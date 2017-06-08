Beef cows sell to £1,419 at Ballymena Mart

270 beef cattle presented on Thursday at Ballymena resulted in another terrific trade.

Beef cows sold to 215p for 660kg at £1,419, Friesian cows to 135p for 730kg at £985, beef heifers to 226p for 610kg at £1,378, beef bullocks to 230p for 650kg at £1,495, Friesian bullocks to 182p for 700kg at £1,274.

Beef cows sold to: V Hamilton, Cushendun Char 660kg, £1,419 (215), B McComb, Muckamore, Lim 630kg, £1,316 (209), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Lim 750kg, £1,485 (198), J Kelly, Limavady BB 720kg, £1,418 (197), Matthews Bros, Glenarm Lim 790kg, £1,548 (196), D S Porter, Crumlin Lim 540kg, £1,036 (192), Darren Russell, Muckamore Lim 630kg, £1,190 (189), Nevin Brown, Ballycastle Lim 570kg, £1,071 (188), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Lim 720kg, £1,346 (187), V McMullan, Kilrea Lim 860kg, £1,599 (186), J L McKinney, Maghera Lim 700kg, £1,281 (183), S Gilmore, Kilrea Lim 520kg, £936 (180), J L Kinney, Maghera Lim 660kg, £1,188 (180), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Lim 670kg, £1,199 (179), John Beggs, Whitehead Lim 720kg, £1,267 (176), J Kelly, Limavady Lim 510kg, £882 (173), I Beggs Whitehead Lim 700kg, £1,211 (173), J Kelly BB 600kg, £1,032 (172), Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Lim 660kg, £1,135 (172), I Beggs, Whitehead Lim 650kg, £1,111 (171), David Adams, Portglenone Lim 1,000kg, £1,700 (170), Norman McBurney, Moorfields BB 680kg, £1,156 (170), local farmer Sim 530kg, £901 (170), J Kelly, Limavady Lim 720kg, £1,216 (169).

Friesian cows sold to: D J and S Allen, Limavady 730kg, £985 (135), George Kerr, Ahoghill 620kgv £806 (130), A Bell, Nutts Corner 640kg, £825 (129), Alastair McBurney, Clough 740kg, £947 (128), 700kg, £882 (126), N Alexander, Gracehill 660kg, £825 (125), Alastair McBurney 680kg, £843 (124), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 620kg, £768 (124), 740kg, £917 (124), P McGowan, Toomebridge 650kg, £799 (123), D Morrison, Armoy 790kg, £963 (122), W and H Farr, Stewartstown 650kg, £793 (122), Colin Lyle, Larne 610kg, £744 (122), local farmer 610kg, £738 (121), Des Jones, Moneymore 680kg, £822 (121), Dean McAllister, Armoy 760kg, £919 (121), Alastair McBurney 640kg, £768 (120), A Bell, Nutts Corner 650kg, £773 (119), Joseph Adams, Ballymena 590kg, £702 (119), Colin Lyle, Larne 640kg, £755 (118), P McGowan, Toomebridge 650kg, £760 (117), A Bell, Nutts Corner 570kg, £661 (116), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 690kg, £800 (116), Colin Lyle 500kg, £580 (116).

Beef heifers sold to: Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Char 610kg, £1,378 (226), Norman McBurney, Moorfields AA 560kg, £1,226 (219), J Kelly, Magilligan Lim 450kg, £976 (217), Robert Workman Char 610kg, £1,311 (215), J McKinley, Bushmills AA 530kg, £1,134 (214), Robert Workman Char 640kg, £1,350 (211), J Keating, Portaferry Char 740kg, £1,554 (210), Samuel Dobbin, Ballycastle Char 550kg, £1,144 (208), Andrew Adams, Ballymena BB 530kg, £1,097 (207), S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea Char 590kg, £1,203 (204), Wm Smyth, Limavady Char 590kg, £1,203 (204), local farmer Lim 580kg, £1,154 (199), S Gilmore and Co Char 620kg, £1,227 (198), J McBride, Toomebridge Char 560kg, £1,097 (196), S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea Lim 660kg, £1,280 (194), S Taylor, Ligoniel Sal 600kg, £1,164 (194), M I and D J and S J Currie, Ballymoney Char 520kg, £1,003 (193), Lim 600kg, £1,152 (192), Wm Smyth, Limavady Lim 560kg, £1,064 (190).

Beef bullocks sold to: J Keating, Portaferry Char 650kg, £1,495 (230), A and T Lagan, Portglenone Blonde 640kg, £1,465 (229), J Keating Char 740kg, £1,687 (228), Char 720kg, £1,620 (225), Char 710kg, £1,590 (224), Wm Smyth, Limavady Char 590kg, £1,309 (222), A and T Lagan Lim 710kg, £1,569 (221), P Graffin, Portglenone BB 600kg, £1,320 (220), Wm Smyth, Limavady Char 550kg, £1,210 (220), A and T Lagan Char 710kg, £1,547 (218), J Keating Char 720kg, £1,562 (217), Char 750kg, £1v627 (217), W and N Martin, Broughshane Lim 700kg, £1,512 (216), O Jeffers, Coagh Char 610kg, £1,305 (214), J Keating Char 850kg, £1,785 (210), Char 850kg, £1,776 (209), S and K McErlean, Belfast Char 700kg, £1,449 (207), Mrs O Jeffers, Coagh Char 640kg, £1,324 (207), Char 610kg, £1,256 (206), Ian Davidson, Larne Lim 630kg, £1,297 (206), S and K McErlean Char 800kg, £1,640 (205), M I D J and S J Currie, Ballymoney Char 680kg, £1,380 (203), W and N Martin, Broughshane Lim 820kg, £1,656 (202), M I D J and S J Currie, Ballymoney Char 710kg, £1,434 (202).

Friesian bullocks sold to: S and K McErlean, Belfast 700kg, £1,274 (182), T Rea, Larne 680kg, £1,196 (176), 610kg, £1,037 (170), W I and S A Milligan, Bellaghy 530kg, £890 (168), W and G Rowney, Ballynure 560kg, £924 (165), W I and S A Milligan (2) 490kg, £779 (159), 540kg, £858 (159), AFBI Veterinary Research, Stormont 760kg, £1,208 (159), 600kg, £954 (159), W I and S A Milligan 480kg, £758 (158), AFBI Vet Research 630kg, £995 (158), (3) 640kg, £1,011 (158), 670kg, £1,051 (157), T Rea 570kg, £855 (150), AFBI Vet Research 580kg, £858 (148), 610kg, £890 (146), 650kg, £910 (140).

30 head in the dairy ring sold to £1,580 for a calved heifer from Des Jones, Moneymore. Calved cows to £1,520.

Ruling prices: Des Jones, Moneymore calved heifer £1,580, Sam Wallace, Broughshane calved cow £1,520, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod calved cow £1,520, David McClintock, Moorfields calved heifer £1,370, J Mulholland, Toomebridge calved cow £1,330, Sam Wallace calved cow £1,300, R J and J A Wright, Stoneyford calved heifer £1,200, R A McKelvey, Strabane calved cow £1,170, G and I Currie, Randalstown calved cow £1,120, R A McKelvey (3) calved cow £1,110, calved cow £1,060, calved cow £1,030, calved cow £1,020, calved cow £1,010.

24 lots in the suckler ring sold to £1570 for a Lim (2nd calver) with heifer calf at foot.

Ruling prices: Ivan Wallace, Doagh Lim cow and heifer calf £1,570, W J Patton, Cloughmills Lim cow and bull calf £1,560, A and M E Graham, Carnlough Lim cow and heifer calf £1,500, D Allen, Moneymore Lim heifer and bull calf £1,500, Hugh McMullan, Glenarm Lim cow and bull calf £1,500, James Murphy, Toomebridge Lim heifer and bull calf £1,400, Ivan Wallace Lim cow and heifer calf £1,380, D Pollock, BB heifer and heifer calf £1,310, James Murphy, Toomebridge Lim heifer and heifer calf £1,300, Ivan Wallace, Doagh Lim cow and bull calf £1,230, W J Patton, Cloughmills Lim heifer and bull calf £1,200, Stephen Boyle, Carrick Lim in calf cow £1,140, Hugh McMullan, Glenarm Hereford cow and bull calf £1,140, D Allen, Moneymore Lim heifer and heifer calf £1,120, W J Patton, Par heifer and bull calf £1,100, Stephen Boyle BB in calf cow £1,100, Nigel Herdman, Moira St in calf heifer £1,070, St in calf heifer £1,050, Sh in calf heifer £1,050.

261 lots in ring three sold to £495 for a Lim bull, heifer calves to £560 for a five month old Limousin.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Local farmer Lim £495, W Johnston, Glenavy BB £480, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £450, Sim £435, Sim £430, Stephen McCammond, Randalstown BB £415, local farmer Lim £400, T Herbinson, Randalstown AA £400, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills Lim £400, Stephen McCammond BB £395, L Mathers, Strabane AA £390, Stephen McCammond Lim £380, A and E Cochrane Lim £380, R McCormick, Armoy SHB £380, Stephen McCammond Sim £375, L Mathers (4) AA £375, D Devlin, Randalstown Lim £375, R and C Steede, Cullybackey BB £370, D Morrison, Armoy (3) BB £365.

Heifer calves sold to: A and E Cochrane, Bushmills Lim £560, D McKay, Broughshane Lim £455, Leslie Wilson, Doagh BB £445, A and E Cochrane Lim £440, G Devlin, Randalstown Lim £435, W Johnston, Glenavy BB £430, A and E Cochrane Lim £425, G Devlin, Randalstown Lim £415, A and E Cocharne (2) Lim £400, G Devlin, Randalstown Lim £400, Leslie Wilson Sim £380, A and E Cochrane Lim £380, Lim £355, L Mathers, Strabane AA £355, A and E Cochrane Lim £350, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Lim £345, L Mathers (3) AA £345, R and C Steede, Cullybackey Lim £340, D Devlin, Randalstown Lim £335, SH Adams, Cloughmills BB £330, D Morrison, Armoy BB £325.

Friesian bull calves sold to: R F Saunderson, Glenwherry (2) £220, Alex Magee, Larne £175, A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter £175, J Smith, Templepatrick £170, Alex Magee, £145, A Magee Snr £145, RF Saunderson £145, J King, Ballymena (2) £140, £135, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm £130, Ian Millar, Ballymena £125, J King £125, Stephen McCammond, Randalstown £125, Alex Magee (2) £120, N Alexander, Gracehill £120, Ian Millar (2) £115, W H Magee, Kilwaughter £105, W R McIntyre, Cloughmills £100, J King £100.

An entry of 240 weanlings resulted in another flying trade. Heifers sold to £555 over for a Char 360kg at £915 offered by Donal Kane, Cushendall.

Bullocks sold to £630 over for a Char 370kg at £1,000 presented by J McDonnell, Glenarm.

Heifers 0-250kgs

D Reid, Dundrod Lim 160kg, £495 (309), T J Magee, Ballyclare (2) Char 220kg, £665 (302), D Reid, Dundrod Lim 190kg, £570 (300), Lim 300kg, £540 (270), M Pollock, Castlerock Lim 250kg, £660 (264), D Thompson, Bushmills Blonde 250kg, £600 (240), D Reid, Lim 210kg, £500 (238), Andy Spence, Nutts Corner Lim 240kg, £570 (237), D Reid Lim 250kg, £575 (230), local farmer Lim 250kg, £555 (222), D Reid Lim 230kg, £500 (217).

251-300kgs

Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Char 270kg, £745 (275), D Barker, Stoneyford Lim 270kg, £725 (268), D Pollock, Castlerock Lim 260kg, £690 (265), D Barker BB 270kg, £700 (259), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Sim 260kg, £660 (253), Sim 280kg, £710 (253), Sim 260kg, £635 (244), Lim 260kg, £610 (234), D Reid, Dundrod Lim 270kg, £630 (233), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 300kg, £690 (230), T J Magee, Ballyclare (4) Char 270kg, £620 (229), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 260kg, £590 (226), M Pollock, Castlerock Lim 270kg, £610 (225).

301-350kgs

Stewart Anderson, Ballymoney Lim 330kg, £875 (265), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Sim 310kg, £810 (261), Sim 310kg, £800 (258), Stewart Anderson Lim 340kg, £870 (255), Lim 340kg, £860 (252), Lim 340kg, £840 (247), Donal Kane, Cushendall Char 330kg, £815 (247), local farmer Lim 310kg, £740 (238), Stirling Kirk, Cloughmills Sim 330kg, £770 (233), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Lim 320kg, £740 (231), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 310kg, £715 (230), Stirling Kirk Sim 350kg, £785 (224), George Quinn Lim 310kg, £695 (224), Donal Kane, Cushendall Char 330kg, £735 (222), George Quinn Sim 320kg, £700 (218), Stirling Kirk Sim 320kg, £700 (218).

351kg and over

Donal Kane, Cushendall Char 360kg, £915 (254), Stewart Anderson, Ballymoney Lim 360kg, £890 (247), Donal Kane Char 370kg, £860 (232), Stewart Anderson Lim 370kg, £860 (232), Lim 380kg, £830 (218), Lim 410kg, £880 (214), S H Bellingham, Ballymoney Lim 370kg, £790 (213), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Lim 380kg, £790 (207), Donal Kane Char 370kg, £750 (202), Stirling Kirk, Cloughmills Sim 370kg, £750 (202), L McKeever, Ballymoney Blonde 390kg, £750 (192), H Esler, Islandmagee Lim 440kg, £840 (190).

Bulls/blks 0-250kgs

R Martin, Dunloy (2) Char 250kg, £790 (316), M Pollock, Castlerock Lim 240kg, £755 (314), Lim 240kg, £740 (308), D Reid, Dundrod Lim 210kg, £610 (290), James Magee, Kilwaughter Char 190kg, £550 (289), T J Magee, Ballyclare Char 190kg, £550 (289), N and M McCashin, Randalstown Here 220kg, £580 (263), D Barker, Stoneyford Lim 200kg, £510 (255), M Montgomery, Kells Lim 250kg, £600 (240), G Connon, Aldergrove AA 230kg, 3550 (239), D Reid, Dundrod Lim 220kg, £520 (236), Patrick McAuley, Glenariffe SH 220kg, £460 (230).

251-300kgs

J Smyth, Kilrea (2) Lim 260kg, £775 (298), Michael Murphy, Gleno Char 280kg, £820 (292), Wm Bonnes, Randalstown Char 280kg, £785 (280), D Barker, Stoneyford Lim 290kg, £805 (277), Lim 300kg, £830 (276), D Reid Here 290kg, £770 (265), Andy Spence, Nutts Corner Lim 300kg, £790 (263), D Thompson, Bushmills Blonde 280kg, £735 (262), D Reid, Dundrod Lim 300kg, £785 (261), Lim 260kg, £680 (261), local farmer Lim 300kg, £780 (260), D Thompson Blonde 300kg, £775 (258), D Barker, Stoneyford Lim 280kg, £705 (251), D Reid, Lim 290kg, £715 (246), W Thompson, Crumlin Lim 290kg, £700 (241).

301-350kgs

R Martin, Dunloy Char 310kg, £930 (300), W Brown, Saintfield Char 310kg, £875 (282), Char 310kg, £870 (280), D Barker, Stoneyford Lim 310kg, £870 (280), D Thompson, Bushmills Lim 310kg, £855 (275), Michael Murphy, Gleno Lim 320kg, £870 (271), M Pollock, Castlerock Lim 330kg, £880 (266), Donal Kane, Cushendall Lim 340kg, £905 (266), local farmer Lim 330kg, £870 (263), Frank McCormick, Martinstown Char 350kg, £920 (262), Michael Murphy, Char 320kg, £840 (262), W Brown, Saintfield Char 350kg, £915 (261), Michael Murphy Lim 330kg, £860 (260), Lim 310kg, £805 (259), L McKeever, Ballymoney Blonde 340kg, £880 (258), H Esler, Islandmagee Lim 310kg, £800 (258).

351kg and over

James McDonnell, Glenarm Char 370kg, £1,000 (270), Frank McCormick, Martinstown Char 360kg, £965 (268), L McKeever, Ballymoney Lim 360kg, £955 (265), James McDonnell Char 380kg, £1,000 (263), Donal Kane, Cushendall Char 370kg, £965 (260), R Martin, Dunloy Char 360kg, £935 (259), James McDonnell Char 390kg, £1,010 (259), H Esler, Islandmagee Lim 360kg, £900 (250), James McDonnell Char 380kg, £940 (247), Donal Kane, Cushendall Char 390kg, £960 (246), S H Bellingham, Ballymoney Lim 360kg, £885 (245), James McDonnell, Glenarm Char 410kg, £1,000 (243), K Minford, Crumlin Lim 400kg, £965 (241), Stewart Anderson, Ballymoney BB 420kg, £1,010 (240), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Lim 380kg, £910 (239), A McAuley, Glenarm BB 400kg, £925 (231).

An entry of 125 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £630 over for an AA 530kg at £1,160 offered by J Stewart, Templepatrick.

Friesian bullocks sold to £440 over and 173p for a pair of 600kg at £1,040 presented by J Lindsay, Dundonald.

Heifers sold to £655 over for a Char 570kg at £1,225 brought out by A Dixon, Dunloy.

Heifers 0-500kgs

B Gillan, Dunloy (3) Blonde 430kg, £930 (216), John Buick, Kells, Lim 440kg, £950 (215), Carrigeen farms, Templepatrick Char 430kg, £910 (211), John Buick Lim 430kg, £950 (211), J Smyth, Randalstown Char 430kg, £900 (209), Mrs O Jeffers, Coagh Char 490kg, £1,000 (204), John Buick Lim 500kg, £1,000 (200).

501kg and over

A Dixon, Dunloy Char 570kg, £1,225 (214), Lim 580kg, £1,245 (214), John Buick, Kells Lim 560kg, £1,200 (214), A Dixon Lim 560kg, £1,185 (211), Lim 520kg, £1,100 (211), J Smyth, Randalstown Char 510kg, £1,070 (209), D Hanna, Ballymoney Char 560kg, £1,165 (208), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Lim 540kg, £1,095 (202), John Buick, Kells BB 570kg, £1,155 (202), A Dixon, Lim 580kg, £1,175 (202), Lim 550kg, £1,110 (201), John Buick Lim 530kg, £1,050 (198).

Bullocks 0-500kgs

J Luney, Newtownabbey Lim 460kg, £1,020 (221), D Devlin, Randalstown Lim 290kg, £600 (206), B McCollum, Cloughmills (2) AA 460kg, £920 (200), J Luney, Lim 430kg, £860 (200), Lim 480kg, £960 (200).

501kg and over

J Stewart, Templepatrick AA 530kg, £1,160 (218), J Luney, Newtownabbey Lim 520kg, £1v060 (203), J Stewart Lim 590kg, £1,130 (191), J H Hegarty, Ballymoney Lim 520kg, £990 (190), J Stewart BB 610kg, £1,150 (188), BB 620kg, £1,135 (183), Lim 630kg, £1,140 (181).

Friesian bullocks sold to: J Lindsay, Dundonald (2) 600kg, £1,040 (173), (2) 600kg, £1,020 (170), (3) 570kg, £950 (166), (2) 570kg, £935 (164), 590kg, £950 (161), 580kg, £920 (158), I B and H J Marsden, Islandmagee (2) 490kg, £760 (155), (3) 440kg, £650 (147).

A smaller show of 866 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another great trade.

Fat lambs sold to 504p for a pair of Texels 21kg at £106 and a top per head of £110.50 for another pair of Texels 25.5kg both presented by H Patterson, Carrick.

Fat ewes sold to £101.

Fat lambs (655)

Top prices per kg: H Patterson, Carrick 2 Tex 21kg, £106 (504), David Warwick, Moorfields 5 Tex 19.5kg, £97.50 (500), J McCullough, Glenarm 1 Suff 18kg, £89 (494), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 10 Tex 21kg, £103 (490), James Newell, Ballymoney 2 Tex 20.5kg, £98 (478), N Milliken 4 Tex 21.5kg, £100 (465), Alex Wilson, Glenarm 5 Tex 21.5kg, £99.50 (462), Samuel Dobbin, Ballycastle 5 Tex 20.5kg, £94.50 (461), Tom McBride, Toomebridge 3 Tex 23kg, £106 (460), John Lennox, Kilrea 6 Tex 23kg, £105.50 (458), Park, Ballynure 12 Char 22.5kg, £102.50 (455), J Strange, Ballyclare 10 Tex 22.5kg, £102 (453), I Morrison, Dunloy 52 Tex 21kg, £95 (452), Frank McCaughan, Bushmills 12 Tex 21kg, £95 (452), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter 8 Char 23kg, £103.50 (450), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 3 Tex 20.5kg, £92 (448), D Devlin, Randalstown 1 Zwa 19kg, £85 (447), Michael Kearney, Ballymoney 25 Tex 22.5kg, £100 (444), Mark McClelland, Larne 1 Dor 18kg, £80 (441), P Higgins, Martinstown 7 Tex 19.5kg, £86.50 (443), D W and J W Bristow, Portglenone 4 Tex 19.5kg, £86.50 (443), R J Semple, Ballyclare 7 Tex 21kg, £93 (442), John McFall, Broughshane 6 Tex 23kg, £101.50 (441), J Murray, Ballymoney 15 Suff 22kg, £97 (440).

Top prices per head: H Patterson, Carrickfergus 2 Tex 25.5kg, £110.50, 2 Tex 21kg, £106, Tom McBride, Toomebridge 3 Tex 23kg, £106, John Lennox, Kilrea 6 Tex 23kg, £105.50, James Steele, Aghalee 5 Tex 27kg, £105, W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 1 Tex 24kg, £104, Moore Wallace, Dunloy 3 Suff 28.5kg, £104, J and J Rea, Kilwaughter 8 Char 23kg, £103.50, J Auld, Ballynure 2 Tex 25.5kg, £103.50, A and D McAfee, Bushmills 10 Tex 21kg, £103, Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 7 Tex 25kg, £103, J McCullough, Glenarm 1 Suff 26kg, £103, Robert Workman, Kilwaughter 7 Tex 25.5kg, £103, L Park, Ballynure 12 Char 22.5kg, £102.50, J Strange, Ballyclare 10 Tex 22.5kg, £102, P Anderson, Portstewart 1 Dor 27kg £102, John McFall, Broughshane 6 Tex 23kg, £101.50, H McCracken, Ballywalter 16 Tex 23.5kg £101, Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough 5 Tex 25kg, £100, N Milliken 4 Tex 21.5kg, £100, R Simpson, Broughshane 8 Dor 25kg, £100, H Crawford, Carnalbana 6 Suff 23kg, £100, Michael Kearney, Ballymoney 25 Tex 22.5kg, £100, W L Wilson, Ballyclare 4 Tex 23.5kg, £100, Wm Marshall, Portgleone 6 Tex 25kg, £100.

Fat ewes (211)

First quality

Suff - £70-£94

Tex - £70-£101

CB - £60-£80

BF - £40-£60