Beef cows sell to £1,476 at Clogher Mart

Another massive entry of 1,409 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart last week sold to a strong demand for all classes of stock.

Highlights this week included beef cows selling to to £1,476 and £193 per 100kg, cow heifers sold to £1,085 and £193 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1547.80 and £154 per 100kg, dairy cows to £1,850. Suckler outfits sold to £1,600. Forward store bullocks sold to £1545 and £206 per 100kg. Forward store heifers to sold £1350 and £225 per 100kg. Weanling steers and bulls to sold to £1,125 for 410kg and £370kg to £1,100 (£308 per 100kg). Drop calves bulls sold to £385 for Limousin and heifers sold to £405 for Simmental.

LEADING PRICES:

In the fatstock ring ring for beef cows and cow heifers: Fivemiletown producer 540kg to £196. Loughgall producer 660kg Limousin to £193. Augher producer 590kg Charolais to £185. Seskinore producer 510kg Simmental to £183. Greencastle producer 560kg Belgian Blue to £180. Augher producer 820kg Charolais to £180. Boho producer 610kg Charolais to £178. Augher producer 640kg Limousin to £176. Armagh producer 720kg Limousin to £175. Keady producer 680kg Charolais to £175. Clogher producer 620kg Charolais to £170. Augher producer 740kg Limousin to £170. Tempo producer 740kg Limousin to £170. Keady producer 840kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £170. Derrynoose producer 660kg Belgian Blue to £170. Carrickmore producer 610kg Belgian Blue to £170. Tempo producer 680kg Charolais to £163. Kinawley producer 650kg Charolais to £163. Trillick producer 830kg Limousin to £160. Kesh producer 650kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £160.

Other quality lots sold from £136 to £158 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £110 to £128 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £124 to £132 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £82 to £107 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £52 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 940kg Limousin to £154. 900kg Limousin to £153. 920kg Limousin to £144. 1,090kg Simmental to £142. 960kg Hereford to £136. 840kg Simmental to £129. 1,120kg Holstein to £128. 760kg Aberdeen Angus to £116.

FAT STEERS (overage): 730kg Limousin to £182. 640kg Charolais to £180. 590kg Limousin to £177. 630kg Simmental to £176. 680kg Limousin to £174. 580kg Charolais to £170. 730kg Friesian to £164. 560kg Hereford to £156. 750kg Friesian to £148. 780kg Friesian to £143. 980kg Charolais to £142. 620kg Friesian to £140. 590kg Friesian to £139. 530kg Friesian to £134. 620kg Friesian to £133.

FAT STEERS (underage): 670kg Hereford to £198. 720kg Limousin to £196. 670kg Limousin to £192. 460kg Charolais to £187. 730kg Belgian Blue to £184. 550kg Limousin to £182. 540kg Simmental to £182. 560kg Montbeliarde to £158. 560kg Friesian to £150. 570kg Friesian to £147. Other Friesians sold from £127 to £141 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 540kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £216. 490kg Limousin to £210. 510kg Limousin to £203. 600kg Charolais to £188. 440kg Limousin to £188. 460kg Limousin to £188. 500kg Simmental to £188. 470kg Simmental to £187. 680kg Charolais to £187. 590kg Simmental to £186. 500kg Simmental to £185. 790kg Simmental to £178. 760kg Charolais to £172. Friesians sold from £123 to £148 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (404): A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,545 for a 800kg Limousin. £1,500 for 800kg Limousin. £1,470 for 780kg Charolais. £1,460 for 800kg Charolais and £1,450 for 750kg Charolais to Kyle Walker, Portadown. Armagh producer 770kg Charolais to £1,510, 760kg Limousin to £1,485, 780kg Charolais to £1,480, 750kg Charolais to £1,445, 760kg Charolais to £1,420, 690kg Charolais to £1,420, 740kg Charolais to £1,395, 690kg Charolais to £1,385, 730kg Charolais to £1,370, 680kg Charolais to £1,360, 680kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £1,355 and 680kg Limousin to £1,350. R Mitchell, Cookstown 690kg Charolais to £1,420. W G Mitchell, Cookstown 700kg Limousin to £1,400.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: P W Quin, Portadown 460kg Charolais to £1,080, 500kg Charolais to £1,070 and 480kg Limousin to £1,035. F G Haughey, Fintona 490kg Canadian Black to £1,080 and 460kg Charolais to £985. J Love, Fintona 500kg Charolais to £1,060, 490kg Charolais to £1,000 and 450kg Simmental to £960. J J Sharkey, Fivemiletown 440kg Limousin to £1,050. A Lynch, Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £1,035. N V McGarvey, Sixmilecross 480kg Limousin to £1,000. H Donnelly, Armagh 500kg Charolais to £990, 470kg Charolais to £985 and 430kg Charolais to £960. K Farrell, Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £985. C A Dobson, Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £980 and 480kg Limousin to £965. J Keenan, Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £980. R J Wright, Portadown 480kg Limousin to £975. P J O’Neill, Portadown 470kg Charolais to £960.

SMALLER SORTS 350KG & UNDER: C Maguire, Brookeborough 340kg Charolais to £790. S McKenna, Clogher 330kg Charolais to £740. R Quinn, Coalisland 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £670 and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £570.

STORE HEIFERS (201): A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,350 for a 630kg Charolais (£214per 100kg) and 560kg Charolais to £1,250 (£223 per 100kg) to M/S A and L Williamson, Newtownbutler. F G Haughey, Fintona 600kg Charolais to £1,285. K Farrell, Fivemiletown 570kg Charolais to £1,275 (£223 per 100kg), 590kg Charolais to £1,200, 580kg Charolais to £1,200 and 570kg Charolais to £1,195. Geo Potts, Dungannon 570kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £1,265 and 560kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £1,185. M/S G and A Maxwell, Augher 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1265 (£225 per 100kg). L Potts, Dungannon 550kg Charolais to £1,255 (£228 per 100kg) and 570kg Charolais to £1,245. S McCaffery, Augher 580kg Charolais to £1,230. R Watson, Augher 660kg Charolais to £1,230 and 570kg Charolais to £1,185. J Austin, Craigavon 570kg Charolais to £1,200. S P Love, Lisbellaw 680kg Simmental to £1,200. J Watson, Portadown 530kg Charolais to £1,180 (£222 per 100kg). I J McKee, Ballygawley 560kg Hereford to £1,170. D Simpson, Aughnacloy 520kg Charolais to £1,165(£224 per 100kg).

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: J Morrison, Dungiven 500kg Charolais to £1,095. G and M Daly, Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1,085, 460kg Charolais to £995 and 470kg Charolais to £990. K Farrell, Fivemiletown 500kg Simmental to £1,075 and 450kg Charolais to £1,005. F G Haughey, Fintona 470kg Charolais to £1,070. S McAloon, Rosslea 500kg Charolais to £1,050. E Nugent, Cabragh 500kg Charolais to £1,050, 500kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £1,050 480kg Limousin to £1,025 and 480kg Limousin to £995. Ruth Hogg, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1,050. J Morton, Armagh 470kg Limousin to £1,045, 460kg Charolais to £1,020 and 460kg Limousin to £1,000. J Watson, Portadown 480kg Charolais to £1,005, B Conlon, Killylea 490kg Charolais to £1,005. S Sommerville, Ballygawley 440kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £995. J Fowler, Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £990.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: B Conlon, Killylea 400kg Limousin to £900. D Simpson, Aughnacloy 390kg Charolais to £870 and 390kg Charolais to £840. S McKenna, Clogher 370kg Charolais to £845 twice and 340kg Charolais to £745. J Holland, Cabragh 380kg Limousin to £830, 400kg Limousin to £780 and 370kg Charolais to £760. Pomeroy producer 400kg Charolais to £790. J Morrison, Dungiven 400kg Limousin to £770, 400kg Limousins to £760 twice and 370kg Limousin to £740. Ruth Hogg, Fivemiletown 390kg Limousin to £760 and 370kg Limousin to £740.

WEANLINGS (246): A very strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,125 for a 400kg Charolais (£281 per 100kg) to J McSorley, Beragh. M McSorley, Ballygawley 370kg Charolais to £1,100 (£297 per 100kg), K McGarvey, Beragh 410kg Limousin to £1,090. Downpatrick producer 420kg Charolais to £1,085, 320kg Charolais to £900 (£281 per 100kg), 380kg Limousin to £855. P Prunty, Tempo 510kg Limousin to £1,080. E Kelly, Augher 340kg Limousin to £1,050 (£308 per 100kg), 300kg Limousin to £900 (£300 per 100kg) and 330kg Limousin to £840. O Quigley, Rosslea 480kg Charolais to £940. M G Donnelly, Augher 280kg Charolais to £900 (£321 per 100kg), S Hayes, Dungannon 330kg Belgian Blue to £860. R G Maguire, Dromore 370kg Charolais to £855. J J Moane, Cooneen 320kg Limousin to £845. J Bates, Clogher 400kg Charolais to £840. G Crawford, Brookeborough 420kg Limousin to £840.

WEANLING HEIFERS: S Fox, Creggan 390kg Limousin to £875, 380kg Limousin to £760 and 350kg Limousin to £710. Downpatrick producer 350kg Charolais to £755. G Birney, Lisnaskea 370kg Charolais to £750. R G Maguire, Dromore 360kg Charolais to £750. S Hayes, Dungannon 290kg Belgian Blue to £735. J Bates, Clogher 360kg Simmental to £720. G McCarney, Seskinore 340kg Simmental to £720. M G Donnelly 210kg Charolais to £720 (£343 per 100kg), 250kg Charolais to £705, 290kg Limousin to £685, 300kg Limousin to £680, 230kg Charolais to £660, 220kg Limousin to £650 and 260kg Charolais to £620, E Kelly, Augher 280kg Limousin to £710. A E McCune, Armagh 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £700 and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £650.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A very good entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with calved heifers selling to £1,850 and £1,460 for Roy Givan, Dungannon. R Burns, Dungannon £1,770 and £1,300 twice. Ballygawley producer £1,600 four times. F Collins, Lisnaskea £1,550. C Caldwell, Castlederg £1,540, £1,470, £1,400 and £1,320. Others sold from £1,050. springing heifers sold to £1,005 and maidens sold to £500.

BREEDING BULLS: J J McGirr £1,500 for pedigree registered Limousin R Newport £1,320 and £1,200 for pedigree registered Limousins. Special entry for Saturday, October 7th of pedigree registered Fleckvieh. Bull three years old, correct in every way.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A smaller entry sold to a steady demand with E McCarney, Seskinore selling a heifer and bull calf to £1,600. Fermanagh producer £1,540 for 2011 cow and bull calf and £1,415 for 08 cow and bull calf. Keith Stewart, Aughnacloy £1,430 for heifer and bull calf, £1,330 for 2012 cow and heifer calf and £1,100 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. M McGuigan, Madden £1,395 for 2013 cow and heifer calf and £1,320 for 2013 cow and bull calf. E Haughey, Carrickmore £1,210 for second calver and bull calf and £1,150 for heifer and bull calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,030 for a third calver to R and D Milligan, Irvinestown and £1,000 for heifer to H Williamson, Fivemiletown.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: Another good entry sold readily with bull calves under two months selling to £385 for a Limousin to W E L Beacom, Lisbellaw. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £360 for Charolais and £240 for Limousin. C Forbes, Castlederg £335, £285 and £260 for Herefords. E A Johnston, Lisbellaw £290 for Aberdeen Angus. W H Stockdale, Clogher £280 for Aberdeen Angus. P A and Grue, Lisnaskea £275 for Charolais. H Maguire, Fermanagh £270 for Limousin. R McBride, Fintona £260 for Charolais. C Barrett, Dromore £240 for Hereford.

HEIFERS: T Simpson, Ederney £405 and £370 for Simmentals. E Crawford, Stewartstown £380 for Limousin. R Dane, Lisbellaw £345, £305, £280 and £245 for Blonde D’Aquitaines. G Hanna, Irvinestown £325 for Simmental.

REARED BULLS: P J Monaghan, Clanabogan £690 for Limousin. G Sloan, Ballygawley £660 and £615 for Charolais. M McGoune, Pomeroy £600 and £570 for Charolais. S Elliott, Corranny £600 for Limousin. S Feeney, Greysteel £600 for Charolais, £600 for Limousin and £500 for Belgian Blue. E Crawford, Stewartstown £585 for Limousin. Lisbellaw producer £580 for Charolais. G M Gawley, Rosslea £580 for Limousin. T McMahon, Clogher £570 for Charolais. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £550 for Charolais. M Donnelly, Sixmilecross £535 for Charolais. P and P McMahon, Rosslea £525 for Charolais. D Conwell, Donemana £520 for Aberdeen Angus. S Duffy, Lisbellaw £500 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS: P J Monaghan, Clanabogan £605, £540 and £505 for Limousin and £540 for Charolais. G Sloan, Ballygawley £600 for Charolais £590 for Limousin, £500 for Aberdeen Angus. S Elliott, Corranny £565 for Limousin. N Armstrong, Trillick £555 for Shorthorn. G M Gawley, Rosslea £520 for Limousin and £510 for Simmental. A Beggan, Rosslea £505 and £440 for Charolais. M Donnelly, Sixmilecross £490 and £480 for Limousins. R Beacom, Lisbellaw £470 for Aberdeen Angus and £440 for Belgian Blue.