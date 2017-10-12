Beef cows sell to £1,738 for 840kg at Ballymena Mart

A large turnout of 465 beef cattle sold readily to 214 pence per kg for a 620kg Limousin heifer, beef cows to 207 pence for a Limousin 840kg, steers to 203 pence for a 700kg Aberdeen Angus, Friesian cows to 127 pence for 730kg and Friesian steers to 170 pence.

Beef cows sold to: M J Lucas, Antrim, Limousin 840kg, £1,738 (207), Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch, Limousin, 690kg, £1,338 (194), Bernard McKenna, Bellaghy, Limousin, 830kg, £1,552 (187), H McCracken, Ballywalter, Limousin, 760kg, £1,406 (185), A l Gault, Newtownabbey, Limousin, 800kg, £1,440 (180), Owen Miskelly, Limousin, 620kg, £1,116 (180), Hugh Stewart, Ballyclare, Belgian Blue, 730kg, £1,306 (179), H McCracken, Ballywalter, Limousin, 710kg, £1,256 (177), S J Hall, Antrim, Belgian Blue, 700kg, £1,239 (177), Owen Miskelly, Aberdeen Angus, 580kg, £1,026 (177), local farmer, Limousin, 620kg, £1,091 (176), Limousin 730kg, £1,270 (174), A S Millar, Antrim, Saler 740kg, £1,280 (173), Owen Miskelly, Aberdeen Angus, 610kg, £1,049 (172), local farmer, Limousin, 640kg, £1,088 (170), Owen Miskelly, Limousin, 700kg, £1,190 (170), G Gault, Doagh, Limousin, 630kg, £1,058 (168), Owen Miskelly, (2) Limousin, 600kg, £1,008 (168), Limousin, 650kg, £1,079 (166), Stephen Hall, Monkstown, Limousin, 620kg, £1,023 (165), Sean Black, Glenarm, Belgian Blue, 730kg, £1,204 (165), Owen Miskelly, Aberdeen Angus, 680kg, £1,094 (161), J McAuley, Ballyclare, Charolais, 560kg, £896 (160).

Friesian cows sold to: S H Adams, Cloughmills, 730kg, £927 (127), A Lamont, Portglenone, 660kg, £825 (125), A T Lowry, Loughgiel, 630kg, £787 (125), A and T Lagan, Portglenone, 670kg, £830 (124), D and A Erwin, Ballymena, 770kg, £939 (122), local farmer 870kg, £1061 (122), A and T Cruickshanks, Glarryford, 710kg, £852 (120), Alan McNair, Ballyclare, 730kg, £832 (114), T R Lilburn, Dromore, 720kg, £813 (113), 700kg, £784 (112), I Stewart, Bushmills, 650kg, £721 (111), G M Kernohan, Broughshane, 700kg, £763 (109), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane, 670kg, £730 (109), J and C Kane, Ballycastle, 680kg, £741 (109), J Blair, Larne, 630kg, £680 (108), M McAllister, Crumlin, 620kg, £663 (107), T McKillop, Glenarm, 630kg, £667 (106), Wilbert Craig, Crumlin, 740kg, £784 (106), A Lamont, Portglenone, 600kg, £636 (106), J T Reid, Ballymoney, 650kg, £682 (105), G McMaster, Larne, 590kg, £619 (105), D McMullan, Rasharkin, 640kg, £672 (105), Alan McNair, Ballyclare, 700kg, £735 (105), M McAllister, Crumlin, 740kg, £762 (103).

Beef heifers sold to: P and S Kelly, Kells, Limousin, 620kg, £1,326 (214), H McCracken, Ballywalter, Limousin, 640kg, £1,350 (211), John McKeague, Dunloy, Charolais, 630kg, £1,304 (207), Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch, Limousin, 580kg, £1,142 (197), R J McDowell, Gleno, 500kg, £980 (196), John McKeague, Charolais, 570kg, £1,105 (194), Charolais, 560kg, £1,064 (190), Owen Miskelly, Limousin, 570kg, £1,077 (189), M Byrne, Randalstown, Charolais, 590kg, £1,115 (189), John McKeague, Charolais, 570kg, £1,054 (185), R Henry, Kilwaughter, Saler, 640kg, £1,184 (185), A Livingstone, Ballymena, Belgian Blue, 660kg, £1,221 (185), P and S Kelly, Kells, Belgian Blue, 610kg, £1,122 (184), R J McDowell, Gleno, Belgian Blue, 540kg, £982 (182), T McCullough, Broughshane, Limousin, 550kg, £990 (180), R Henry, Kilwaughter, Hereford, 640kg, £1,152 (180), Robert W McNinch, Larne, Simmental, 600kg, £1,080 (180), B Gillan, Dunloy, Blonde, 600kg, £1,080 (180), Charolais 660kg, £1,188 (180), D W Graham, Clough, Belgian Blue, 540kg, £955 (177), B Gillan, Dunloy, Limousin, 580kg, £1,026 (177), Adrian Marks, Portglenone, Limousin, 580kg, £1,015 (175), B Gillan, Charolais, 570kg, £997 (175), Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch, Simmental, 540kg, £939 (174).

Beef steers sold to: J McKinley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 700kg, £1,421 (203), Bernard McKenna, Bellaghy, Limousin, 680kg, £1,360 (200), J McKinley, Aberdeen Angus, 630kg, £1,260 (200), Gary Arthur, Ballymena, Limousin, 580kg, £1,136 (196), T McCullough, Broughshane, Limousin, 510kg, £989 (194), M Matthews, Ballycastle, Limousin, 520kg, £1,202 (194), Owen Park, Antrim, Charolais, 590kg, £1,144 (194), D W Graham, Clough, Belgian Blue, 630kg, £1,209 (192), Thornton Farm, Lisburn, Charolais, 620kg, £1,190 (192), J McKinley, Aberdeen Angus, 740kg, £1,420 (192), Thornton Farm, Charolais, 670kg, £1,279 (191), Charolais, 680kg, £1,292 (190), Owen Park, Charolais, 620kg, £1,178 (190), Charolais, 600kg, £1,140 (190), Gary Arthur, Ballymena, Limousin, 700kg, £1,323 (189), Owen Park, Charolais, 610kg, £1,152 (189), Marie O’Kane, Upperlands, Limousin, 580kg, £1,090 (188), Belgian Blue, 570kg, £1,071 (188), Limousin, 600kg, £1,122 (187), T McCullough, Limousin, 590kg, £1,097 (186), W J and D Wallace, Ballymena, Limousin, 620kg, £1,153 (186), J K Davidson, Broughshane, Limousin, 600kg, £1,116 (186), P Graffin, Portglenone, Limousin, 640kg, £1,184 (185), Marie O’Kane, Upperlands, Charolais, 550kg, £1,012 (184).

Friesian steers sold to: R J McDowell, Gleno, 510kg, £867 (170), local farmer 540kg, £793 (147), 660kg, £963 (146), W J and D Wallace, Ballymena, 540kg, £745 (138), J McErlean, Portglenone, 520kg, £707 (136).

58 dairy cows and heifers met ready demand selling to £2,200 for a choice calved heifer from W G Johnston, Ligoniel.

Ruling prices: W G Johnston, Ligoniel, calved heifer, £2,200, A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare, calved heifer, £2,000, A and W McIlwaine calved heifer, £1,870, R and W Burns, Dungannon, calved heifer, £1,850, Joseph Adams, Ballymena, calved heifer, £1,780, R and W Burns, Dungannon, calved heifer, £1,720, J Surgenor, Dervock, calved cow, £1,700, A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare, calved heifer, £1,700, A T McAuley, Bushmills, calved heifer, £1,690, calved heifer, £1,680, R and W Burns, Dungannon, calved heifer, £1,580, T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, calved cow, £1,570, J Surgenor, Dervock, calved heifer, £1,550, W Patterson, Ballyclare, calved heifer, £1,550, R A Gordon, Cloughmills, calved cow, £1,500, W G Johnston, Ligoniel, calved cow, £1,500, R A Gordon, calved heifer, £1,480, J Surgenor, Dervock, calved heifer, £1,460, W Patterson, Ballyclare, calved heifer, £1,400, R J and J Wright, Stoneyford, calved heifer, £1,340, K Craig, Ballyclare, calved cow, £1,280, David Allen, Moneymore, calved heifer, £1,260, Joseph Adams, Ballymena, calved cow £1,260.

46 lots in the suckler ring sold to £1,660 for an in calf Belgian Blue heifer.

Ruling prices: C Colgan, Lowick, Belgian Blue in calf heifer, £1,660, Limousin in calf heifer, £1,650, Simmental in calf heifer, £1,640, Belgian Blue in calf heifer, £1,610, Limousin in calf heifer, £1,600, Limousin in calf heifer, £1,560, Belgian Blue in calf heifer, £1,560, Limousin in calf heifer, £1,550, B and R Spence, Crumlin, Limousin in calf heifer, £1,550, C Colgan, Belgian Blue (2) in calf heifer, £1,540, Limousin in calf heifer, £1,520, (2) Limousin in calf heifer, £1,510, Charolais in calf heifer £1,500, T J McLornan, Nutts Corner, Limousin heifer and heifer calf, £1,490, C Colgan, Aberdeen Angus in calf heifer, £1,490, Limousin in calf heifer, £1,480, Limousin in calf heifer, £1,480, Limousin in calf heifer, £1,480, T J McLornan, Limousin heifer and heifer calf, £1,440, D Allen, Moneymore, Shorthorn heifer and bull calf, £1,400.

173 lots in the calf ring sold to £465 for a partly reared Belgian Blue heifer, bull calves to £450 for a Parthenais.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: J McKeever, Ahoghill, Parthenais, £450, Tony Mulholland, Dunmurry, Charolais, £440, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm, Limousin, £390, J McKeever, Parthenais, £365, D H Jackson, Bangor, Belgian Blue, £355, Belgian Blue, £355, I Calvin, Macosquin, Limousin, £350, C Kelly, Draperstown, Aberdeen Angus, £350, John Beggs, Whitehead, Limousin, £340, D McKay, Broughshane, Limousin, £340, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare, Simmental, £310, S J McMaster, Kells, Blonde £300, James Stirling, Ballymena, Charolais, £280, R J Hill, Randalstown, Charolais, £275, Samuel Herbison, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus, £270, R J Hill, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus, £265.

Heifer calves sold to: H McCormick, Larne, Belgian Blue, £465, D H Jackson, Bangor, Belgian Blue, £455, J McKeever, Ahoghill, Parthenais, £440, D S Wharry, Glenarm, Blonde, £390, Blonde, £390, D H Jackson, Belgian Blue, £390, Belgian Blue, £390, H McCormick, Larne, Belgian Blue, £375, D H Jackson, (3) Belgian Blue, £375, Tommy Henry, Stranocum, Charolais, £320, R Morrow, Glenarm, Limousin, £305, D S Wharry, Blonde, £300, J C Barkley, Ballymena, Belgian Blue, £300, C Kelly, Draperstown, Aberdeen Angus, £300, I Calvin, Macosquin, Limousin, £290, R J Hill, Randalstown, Charolais, £290, D H Jackson, Belgian Blue, £290, D McKay, Broughshane, Limousin, £290.

Friesian bull calves sold to: I Calvin, Macosquin, £190, R Crawford, Glarryford, £150, £140, Trevor Smith, Randalstown, £125, £125, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm, £115, Trevor Smith, (3) £100.

205 weanlings sold to £1,040 for a 420kg Charolais bullock, heifers to £990 for a 470kg Charolais.

Bulls/bullock 0-300kgs

H McNeill, Rasharkin, (2) Limousin, 200kg, £575 (287), Tony Mulholland, Dunmurray, Charolais, 280kg, £800 (285), R Hunter, Larne, Simmental, 250kg, £690 (276), Paul McClarnon, Hannahstown, Limousin, 260kg, £700 (269), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle, Charolais, 260kg, £690 (265), R Hunter, Larne, Simmental, 260kg, £690 (265), D J and R White, Broughshane, Charolais, 270kg, £715 (264), Tony Mulholland, Dunmurry, Charolais, 290kg, £760 (262), H McNeill, Rasharkin, Limousin, 210kg, £550 (261), K Magorrian, Downpatrick, Charolais, 250kg, £650 (260), Paul McClarnon, Hannahstown, Limousin, 300kg, £750 (250), Gary Davidson, Ligoniel, Charolais, 240kg, £600 (250), R Hunter, Larne, Simmental, 280kg, £700 (250), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle, Charolais, 280kg, £695 (248), R Hunter, Larne, Limousin 270kg, £670 (248).

301-350kgs

Paul McClarnon, Hannahstown, Limousin, 320kg, £805 (251), Limousin, 310kg, £730 (235), K Magorrian, Downpatrick, Charolais, 310kg, £725 (233), K Wilkinson, Ballycastle, Charolais, 320kg, £745 (232), (2) Limousin, 340kg, £775 (227), Gary Davidson, Ligoniel, Charolais, 310kg, £705 (227), N Scullin, Toomebridge, Charolais, 330kg, £740 (224), T Weatherup, Carrick, Limousin, 330kg, £740 (224), N Scullin, Charolais, 310kg, £685 (221), William Jones Snr, Templepatrick, Limousin, 340kg, £750 (220), Paul McClarnon, Charolais, 310kg, £675 (217), Brian Wharry, Glenarm, Limousin, 330kg, £715 (216), N Scullin, Charolais, 330kg, £715 (216), Tony Mulholland, Dunmurray, Limousin, 310kg, £670 (216), Paul McClarnon, Limousin, 350kg, £750 (214).

351kg and over

A and B Hunter, Ladyhill, Charolais, 420kg, £1,040 (247), William Jones Snr, Templepatrick, Limousin, 420kg, £1,030 (245), Limousin, 370kg, £850 (229), Limousin, 380kg, £840 (221), N Scullin, Toomebridge, Charolais, 380kg, £835 (219), D J and R White, Broughshane, Aberdeen Angus, 390kg, £820 (210), Aberdeen Angus, 390kg, £800 (205), A and B Hunter, Charolais, 460kg, £940 (204), Charolais, 490kg, £1,000 (204), Alan McNair, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus, 470kg, £890 (189), A l Gault, Newtownabbey, Shorthorn beef, 500kg, £945 (189), Mrs Catherine McQuitty, Clough, Limousin, 360kg, £680 (188), Alan McNair, Aberdeen Angus, 440kg, £830 (188), Aberdeen Angus, 460kg, £865 (188), R J Moore, Ballyclare, Limousin, 430kg, £800 (186), Stephen Hall, Monkstown, Limousin, 400kg, £730 (182).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Tony Mulholland, Dunmurray, Charolais, 240kg, £680 (283), Derek Millan, Ballymoney, Blonde, 140kg, £350 (250), Paul McClarnon, Hannahstown, Limousin, 290kg, £690 (237), K Magorrian, Downpatrick, Charolais, 240kg, £565 (235), local farmer, Charolais, 240kg, £550 (229), Hugh McMullan, Glenarm, Limousin, 140kg, £320 (228), Tony Mulholland, Dunmurray, Charolais, 270kg, £610 (225), K Magorrian, Charolais, 260kg, £585 (225), Paul McClarnon, Limousin, 250kg, £560 (224), Derek Millan, Ballymoney, Blonde, 180kg, £400 (222), Blonde, 240kg, £530 (220), local farmer, Charolais, 250kg, £550 (220), Derek Millan, Ballymoney, Blonde, 260kg, £560 (215), local farmer, Charolais, 270kg, £580 (214), Tony Mulholland, Limousin, 300kg, £630 (210), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle, Charolais, 260kg, £545 (209).

301-350kgs

Stephen Hall, Monkstown, Limousin, 320kg, £725 (226), Limousin, 310kg, £700 (225), Limousin, 320kg, £700 (218), Limousin, 350kg, £740 (211), Brian Wharry, Glenarm, Limousin, 310kg, £655 (211), Stephen Hall, Limousin, 320kg, £660 (206), William Jones Snr, Limousin, 320kg, £640 (200).

351kg and over

Local farmer, Charolais, 470kg, £990 (210), B and R Spence, Crumlin, Limousin, 370kg, £770 (208), local farmer, Charolais, 470kg, £960 (204), Stephen Hall, Monkstown, Belgian Blue, 440kg, £885 (201).

Another good entry of 360 bulls/bullocks at the second suckled calf sale.

Leading prices:

Bulls/bullocks 0-250kgs

Local farmer, Charolais, 240kg, £780 (325), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais, 250kg, £780 (312), V Hamilton, Cushendun, Charolais, 210kg, £650 (309), James Newell, Ballymoney, Charolais, 220kg, £670 (304), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais, 250kg, £750 (300), Ian Davidson, Larne, Limousin, 220kg, £660 (300), local farmer, Charolais, 240kg, £720 (300), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin, Charolais, 250kg, £720 (288), Bernard O’Kane, Ballymoney, Charolais, 240kg, £690 (287), M McVicker, Ballycastle, Charolais, 210kg, £600 (285), Bernard O’Kane, Parthenais 190kg, £540 (284), J and S Gawn, Kells, Charolais, 240kg, £680 (283), A Clements, Muckamore, Limousin, 230kg, £650 (282), Limousin, 250kg, £700 (280), R G McRoberts, Larne, Simmental, 250kg, £700 (280), Archie Esler, Carnlough, Charolais, 240kg, £670 (279).

251-300kgs

A Stevenson, Armoy, Charolais, 300kg, £1,010 (336), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin, Charolais, 300kg, £980 (326), A Stevenson, Charolais, 270kg, £880 (325), Charolais, 280kg, £880 (314), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais, 260kg, £810 (311), local farmer, Charolais, 260kg, £800 (307), M and R Simpson, Broughshane, Limousin, 280kg, £860 (307), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais, 280kg, £860 (307), James Newell, Ballymoney, Charolais, 260kg, £790 (303), A J Wilson, Ballymena, Charolais, 280kg, £850 (303), A S Millar, Antrim, Charolais, 260kg, £780 (300), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais, 290kg, £860 (296), S Douglas, Limavady, Charolais, 280kg, £730 (296), A J Wilson, Ballymena, Limousin, 260kg, £770 (296), W Dodds, Glenwherry, Limousin, 260kg, £770 (296), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais, 290kg, £850 (293).

301-350kgs

Mrs C Fleck, Clough, Belgian Blue, 310kg, £1,080 (348), Dale Robinson, Glenarm, Limousin, 320kg, £1,080 (337), A Stevenson, Armoy, Charolais, 330kg, £990 (300), Charolais, 310kg, £890 (287), G McClintock, Glenwherry, Charolais, 310kg, £880 (283), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais, 310kg, £870 (280), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais, 310kg, £870 (280), A S Millar, Antrim, Charolais, 340kg, £950 (279), S Douglas, Limavady, Charolais, 320kg, £890 (278), A S Millar, Charolais, 340kg, £940 (276), Mrs L Greer, Limousin, 330kg, £910 (275), A S Millar, Charolais, 340kg, £935 (275), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais, 310kg, £850 (274), A S Millar, (2) Charolais, 330kg, £900 (272), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin, Charolais, 330kg, £900 (272).

351kg and over

Dale Robinson, Glenarm, Limousin, 360kg, £1,030 (286), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin, Charolais, 440kg, £1,170 (265), Charolais, 380kg, £1,000 (263), Charolais, 390kg, £1,020 (261), Burns McLean, Armoy, Limousin, 390kg, £1,000 (256), H A Wilson, Charolais, 400kg, £1,000 (250), Ian Davidson, Larne, Limousin, 360kg, £891 (247), Sean Mullan, Maghera, Limousin, 410kg, £1,010 (246), H A Wilson, Charolais, 370kg, £900 (243), Sean Mullan, Limousin, 380kg, £920 (242), David McClintock, Broughshane, B 360kg, £870 (241), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais, 360kg, £860 (238), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry, Limousin, 440kg, £1,050 (238), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais, 380kg, £900 (236), R Henry, Kilwaughter, Limousin, 360kg, £850 (236), H A Wilson, Charolais, 390kg, £920 (235).

Another super trade for 280 heifers at the second suckled calf sale in Ballymena.

Leading prices:

Heifer calves 0-250kgs

M McVicker, Ballycastle, Limousin, 210kg, £830 (395), M Montgomery, Kells, Charolais, 220kg, £750 (340), Charolais, 220kg, £710 (322), local farmer, Charolais, 240kg, £700 (291), S and M Warwick, Ballyclare, Charolais, 240kg, £700 (291), Dale Robinson, Glenarm, Limousin, 250kg, £725 (290), S and M Warwick, Charolais, 250kg, £720 (288), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais, 240kg, £690 (287), Charolais, 210kg, £600 (285), Charolais, 230kg, £640 (278), M McVicker, Charolais, 210kg, £580 (276), P and J O’Kane, Charolais, 250kg, £690 (276), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney, Charolais, 250kg, £690 (276), S Taylor, Ligoniel, Charolais, 250kg, £690 (276), S and M Warwick, Charolais, 250kg, £690 (276), Charolais, 240kg, £645 (268).

251-300kgs

Richard McGinley, Ballymoney, Charolais, 270kg, £805 (298), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais, 270kg, £800 (296), R Henry, Kilwaughter, Charolais, 270kg, £790 (292), J and R McKeown, Aughafatten, Charolais, 280kg, £800 (285), Dale Robinson, Glenarm, Limousin, 280kg, £790 (282), David McClintock, Broughshane, Limousin, 260kg, £730 (280), P and J O’Kane, Charolais, 270kg, £750 (277), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, Charolais, 270kg, £750 (277), M and R Simpson, Broughshane, Limousin, 290kg, £800 (275), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin, Charolais, 280kg, £770 (275), P and J O’Kane, Charolais, 260kg, £710 (273), Charolais, 260kg, £705 (271), A Magill, Carnlough, Limousin, 290kg, £780 (269), W and G Hanna, Charolais, 270kg, £720 (266), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney, Charolais, 260kg, £690 (265), A and D McAfee, Bushmills, Charolais, 270kg, £710 (263).

301-350kgs

Sean Mullan, Maghera, Limousin, 320kg, £1,110 (346), A Stevenson, Armoy, Charolais, 340kg, £980 (288), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin, Charolais, 320kg, £855 (276), Charolais, 330kg, £860 (260), Charolais, 340kg, £865 (254), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais, 320kg, £805 (251), M and R Simpson, Broughshane, Limousin, 320kg, £800 (250), A S Millar, Antrim, Charolais, 310kg, £770 (248), G McClintock, Glenwherry, Limousin, 310kg, £770 (248), John E O’Kane, Cushendall, Charolais, 320kg, £790 (246), A,S Millar, Antrim, Charolais, 330kg, £810 (245), Brendan Rownan, Broughshane, Charolais, 310kg, £760 (245), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais, 310kg, £755 (243), A S Millar, Antrim, Charolais, 330kg, £800 (242), R Henry, Kilwaughter, Charolais, 310kg, £745 (240), Robert Workman, Charolais, 350kg, £830 (237).

351kg and over

H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin, Charolais, 380kg, £1,000 (263), A Magill, Carnlough, Charolais, 380kg, £980 (257), A V Magill, Charolais, 380kg, £980 (257), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin, Limousin, 430kg, £1,040 (241), Charolais 360kg, £870 (241), A V Magill, Charolais, 360kg, £850 (236), A Stevenson, Armoy, Charolais, 360kg, £840 (233), A and D McAfee, Bushmills, Charolais, 430kg, £980 (227), H A Wilson, Limousin, 370kg, £840 (227), John E O’Kane, Cushendall, Charolais, 410kg, £920 (224), H A Wilson, Charolais, 390kg, £870 (223), Charolais, 360kg, £790 (219), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough, Charolais, 380kg, £830 (218), S Taylor, Ligoniel, Charolais, 360kg, £785 (218), H A Wilson, Carnlough, Charolais, 390kg, £850 (218), Wharry and McCurdy, Charolais, 370kg, £795 (214).

The annual Antrim Suffolk breeders show and sale, sponsored by United Feeds was held at Ballymena Livestock market.

Prizewinners: Shearling ram first and second: David McLean, Larne, ram lamb first and champion John Hegarty, Ballymoney. Second and reserve champion: Philip Lamont, Kells, third Patrick Donnelly, Rathkenny, fourth Jos Adams, Glarryford.

Leading prices for ram lambs: A McNeilly, Randalstown, Suffolk, 500gns, J H Hegarty Jnr, Bendooragh, Suffolk, 450gns, Joe Adams, Glarryford, Suffolk, 450gns, A McNeilly, Randalstown, Suffolk, 450gns, J H Hegarty, Suffolk, 440gns, Joe Adams, Suffolk, 420gns, P Donnelly, Rathkenny, Suffolk, 400gns, J H Hegarty, Suffolk, 400gns, R A S Barkley, Dunloy, Suffolk, 380gns, J H Hegarty 320gns, B McVicker, Bushmills, Suffolk, 320gns, G Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, 310gns, Philip Lamont, Kells, Suffolk, 300gns.

Another great entry of 3,000 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night resulted in a great trade.

Breeders sold to £172, ewe lambs to £128, store lambs to £64.50.

Leading prices for breeders sold to: M McDonnell, Antrim, 10 Cheviot, £172, D Gray, Limavady, 10 crossbred, £146, 10 crossbred, £140, I Montgomery, Glenwherry, 5 Suffolk, £138, M McDonnell 6 Cheviot, £136, L Keys, Dromore, 11 crossbred, £132, N McNeice, Markethill, 10 Suffolk, £130, D Gray 10 crossbred £128, John McBroom, Doagh, 12 crossbred £120, I Montgomery, Glenwherry, 2 Charollais, £120, J W Watson, Annacloy, 5 Texel, £118, N McNeice 4 Suffolk, £115, Harry Irvine, Carrick, 9 Blackface £115.

Ewe lambs sold to: Michael O’Kane, Dungiven, 10 Cheviot £128, 9 Cheviot £127, 12 Cheviot £110, 7 Cheviot £102, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare, 7 Suffolk, £90, Newpark Farms, Dromore, 11 Texel £97, 11 Texel £87, G Gault, Ballyclare, 10 mule £86, 11 mule £86, Newpark Farms 10 Texel £86, J O’Kane, Carnlough 14 crossbred £84, W Mills, Glenarm, 10 Suffolk £80, 9 Suffolk £80, Mark Robinson, Larne, 2 Zwartble £78, J O’Kane, Carnlough, 4 crossbred £78, Newpark Farms 1 Texel £75.

Store lambs sold to: Patrick Devine, Aughafatten, 11 Texel £64.50, R M Carson, Islandmagee, 20 Texel £64.50, Shaws Hill Farm, Kells, 15 Texel £64, H Donnelly, Rathkenny, 15 Texel £63, S and W Robinson, Glenarm, 44 Texel £63, Mrs R McIlroy, Carrick, 17 Texel £63, Shaws Hill Farm 15 Texel £63, R M Carson, Islandmagee, 20 Texel £62, H O’Kane, Carnlough, 23 crossbred £62, 2 crossbred £62, 2 crossbred £62, Noel Hamilton, Moorfields, 32 Texel £62, K Kidd, Brougshane, 28 Texel £61.50, R M Carson, Islandmagee, 20 Texel £61, B and A McCammon, Magheramourne, 30 Texel £60, S Agnew, Ballyclare, 9 Suffolk £60.

Just under 200 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Heifers sold to £590 over for a Limousin 540kg at £1,130 offered by local farmer. Bullocks sold to £740 over for a Limousin 700kg at £1,440 presented by G Robb, Nutts Corner.

Heifers 0-500kgs

W Kennedy, Ballyclare, Limousin, 470kg, £1,030 (219), Limousin, 390kg, £830 (212), Limousin, 460kg, £960 (208), Seamus Richmond, Cloughmills, Charolais, 480kg, £1,000 (208), A Smyth, Randalstown, Charolais, 480kg, £990 (206), E and E Nelson, Ballycarry, Limousin, 500kg, £1,030 (206), Limousin, 450kg, £925 (205), W Kennedy, Limousin, 410kg, £780 (190).

501kg and over

Local farmer Limousin, 540kg, £1,130 (209), John Thompson, Bushmills, Limousin, 520kg, £1,070 (205), local farmer, Limousin, 550kg, £1,130 (205), Charolais, 560kg, £1,080 (192), A Smyth, Randalstown, Charolais, 560kg, £1,050 (187), Charolais, 540kg, £1,010 (187), Charolais, 530kg, £970 (183).

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Local farmer, Charolais, 460kg, £990 (215), John Saunderson, Glenwherry, Limousin, 490kg, £1,040 (212), D McCammon, Larne, Limousin, 270kg, £570 (211), local farmer, Charolais, 480kg, £1,010 (210), E and E Nelson, Ballycarry, Limousin, 480kg, £1,010 (210), local farmer, Charolais, 470kg, £985 (209), John Saunderson, Limousin, 440kg, £910 (206), Limousin, 470kg, £970 (206), local farmer, Charolais, 480kg, £990 (206), W J Hutchinson, Ballyclare, Charolais, 450kg, £920 (204), Charolais, 480kg, £980 (204), local farmer, Charolais, 460kg, £930 (202), Mrs Rose Devlin, Toomebridge, Simmental, 470kg, £925 (196), R and J Park, Ballymena, Limousin, 500kg, £980 (196), Teenies Farm, Broughshane, Limousin, 450kg, £880 (195), E and E Nelson, Limousin, 420kg, £820 (195).

501kg and over

E and E Nelson, Ballycarry, Limousin, 530kg, £1,135 (214), G Robb, Nutts Corner, Limousin, 550kg, £1,150 (209), James Logan, Ahoghill, Limousin, 550kg, £1,150 (209), G Robb, Limousin, 540kg, £1,125 (208), Limousin, 590kg, £1,220 (206), Charolais, 510kg, £1,050 (205), James Logan, Limousin, 510kg, £1,050 (205), G Robb, Nutts Corner, Limousin, 700kg, £1,440 (205), Charolais, 580kg, £1,190 (205), James Logan, Limousin, 590kg, £1,205 (204), G Robb, Charolais, 620kg, £1,260 (203), Limousin, 690kg, £1,400 (202), local farmer, Charolais, 530kg, £1,075 (202), G Robb, Limousin, 540kg, £1,095 (202), local farmer, Charolais, 560kg, £1,135 (202), A Smyth, Randalstown, Charolais, 540kg, £1,090 (201).

An entry of 1,970 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Fat lambs sold to 345p for a pen of 13 Texels 20kg at £69 offered by J McCollum, Carnlough, and to a top per head of £95 for a heavy Suffolk from A l Gault, Newtownabbey.

Fat ewes sold to £75.

Fat lambs (1679)

Top prices per kg: J McCollum, Carnlough, 13 Texel, 20kg, £69 (345), H Wilson, Cullybackey, 2 Rouge, 23kg, £79 (343), Graeme Martin, Broughshane, 1 Texel, 27kg, £91 (337), 2 Texel, 27kg, £91 (337), Paul Butler, Rathkenny, 20 Texel, 21.5kg, £72.20 (335), 43 Texel, 21.5kg, £72.20 (335), W and J Gardiner, Ballyclare, 5 Texel, 22kg, £73.50 (334), R and M Milliken, Armoy, 14 Texel, 23.5kg, £78.50 (334), S Gregg, Glarryford, 1 Texel, 22kg, £73 (331), R McAuley, Ballyclare, 16 Texel, 20.5kg, £68 (331), W and J Gardiner, Ballyclare, 11 Texel, 20.5kg, £68 (331), B Hamill, Aughfatten, 6 Texel, 21kg, £69.50 (331), S Davison, Broughshane, 11 Texel, 25.5kg, £84 (329), S Petticrew, Martinstown, 13 Texel, 20.5kg, £67.50 (329), A and W Gregg, Cloughmills, 8 Texel, 24kg, £79 (329), H Wilson, Cullybackey, 2 Rouge, 25kg, £82 (328), Jennifer Martin, Broughshane, 12 Texel, 23.5kg, £77 (327), Robert Hoey, Ballymena, 18 Charollais, 20.5kg, £67 (326), C McAllister, Moorfields, 25 Texel, 22.5kg, £73.50 (326), Norman McBurney, Moorfields, 52 Texel, 24.5kg, £80 (326).

Top prices per head: A l Gault, Newtownabbey, 1 Texel, 52kg, £95, Graeme Martin, Broughshane, 2 Texel, 27kg, £91, 1 Texel, 27kg, £91, Robert Crawford, Ballymena, 3 Suffolk, 35.5kg, £86, A l Gault, 1 Texel, 41kg, £86, S Davidson, Broughshane, 11 Texel, 25.5kg, £84, Sandra Graham 1 Texel, 29kg, £84, R and W Fleck, Broughshane, 2 Texel, 29kg, £84, I Barkley, Dunloy, 5 Texel, 26kg, £83.50, H Wilson, Cullybackey, 2 Rouge, 25kg, £82, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter, 25 25.5kg, £81, local farmer 18 crossbred, 27kg, £80.50, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 30 crossbred, 27kg, £80.50, K Craig, Ballyclare, 2 Texel, 29.5kg, £80, William Magee, Kilwaughter, 9 Texel, 26kg £80, Norman McBurney, Moorfields, 52 Texel, 24.5kg, £80, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane, 7 Suffolk, 26.5kg, £80, M Moffett, Broughshane, 17 Charollais, 25kg, £80, T Montgomery, Broughshane, 12 Charollais, 27kg, £80.

Fat ewes (291)

First quality

Suffolk - £60-£75

Texel - £60-£75

Crossbred - £55-£70

Blackface - £40-£50