure Lim £385, C Kelly, BB £380, Fairmournt farm Sim £380, (3) £375, R M Barnett, Strabane AA £365, Fairmount farm Sim £365, Miss M E McCullough, Ballynure Lim £360.

Heifer calves sold to: J Stewart, Templepatrick BB £370, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £360, Fairmount Farm, Claudy AA £350, Miss M E McCullough, Ballynure Lim £340, Fairmournt farm, (2) AA £340, RM Barnett, Strabane AA £315, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare BB £300, Miss M E McCullough, Ballynure Lim £285, Lim £265, Hugh Hall, BB £260, D S Wharry, Glenarm AA £260, J A Thompson, Randalstown AA £250, T J Turtle, Broughshane Here £250, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare (2) Here £250.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Ivan Jackson, Ballynure £250, Miss M E McCullough, Ballynure £165, Albert Wallace, Tobermore £160, Alastair McBurney, Clough £140, (2) £135, £120, Albert Wallace (2) £100.

Another terrific sale of almost 500 weanlings resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £600 over for a Char 380kg at £980 offered by A Douglas, Limavady. Heifers sold to £500 over for a Lim 330kg at £830 presented by R Nicholson, Monkstown.

Heifers 0-250kgs: J Heffron and K Lavery, Randalstown Lim 200kg, £560 (280), D Glass, Ballymena (2) Char 180kg, £490 (272), D Glass (2) Char 250kg, £665 (266), Char 230kg, £600 (260), T Rea, Larne Char 250kg, £640 (256), Noel Henry, Larne Char 230kg, £570 (247), A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter Char 210kg, £515 (246), Eileen Magee, Kilwaughter Char 210kg, £515 (245), A Magee Snr Char 210kg, £515 (245), Edgar McIlwaine, Kilwaughter Lim 210kg, £505 (240), James Wightman, Bangor Lim 250kg, £595 (238), E Lyttle, Newtownards Lim 230kg, £535 (232), J McCormick, Hannahstown Lim 230kg, £530 (230).

251-300kgs: Robin Nicholson, Monkstown (3) Lim 260kg, £670 (257), D Glass, Ballymena Char 280kg, £720 (257), James Wightman, Bangor Lim 260kg, £665 (255), Miss Joan Gilliland, Muckamore Lim 300kg, £760 (253), Brian Connon, Larne (2) Lim 300kg, £740 (246), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Lim 260kg, £640 (246), John Saunderson, Glenwherry (2) Lim 300kg, £725 (241), Samuel Patton, Ballyclare Char 300kg, £715 (238), Hugh Gibson, Glenarm Lim 290kg, £690 (237), A Dobbs, Carrick Lim 290kg, £690 (237), S Taylor, Ligoniel Sim 270kg, £640 (237).

301-350kgs: Robin Nicholson, Monsktown Lim 330kg, £830 (251), Simon Moore, Aldergrove (2) Lim 320kg, £780 (243), A Pollock, Coleraine BB 330kg, £800 (242), Miss Joan Gilliland, Muckamore Lim 340kg, £810 (238), Robin Nicholson Char 340kg, £800 (235), Lim 340kg, £790 (232), Hugh Gibson, Glenarm Lim 310kg, £720 (232), R J McNeill, Glenarm Char 320kg, £740 (231), S Taylor, Ligoniel Sim 310kg, £715 (230), T Rea, Glenarm Char 330kg, £760 (230), James Wightman, Bangor Lim 310kg, £705 (227), T Rea, Larne Char 320kg, £725 (226), D Diamond, Bellaghy Lim 340kg, £770 (226), V and M Steele, Glarryford Here 340kg, £755 (222), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus Lim 310kg, £680 (219).

351kg and over: M and F Speers, Cullybackey Lim 360kg, £810 (225), R J McNeill, Glenarm Char 370kg, £810 (218), Char 370kg, £790 (213), S Douglas, Limavady Char 370kg, £780 (210), Brian Connon, Larne (2) Lim 360kg, £750 (208), S Douglas Char 400kg, £825 (206), Stewart McMaw, Carrick Char 390kg, £795 (203), M O’Kane, Bellaghy Lim 420kg, £855 (203), Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore Lim 370kg, £750 (202), J Gault, Ballyclare Char 370kg, £740 (200), S Beattie, Ballyclare Sim 480kg, £955 (199), A Dobbs, Carrick Lim 390kg, £775 (198), Lim 380kg, £740 (194), S Beattie, Sim 480kg, £930 (193), A Dobbs AA 390kg, £755 (193).

Bullocks sold to:

0-250kgs: J Heffron and K Lavery, Randalstown (2) Lim 230kg, £680 (295), D Glass, Ballymena (2) Char 190kg, £560 (294), Noel Henry, Larne Char 230kg, £670 (291), J Sinclair, Bushmills (2) Lim 210kg, £590 (281), J Heffron and K Lavery Lim 200kg, £560 (280), J Sinclair Sim 170kg, £475 (279), D Glass, Ballymena Char 240kg, £670 (279), J McCormick, Hannahstown (2) Lim 250kg, £695 (278), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Lim 250kg, £695 (278), Lim 250kg, £665 (266), J Sinclair, Bushmills Sim 230kg, £610 (265), (2) Sim 240kg, £635 (264).

251-300kgs

S McAllister, Glenarm (2) Char 270kg, £760 (281), local farmer Char 270kg, £750 (277), T Rea, Larne Char 290kg, £805 (277), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 290kg, £800 (275), Brian Taylor, Ligoniel Char 280kg, £770 (275), Hugh McAlister, Aghadowey Lim 300kg, £820 (273), James Wightman, Bangor Lim 300kg, £820 (273), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 270kg, £735 (272), T Rea, Larne Char 290kg, £780 (269), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Lim 300kg, £800 (266), S Taylor, Ligoniel Lim 260kg, £690 (265), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus Lim 290kg, £765 (263), T Rea, Larne Char 270kg, £710 (263), Hugh McAlister, Aghadowey Lim 290kg, £760 (262), D Glass, Ballymena Char 270kg, £700 (259).

301-350kgs

Simon Moore, Aldergrove (3) Lim 310kg, £890 (287), (3) Lim 310kg, £880 (283), S McAlister, Glenarm Char 310kg, £860 (277), Stewart McMaw, Carrickfergus Char 320kg, £885 (276), A J Wilson, Ballymena Char 340kg, £925 (272), S Douglas, Limavady (2) Char 340kg, £925 (272), Simon Moore (3) Lim 330kg, £885 (268), A Pollock, Coleraine Lim 310kg, £830 (267).

351kg and over

S Douglas, Limavady Char 380kg, £980 (257), J Gault, Ballyclare Char 360kg, £920 (255), S Douglas Char 380kg, £970 (255), Char 390kg, £990 (253), A Baxter, Ballyclare Char 360kg, £910 (252), Mrs M Foster, Kells Char 360kg, £905 (251), D Diamond, Bellaghy Lim 360kg, £880 (244), R J McNeill, Glenarm Char 360kg, £880 (244), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Lim 360kg, £880 (244), K Kidd, Broughshane Char 360kg, £875 (243), A Dobbs, Carrick Lim 360kg, £870 (241), A Baxter, Ballyclare Char 360kg, £870 (241), A J Wilson, Ballymena Char 370kg, £890 (240), Hay Bros, Ballycarry Here 370kg, £890 (240), Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera Lim 370kg, £885 (239), S Douglas, Limavady Sal 360kg, £860 (238).

Another good show of sheep on Monday evening resulted in a sharp trade. Ewes and lambs to £200, ewes to £105, pets to £46 and dry hoggets to £92.

Ewes and lambs sold to: I Montgomery, Glenwherry 2 CB ewes and 4 lambs £200, W J Thompson, Glenwherry 1 CB ewe and 2 lambs £190, E and P McCormick, Cushendun 4 CB ewes and 8 lambs £190, Brian Stirling, Ballymena 1 Suff ewe and 2 lambs £190, W J Thompson, Glenwherry 1 CB ewe and 2 lambs £188, Wm Crawford, Newtownstewart 4 Suff ewes and 8 lambs £185, I Montgomery 3 CB ewes and 3 lambs £180, Wilson Carson, Cloughmills 3 CB ewes and 6 lambs £180, 3 CB ewes and 6 lambs £180, E and P McCormick, Cushendun 4 CB ewes and 7 lambs £180, W J Thompson, Glenwherry 2 CB ewes and 4 lambs £178, D McKillop, Cushendall 2 CB ewes and 3 lambs £178, I Montgomery 2 Suff ewes and 2 lambs £175, Paul Campbell, Carnlough 1 Tex ewe and 2 lambs £175, Wilson Carson, Cloughmills 3 CB ewes and 3 lambs £172, Wm Crawford, 1 Suff ewes and 2 lambs £172.

An entry of 240 store cattle on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £575 over for a Lim 400kg at £975 for a Lim showed by N McErlain, Portglenone. Heifers sold to £500 over for a Lim 490kg at £1,090 showed by Cecil Wilson, Glenarm.

Bulls/blks 301-400kgs: N McErlain, Portglenone Lim 400kg, £975 (243), Lim 370kg, £850 (229), Malcolm Smith, Kells Lim 370kg, £805 (217), Wilson Rainey, Larne SHB 330kg, £670 (203), SH 360kg, £680 (188), G D Graham, Kells ST 330kg, £620 (187), Gary McCullough, Ballyclare Char 390kg, £715 (183), Ian McKinstry, Upper Ballinderry Here 400kg, £730 (182), G D Graham, Kells (4) St 380kg, £680 (179), Ian McKinstry, Here 400kg, £705 (176), G D Graham (2) St 400kg, £685 (171), T Maybin, Ballynure Lim 390kg, £590 (151).

401-500kgs: T Steele, Rasharkin Char 430kg, £1,040 (241), Char 420kg, £1,000 (238), Char 440kg, £1,035 (235), D A McDonald Lim 460kg, £1,070 (232), Lim 500kg, £1,145 (229), Hamill Bros, Broughshane Lim 470kg, £1,060 (225), D A McDonald Lim 490kg, £1,090 (222), A Smyth, Randalstown Lim 430kg, £935 (217), McCready McCartney, Nutts Corner Lim 450kg, £955 (212), T Wilson, Newtownabbey Lim 470kg, £995 (211), Hamill Bros Lim 500kg, £1,050 (210), N Boyd, Broughshane Lim 460kg, £955 (207), G D Graham, Kells (3) St 470kg, £945 (201).

501kg and over: G McMaster, Broughshane Lim 520kg, £1,145 (220), Lim 530kg, £1,165 (219), R McSorley, Islandmagee Lim 680kg, £1,490 (219), R Getty, Armoy Char 550kg, £1,205 (219), G McMaster, Broughshane Char 550kg, £1,175 (213), Lim 520kg, £1,100 (211), R McSorley Char 570kg, £1,200 (210), D A McDonald, Cullybackey Lim 530kg, £1,115 (210), T Wilson, Newtownabbey Sim 550kg, £1,155 (210), W Montgomery, Broughshane AA 590kg, £1,235 (209), Leo McFall, Ahoghill Lim 520kg, £1,085 (208), A Smyth, Randalstown Lim 550kg, £1,145 (208), R McSorley, Lim 610kg, £1,260 (206), Robert Linton, Ahoghill Lim 600kg, £1,235 (205), G McMaster, Broughshane Char 600kg, £1,235 (205), N J Diamond, Bellaghy Char 540kg, £1,110 (205).

Heifers 301-400kgs: N McErlain, Portglenone Char 370kg, £780 (210), Char 320kg, £650 (203), Malcolm Smith, Kells Lim 360kg, £690 (191), W and N Martin, Broughshane Lim 380kg, £715 (188), Malcolm Smith Lim 380kg, £700 (184), N McErlain Char 400kg, £720 (180), Sean Farrell, Crossmaglen AA 390kg, £660 (169), A Hoey, Glenwherry Here 390kg, £605 (155), T Maybin, Ballynure Lim 310kg, £475 (153), Ian McKinstry, Lisburn Here 360kg, £490 (136), T Maybin, Ballynure Fr 310kg, £360 (116).

401-500kgs: Cecil Wilson, Glenarm Lim 490kg, £1,090 (222), Wm Weir, Milebush Lim 500kg, £1,070 (214), Sean Farrell, Crossmaglen AA 440kg, £910 (206), N Boyd, Broughshane Lim 450kg, £920 (204), N McErlain, Portglenone Char 410kg, £830 (202), Cecil Wilson, Glenarm Lim 500kg, £995 (199), N Boyd, Broughshane Lim 420kg, £835 (199), Lim 440kg, £860 (195), N McErlain, Portglenone Char 430kg, £840 (195), Wm Weir, Carrick Lim 480kg, £930 (193), N Boyd Lim 460kg, £890 (193), R and S McMullan, Broughshane BB 450kg, £865 (192), T Maybin, Ballynure Lim 420kg, £800 (190), J Smyth, Randalstown Char 500kg, £945 (189), Wm Archbold Blonde 440kg, £830 (188), N Boyd, Broughshane Lim 470kg, £875 (186).

501kg and over: Wm Weir, Milebush Char 540kg, £1,180 (218), J Smyth, Randalstown Char 540kg, £1,140 (211), Wm Weir Char 560kg, £1,175 (209), Lim 560kg, £1,170 (208), Cecil Wilson, Glenarm Char 520kg, £1,085 (208), Char 530kg, £1,100 (207), (2) Char 550kg, £1,140 (207), S Wilson, Ballynure Lim 530kg, £1,080 (203), J Smyth, Randalstown Char 520kg, £1,055 (202), Wm Archbold, Newtownabbey Blonde 540kg, £1,095 (202), Cecil Wilson Lim 560kg, £1,125 (200), Wm Weir Char 540kg, £1,075 (199), H Christie, Dunloy Lim 530kg, £1,055 (199), Cecil Wilson Char 570kg, £1,125 (197), A and P Hamilton, Ahoghill Sim 550kg, £1,075 (195).

An entry of 1,108 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a sharp trade. Fat hoggets sold to £378p for a pen of 17 Texels 23kg at £87 presented by C Adams, Antrim and to a top per head of £95 for a pen of heavy Texels offered by David Law, Ballymena. Spring lambs sold to 455p for a pen of Suff 20kg at £91 from A Dempsey, Coleraine. Fat ewes sold to £102.

Fat hoggets (508): (Top prices per kg) - C F G and J C Adams, Dungonnell 17 Tex 23kg, £87 (378), S Craig, Ballycastle 1 Tex 24kg, £90.50 (377), B Kennedy, Ahoghill 1 Tex 25kg, £94 (376), N Boyd, Broughshane 11 Tex 24kg, £90 (375), J Orr, Moorfields 1 Suff 24kg, £90 (375), James Bellingham, Ballymoney 2 Dor 23.5kg, £88 (374), James Bellingham, Ballymoney 2 Dor 23.5kg, £88 (374), A Boyd, Cloughmills 4 Suff 23kg, £86 (373), 72 Suff 23kg, £86 (373), R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 2 Tex 23kg, £85 (369), J Huey, Armoy 1 BF 16kg, £59 (368), B Kennedy, Ahoghill 7 Tex 25.5kg, £94 (368), W R Boyle, Larne 3 Cv 25kg, £92 (368), Sam Crawford, Gleno 4 Tex 24.5kg, £90 (367), C Weatherup 17 Tex 24kg, £87.50 (364), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 10 BF 22kg, £80 (363), Wm McCroary, Broughshane 2 CB 23.5kg, £85 (361), I Montgomery 9 Suff 22kg, £79.50 (361), W S McConnell, Ballyclare 30 Tex 23kg, £83 (360), P McConnell, Aughnacloy 9 BF 23kg, £83 (360), Paul Magill 11 Tex 23kg, £83 (360), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 4 CB 21kg, £75 (357), local farmer 4 CB 21kg, £75 (357), J McWoodburn, Kells 7 CB 20.5kg, £73 (356), A M O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 15 Tex 24.5kg, £86 (351).

Top prices per head: David Law, Kells 10 Tex 39kg, £95, B Kennedy, Ahoghill 7 Tex 25.5kg, £94, 1 Tex 25kg, £94, E O’Neill, Martinstown 9 Suff 33kg, £93.50, S McGowan, Ballymoney 2 Suff 33kg, £93, J A O’Loan, Martinstown 1 Tex 37kg, £92, W R Boyle, Larne 3 Cv 25kg, £92, S Craig, Ballycastle 1 Tex 24kg, £90.50, Sam Crawford, Gleno 4 Tex 24.5kg, £90, N Boyd, Broughshane 11 Tex 24kg, £90, H Chambers, Bushmills 4 Suff 27kg, £90, J Orr, Moorfields 1 Suff 24kg, £90, S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea 25 Tex 26.5kg, £90, James Sheppard, Larne 9 Tex, 27kg £90, 1 Tex 27kg, £90, S Wallace, Ballymena 3 Suff 31kg, £90, J Walsh, Newtowncrommelin 4 Tex 28kg, £89.50, S Mulvenna, Ballygally 2 Bf 28kg, £89.50, D Hamilton, Glenarm 3 Suff 29kg, £89, Roger Bell, Kells 2 Suff 32kg, £88, N Boyd, Broughshane 4 Suff 25.5kg, £88, Robin Nicholson, Monkstown 18 Suff 27.5kg, £88, M McCormick, Ballymena 1 CB 27kg, £88, James Bellingham, Ballymoney 2 Dor 23.5kg, £88.

Spring lambs (176): (Top prices per kg) - A Dempsey, Aghadowey 6 Suff 20kg, £91 (455), A and J Mackey, Ballynure 8 Tex 22kg, £95 (431), Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey 5 Tex 23kg, £99 (430), P J Kane, Ballycastle 5 Tex 22.5kg, £96.50 (428), Brendan Ward, Glenarm 3 Dor 21kg, £89.50 (426), J Hayes 15 Tex 22kg, £93.20 (423), J Murray, Ballymoney 8 Tex 23.5kg, £99 (421), J McFetridge, Glenarm 3 Dor 22.5kg, £94.50 (420), 10 Tex 22.5kg, £94.50 (420), M Denvir, Randalstown 3 Suff 24kg, £100 (416), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 21 Dor 24kgv £98.50 (410), J Orr, Moorfields 8 Suff 23kg, £94 (408), Wm Hamill, Aughnafatten 10 Dor 21kg, £85 (404), James Bellingham, Ballymoney 6 Dor 23kg, £92 (400), S Wallace, Ballymena 25 Suff 22.5kg, £90 (400), Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 14 Tex 24kg, £95.50 (397), A l Gault, Newtownabbey 2 Suff 24.5kg, £94 (383), I Frew, Cullybackey 4 Dor 25kg, £94.50 (378), Malcolm Chambers, Bushmills 6 Suff 25kg, £93 (372), John Clarke, Gracehill 7 Zwa 19kg, £70 (368), E Alexander, Broughshane 4 Dor 26kg, £94 (361).

Fat ewes (424)

1st quality

Tex - £80-£102

Suff - £80-£102

CB - £50-£80

BF - £40-£70