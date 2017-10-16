Beef cows sell to £1,645.80 at Clogher Mart

A very good entry of 1,291 cattle came under the hammer last week at Clogher Mart with a strong demand reported in all sections.

Highlights of this weeks sale as follows:

Beef cows to £1,645.80 and £211 per 100kg Friesian cows to £129 per 100k, cow heifers to £1,286.40 and £201 per 100kg. Overage steers to £182 per 100kg, under age steers to £203 per 100kg, under age heifers to £207 per 100kg, fat culls to £1,334 for 1,160kg, £150, forward store bullocks to £1,460 and £1,370 for 650kg (£210.70 per 100kg), med weights to £1,060 for 470kg (£225.50 per 100kg), forward heifers sold to £1,435 and £220 per 100kg med weights to £1,010 for 470kg, weanling steers and bulls to £1,080 for 410kg Charolais and £990 for a 320kg Charolais, £309 per 100kg, weanling heifers to £1,015 for a 530kg Charolais and £850 for 300kg Shorthorn, £283 per 100kg. Dairy cows to £1,900, suckler outfits to £1,830, bull calves to £365 for Limousin. Heifer calves to £320 for Charolais.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING:

Irvinestown producer 780kg Limousin to £211, 690kg Limousin to £177 and 750kg Limousin to £172. Portadown producer 640kg Limousin to £201. Loughgall producer 580kg Parthenais to £193. Clogher producer 580kg Limousin to £190 and 560kg Limousin to £177. Stewartstown producer 630kg Limousin to £188. Clogher producer 680kg Limousin to £184. Ballygawley producer 450kg Limousin to £184. Portadown producer 630kg Limousin to £183. Cookstown producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £178. Birches producer 620kg Charolais to £178. Loughgall producer 620kg Limousin to £177. Clogher producer 610kg Limousin to £172. Dungannon producer 780kg Hereford to £160. Beragh producer 660kg Limousin to £172. Derrylin producer 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £167. Clogher producer 670kg Charolais to £164. Augher producer 610kg Simmental to £164. Castlederg producer 460kg Charolais to £163. Pomeroy producer 710kg Limousin to £162 and 640kg Limousin to £160.

FAT BULLS: 1,160kg Limousin to £150. 1,090kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £148. 1,030kg Limousin to £143. 1,170kg Charolais to £142. 990kg Simmental to £140. 860kg Limousin to £132. 830kg Limousin to £130. 980kg Charolais to £120. 1,050kg Simmental to £115. 930kg Simmental to £115. 840kg Aberdeen Angus to £111. 930kg Holstein to £107.

FAT STEERS (overage): 740kg Charolais to £182. 670kg Charolais to £177. 590kg Limousin to £174. 620kg Simmental to £172. 670kg Limousin to £171. 660kg Charolais to £167. 690kg Simmental to £152. Friesians sold from £122 to £140 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS (underage): 730kg Limousin to £203. 680kg Limousin to £192. 560kg Belgian Blue to £191. 430kg Limousin to £187. 670kg Charolais to £178. 740kg Hereford to £172. 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £163. 710kg Hereford to £160. 750kg Hereford to £160. 780kg Hereford to £160. 590kg Holstein to £158. 460kg Shorthorn to £154. Other Friesians sold from £137 to £149 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 530kg Limousin to £207. 590kg Limousin to £190. 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £175. 510kg Hereford to £151. 460kg Friesian to £124.

STORE BULLOCKS (204): A brisk demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,460 for a 720kg Charolais (£203), E A Graham, Tynan, 650kg Charolais to £1,370 (£210.70), 680kg Charolais to £1,335 and 710kg Charolais to £1,300. R Hall, Fivemiletown, 710kg Charolais to £1,330 and 690kg Charolais to £1,300. R Watson, Augher, 640kg Charolais to £1,315 630kg Charolais to £1,295 and 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,210. H McAnespie, Aughnacloy, 590kg Limousin to £1,255 and 580kg Charolais to £1,170. H Robinson, Portadown, 600kg Charolais to £1,250 and 570kg Charolais to £1,225. J Grimley, Middletown, 660kg Charolais to £1,245 and 570kg Limousin to £1,190. S Brannigan, Dungannon, 630kg Limousin to £1,220. Seskinore producer 670kg Limousin to £1,180 and 660kg Limousin to £1,180.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: Streamville Farm, Lisburn, 470kg Charolais to £1,060. P Irwin, Fivemiletown, 500kg Charolais to £1,040. M Davidson, Cookstown, 470kg Limousin to £1,015, 480kg Limousin to £1,000, 490kg Limousin to £1,000. E McAnespie, Ballygawley, 440kg Charolais to £1,005, 420kg Limousin to £955 and 490kg Charolais to £945. H McAnespie, Aughnacloy, 500kg Charolais to £1,000 and 480kg Limousin to £980. S Kelly, Loughgall, 470kg Charolais to £980. W G Neill, Portadown, 470kg Charolais to £970 and 460kg Charolais to £960. P Toal, Armagh, 430kg Charolais to £950. R Taylor, Birches, 470kg Charolais to £940. D Johnston, Glenavy, 430kg Limousin to £930.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: E McAnespie, Ballygawley, 400kg Limousin to £955 and 400kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £950. J L Heagney, Clogher 340kg Charolais to £750 and 350kg Charolais to £720. M/S A and K McKeown, Clogher, 340kg Hereford to £730. E McAnespie, Ballygawley, 300kg Limousin to £560.

STORE HEIFERS (208): A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,435 for a 650kg Charolais (£220), 660kg Charolais to £1,365 (£207), 700kg Charolais to £1,340, 680kg Charolais to £1,330, 700kg Charolais to £1,320, 620kg Charolais to £1,305, (£210), 630kg Charolais to £1220, 620kg Charolais to £1,210, 600kg Charolais to £1,200, and 580kg Charolais to £1,150 for F Flynn, Newtownbutler. C O’Hagan, Eskra, 680kg Charolais to £1,340. J J Sharkey, Fivemiletown, 570kg Limousin to £1,300 and 560kg Charolais to £1,140. B P Hughes, Benburb, 620kg Limousin to £1,190. M/S O and A McGready, Dungannon, 580kg Charolais to £1,150. M/S P and J Monaghan, Bellanaleck, 570kg Charolais to £1,145 and 510kg Limousin to £1,110. G and M Daly, Dungannon, 570kg Charolais to £1,145. F Donnelly, Armagh, 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,100 and 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,095.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: Armagh producer 500kg Charolais to £1,110 (£222), 500kg Limousin to £1,015, 500kg Charolais to £990, 490kg Charolais to £980, 470kg Limousin to £920 and 450kg Limousin to £900. P and J Monaghan, Bellanaleck, 490kg Charolais to £1,065. W G Neill, Portadown, 470kg Limousin to £1,010 (£214) and 440kg Charolais to £895. J Hackett, Omagh, 490kg Charolais to £980, 490kg Limousin to £970, 500kg Charolais to £945 and 490kg Limousin to £885. M Love, Fintona, 480kg Charolais to £970, 470kg Charolais to £950 and 460kg Charolais to £935. R Matchett, Dungannon, 460kg Charolais to £900. J Gallagher, Newtownstewart, 410kg Charolais to £890. M McCaffery, Rosslea, 480kg Limousin to £890.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: P and J Monaghan, Bellanaleck, 400kg Charolais to £860. J Holland, Dungannon, 360kg Charolais to £770, 400kg Charolais to £730 and 370kg Charolais to £700. B Holland, Dungannon, 370kg Limousin to £760. K Beattie, Lisnaskea, 400kg Charolais to £750 and 340kg Charolais to £725. I W R Liggett, Minterburn, 360kg Limousin to £740. Lisbellaw producer 340kg Limousin to £665. A and K McKeown, Clogher, 370kg Hereford to £655.

WEANLINGS: A much larger entry this week sold readily with steers and bulls selling to £1,080 for a 410kg Charolais (£263) and 310kg Limousin to £860 (£277) for E H Sharkey, Fivemiletown. E Cassidy, Rosslea, 320kg Charolais to £990 (£309) and 370kg Charolais to £875. K McGarvey, Beragh, 390kg Limousin to £970. J Kelly, Clogher, 400kg Limousin to £965. B Cassidy, Rosslea, 320kg Charolais to £950 (£297) Newtownbutler producer 460kg Limousin to £930. S F McCaughey, Augher, 440kg Charolais to £930 and 390kg Charolais to £850. E Askin, Ballygawley, 380kg Charolais to £915, 360kg Charolais to £890, 410kg Charolais to £880. J McElhill, Omagh, 370kg Charolais to £915. E McDermot, Augher, 380kg Charolais to £900 and 370kg Charolais to £850. S McCaffery, Tempo, 370kg Limousin to £880. William Downey, Magheraveely, 470kg Hereford to £855. T Donnelly, Augher, 330kg Limousin to £845.

WEANLING HEIFERS: S Mellon, Fintona, 530kg Charolais to £1,015 and 480kg Charolais to £990. R Robison, Portadown, 300kg Shorthorn beef to £850 (£283) and 370kg Charolais to £740. E Cassidy, Rosslea, 410kg Charolais to £800. E H Sharkey, Fivemiletown, 350kg Limousin to £795, 340kg Limousin to £790 and 320kg Limousin to £750. N and K Carrothers, Tempo, 420kg Charolais to £785, 380kg Charolais to £725, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £725 and 390kg Charolais to £705. S F McCaughey, Augher, 410kg Charolais to £755. P J Monaghan, Omagh, 300kg Charolais to £755. J McElhill, Omagh, 390kg Charolais to £750, 380kg Charolais to £740 and 380kg Charolais to £715. C McDonnell, Brookeborough, 280kg Charolais to £705 and 260kg Charolais to £705.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: Great demand this week with R Givan, Dungannon, selling calved heifers to £1,900 and £1,640. Benburb producer £1,550 for calved heifer. R Burns, Dungannon, £1,500 and £1,200 for calved heifers. T Wilson, Newtownstewart, £1,420 for calved (Montbeliarde) heifer. J Donnelly, Trillick, £1,370 for springing Shorthorn bred heifer. Young maiden heifer calves sold £345 and £340.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A smaller turnout sold readily with D Noble, Ederney, selling 2010 cow and heifer calf to £1,830. P Cassidy, Augher, £1,500 for heifer and bull calf, £1,450 for heifer and bull calf, £1,450 for heifer and bull calf and £1,200 for 2012 cow and bull calf. R Robison, Portadown, £1,455 for 08 cow and bull calf and £1,095 for third calver and bull calf. S Armstrong, Enniskillen, £1,380 for 2010 cow and heifer calf and £1,340 for 2010 cow and bull calf. M/S P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea, £1,350 for 2013 cow and heifer calf. F McElroy, Augher, £1,295 for heifer and bull calf. L Speer, Lack, £1,285 for 05 cow and heifer calf. M Donnelly, Loughgall, £1,270 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £800. Springing heifers sold to £1,215 for F Fitzpatrick, Fermanagh. Special entry Saturday 21st October of 10 Simmmental bred heifers incalf to pedigree Limousin bull.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A large entry sold to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £365 for a Limousin to P McGirr, Ballygawley. William Wilson, Dungannon £330 for Aberdeen Angus. A Keys, Clogher, £305 for Limousin. B Barnett, Clogher, £300 for Simmental. W E L Beacom, Lisbellaw, £300 and £275 for Limousin. D McKenna, Clogher, £295 for Aberdeen Angus. A Smith, Seskinore, £290 for Aberdeen Angus £265 for Belgian Blue. W R Hogg, Lisbellaw, £280 for Aberdeen Angus. P and M McGirr, Augher, £265 for Aberdeen Angus. C Quinn, Ballygawley, £265 for Belgian Blue.

HEIFERS: Mountview Cattle, Dungannon, £615 and £390 for Charolais. S Armstrong, Enniskillen, £320 for Charolais. W T Watson, Ballygawley, £290 and £250 for Herefords. A Smith, Seskinore, £265 for Belgian Blue. C McBrien, Lisnaskea, £255 for Hereford.

REARED BULLS: M McNelis, Beragh, £600 and £565 for Limousins and £525 for Charolais. P McGirr, Ballygawley £535 and £365 for Limousins. William Wilson, Dungannon, £470 for Hereford and £370 for Charolais. M McGuone, Pomeroy, £440 for Limousin. C Emerson, Enniskillen, £405 for Hereford. S Cox, Kinawley, £390 and £365 for Charolais. Glencrew Farms, Aughnacloy £380 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS: R Elliott, Fivemiletown, £750 for Belgian Blue. A McGirr, Ballygawley, £480 for Limousin. M McNelis, Beragh, £475 for Limousin. J McDonagh, Brookeborough, £475 for Charolais. G Sloan, Ballygawley, £395 for Limousin. E Nugent, Keady, £385 for Limousin. P McNally, Clogher, £380 and £325 for Aberdeen Angus. T Simpson, Ederney, £370 for Simmental. M McGuone, Pomeroy, £365 for Limousin. S Cox, Kinawley, £320 for Charolais and £320 for Limousin.