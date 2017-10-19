Beef cows sell to £1,435 for 700kg at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 370 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in another very steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 205p for a Belgian Blue 700kg at £1,435, Friesian cows to 143p for 710kg at £1,015, beef heifers to 220p for 590kg at £1,298, beef bullocks to 225p for 610kg at £1,372 and Friesian bullocks to 163p for 560kg at £912.

Beef cows sold to: Local farmer Belgian Blue 700kg, £1,435 (205), J M Morrison, Armoy, Belgian Blue 790kg, £1,611 (204), William Whyte, Portglenone, Charolais 1,000kg, £2,000 (200), Charolais 1,060kg, £2,120 (200), J Smyth, Randalstown, Belgian Blue 550kg, £979 (178), local farmer 700kg, £1,211 (173), M Pollock, Castlerock, Belgian Blue 760kg, £1,284 (169), M Rainey, Crumlin, Limousin 680kg, £1,135 (167), T A Rodgers, Broughshane, Limousin 620kg, £1,023 (165), F McAuley, Toomebridge, Belgian Blue 630kg, £1,039 (165), local farmer, Limousin 570kg, £923 (162), S Douglas, Limavady, Limousin 760kg, £1,231 (162), A McNeilly, Muckamore, Limousin 800kg, £1,296 (162), Charolais 680kg, £1,088 (160), A Magill, Carnlough, Belgian Blue 600kg, £954 (159), local farmer, Limousin 620kg, £985 (159), M Ramsey, Ballyclare, Limousin 660kg, £1,029 (156), Terence Smyth, Lisburn, Limousin 630kg, £976 (155), Roy Ferguson, Comber, Charolais 850kg, £1317 (155), F McAuley, Toomebridge, Belgian Blue 650kg, £994 (153), J Smyth, Randalstown, Limousin 640kg, £960 (150), Terence Smyth, Limousin 650kg, £975 (150), A Magill, Carnlough, Limousin 760kg, £1,132 (149), D McKillop, Glenarm, Limousin 650kg, £968 (149).

Friesian cows sold to: Local farmer 710kg, £1,015 (143), H K M Walls, Magherafelt, 740kg, £947 (128), W J and F C Patterson, Broughshane, 750kg, £877 (117), D McIlwaine, Larne, 680kg, £788 (116), 670kg, £770 (115), McGookin Farming, Ballyclare, 660kg, £759 (115), A and T Knox, Bushmills, 720kg, £806 (112), Ian Millar, Ballymena, 680kg, £761 (112), William Hoey, Ballymena, 620kg, £688 (111), D and E Erwin, Ballymena, 680kg, £748 (110), A M Crawford, Ballymena, 600kg, £648 (108), J and J Huey, Armoy, 670kg, £723 (108), M McAllister, Crumlin, 590kg, £637 (108), William Hoey, Ballymena, 630kg, £674 (107), local farmer 600kg, £642 (107), John Graham, Glenwherry, 680kg, £727 (107), Mrs N Jamison, Ballymena, 730kg, £766 (105), T J and I Bell, Ballyclare, 740kg, £777 (105), David Parks, Moira, 610kg, £634 (104), W R Hamilton, Broughshane, 650kg, £676 (104), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare, 660kg, £686 (104), local farmer 640kg, £652 (102), 590kg, £590 (100).

Beef heifers sold to: R H Calvert, Ballywalter, Limousin 590kg, £1,298 (220), Limousin 660kg, £1,308 (218), Charolais 560kg, £1,220 (218), Limousin 600kg, £1,272 (212), Limousin 540kg, £1,134 (210), Charolais 600kg, £1,248 (208), T A Rodgers, Broughshane, Limousin 560kg, £1,164 (208), Brian Currie, Parkgate, Charolais 610kg, £1,244 (204), R H Calvert, Limousin 610kg, £1,238 (203), Limousin 590kg, £1,180 (200), S Douglas, Limavady, Limousin 660kg, £1,320 (200), S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea, Charolais 600kg, £1,200 (200), R H Calvert, Limousin 540kg, £1,069 (198), A McNeilly, Muckamore, Limousin 660kg, £1,300 (197), M Pollock, Castlerock, Limousin, 610kg, £1,195 (196), R H Calvert, Limousin, 620kg, £1,196 (193), Limousin 530kg, £1,007 (190), S McCluney, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus, 530kg, £1007 (190), Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter, Limousin 470kg, £883 (188), R H Calvert, Limousin 590kg, £1,103 (187), W Kirkpatrick, Dundrod, Limousin 610kg, £1,128 (185), R H Calvert, Charolais 600kg, £1,098 (183).

Beef bullocks sold to: Brian Currie, Parkgate, Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,372 (225), Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,388 (224), J McKinley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,360 (223), J M Morrison and Son, Armoy, Limousin 520kg, £1,138 (219), J McKinley, Aberdeen Angus, 630kg, £1,373 (218), Brian Currie, Aberdeen Angus, 630kg, £1,367 (217), Mervyn Farr, Ballinderry, Limousin, 750kg, £1,612 (215), Limousin 700kg, £1,470 (210), Limousin 750kg, £1,575 (210), Limousin 690kg, £1,449 (210), Brian Currie, Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,281 (210), Mervyn Farr, Limousin 780kg, £1,622 (208), Alistair Foreman, Belfast, Charolais 520kg, £1,081 (208), J M Morrison, Limousin, 470kg, £977 (208), S Fullerton, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 590kg, £1,215 (206), Brian Currie, Aberdeen Angus, 650kg, £1,339 (206), Mervyn Farr, Limousin, 730kg, £1,489 (204), Limousin, 670kg, £1,366 (204), J McKinley, Aberdeen Angus, 690kg, £1,407 (204), Brian Currie, Aberdeen Angus, 590kg, £1,197 (203), James Logan, Ahoghill, Blonde 680kg, £1,373 (202), Alistair Foreman, Shorthorn 570kg, £1,140 (200), Brian Currie, Aberdeen Angus, 640kg, £1,280 (200), T and S Reid, Crumlin, Limousin 630kg, £1,253 (199).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Stanley Campbell, Castlewellan, 560kg, £912 (163), Gary Lowry, Newtownards, 630kg, £913 (145), 600kg, £852 (142), 710kg, £994 (140), 600kg, £840 (140), James Currie, Larne, 580kg, £800 (138), 500kg, £670 (134), 540kg, £718 (133), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane, 630kg, £831 (132).

47 dairy cows and heifers sold to £2,120 for a choice calved heifer from D S Dickey, Randalstown, calved cows to £1,950.

Ruling prices: D S Dickey, Randalstown, £2,120, W G Johnston, Ligoniel, £1,950, David Wallace, Antrim, £1,870, A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare, £1,860, R and W Burns, Dungannon, £1,780, A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare, £1,780, Brian Mawhinney, Doagh, £1,760, J Surgenor, Dervock, £1,730, R and W Burns, £1,730, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod, £1,780, A and W McIlwaine £1,650, Bolton Bros, Maghera, £1,600, I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane, £1,580, £1,520, Blair Jamison, Broughshane, £1,500, W G Johnston, £1,480, Brian Mawhinney, Doagh, £1,400, R and W Burns, Dungannon, £1,400, W Weatherup, Carrick, £1,380, W J Kerr, Cloughmills, £1,340, J Surgenor, Dervock, £1,300, Ian Millar, Ballymena, £1,300, John Hunter, Crumlin, £1,250, T and J Mackey, Ballynure, £1,220, Ivan Hall, Coleraine, £1,220, W J Thompson, Glenwherry, £1,220, W J Kerr, Cloughmills, £1,200.

Suckler stock sold to £1,340 for a Charolais cow with bull calf.

Ruling prices: John Reid, Carnlough, Charolais £1,340, Harry Heron, Newtownards, Charolais £1,260, John Reid, Limousin, £1,260, Harry Heron, Charolais, £1,230, J McCambridge, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue, £1,230, H McCormick, Larne, Limousin, £1,190, Harry Heron, Charolais, £1,180, E Jamison, Antrim, Aberdeen Angus, £1,145, Harry Heron (3) Charolais, £1,100, Charolais, £1,080, R Robinson, Broughshane, Limousin £1,050, E Jamison, Antrim, Aberdeen Angus £1,050, Harry Heron (2), £1,030.

Over 200 lots in the calf ring sold to £320 for a week old Charolais bull.

Heifer calves to £300 for a Charolais (five weeks).

Ruling prices for beef bred bull calves: D S and D McKay, Rathkenny, Charolais £320, McGookin Farming, Aberdeen Angus £320, W Kerr, Glarryford, Shorthorn £315, W R Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais £315, D Montgomery, Glenwherry, Aberdeen Angus £310, D S Wharry, Glenarm, Blonde £310, H Alexander, Glenarm, Limousin £310, D Montgomery, Aberdeen Angus £295, Irwin Gamble, Articlave, Limousin £285, S Pinkerton, Nutts Corner, Belgian Blue £285, H Alexander, Limousin £285, D S Wharry, Blonde £280, A Scott, Glarryford, (2) Charolais £270, W A Holden, Larne, Simmental £270.

Heifer calves sold to: W R Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais £300, A Scott, Glarryford, Charolais £290, S Pinkerton, Nutts Corner, Belgian Blue £280, T Weatherup, Carrick, Limousin £280, James Graham, Larne, Simmental £250, Ivan Cruickshanks, Newtownards, Aberdeen Angus £250, James Graham, Larne, Simmental £240, Andrew McCammond, Templepatrick, Limousin £240, James Gibson, Aughafatten, Limousin £235, M Harper, Simmental £225, James Graham, (2) Simmental £220, (2) £210, D S Wharry, Glenarm, (2) Blonde £200, W Kerr, Glarryford, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian bull calves sold to: McGookin Farming (3) £160, Samuel Kennedy, Doagh £150, William Hoey, Ballymena, £145, Peter Lyttle, Newtownards, £145, A T Lowry, Loughgiel, £135, Peter Lyttle £130, £120, Sam Kennedy, Doagh, £110, David McNeilly, Randalstown, £110, William Hoey £100, Peter Lyttle £100.

280 weanlings penned in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £530 over for a Charolais 430kg at £960 offered by a local farmer. Heifers sold to £530 over for a Charolais 460kg at £990 also for the same farmer.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

J S Dunn, Straid, (2) Limousin 180kg, £540 (300), K Smyth, Moorfields, Charolais 250kg, £685 (274), Robert Armstrong, Stoneyford, Charolais 250kg, £670 (268), S G Lowry, Glenavy, (2) Limousin 210kg, £550 (261), Samuel Minn, Moorfields, Simmental 260kg, £680 (261), M Ramsey, Ballyclare, Limousin 260kg, £670 (257), K Smyth, Charolais 240kg, £610 (254), Kenneth McBride, Mallusk, Limousin 210kg, £530 (252), H Crawford, Carnalbana, Charolais 300kg, £750 (250), R G Mulholland, Stoneyford, Charolais 240kg, £600 (250).

301-350kgs

W A Hagan, Ballyclare, Charolais 330kg, £805 (243), Peter Toner, Cookstown, Charolais 320kg, £765 (239), James Glass, Limousin 320kg, £755 (235), Mrs M Foster, Kells, Charolais 350kg, £810 (231), J Bates, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus 330kg, £750 (227), G and J Sharpe, Cushendall, Limousin 330kg, £730 (221), M Ramsey, Ballyclare, Limousin 310kg, £680 (219), R G Mulholland, Stoneyford, Limousin 310kg, £675 (217), James L McCollum, Coleraine, Limousin 310kg, £655 (211), T Butler, Ballycastle, Charolais 330kg, £690 (209), J McNeilly, McQuitty, Clough, Charolais 310kg, £625 (201).

351kg and over

R G Mulholland, Stoneyford, Charolais 360kg, £820 (227), D Gourley, Ballygally, Simmental 390kg, £875 (224), local farmer, Charolais 430kg, £960 (223), local farmer, Charolais 390kg, £870 (223), Charolais 390kg, £744 (219), James McCollum, Coleraine, Limousin 400kg, £865 (216), Simmental 390kg, £840 (215), M McIlhatton, Glenravel, Simmental 370kg, £790 (213), James McCollum, Simmental 360kg, £765 (212), Wilson Lynn, Randalstown, Limousin 360kg, £760 (211), William Hoey, Ballymena, Limousin 370kg, £770 (208).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Robert Armstrong, Stoneyford, Charolais 260kg, £660 (253), R G Mulholland, Stoneyford, Charolais 290kg, £730 (251), local farmer, Limousin 240kg, £580 (241), Robert Armstrong, Charolais 290kg, £700 (241), S G Lowry, Glenavy, Charolais 210kg, £500 (238), W A Hagan, Ballyclare, Charolais 250kg, £590 (236), R G Mulholland, Charolais 280kg, £660 (235), Robert Armstrong, Charolais 280kg, £660 (235), S G Lowry, Charolais 230kg, £535 (232), Charolais 250kg, £560 (224), K Smyth, Moorfields (2), Charolais 240kg, £530 (220), R G Mulholland, Charolais 290kg, £640 (22), Robert Armstrong, Charolais, 250kg, £550 (220).

301-350kgs

Local farmer, Charolais 320kg, £800 (250), R G Mulholland, Stoneyford, Charolais 330kg, £800 (242), A Dixon, Dunloy, Limousin 330kg, £710 (215), Charolais 330kg, £700 (212), local farmer, (2) Charolais 340kg, £720 (211), Blonde 330kg, £695 (210), A Dixon, Limousin 350kg, £735 (210), G and J Sharpe, Cushendall, Limousin 350kg, £730 (208), Wilson Lynn, Limousin 310kg, £645 (208), Mrs M Foster, Kells, Limousin 340kg, £690 (202), J Dixon, Lim 350kg, £710 (202).

351kg and over

Local farmer, Charolais 380kg, £820 (215), Charolais 460kg, £990 (215), I McMullan, Glenarm, Charolais 400kg, £850 (212), local farmer, Charolais 470kg, £990 (210), J Dixon, Dunloy, Limousin 380kg, £800 (210), Paul McMullan, Dundrod, Limousin 370kg, £760 (205), local farmer, (2) Simmental 370kg, £760 (205), I McMullan, Limousin 410kg, £840 (204), Paul McMullan, Dundrod, Limousin 380kg, £775 (204), J Dixon, Limousin 370kg, £750 (202), Limousin 390kg, £790 (202), local farmer, (3) Charolais 370kg, £740 (200).An entry of 380 suckled calves at the third sale in Ballymena resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £570 over for a Charolais 340kg at £910 from D McGarel, Glenarm.

Heifers sold to £710 over for a Blue 300kg at £1,010 presented by Alex Ross, Newtowards.

Bulls 0-300kgs

A V Magill, Carnlough, Charolais 230kg, £740 (321), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais 240kg, £770 (320), A Kennedy, Downpatrick, Charolais 250kg, £790 (316), Tom Moorhead, Aughafatten, Charolais 220kg, £680 (309), Thomas Finlay, Larne, Charolais 240kg, £740 (308), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais 240kg, £740 (308), S G Lowry, Glenavy, Charolais 250kg, £760 (304), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais 250kg, £750 (300), Timothy Wray, Carnlough, Charolais 260kg, £780 (300), W and G Hanna, Charolais 270kg, £810 (300), Georgina McClintock, Glenwherry, Limousin 280kg, £830 (296), S G Lowry, Charolais 280kg, £830 (296), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais 250kg, £740 (296), Dale Robinson, Glenarm, Limousin 240kg, £710 (295), P and J O’Kane, Charolais, 290kg, £850 (293), Charolais 280kg, £820 (292).

301-350kgs

Leanne Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 310kg, £860 (277), A S Millar, Antrim, Charolais 310kg, £850 (274), Georgina McClintock, Glenwherry, Charolais 320kg, £870 (271), Donal Kane, Cushendall, Charolais 310kg, £840 (271), Thomas Finlay, Larne, Charolais 320kg, £860 (268), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Limousin 310kg, £830 (267), A S Millar, Charolais 310kg, £830 (267), D McGarel, Glenarm, Charolais, 340kg, £910 (267), Georgina McClintock, Charolais 330kg, £870 (263), Donal Kane, Cushendall, Charolais 320kg, £840 (262), Georgina McClintock, Charolais 320kg, £840 (262), Matt Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 340kg, £890 (261), Robert Workman, Charolais 310kg, £810 (261), Alexander Ross, Newtownards, Limousin 320kg, £830 (259), Matt Workman, Charolais 310kg, £800 (258).

351kg and over

A S Millar, Antrim, Charolais 360kg, £900 (250), Tom Moorhead, Aughafatten, Charolais 370kg, £870 (235), N Brown, Moira, Charolais 360kg, £845 (234), Alexander Ross, Newtownards, Belgian Blue 370kg, £860 (232), Francis McAllister, Glenarm, Charolais 400kg, £920 (230), A Kennedy, Downpatrick, Charolais 370kg, £850 (229), Tom Moorehead, Aughafatten, Blonde 400kg, £900 (225), N Brown, Moira, Limousin 380kg, £835 (219), James McDonnell, Glenarm, Charolais 390kg, £850 (218), Donal Kane, Cushendall, Charolais 360kg, £780 (216), Francis McAllister, Glenarm, Charolais 370kg, £800 (216), James McDonnell, Glenarm, Charolais 460kg, £990 (215), S Duff, Kells, Limousin 360kg, £770 (213), S McIlhatton, Aughafatten, Blonde 390kg, £830 (212), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry, Limousin 370kg, £780 (210), James McDonnell, Glenarm, Charolais 410kg, £840 (204).

Heifers sold to 0-300kgs

Alexander Ross, Newtownards, Belgian Blue 300kg, £1,010 (336), A and D McAfee, Bushmills, Charolais 230kg, £700 (304), Georgina McClintock, Glenwherry, Limousin 230kg, £690 (300), L McClinton, Glenarm, Charolais 250kg, £730 (292), M Ramsey, Ballyclare, Limousin 240kg, £700 (291), A S Millar, Antrim, Charolais 270kg, £780 (288), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais 230kg, £660 (287), Charolais 270kg, £770 (285), Mrs C Quinn, Cushendall, Charolais 230kg, £650 (282), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais 250kg, £700 (280), S Douglas, Limavady, Charolais 250kg, £700 (280), Georgina McClintock Lim 250kg £700 (280), P & J O’Kane Char 250kg £700 (280), Georgina McClintock, Charolais 260kg, £720 (276), P and J O’Kane, Charolais 260kg, £720 (276), A S Millar, Antrim, Charolais 270kg, £740 (274).

301-350kg

Alexander Ross, Newtownards, Belgian Blue 320kg, £980 (306), A and D McAfee, Bushmills, Charolais 310kg, £790 (254), A V Magill, Carnlough, Charolais 310kg, £760 (245), S Douglas, Limavady, Charolais 310kg, £750 (241), S Douglas, Charolais 310kg, £745 (240), A and M E Graham, Carnlough, Limousin 330kg, £785 (237), J Montgomery, Ballymena, Limousin 340kg, £790 (232), John E O’Kane, Cushendall, Limousin 310kg, £720 (232), Alexander Ross, Newtownards, Belgian Blue 350kg, £800 (228), Donal Kane, Cushendall, Charolais 340kg, £760 (223), S Douglas, Limavady, Charolais 310kg, £690 (222). A V Magill, Carnlough, Charolais 320kg, £710 (221), Thomas Finlay, Larne, Limousin 320kg, £710 (221), N Brown, Moira, Limousin 320kg, £700 (218), Old Church Farm, Glenarm, Shorthorn beef 330kg, £720 (218), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 310kg, £675 (217).

351kg and over

Alexander Ross, Newtownards, Charolais 450kg, £1,100 (244), Belgian Blue 360kg, £800 (222), A V Magill, Carnlough, Charolais 370kg, £780 (210).

An entry of 140 cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £640 over for a Charolais 630kg at £1,270 offered by J Blair, Cullybackey.

Heifers sold to £590 over for a Limousin 600kg at £1,190 presented by W Millar, Broughshane.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Local farmer, Limousin 180kg, £400 (222), Limousin 430kg, £910 (211), Charolais 480kg, £1,005 (209), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Charolais 490kg, £1,020 (208), Alistair Foreman, Belfast, Charolais 490kg, £990 (202), local farmer, (3) Simmental 140kg, £280 (200), Sandra Hunter, Limousin 450kg, £890 (197), Thomas Clyde, Antrim, Limousin 340kg, £680 (194), local farmer, Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £870 (193), A and E Davison, Brougshane, Stabilier 450kg, £805 (191), Stabiliser 420kg, 3805 (191), James Duff, Kells, Limousin 470kg, £900 (191).

501kg and over

Alistair Foreman, Belfast, Charolais 530kg, £1,150 (217), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Charolais 510kg, £1,045 (204), Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey, Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,185 (204), Sandra Hunter, Charolais 520kg, £1,060 (203), John Blair, Cullybackey, Charolais 630kg, £1,270 (201), Tom McKinstry, Ballyclare, Charolais 640kg, £1,280 (200), John Blair, Charolais 580kg, £1,160 (200), Sandra Hunter, (2) Charolais 540kg, £1,060 (196), Charolais 540kg, £1,055 (195), David Tumelty, Templepatrick, Charolais 680kg, £1,285 (194), Tom McKinstry, Charolais 620kg, £1,200 (193), David Tumelty, Charolais 620kg, £1,190 (191), Limousin 680kg, £1,305 (191), James Duff, Kells, Limousin 540kg, £1,035 (191), Alistair Foreman, Charolais 530kg, £1,015 (191).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Local farmer, Limousin 290kg, £610 (210), Thomas Clyde, Antrim, Limousin 400kg, £800 (200), W Millar, Broughshane, Limousin 490kg, £965 (196), local farmer, Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £840 (190), Limousin 380kg, £700 (184), Thomas Clyde, Antrim, Limousin 450kg, £820 (182), J P O’Neill, Cushendall, (2) Limousin 300kg, £540 (180).

Heifers over 500kgs

W Millar, Broughshane, Limousin 600kg, £1,190 (198).

An entry of 2,342 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharp trade.

Fat lambs sold to a top per kg of 355p twice and to a top per head of £85 twice.

Fat ewes sold to £85.

Fat lambs (2005)

Top prices per kg: James Magee, Glenarm, 24 Texel 20kg, £71 (355), Leslie Turtle, Broughshane, 48 Texel 20kg, £71 (355), Melissa Brown-Kerr, Portglenone, 5 Texel 20kg, £70 (350), Paul Butler, Rathkenny, 36 Suffolk 21kg, £72.50 (345), J Anderson, Bushmills, 8 Texel 22.5kg, £77.50 (344), J Christie, Cloughmills, 1 Texel 19kg, £65 (342), T Stewart, Cairncastle, 30 Texel 20.5kg, £70 (341), James Boyle, Ballyclare, 14 Texel 24kg, £81.50 (339), I Morrison, Dunloy, 1 Texel 23kg, £78 (339), 34 Texel 23kg, £78 (339), Jim McAteer, Randalstown, 12 crossbred 20kg, £67.50 (337), J Christie, Cloughmills, 3 Texel 17.5kg, £59 (337), Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough, 20 Suffolk 20.5kg, £69 (336), S McKeegan, Cushendall, 14 Texel 22kg, £74 (336), Graeme Martin, Broughshane, 13 Texel 25kg, £84 (336), Brian Porter, Cullybackey, 9 Charollais 24kg, £80.50 (335), David McMullan, Broughshane, 14 Texel 21.5kg, £72 (334), Sean Black, Ballymena, 37 Texel 23kg, £77 (334), W Holland, Doagh, 32 Texel 23kg, £77 (334), William Warwick, Moorfields, 24 Texel 23kg, £77 (334).

Top prices per head: Isaac Ferris 1 Texel 36kg, £85, Ivor Lowry, Cullybackey, 2 Texel 29kg, £85, Graeme Martin, Broughshane, 13 Texel 25kg, £84, John McFall, Broughshane, 12 Texel 27.5kg, £84, 2 Texel 27.5kg, £84, 14 Texel 27kg, £83.50, S Jamieson, Broughshane, 38 Texel 26.5kg, £83, M Moffett, Broughshane, 12 Texel 27kg, £83, B McCrory, Broughshane, 19 Suffolk 26kg, £82.50, Stephen Simpson, Ballymena, 2 Texel 28kg, £82, A M O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin, 44 Texel 25.5kg, £82, Ian Gibson, Broughshane, 9 Texel 26kg, £81.80, James Boyle, Ballyclare, 14 Texel 24kg, £81.50, J Bonnar, Broughshane, 28 Suffolk 25kg, £81, I Montgomery, Glenwherry, 39 crossbred 25.5kg, £81, R W McNinch, Larne, 11 Suffolk 25.5kg, £81, Ken Woodside, Islandmagee, 14 Texel 25kg, £81, R Boyle, Larne, 12 Texel 25kg, £81, Brian Mullan, Ballymoney, 24 Texel 25.5kg, £80.50, Brian Porter, Cullybackey 9 Charollais 24kg, £80.50.

Fat ewes (337)

First quality

Suffolk - £70-£84

Texel - £70-£85

Crossbred - £40-£60

Blackface - £35-£55