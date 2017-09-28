Beef cows sell to £1,350 at Ballymena Mart

336 beef cattle sold readily to 215p per kg for a 550kg Limousin heifer while a 620kg Charolais steer also realised 215 pence.

Beef cows to 180 pence for a 750kg Charolais.

Friesian bullocks to 158 pence for 670kg and Friesian cows to 126 pence for 760kgs.

Beef cows sold: Sidney Rea, Straid, Charolais 750kg, £1,350 (180), R Shaw, Rasharkin, Limousin 510kg, £907 (178), R Shaw, Rasharkin, Limousin 530kg, £932 (176), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, Limousin 580kg, £986 (170), D and W Hume, Randalstown, Limousin 670kg, £1,139 (170), J K Currie, Ballymena, Charolais 1,010kg, £1,696 (168), Graham Bros, Aughafatten, Limousin, 780kg, £1,294 (166), local farmer Limousin 540kg, £896 (166), Francis McAllister, Glenarm, Limousin, 610kg, £988 (162), Andrew Houston, Lisburn, Belgian Blue, 600kg, £966 (161), Jean Craig, Larne, Limousin, 600kg, £942 (157), R Shaw, Rasharkin, Charolais, 620kg, £954 (154), Alan Adair, Antrim, Limousin, 730kg, £1,124 (154), Jean Craig, Larne, Limousin, 620kg, £942 (152), T Robinson, Ballynure, Belgian Blue 660kg, £996 (151), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, Simmental 670kg, £998 (149), Limousin 610kg, £902 (148), G Wilkinson, Cookstown, Simmental 690kg, £1,021 (148), Simmental 510kg, £754 (148), Desmond Fulton, Ballymoney, Limousin 640kg, £940 (147), C Millar, Kilrea, Limousin 680kg, £999 (147), Desmond Fulton, Belgian Blue 650kg, £942 (145).

Friesian cows sold to: Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey, 760kg, £957 (126), 740kg, £925 (125), Alis Bell, Ballymena, 720kg, £900 (125), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane, 610kg, £744 (122), William Hoey, Ballymena, 660kg, £798 (121), James Adamson, Ballyclare, 550kg, £649 (118), A and E Cochrane, Bushmills, 660kg, £745 (113), M McAllister, Crumlin, 660kg, £745 (113), Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey, 730kg, £817 (112), D Maybin, Broughshane, 740kg, £828 (112), George Kerr, Ahoghill, 680kg, £754 (111), Lyle Bryson, Dunadry, 760kg, £843 (111), W T Robinson 690kg, £759 (110), George Kerr 650kg, £715 (110), Mrs J Duncan, Crumlin, 610kg, £671 (110), D S and D McKay, Rathkenny 660kg, £719 (109), George Kerr 650kg, £708 (109), W T Robinson, Glenarm, 600kg, £648 (108), D S and D McKay 570kg, £615 (108), 640kg, £691 (108), J and A McAteer, Randalstown, 540kg, £583 (108), A Harbinson, Rathkenny, 670kg, £723 (108).

Prime heifers sold to: Trevor Wallace, Dromore, Limousin 550kg, £1,182 (215), Simmental 570kg, £1,197 (210), J Keating, Portaferry, Charolais 660kg, £1,372 (208), Charolais 520kg, £1,060 (204), Trevor Wallace, Dromore, Limousin 690kg, £1,171 (202), D and W Hume, Randalstown, Limousin 640kg, £1,241 (194), Trevor Wallace, Hereford 580kg, £1,107 (191), Mr and Mrs G Stewart, Mallusk, Limousin 450kg, £859 (191), M Farquhar, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus 780kg, £1,435 (184), G A Fleming, Templepatrick, Charolais 600kg, £1,104 (184), S Adams, Broughshane, Limousin 540kg, £988 (183), J Keating, Charolais 560kg, £1,002 (179), P McAleese, Loughgiel, Charolais 690kg, £1,214 (176), Declan Keating, Kircubbin, Rotbunt 750kg, £1,320 (176), H Simms, Carrick, Limousin 470kg, £817 (174), Limousin 500kg, £870 (174), Limousn 510kg, £877 (172), Trevor Wallace, Limousin 570kg, £974 (171), G A Fleming, Simmental 480kg, £816 (170), H Simms, Carrick, Limousin 470kg, £799 (170), Liousin 540kg, £918 (170), Mr and Mrs G Stewart, Charolais 680kg, £1,149 (169), S Adams, Broughshane, Belgian Blue 510kg, £770 (151), F Warwick, Moorfields, Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £947 (148).

Prime steers sold to: J Keating, Portaferry, Charolais 620kg, £1,333 (215), Mervyn Farr, Ballinderry, Limousin 730kg, £1562 (214), Charolais 690kg, £1,455 (211), Charolais 760kg, £1,603 (211), Andrew Houston, Lisburn, Belgian Blue 650kg, £1,365 (210), Mervyn Farr, Charolais 700kg, £1,470 (210), J Keating, Charolais 620kg, £1,295 (209), Owen Park, Antrim, Charolais 600kg, £1,236 (206), J Keating, Charolais 680kg, £1,394 (205), Francis Keating, Charolais 750kg, £1,537 (205), Owen Park, Limousin 550kg, £1,122 (204), Mervyn Farr, Ballinderry, Limousin 730kg, £1,489 (204), Limousin 770kg, £1,563 (203), P McAleese, Loughgiel, Charolais 630kg, £1,260 (200), J McKinley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,200 (200), Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,240 (200), J Keating, Charolais 560kg, £1,120 (200), Francis Keating, Charolais 630kg, £1,260 (200), J Keating, Charolais 660kg, £1,306 (198), P Graffin, Portglenone, Limousin 600kg, £1,152 (192), James McFadden, Kells, Limousin 650kg, £1,235 (190), Owen Park, Limousin 630kg, £1,197 (190), Timothy Wray, Carnlough, Limousin 660kg, £1,247 (189), M Matthews, Ballycastle, Limousin 610kg, £1,146 (188).

Friesian steers sold to: AFBI, Stormont, 670kg, £1,058 (158), M Jamison, Raloo, 610kg, £951 (156), David Strahan, Broughshane, 630kg, £982 (156), G and S Carey, Dunloy, 620kg, £967 (156), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 640kg, £998 (156), Alfie Rocke, Larne, 560kg, £862 (154), AFBI 690kg, £1,062 (154), 640kg, £960 (150), 710kg, £1,065 (150), 620kg, £923 (149), 640kg, £940 (147), 610kg, £896 (147), 660kg, £963 (146), J McErlean, Portglenone, 620kg, £905 (146), 630kg, £919 (146), AFBI 550kg, £797 (145), Declan Keating, Kircubbin, 690kg, £1,000 (145), G and S Carey 610kg, £878 (144), AFBI (2) 640kg, £921 (144), 690kg, £993 (144), W R Hamilton, Broughshane 790kg, £1,137 (144), AFBI 590kg, £837 (142), R Waide, Cloughmills, 550kg, £770 (140).

92 dairy cows and heifers presented strong demand for good quality to a top price of £2,020 for a calved heifer from C Casey, Cloughmills, calved cows to £1,960 for a second calver.

Ruling prices:

C Casey, Cloughmills, £2,020, T and J Mackey, Ballynure, £1,960, D Blelock, Crumlin, £1,950, J Surgenor, Dervock, £1,900, J B McLean, Bushmills, £1,880, T and R T Martin, Craigavon, £1,850, J B McLean, Bushmills, £1,820, D W Graham, Clough, £1,780, David Wallace, Antrim, £1,780, J Surgenor, Dervock, £1,720, Ian Millar, Ballymena, £1,680, J Surgenor £1,660, James Buchanan £1,610, D W Graham, Clough, £1,560, W Weatherup, Carrick, £1,550, D S and D McKay, Rathkenny, £1,520, D Foreman, Belfast, £1,520, David Wallace, Antrim, £1,520, T and J Mackey, Ballynure, £1,480, T and R T Martin, Craigavon, £1,420, E and J Arthur, Templepatrick, £1,360, C Casey, Cloughmills, £1,320, D S and D McKay £1,310, James Adair, Kells, £1,260, James Adamson, Ballyclare, £1,250, C Casey, Cloughmills, £1,250, J Surgenor £1,240, D Foreman, Belfast, £1,230, C Casey £1,220, David McClintock, Moorfields, £1,200.

41 lots in the suckler ring to £1,800 for a three year old Aberdeen Angus bull. £1,460 was paid for a Limousin cow with bull calf at foot.

J Holmes, Ballycastle, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,460, M McBride, Crumlin, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,440, J Holmes, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,430, David Compton, Carninney, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,420, Gary Stewart, Templepatrick, Limousin £1,400, S Jackson, Bellaghy, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,390, John Hamilton, Rathkenny, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,300, J Holmes, Ballycastle, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,220, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,180, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,180, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,140, J Mackey, Ballynure, Hereford cow and heifer calf £1,120, Amanda Bonnar, Glenwherry, Aberdeen Angus cow in calf £1,100, W Kerr, Glarryford, Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,100, Gary Stewart, Templepatrick, Limousin £1,070, David Compton, Carninney, Shorthorn heifer and heifer calf £1,030.

255 lots in the calf ring sold to £465 for a Belgian Blue bull, heifer calves to £380 for a Simmental.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: A Park, Ballynure, Belgian Blue £465, R A Gordon, Cloughmills, £410, J Cormican, Ballinderry, Simmental £395, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare, Limousin £375, D McKay, Broughshane, Limousin £370, T Herbinson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £370, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare, £370, W J Smyth, Moyarget, Aberdeen Angus £370, R A Gordon, Cloughmills, £360, local farmer Charolais £345, J Walker, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £340, Aberdeen Angus £340, M Gribbin, Desertmartin, Belgian Blue £340, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm, Limousin £320, R Morrow, Glenarm, Limousin £320, £320, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare, Belgian Blue £320, J and J Huey, Armoy, Limousin £320, M Gribbin, Desertmartin, Belgian Blue £315, G and S O’Boyle, Randalstown, Belgian Blue £310.

Heifer calves sold to: R J T Fleming, Templepatrick, Simmental £380, Leslie Wilson, Doagh, Simmental £380, Simmental £375, Simmental £370, P and C Connon, Ballymena, Limousin £355, Leslie Wilson, Simmental £350, R Morrow, Doagh, Limousin £340, T J Turtle, Broughshane, Hereford £290, R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod, Belgian Blue £280, D Montgomery, Glenwherry, Limousin £280, T Herbinson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £270, D Montgomery, Limousin £265, S Jackson, Bellaghy, Charolais £265, D S and D McKay, Rathkenny, Charolais £260, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare, Simmental £260, J and J Huey, Armoy, Limousin £260.

Friesian bull calves sold to: R A Gordon, Cloughmills, £410, McGookin Farming £370, R A Gordon £360, £290, £265, £250, A Park, Ballynure (2), £230, R A Gordon, £225, McGookin Farming (2), £200, Sam Wadsworth, (2) Lisburn, £175, McGookin Farming £170, Brennan Farms, Rasharkin, £160, Alis Bell, Ballymena, £165, D S and D McKay £145, William Lusk, Ballyclare, (2) £140, Sam Wadsworth £120.

An entry of 380 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £540 over for a Charolais 310kg at £850 presented by W T McGookin, Larne. Heifers sold to £505 over for a Belgian Blue 470kg at £975 offered by P McClarnen, Belfast.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

McCabe Bros, Downpatrick, Blonde 180kg, £575 (319), J S Dunn, Straid (2), Limousin 230kg, £730 (317), (2) Limousin 250kg, £730 (292), Limousin 230kg, £665 (289), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrick, Limousin 250kg, £660 (264), McCabe Bros, Blonde 240kg, £630 (262), Mrs S Gowdy, Limousin 250kg, £655 (262), J S Dunn, Limousin 230kg, £600 (260), T McGookin, Larne, Charolais 260kg, £660 (253), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn, Charolais 290kg, £725 (250), R Shaw, Rasharkin, Limousin 280kg, £700 (250), J Stevenson, Ballymena, Limousin 270kg, £670 (248), M McBride, Crumlin, Charolais, 270kg, £665 (246), S Gowdy, Carrick, Limousin 260kg, £640 (246).

301-350kgs

W T McGookin, Larne, Charolais 310kg, £850 (274), A McErlean, Portglenone, Charolais 350kg, £880 (251), S Magorrian, Downpatrick, Charolais 320kg, £795 (248), R Shaw, Rasharkin, Charolais 340kg, £840 (247), Gareth Scroggie, Armagh, Limousin 340kg, £830 (244), D and N Hamill, Crumlin, Limousin 320kg, £745 (232), S Magorrian, Charolais 330kg, £760 (230), H McCormick, Larne, Belgian Blue 310kg, £700 (225), James Wightman, Bangor, Limousin 310kg, £700 (225), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn, Charolais 310kg, £700 (225), local farmer (2) Charolais 320kg, £720 (225), L Hamill, Templepatrick, Aberdeen Angus 330kg, £740 (224), R Shaw, Rasharkin, Charolais 350kg, £780 (222), Limousin 320kg, £705 (220), A McErlean, Portglenone, Charolais 320kg, £700 (218).

350kg and over

A McErlean, Portglenone, Charolais 350kg, £880 (251), W T McGookin, Lanre, Charolais 360kg, £875 (243), R Shaw, Rasharkin, Charolais 360kg, £875 (243), S Magorrian, Downpatrick, Charolais 380kg, £920 (242), Charolais 380kg, £860 (238), R Shaw, Rasharkin, Charolais 380kg, £890 (234), Limousin 360kg, £825 (229), S Magorrian, Charolais 380kg, £865 (227), R Shaw, Charolais 390kg, £885 (226), Charolais 350kg, £780 (222), S Magorrian, Charolais 360kg, £800 (222), W T McGookin, Larne, Charolais 420kg, £930 (221), J Gault, Ballyclare, Charolais 410kg, £890 (217), Hannah Healey, Belfast, Limousin 380kg, £815 (214), S Magorrian, Charolais 380kg, £810 (213).

Heifers sold to:

0-300kgs

Niall McKiver, Stewartstown, Charolais 260kg, £680 (261), McCabe Bros, Downpatrick, Blonde 150kg, £325 (216), Nial McKiver, Simmental 300kg, £630 (210), Simmental 290kg, £605 (208), S McCullough, Broughshane, Limousin 290kg, £600 (206), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter (2), Limousin 300kg, £610 (203), Andrew Russell, Templepatrick (3), Charolais 290kg, £580 (200), J S Dunn, Straid, Limousin 220kg, £430 (195), Matt Gingles, Limousin 300kg, £580 (193), S McAlister, Ballintoy, Charolais 280kg, £525 (187), Declan McKillop, Loughgiel (2), Limousin 230kg, £425 (184), Alan White, Mosside, Limousin 230kg, £410 (178).

301kg-350kgs

S Magorrian, Downpatrick, Chariolais 330kg, £780 (236), (3) Charolais 310kg, £705 (227), S McAlister, Ballintoy, Charolais 310kg, £700 (225), J Holmes, Ballycastle, Limousin 330kg, £740 (224), T McGookin, Larne, Charolais 330kg, £740 (224), S Magorrian, Charolais 330kg, £735 (222), J Holmes, Ballycastle, Limousin 350kg, £770 (220), S McAlister, Charolais 310kg, £675 (217), Charolais 330kg, £690 (209), S Magorrian, Charolais 350kg, £730 (208), M and F Speers, Cullybackey, Charolais 330kg, £685 (207), S Magorrian, Charolais 350kg, £720 (205), S McAllister, Glenarm, Charolais 320kg, £655 (204), Ian Graham, Ballyclare, Charolais 350kg, £715 (204), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn, Charolais 330kg, £670 (203).

351kg and over

S Magorrian, Downpatrick, Charolais 370kg, £800 (216), Simon Loughery, Limavady, Charolais 410kg, £870 (212), James Wightman, Bangor, Limousin 400kg, £840 (210), Paul McClarnon, Hannahstown, Limousin 410kg, £860 (209), Tom Tinsley, Stoneyford (2), Limousin 360kg, £750 (208), Paul McClarnon, Hannahstown, Belgian Blue 470kg, £975 (207), S Magorrian, Charolais 360kg, £740 (205), J and C J Hooks, Carrowdore (2), Belgian Blue 370kg, £760 (205), Paul McClarnon, Limousin 480kg, £980 (204), Niall McKiver, Stewartstown, Simmental 380kg, £775 (204), Simon Loughery, Charolais 380kg, £770 (202), Charolais 410kg, £820 (200), Charolais 400kg, £800 (200), Henry Magill, Ballygally, Charolais 380kg, £760 (200).

Just under 3,000 sheep penned on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Hoggets sold to £170, ewe lambs to £110 and store lambs to £68.

Leading prices as follow:

Hoggets sold to: J P and A R W Nelson, Ballyclare, 10 Suffolk, £170, W Blackburn, Clogher, 12 Suffolk, £160, 11 Suffolk, £160, John McBroom, Doagh, 12 crossbred, £142, local farmer 12 crossbred, £140, W Blackburn 10 mule, £140, John McBroom 12 crossbred, £138, John P and A R W Nelson, Ballyclare, 10 Suffolk, £138, I Montgomery, Glenwherry, 11 crossbred, £136, John McBroom 12 crossbred, £134, local farmer 10 crossbred, £132, S Thompson, Glenarm, 12 Suffolk, £132, local farmer 12 Texel, £130, N McClure, Ballymoney, 8 Texel, £128, G Davidson, Raloo, 3 Blackface, £128, John P and A R W Nelson 9 Suffolk, £125, N McClure, Ballymoney, 10 Texel, £123, local farmer 3 Texel, £120, 9 crossbred, £120, N McClure 10 Texel, £116.

Ewe lambs sold to:

E O’Kane, Glenariffe, 12 Blackface, £110, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare, 9 Texel, £99, Barry McCann, Cargan, 12 mule, £95, T McKillop, Glenarm, 11 Texel, £92, D McLean, Larne, 14 Suffolk, £89, J Hutchinson 5 Texel, £87, Barry McCann, 14 Suffolk, £85, 14 Suffolk, £85, G O’Neill, Broughshane 10 mule, £85, J P F O’Loan, Martinstown, 12 Suffolk, £84, Noel Montague, Glenariffe, 12 mule, £83, F J McDonnell, Martinstown, 12 mule, £81, Barry McCann 8 mule, £80, T McKillop, Glenarm, 11 Blackface £80, M McBride, Crumlin, 3 Zwartbles, £80, A Smyth, Moorfields, 5 Texel, £80.

Store lambs sold to:

R T Buchanan, Ballymena, 17 Texel, £68, William Rea, Crumlin, 10 Suffolk, £68, J Stewart, Nutts Corner, 6 Texel, £67, John P and A R W Nelson, Ballyclare, 47 Texel, 67, R J M and Mrs M E Dunlop, Gleno, 25 Texel, £65.50, R J McKay and Son, Carnlough, 70 Suffolk, £65.50, Millar McClelland, Doagh, 27 Texel, £65.50, K Kidd, Broughshane, 25 Texel, £63.50, R J M and Mrs M E Dunlop 25 Texel, £63, Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 23 Suffolk, £62, R J M and Mrs M Dunlop 11 Texel, £61, 25 Texel, £60.50, T Wray, Carnlough 28 mule, £60.50, Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 25 Texel, £60, 8 Texel, £60, S McCormick, Martinstown, 31 mule, £59.

230 store cattle penned at Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £770 over for a Charolais 630kg at £1,400 offered by J McMurran, Ballycarry.

Heifers sold to £630 over for a Charolais 550kg at £1,180 presented by Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

R and M and J Duffin, Cargan (2), Limousin 470kg, £1,030 (219), Limousin 460kg, £995 £216), local farmer Shorthorn beef 410kg, £880 (214), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan, Limousin 490kg, £1,045 (213), W Ferguson, Newtownabbey, Simmental 480kg, £1,020 (212), R A Harkness, Crumlin, Limousin 420kg, £890 (211), Limousin 460kg, £970 (210), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan, Limousin 500kg, £1,045 (209), Daniel F McAlonan, Dunloy, Charolais 460kg, £955 (207), Sidney Rea, Straid, Limousin 410kg, £850 (207), R A Harkness, Crumlin, Charolais 490kg, £1,010 (206), W J Dickson, Downpatrick, Limousin 500kg, £1,020 (204), local farmer Charolais 500kg, £1,020 (204), local farmer Limousin 440kg, £890 (202), Charolais 460kg, £930 (202), R A Harkness, Crumlin, Limousin 450kg, £900 (200), R and M and J Duffin, Limousin, 500kg, £995 (199), Limousin 480kg, £945 (196), J Dunlop, Cairncastle, (3) Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £855 (194).

501kg and over

J McMurran, Ballycarry, Charolais 630kg, £1,400 (222), R Boyle, Larne, Limousin 530kg, £1,170 (220), J McMurran, Charolais 610kg, £1,330 (218), Charolais 690kg, £1,500 (217), Charolais 620kg, £1,345 (216), R A Harkness, Crumlin, Charolais 540kg, £1,160 (214), J McMurran (2) Charolais, 620kg, £1,330 (214), Charolais 640kg, £1,360 (212), R A Harkness, Charolais 520kg, £1,100 (211), J McMurran, Limousin, 600kg, £1,265 (210), W J Dickson, Downpatric, Charolais 520kg, £1,080 (207), Charolais 570kg, £1,180 (207), D Fleck, Shanksbridge, Limousin 510kg, £1,055 (206), J McMurran, Limousin 610kg, £1,260 (206), W J Dickson, Charolais 520kg, £1,065 (204), J McMurran, Charolais 650kg, £1,330 (204), Charolais 700kg, £1,430 (204), local farmer, Charolais 510kg, £1,040 (203), W J Dickson, Charolais 530kg, £1,080 (203), local farmer, Limousin 530kg, £1,080 (203), J McMurran, Charolais, 610kg, £1,240 (203), D Fleck, Limousin 530kg, £1,075 (202), J McMuran, Charolais 620kg, £1,255 (202).

Heifers 0-500kgs

B Black, Carnlough, Limousin 420kg, £970 (231), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Charolais 470kg, £1,070 (227), Charolais 500kg, £1,100 (220), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick, Belgian Blue 490kg, £1,040 (212), Charolais 460kg, £950 (206), Ian Graham, Ballyclare, Limousin 400kg, £820 (205), Limousin 500kg, £1,020 (204), Charolais 400kg, £815 (203), James Newell, Ballymoney, Charolais 410kg, £830 (202), B Black, Carnlough, Limousin 420kg, £850 (202), Carrigeen Farms, Belgian Blue 450kg, £900 (200), Sandra Hunter, Charolais 430kg, £860 (200), Charolais 480kg, £950 (197), Charolais 450kg, £890 (197), Colin Newell, Ballymoney, Limousin 440kg, £865 (196), James Newell, Aberdeen Angus, 430kg, £845 (196), Colin Newell, Charolais 480kg, £940 (195), John Thompson, Bushmills, Limousin 340kg, £665 (195), B Black, Carnlough, Limousin 370kg, £720 (194), John Thompson, Bushmills, Limousin 450kg, £875 (194), B Black, Limousin 420kg, £815 (194), W Ferguson, Newtownabbey, Simmental 490kg, £950 (193), Ian Graham, Ballyclare, Charolais 440kg, £850 (193), Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 470kg, £900 (191).

501kg and over

Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick, Charolais 550kg, £1,180 (214), Charolais 570kg, £1,200 (210), Charolais 520kg, £1,070 (205), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Char 580kg, £1,155 (199), Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 580kg, £1,130 (194), D Logan, Randalstown, Limousin 580kg, £1,100 (189), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan, Limousin 530kg, £1,000 (188), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Charolais 570kg, £1,065 (186), Carrigeen Farms, Limousin, 510kg, £950 (186), D Logan, Randalstown, Charolais 610kg, £1,130 (185), Liam Kinney, Glenariffe, Charolais 550kg, £1,000 (181).

An entry of 2,567 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 353p for a pen of 10 Beltex 21.5kg at £76 offered by J W Harbinson, Limavady, and to a top per head of £84 for a pen of heavy sheep from W J Cubitt, Rasharkin.

Fat lambs sold to £67.

Fat lambs (2,204)

Top prices per kg:

J W Harbinson, Limavady 10 Beltex 21.5kg, £76 (353), Paul Smyth, Broughshane 1 Texel 22kg, £77 (350), S Rainey, Ballygally 4 Texel, 23kg £79 (343), Nichola Steele, Glarryford 1 Hampshire 21kg, £72 (342), Earls Abbey, Ballyearl 15 Charollais 20kg, £68 (340), Esther Farquhar, Moorfields 1 Texel 23kg, £78 (339), T Maybin, Larne 10 Texel 22kg, £74.50 (338), Rainey Bros, Ballygally 16 Texel 22kg, £74.50 (338), T Stewart, Cairncastle 14 Texel 21kg, £71 (338), David Boyd, Knockagh 41 Texel 22.5kg, £76 (337), W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 9 Texel 22kg, £74 (336), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally 11 Texel 20kg, £67 (335), B Hamill, Aughafatten 5 Texel 21.5kg, £72 (334), L Kirk, Clough 34 Texel, 23kg £77 (334), I Morrison, Dunloy 50 Texel 22.5kg, £75 (333), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 18 Texel 24kg, £80 (333), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick 63 Texel 24kg, £80 (333), H Wilson, Cullybackey 6 Rouge 22.5kg, £75 (333), McGookin Farming, Ballyclare 6 Lleyn 21kg, £70 (333), Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 17 crossbred 24kg, £80 (333), James Houston, Randalstown 11 Charollais 23.5kg, £78 (331), W J Shaw, Cloughmills 2 Texel 22kg, £73 (331), J Stewart, Crumlin 5 Texel 21kg, £69.50 (331), R Davison, Broughshane 23 Texel 21.5kg, £71 (330).

Top prices per kg:

W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 1 Texel 26kg, £84, Jane O Kennedy, Coleraine 1 Texel 29kg, £83, Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy 16 Texel 26.5kg, £82, M Moffett, Broughshane 22 Texel 25.5kg, £82, M McClafferty, Ballycastle 17 Suffolk 26kg, £82, Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 1 Texel 29kg, £82, Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 23 Suffolk 26.5kg, £81.50, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 25 Suffolk 26kg, £81, Tom Moorehead, Aughafatten 14 Texel 26kg, £81, 1 Texel 26kg, £81, Sandra Hunter, Bushmills 12 Cheviot 29kg, £81, 15 Suffolkd 26kg, £81, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 18 Texel 26.5kg, £81, Denis Boyd, Straid 50 Texel 26.5kg, £80, J Stewart, Crumlin 8 Texel 24.5kg, £80, Carrigeen Farms 63 Texel 24kg, £80, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 17 crossbred 24kg, £80, William Steele, Ballyclare 4 Texel 27kg, £80, A and J Currie, Ballyclare 18 Texel 24kg, £80, Peter McAuley, Carrick 13 Texel 24.5kg, £80, Sandra Hunter, Bushmillls 17 crossbred 25.5kg, £80, 1 crossbred 25.5kg, £80, K Woodside, Islandmagee 22 Texel 25.5kg, £80.

Fat ewes (363)

First quality

Texel - £50-£67

Suffolk - £45-£60

CB - £43-£63

BF - £35-£47