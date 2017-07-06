Beef cows sell to £1,533 at Ballymena Mart

Another super entry of 300 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Beef cows sold to 210p for a Blue 730kg at £1,533, Friesian cows to 143p for 650kg at £929.

Beef heifers to 245p for a Blue 570kg at £1,396, beef bullocks to 229p for Aberdeen Angus 660kg at £1,511 and Friesian bullocks to 162p for 560kg at £907.

Fat cows sold to: McCabe Bros, Downpatrick Belgian Blue 730kg, £1,533 (210), Charolais 770kg, £1,547 (201), Limousin 800kg, £1,584 (198), Patrick McCann, Portglenone Limousin 600kg, £1,152 (192), McCabe Bros Blonde 750kg, £1,440 (192), Belgian Blue 810kg, £1,539 (190), Belgian Blue 760kg, £1,413 (186), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 480kg, £883 (184), A McNeilly, Muckamore Limousin 590kg, £1,079 (183), McCabe Bros, Belgian Blue 900kg, £1,620 (180), Blonde 810kg, £1,458 (180), T F Reid, Glenavy Limousin 550kg, £951 (173), R Shaw Limousin 550kg, £946 (172), J B Crawford, Aughafatten Gelbvieh 550kg, £946 (172), R Shaw Limousin 480kg, £820 (171), T F Reid, Glenavy Limousin 490kg, £818 (167), Ian Davidson, Larne Limousin 730kg, £1,219 (167), W McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 630kg, £1,052 (167), A McNeilly, Muckamore Limousin 620kg, £1,029 (166), McCabe Bros Belgian Blue 650kg, £1,079 (166), Hannah Healey, Belfast Simmental 650kg, £1,066 (164), M Farquhar, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 840kg, £1,377 (164), W Ferguson, Newtownabbey Saler 660kg, £1,075 (163), Richard Creith, Bushmills Stabiliser 590kg, £955 (162).

Friesian cows sold to: Ian Millar, Ballymena 650kg, £929 (143), Ian Paisley, Magheramourne 680kg, £938 (138), David Strange, Ballyclare 750kg, £1,027 (137), 800kg, £1,088 (136), Ian Paisley, 780kg, £1,053 (135), Wilbert Craig, Crumlin 760kg, £995 (131), J McAleese, Portglenone 640kg, £838 (131), 640kg, £832 (130), T A Addison, Upper Ballinderry 720kg, £936 (130), R A Hill, Islandmagee 650kg, £832 (128), J F Smith, Islandmagee 770kg, £985 (128), B McCurdy, Bushmills 680kg, £863 (127), Wm Crawford, Gracehill 730kg, £927 (127), Fisherwick Farm, Doagh 700kg, £882 (126), G and S Carey, Dunloy 610kg, £762 (125), Wilbert Craig, Crumlin 610kg, £762 (125), B McCurdy, Bushmills 610kg, £762 (125), James Currie, Larne 700kg, £875 (125), Wilbert Craig, Crumlin 670kg, £817 (122), T A Addison 620kg, £756 (122), James Currie 560kg, £683 (122), W Patterson, Ballyclare 560kg, £677 (121), W Hamilton, Broughshane 550kg, £660 (120), W Patterson 610kg, £719 (118).

Beef heifers sold to: W R Arrell, Randalstown Belgian Blue 570kg, £1,396 (245), P and S Kelly, Kells Belgian Blue 590kg, £1,386 (235), J Taggart, Broughshane Limousin 560kg, £1,310 (234), P and S Kelly 580kg, £1,322 (228), G Hagan, Antrim Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,293 (227), A Kennedy, Ardglass Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,106 (217), Charolais 650kg, £1,404 (216), Charolais 590kg, £1,262 (214), Charolais 690kg, £1,421 (206), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 470kg, £940 (200), Hugh Gibson, Glenarm Limousin 560kg, £1,120 (200), C McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 710kg, £1,391 (196), S McCambridge, Ballycastle Limousin 570kg, £1,100 (193), Mrs Diane Rowney, Limousin 570kg, £1,083 (190), L Park, Ballynure Hereford 680kg, £1,271 (187), Sam Agnew, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,122 (187), E Dougan, Castledawson Limousin 550kg, £1,023 (186), C McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 680kg, £1,258 (185).

Beef bullocks sold to: M Farquhar, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,511 (229), J Taggart, Broughshane Limousin 560kg, £1,276 (228), Limousin 540kg, £1,209 (224), Limousin 590kg, £1,321 (224), M Farquhar Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,321 (224), M Kells, Portadown Charolais 670kg, £1,480 (221), J Taggart, Broughshane Limousin 620kg, £1,364 (220), M Kells Charolais 650kg, £1,430 (220), Charolais 700kg, £1,533 (219), J Taggart Limousin 610kg, £1,329 (218), M Kells Charolais 680kg, £1,482 (218), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 730kg, £554 (213), Roy Parks, Lurgan Limousin 720kg, £1,533 (213), James McFadden Limousin 670kg, £1,407 (210), Limousin 770kg, £1,601 (208), Limousin 680kg, £1,414 (208), Roy Parks, Lurgan Limousin 670kg, £1,393 (208), James McFadden, Kells Charolais 690kg, £1,421 (206), Limousin 720kg, £1,468 (204), P Graffin, Portglenone Limousin 680kg, £1,387 (204), Charolais 680kg, £1,332 (196), Thomas Clyde, Antrim Limousin 600kg, £1,176 (196), C K and R McCullough, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,097 (196), H McCullough, Randalstown Blonde 570kg, £1,105 (194).

Dairy cows sold to: R J Hill, Randalstown £1,510, J Surgenor, Dervock £1,470, David McClintock, Moorfields £1,410, S Dunlop, Dundrod £1,340, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,270, £1,260, local farmer £1,240, T and J Mackey £1,240, H C and J A Campbell, Ballymoney £1,220, local farmer £1,210, T and J Mackey £1,200, David McClintock, Moorfields £1,190, T and J Mackey £1,170, David A Strange, Ballyclare £1,150, Ian Rea, Crumlin £1,140, R Thompson, Ligoniel Ayr £1,110, R A Hill, Islandmagee £1,040, David A Strange £920.

Suckler cows sold to: Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Charolais £1,700, Colm McDonnell, Armoy Simmental £1,620, J Strange, Ballyclare Parthenais £1,480, S and W Robinson, Glenarm Saler £1,330, Belgian Blue £1,310, L McClinton, Glenarm Limousin £1,300, B Millar, Randalstown Charolais £1,280, J Kane, Castledawson Limousin £1,280, M McBride, Crumlin Shorthorn £1,260, Charles McDonnell, Armoy Simmental £1,250, Aberdeed Angus £1,200, Simmental £1,160, M Montgomery, Kells Belgian Blue £1,140, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Aberdeen Angus £1,120, D and S Hill, Carrick Limousin £1,100, M Wilson, Ballinderry Belgian Blue £1,100, Belgian Blue £1,050, J Kane, Castledawson Hereford £990, Jim Carson, Mallusk Shorthorn Beef £940, M Wilson, Ballinderry Aberdeen Angus £850, Aberdeen Angus £840, Aberdeen Angus £830, Limousin £820.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: A Scullion, Toomebridge Simmental £570, S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais £495, L Mathers, Strabane Belgian Blue £490, S Scullion Charolais £475, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £465, Simmental £460, Simmental £445, John Gault, Ballyclare Simmental £435, A Scullion Simmental £435, Alastair McBurney, Clough Limousin £430, R McCormick, Armoy Aberdeen Angus £425, T Herbison, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £420, D McKay, Broughshane Limousin £415, Owen Hughes, Castledawson Aberdeen Angus £415, A Scullin, Toomebridge Simmental £410, Simmental £405.

Heifer calves sold to: S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais £480, Charolais £425, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £365, John Gault, Ballyclare Simmental £365, A Ritchie, Holywood Limousin £355, S Scullion Simmental £335, Carson Livingstone, Ballymena Charolais £305, R McCormick, Armoy Shorthorn Beef (2) £300, J McErlean, Portglenone Simmental £300, John Gault, Ballyclare Blonde £300, A Ritchie, Holywood Limousin £300, John Gault, (2) Simmental £285, L Mathers, Strabane Aberdee Angus £285, Samuel Brennan, Larne Limousin £280.

Friesian bull calves sold to: F O’Boyle, Randalstown £340, £270, A Ritchie, Holywood (2) £260, £210, (2) £200, (3) £190, £180, Dominic Mawhinney, Bellaghy (2) £165, A Ritchie, Holywood (3) £165.

An entry of 220 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a great trade. Bullocks sold to £680 over for a Charolais 410kg at £1090 presented by O’Kane Bros, Carnlough. Heifers sold to £545 over for a Charolais 400kg at £945 offered by A Hillan, Broughshane.

Heifers 251-300kgs: P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 260kg, £715 (275), Charolais 280kg, £750 (267), Limousin 270kg, £710 (263), David Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 290kg, £735 (253), John O’Kane, Cushendall Limousin 300kg, £760 (253), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 300kg, £740 (246), David Robinson, Limousin 290kg, £705 (243), Limousin 290kg, £695 (239), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 260kg, £615 (236), D O’Loan, Aughafatten Simmental 270kg, £630 (233), John O’Kane, Cushendall Limousin 280kg, £650 (232), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Limousin 270kg, £620 (229), R J Sloan, Kilrea Charolais 290kg, £650 (224), David Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 290kg, £640 (220), J Coulter, Antrim Limousin 300kg, £660 (220), D O’Loan, Aughafatten Lim 280kg, £605 (216).

301-350kgs: David Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 310kg, £805 (259), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 320kg, £825 (257), David Robinson Limousin 310kg, £775 (250), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 330kg, £810 (245), John McNeill, Cushendun Charolais 350kg, £840 (240), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Belgian Blue 340kg, £795 (233), Charolais 350kg, £815 (232), John E O’Kane, Cushendall Limousin 330kg, £760 (230), P and J O’Kane, Charolais 350kg, £805 (230), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 320kg, £725 (226), P and J O’Kane Limousin 310kg, £690 (222), J Coulter, Antrim Charolais 320kg, £710 (221), P and J O’Kane Charolais 330kg, £730 (221), Charolais 310kg, £685 (221), James A Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 350kg, £770 (220), David Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 310kg, £675 (217).

351kg and over: I McNeice, Toomebridge (2) Limousin 380kg, £905 (238), A Hillan, Broughshane Charolais 400kg, £945 (236), C Millar, Kilrea Limousin 390kg, £905 (232), I McNeice, Toomebridge Limousin 370kg, £830 (224), Limousin 410kg, £915 (223), A Kennedy, Ardgalss Charolais 370kg, £820 (221), I McNeice Limousin 380kg, £840 (221), C Millar, Kilrea Limousin 420kg, £920 (219), John McNeill, Cushendun Charolais 390kg, £850 (218), I McNeice, Toomebridge Limousin 410kg, £890 (217), Limousin 420kg, £900 (214), J Strange, Ballyclare Blonde 430kg, £920 (214), John McNeill, Cushendun Charolais 430kg, £915 (212), R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 360kg, £745 (206), J Coulter, Antrim Charolais 360kg, £745 (206).

Bulls/blks 0-250kgs: J Beggs, Carrick Limousin 170kg, £485 (285), local farmer Charolais 250kg, £695 (278), J Frew, Kells Hereford 250kg, £695 (278), local farmer Charolais 250kg, £695 (278), (2) Charolais 250kg, £695 (278), J Beggs, Carrick Aberdeen Angus 180kg, £460 (255), Aberdeen Angus 220kg, £540 (245), Aberdeen Angus 240kg, £580 (241), Limousin 250kg, £600 (240), Aberdeen Angus 210kg, £485 (231), H J Convery, Portglenone Limousin 250kg, £570 (228).

251-300kgs: Local farmer Charolais 280kg, £755 (269), David Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 280kg, £755 (269), J Coulter, Antrim Charolais 270kg, £715 (264), local farmer Charolais 300kg, £770 (256), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Limousin 280kg, £715 (255), Charolais 300kg, £760 (253), James Houston, Randalstown Limousin 260kg, £650 (250), local farmer Charolais 290kg, £710 (244), J Beggs, Carrick Aberdeen Angus 260kg, £625 (240), J Coulter, Antrim Charolais 290kg, £695 (239), local farmer Limousin 260kg, £600 (230), J Coulter Charolais 260kg, £595 (228).

301-350kgs: T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 350kg, £990 (282), J McHenry, Mosside Charolais 330kg, £870 (263), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter (2) Aberdeen Angus 320kg, £840 (262), J Coulter, Antrim Charolais 310kg, £810 (261), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 310kg, £810 (261), T J McLornan Lim 330kg, £860 (260), P and J O’Kane Simmental 330kg, £845 (256), Matt Gingles Limousin 310kg, £790 (254), J Coulter, Antrim Limousin 310kg, £790 (254), R J Sloan, Kilrea Charolais 340kg, £860 (252), John O’Kane, Cushendall Limousin 350kg, £860 (245), J Coulter, Antrim Limousin 330kg, £805 (243), P and J O’Kane Charolais 320kg, £780 (243), Malcolm Rankin, Priestland Limousin 320kg, £780 (243), local farmer Charolais 320kg, £770 (240).

351kg and over: P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 360kg, £980 (272), David Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 360kg, £960 (266), P and J O’Kane Charolais 410kg, £1,090 (265), John E O’Kane, Cushendall Limousin 360kg, £920 (255), J McHenry, Mosside Charolais 390kg, £980 (251), P and J O’Kane Charolais 420kg, £1,050 (250), A Kennedy, Ardglass Charolais 380kg, £940 (247), P and J O’Kane Aberdeen Angus 360kg, £890 (247), Charolais 410kg, £985 (240), Mrs Wilma Kerr, Kilwaughter Simmental 400kg, £955 (238), P and J O’Kane Charolais 420kg, £1,000 (238), Aberdeen Angus 360kg, £850 (236), J McHenry Charolais 420kg, £990 (235), R Gilliland, Antrim Simmental 380kg, £895 (235), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Aberdeen Angus 380kg, £885 (232), Wilma Kerr, Simmental 400kg, £930 (232).

A good entry of 130 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £750 over for an Aberdeen Angus 580kg at £1,330 offered by J C McMillan, Portglenone.

Heifers sold to £600 over for a Limousin 470kg at £1,070 presented by R McGinley, Ballymoney.

Bulls/blks sold to: J C McMillan, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,330 (229), Sam Bradley, Bangor Belgian Blue 400kg, £880 (220), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Limousin 570kg, £1,240 (217), Sam Bradley Belgian Blue 380kg, £825 (217), C Tinsdale Charolais 570kg, £1,220 (214), A Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 430kg, £900 (209), Simmental 440kg, £920 (209), David Harbinson, Lisburn Limousin 550kg, £1,145 (208), J Bell, Ahoghill Belgian Blue 450kg, £930 (206), Sam Bradley Belgian Blue 400kg, £820 (205), David Harbinson Charolais 610kg, £1,250 (204), Sam Bradley Belgian Blue 410kg, £840 (204), David Harbinson Limousin 630kg, £1,285 (204), Sam Bradley Belgian Blue 470kg, £955 (203), A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 480kg, £970 (202), Sam Bradley Belgian Blue 410kg, £825 (201), Belgian Blue 460kg, £925 (201), A Warwick Simmental 540kg, £1,060 (196), Sam Bradley Aberdeen Angus 400kg, £780 (195), J Bell, Ahoghill Hereford 450kg, £875 (194), Sam Bradley Belgian Blue 420kg, £815 (194), Mon 460kg, £890 (193), Sou 420kg £810 (192), A Caldwell, Clough Fleckvieh 500kg, £960 (192), Daniel O’Boyle, Toomebridge Charolais 550kg, £1,050 (190).

Heifers sold to: Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin 470kg, £1,070 (227), R Caldwell, Ballycarry Limousin 380kg, £850 (223), Mrs L Greer, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £1,090 (222), Richard McGinley Limousin 460kg, £1,010 (219), Lim 450kg, £975 (216), Lyle McIntyre, Randalstown Limousin 520kg, £1,100 (211), John Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 510kg, £1,060 (207), Andrew Russell, Templepatrick Limousin 460kg, £955 (207), W J Ferson, Cookstown Blonde 480kg, £990 (206), David Strange, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 330kg, £680 (206), Wm Weir, Milebush Limousin 550kg, £1,125 (204), W J Ferson Blonde 530kg, £1,080 (203), Lyle McIntyre, Randalstown Limousin 480kg, £970 (202), Wm Weir Limousin 510kg, £1,000 (196), Andrew Russell, Templepatrick Limousin 430kg, £840 (195), Lyle McIntyre Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £950 (193), Wm Weir Limousin 550kg, £1,060 (192), C Christie, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 400kg, £765 (191), Wm Weir Limousin 550kg, £1,050 (190).

An entry of 1,623 sheep in Ballymena resulted in steady trade.

Lambs sold to 436p per kg for a pen of 8 Texels 22kg at £96 offered by Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney, and to a top per head of £98 for a pen of heavy Suffolks from Robert Morrow, Glenarm.

Fat ewes sold to £98.

Fat lambs (1,390): Top prices per kg - Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 8 Texel 22kg, £96 (436), N Milliken, Ballymoney 1 Texel 21kg, £90 (428), Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey 5 Texel 21kg, £89 (423), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 10 Texel 21kg, £89 (423), G Scullin, Toomebridge 29 Texel 21.5kg, £90 (418), W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 6 Texel 21.5kg, £90 (418), Stuart Hall, Larne 14 Texel 21.5kg, £90 (418), I Barkley, Dunloy 4 Texel 22kg, £92 (418), Jennifer Martin, Broughshane 12 Texel 21.5kg, £89 (416), Bryan Gardiner, Ballymena 9 Suffolk 21kg, £87 (414), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney 7 Texel 21kg, £87 (414), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 3 Suffolk 21.5kg, £89 (414), A Sloan, Glenwherry 2 Texel 21.5kg, £89 (414), W L Wilson, Ballyclare 9 Texel 21.5kg, £88.50 (411), Jonathan Fenton, Glarryford 14 Texel 21.5kg, £88.50 (411), McKinney Bros, Maghera 5 Texel 19kg, £78 (410), Simon Loughery, Limavady 9 cross bred 19kgTexel £78 (410), John Thompson, Bushmills 8 Texel 21.5kg, £88 (409), Ed McErlean, Portglenone 28 Texel 22kg, £90 (409), W McCartney, Ballymena 7 Texel 22kg £90 (409), L Weatherup, Carrick 4 Texel 22kg £90 (409), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 20 Texel 22.5kg, £92 (408), S Currie, Larne 58 Texel 19.5kg, £79.50 (407), A Smyth, Moorfields 11 Suffolk 21.5kg, £87.20 (405).

Top prices per head: R Morrow, Glenarm 2 Suffolk 28.5kg, £98, Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy 10 Charollais 25.5kg, £97, H Wilson, Cullybackey 3 Rouge 25kg, £97, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 15 Suffolk 25kg, £96, Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 8 Texel 22kg, £96, David Wilson, Carrick 3 Texel 25kg, £95, R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 3 Suffolk 25kg, £95, J Orr, Moorfields 6 Suffolk 26kg, £95, D McAuley, Ballyclare 11 Texel 25kg, £95, Fred Coulter, Ahoghill 1 cross bred 25kg, £95, J McQuiston, Ballymoney 13 Texel 23.5kg, £94, Mrs D Saunderson, Glenwherry 21 Texel 24.5kg, £94, R McCurdy, Larne 7 Texel 24kg, £94, Moore Wallace, Dunloy 14 Suffolk 24.5kg, £94, R Simpson, Broughshane 11 Texel 23.5kg, £94, W Mills, Glenarm 8 Dorset 25kg, £93, I Hood, Ballymena 5 Texel 24kg, £93, J Knox, Broughshane 35 Texel 23kg, £93, Stephen Marshall, Ballymena 7 Suffolk 24kg, £93, I Frew, Cullybackey 3 Texel 24.5kg, £93, Jean Craig, Larne 9 Texel 24kg, £92, C McCammond, Larne 31 Texel 24kg, £92, W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 1 Suffolk 24kg, £92, Keith Ferguson, Ballymena 2 Texel 23kg, £92, W R Wilson, Ballymena 8 Texel 23.5kg, £92.

Fat ewes (First quality)

Suff - £75-£99

Tex - £75-£106

CB - £60-£75

BF - £45-£60