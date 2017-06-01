Beef cows sell to £1,776 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 270 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a terrific trade.

Beef cows sold to 214p for a Char 830kg at £1,776, Friesian cows to 146p for 660kg at £963, beef heifers to 226p for 570kg at £1,288, beef bullocks to 232p for 580kg at £1,345 and Friesian bullocks to 181p for 650kg at £1,176.

Beef cows sold to: Andrew White, Maghera Char 830kg, £1,776 (214), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy BB 490kg, £989 (202), Neil Cole, Downpatrick BB 730kg, £1,430 (196), Rainey Bros, Ballygally Char 640kg, £1,241 (194), J McWoodburn, Kells Blonde 590kg, £1,079 (183), A J Wilson, Ballymena Char 670kg, £1,226 (183), G Connon, Aldergrove Friesian 530kg, £959 (181), S W Clyde, Randalstown Lim 720kg, £1,260 (175), Stephen Boyle, Carrick Lim 610kg, £1,061 (174), S Taylor, Ligoniel Sim 660kg, £1,135 (172), T McCullough, Broughshane AA 670kg, £1,152 (172), Neil Cole, Downpatrick Lim 670kg, £1,152 (172), Aiden Hamilton, Ballycastle Lim 620kg, £1,054 (170), M Ramsey, Ballyclare Lim 770kg, £1,293 (168), Jim Carson, Mallusk Lim 550kg, £913 (166), J McWoodburn, Kells Blonde 650kg, £1,072 (165), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields Lim 800kg, £1v312 (164), J F Savage, Ballywalter Lim 770kg, £1,247 (162), D and M Hamilton, Glarryford, Ge, 760kg, £1,223 (161), P McKenna, Maghera Lim 640kg, £1,024 (160), Nigel Herdman, Lurgan AA 770kg, £1,232 (160), Aiden Hamilton, Ballycastle Lim 640kg, £1,011 (158), Thomas McErlean, Bellaghy Par 770kg, £1,216 (158), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields Blonde 690kg, £1,090 (158).

Friesian cows sold to: G Connon, Aldergrove 660kg, £963 (146), L Galloway, Ahoghill 590kg, £855 (145), Wm Magee, Kilwaughter 590kg, £831 (141), W J and D Wallace, Ballymena 670kg, £931 (139), W and G Rowney, Ballynure 620kg, £855 (138), Oswald Nicholl, Randalstown 670kg, £917 (137), R Crawford, Raloo 650kg, £884 (136), W and G Rowney, Ballynure 620kg, £824 (133), W A Holden, Larne 620kg, £824 (133), J Blair, Larne 660kg, £871 (132), D J and S Allen, Limavady 720kg, £950 (132), J Stewart, Templepatrick 780kg, £998 (128), D McKay, Broughshane 680kg, £856 (126), Lyle Bryson, Dunadry 700kg, £875 (125), W and G Rowney, Ballynure 570kg, £706 (124), Mervyn Smyth, Cloughmills 620kg, £768 (124), Alastair McBurney, Clough 750kg, £930 (124), A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter 580kg, £719 (124), Gary McCammond, Larne 610kg, £750 (123), W J and D Wallace, Ballymena 690kg, £848 (123), J Blair, Larne 670kg, £817 (122),W J and D Wallace 640kg, £774 (121), I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane 550kg, £654 (119).

Beef heifers sold to: J F Savage, Ballywalter Lim 570kg, £1,288 (226), R Gilliland, Antrim Sim 580kg, £1,258 (217), T Herbison, Ballymena AA 640kg, £1,382 (216), J C McMillan, Portglenone Char 520kg, £1,102 (212), T Herbison AA 540kg, £1,139 (211), R Gilliland Sim 580kg, £1,212 (209), D and L Mullan Lim 460kg, £956 (208), T Herbison AA 500kg, £1,020 (204), Wm Weir, Milebush BB 530kg, £1,017 (192), Stephen Boyle, Carrick Lim 540kg, £1,015 (188), Lim 490kg, £911 (186), R Gilliland Lim 570kg, £1,048 (184).

Beef bullocks sold to: J F Savage and Partners Lim 580kg, £1,345 (232), Lim 560kg, £1,288 (230), Lim 630kg, £1,436 (228), Lim 640kg, £1,452 (227), Lim 590kg, £1,333 (226), Lim 630kg, £1,423 (226), Lim 680kg, £1,530 (225), Wm Carlisle, Lisburn Char 610kg, £1,372 (225), J F Savage and Partners Lim 760kg, £1,702 (224), Lim 670kg, £1,500 (224), N McAuley, Ballyclare Char 480kg, £1,070 (223), J F Savage and Partners (2) Lim 640kg, £1,427 (223), Lim 630kg, £1,404 (223), Lim 680kg, £1,516 (223), Lim 570kg, £1,271 (223), Wm Carlisle, Lisburn BB 640kg, £1,427 (223), J F Savage Lim 570kg, £1,265 (222), N McAuley, Ballyclare Char 580kg, £1,276 (220), J F Savage Lim 650kg, £1,430 (220), Lim 540kg, £1,188 (220), Lim 600kg, £1,320 (220), Lim 600kg, £1,314 (219), Lim 670kg, £1,460 (218).

Fr bullocks sold to: Geoffrey Arthur, Broughshane 650kg, £1,176 (181), 640kg, £1,158 (181), R Waide, Cloughmills 550kg, £968 (176), Geoffrey Arthur 720kg, £1,252 (174), 660kg, £1,141 (173), 690kg, £1,173 (170), Alan White, Mosside 700kg, £1,190 (170), R Waide, Cloughmills 530kg, £890 (168), Geoffrey Arthur 630kg, £1,058 (168), J Percy, Randalstown 670kg, £1,112 (166), Alan White, Mosside 590kg, £979 (166), J Percy 650kg, £1,072 (165), R Forsythe, Portglenone 570kg, £934 (164), J Percy 720kg, £1,173 (163), Eric Thom, Desertmartin 540kg, £880 (163), Geoffrey Arthur 680kg, £1101 (162), R Forsythe, Portglenone 590kg, £944 (160), J Percy, Randalstown 650kg, £1,001 (154), Eric Thom 500kg, £760 (152), R Waide, Cloughmills 500kg, £755 (151), 510kg, £765 (150), H Simms, Carrick 490kg, £730 (149), Eric Thom 500kg, £725 (145), 500kg, £720 (144).

A small entry of dairy stock sold to £1310 for a springing cow from G Harper, Greysteel.

Ruling prices: G Harper, Greysteel springing cow £1,310, Sam Wallace, Broughshane calved heifer £1,300, G Harper springing cow £1,160, W J Bryson, Crumlin calved heifer £1,100.

39 lots in the suckler ring sold well to £1,720 for a St cow with bull calf at foot.

Breeding bulls sold to £1,650 for a young Limousin from D S Porter, Crumlin. Ruling prices: John Perry and Partners, Craigantlet St heifer £1,720, Lim heifer £1,690, W and R Patton, Ballycarry Shb heifer £1,630, Joh Perry and Partners St heifer £1,610, W and R Patton Shb heifer £1,560, John Perry and Partners Sim heifer £1,560, St heifer £1,530, John Perry and Partners St heifer £1,520, R R Cupples, Rathkenny AA heifer £1,470, Robert Patton, Cloughmills Char heifer £1,460, John Perry and Partners St heifer £1,440, D Allen, Moneymore Sh heifer £1,400, John Connon, Deerfin Hereford heifer £1,360, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Lim heifer £1,340, Lim heifer £1,320, John Perry and Partners St heifer £1,290, W and R Patton Shb heifer £1,200, Wm J Patton, Cloughmills Lim heifer £1,190, D Allen, Moneymore BB heifer £1,170.

107 lots in ring three sold to £480 for a partly reared BB bull while a Sim bull 1 month old made £470.

Heifer calves to £400 for a partly reared Lim.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Ramone Hayes, Moorfields (2) BB £480, B Gribben, Dunloy Sim £470, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills Lim £460, Ramone Hayes BB £430, (2) Sim £415, F McLaughlin BB £405, Joseph O’Donnell, Randalstown Lim £400, Ramon Hayes, Moorfields Sim £400, F McLaughlin AA £370, T J Turtle, Broughshane Here £310, R Thompson, Glenarm Lim £310, F McLoughlin AA £300, A Stewart, Limavady BB £300, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Lim £300.

Heifer calves sold to: A and E Cochrane, Bushmills Lim £400, RA Gordon, Cloughmills AA £390, A and E Cochrane Lim £390, F McLoughlin Lim £300, Shanes Castle Estate Co, Antrim BB £285, Sam Kennedy, Doagh BB (2) £280, H Millar, Antrim Hereford £265, Shanes Castle Estate BB £265, Sam Kennedy AA £260, S J and R H McLean, Straid Hereford £260, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Lim £260, T J Turtle, Broughshane Hereford £250, D Montgomery Sim £245, R A Gordon, AA £235, J and D Glass, Ballymena Blonde £235.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Eliz McAllister, Kells £295, £280, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills £260, (2) £250, (2) £230, £210, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare £200, £145, Alastair McBurney, Clough £140, Sam Kennedy £130, Wm Warwick, Moorfields £100, S J and R J McLean, Straid (2) £80, H Millar, Antrim £50.

An entry of 170 weanlings resulted in a terrific trade.

Heifers sold to £525 over for a Sh 320kg at £845 from A Stewart, Limavady.

Bullocks sold to £655 over for a Lim 290kg at £945 offered by H Esler, Islandmagee.

Heifers 0-250kgs

J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde 240kg, £685 (285), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Char 250kg, £695 (278), J Hayes Blonde 250kg, £695 (278), Paul Downey, Portglenone Lim 210kg, £540 (257), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Lim 250kg, £640 (256), Paul Downey, Portglenone (2) Char 220kg, £550 (250), George Dunn, Upper Ballinderry Sim 220kg, £545 (247), local farmer (2) Lim 230kg, £550 (239), J McCormick, Hannahstown Lim 230kg, £540 (234), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 250kg, £565 (226), J McCormick, Lim 240kg, £530 (220), A Stewart, Limavady Sh 240kg, £520 (216), Wm McCann, Cargan Char 250kg, £535 (214), Char 220kg, £470 (213).

251-300kgs

Leslie Turtle, Broughshane Lim 290kg, £770 (265), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Sim 280kg, £740 (264), local farmer (2) Lim 290kg, £755 (260), Lim 300kg, £750 (250), Alastair Martin, Kells Blonde 300kg, £745 (248), Paul Downey, Portglenone (3) Lim 290kg, £715 (246), George Quinn Sim 270kg, £660 (244), Sim 260kg, £630 (242), A and J McClelland, Doagh Lim 300kg, £725 (241), George Quinn Lim 270kg, £650 (240), Iain Matthews, Bushmills Char 270kg, £640 (237), Andy Spence, Nutts Corner Lim 280kg, £660 (235), Ian Hunter, Straid Shb 280kg, £655 (233).

301-350kgs

A Stewart, Limavady Sh 320kg, £845 (264), John Kane, Cushendall Char 330kg, £835 (253), Char 330kg, £825 (250), Alastair Martin, Kells Blonde 310kg, £745 (240), J Walsh, Newtowncrommelin Lim 350kg, £815 (232), P McCambridge, Cushendall Blonde 330kg, £715 (216), Ian Hunter, Straid Char 320kg, £690 (215), J McNeilly McQuitty, Clough Char 340kg, £730 (214), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 350kg, £750 (214), local farmer Lim 340kg, £720 (211), J McNeilly McQuitty Char 340kg, £720 (211), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 320kg, £675 (210), local farmer Lim 310kg, £650 (209), Iain Matthews, Bushmills Lim 320kg, £650 (203).

351kg and over

D and F Kinney, Cushendall Lim 360kg, £845 (234), A McCullen, Newtownabbey Lim 370kg, £835 (225), Alastair Martin, Kells Blonde 360kg, £800 (222), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Lim 370kg, £800 (216), A McCullen, Newtownabbey Blonde 400kg, £835 (208), John Kane, Cushendall Char 370kg, £765 (206), John Henry, Ballymoney Char 380kg, £785 (206), A McIlveen, Kells Sim 410kg, £845 (206), A McCullen, Newtownabbey Lim 410kg, £835 (203), John Kane, Cushendall Lim 370kg, £750 (202), A McCullen, Lim 420kg, £840 (200), Blonde 420kg, £825 (196), Char 390kg, £755 (193).

Bulls/blks sold to:

0-250kgs

Hugh Gibson, Glenarm Blonde 250kg, £700 (280), Blonde 250kg, £695 (278), George Quinn, Upper Ballindery Sim 240kg, £640 (266), W Thompson, Crumlin (5) 250kg, £650 (260), J Beggs, Carrick AA 190kg, £480 (252), Lim 240kg, £530 (220), Colin Crooks, Kilwaughter AA 170kg, £375 (220), J Gaston, Ballymena Fkv 230kg, £470 (204).

251-300kgs

H Esler, Islandmagee Lim 290kg, £945 (325), Paul Downey, Portglenone Lim 300kg, £815 (271), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde 290kg, £780 (269), Blonde 300kg, £805 (268), Leslie Turtle, Broughshane Lim 280kg, £750 (267), Andy Spence, Nutts Corner Lim 280kg £740 (264), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde 300kg, £790 (263), W Thompson, Crumlin AA 280kg, £735 (262), A and J McClelland, Doagh Lim 290kg, £760 (262), W Thompson, (4) Sal 260kg, £675 (259), E McKendry, Ballymena Lim 300kg, £770 (256), Hugh Gibson, Glenarm Blonde 280kg, £715 (255), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 290kg, £730 (251).

301-350kgs

W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Char 330kg, £920 (278), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde 320kg, £870 (271), James Rainey, Crumlin Lim 310kg, £835 (269), Anne Nicholson, Monkstown Lim 320kg, £860 (268), James Rainey Lim 310kg, £815 (262), E McKendry, Ballymena Lim 330kg, £865 (262), John Kane, Cushendall Char 340kg, £890 (261), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Char 310kg, £810 (261), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde 310kg, £805 (259), John Kane, Cushendall Char 310kg, £800 (258), James Rainey, Crumlin Lim 310kg, £795 (256), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Lim 310kg, £765 (246), S W Clyde, Randalstown Lim 340kg, £835 (245), James Rainey, Crumlin Lim 340kg, £825 (242), Lim 330kg, £800 (242), Lim 310kg, £750 (241).

351kg and over

E McKendry, Ballymena Lim 360kg, £875 (243), John Kane, Cushendall Char 420kg, £975 (232), R Gilliland, Antrim Sim 360kg, £825 (229), J Walsh, Newtowncrommelin Lim 430kg, £965 (224), H Esler, Islandmagee Lim 420kg, £935 (222), R Gilliland, Antrim Lim 400kg, £885 (221), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Char 400kg, £880 (220), R Gilliland Lim 400kg, £875 (218), Sim 400kg, £855 (213), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Char 460kg, £980 (213), Sim 390kg, £830 (212), Lim 470kg, £1,000 (212), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Char 470kg, £975 (207), A McIlveen, Kells Sim 410kg, £825 (201), Anne Nicholson, Monkstown BB 440kg, £885 (201), H Esler, Islandmagee Lim 480kg, £965 (201).

Heifers sold to: A Hall, Antrim AA 520kg, £1,145 (220), T Robinson, Ballynure Lim 540kg, £1,135 (210), A Hall AA 570kg, £1,190 (208), Liam O’Neill, Ahoghill Par 420kg, £870 (207), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Lim 290kg, £590 (203), T Weatherup, Carrick Sh 580kg, £1,160 (200), D Knox, Coleraine Char 430kg, £860 (200), A Hall, Antrim AA 500kg, £1,000 (200), A O’Neill, Cushendall Lim 300kg, £600 (200), D Knox, Char 400kg, £790 (197), Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure Lim 460kg, £880 (191), Lim 500kg, £955 (191), T Weatheurp, Carrick Sh 570kg, £1080 (189), D Knox Char 440kg, £820 (186), R and S McMillan, Broughshane Lim 420kg, £780 (185), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Lim 320kg, £590 (184).

Bulls/blks sold to: J P O’Neill, Cushendall Lim 290kg, £710 (244), A O’Neill, Cushendall Lim 280kg, £685 (244), J P O’Neill Lim 320kg, £770 (240), A O’Neill Lim 290kg, £680 (234), J P O’Neill Lim 310kg, £715 (230), Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure Lim 490kg, £1,115 (227), G McMaster Broughshane Lim 550kg, £1,230 (223), BB 510kg, £1,140 (223), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Lim 300kg, £665 (221), G McMaster, Char 550kg, £1,205 (219), Char 550kg, £1,150 (209), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Sim 500kg, £1,015 (203), S R Thompson, Comber Lim 390kg, £790 (202), R and S McMullan, Broughshane BB 420kg, £850 (202), G McMaster, Char 560kg, £1,130 (201).

An entry of 1325 sheep in Ballymena resulted in an easier trade.

Fat lambs sold to 473 for a pen of 19kg at £90 offered by J Sheppard, Raloo and to a top per head of £110 for a heavy lamb from R and M Milliken, Armoy. Fat ewes sold to £122.

Fat lambs (1101)

Top prices per kg: James Sheppard, Raloo 11 Tex 19kg, £90 (473), James B Adams, Glarryford 3 Tex 21.5kg, £101 (469), S McGowan, Ballymoney 2 Tex 20.5kg, £95 (463), Ian Murray, Larne 9 Tex 19kg, £88 (463), Edwin McNeilly, Randalstown 4 Tex 21kg, £96 (457), I Morrison, Dunloy 16 Tex 21kg, £96 (457), Ed McErlean, Portglenone 12 Tex 20kg, £91 (455), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 9 Tex 20.5kg, £93 (453), Sean Higgins, Garvagh 2 Tex 20.5kg, £93 (453), D Robinson, Carnalbana 5 Suff 21kg, £95 (452), C Gregg, Glarryford 7 Tex 21kg, £95 (452), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 6 Tex 21kg, £95 (452), Frazer Tweed, Glenarm 8 Tex 20kg, £90 (450), E Clyde, Muckamore 10 Tex 22kg, £99 (450), P McKavanagh, Crumlin 22 Tex 21kg, £94.50 (450), Frank McCaughan, Bushmills 11 Tex 21kg, £94.50 (450), C Bolton, Swatragh 22 Suff 20kg, £90 (450), Simon Loughery, Limavady 13 Tex 19kg, £85 (447), S Currie, Larne 56 Tex 19kg, £85 (447), Bryan Gardiner, Ballymena 13 Tex 21.5kg, £96 (446), Ivan Hall, Larne 14 Tex 21.5kg, £96 (446), L Kirk, Clough 5 Tex 19.5kg, £87 (446), Hannah Hall, Newtownabbey 6 Tex 21.5kg, £95 (441), D McFerran, Dunloy 11 Char 19.5kg, £86 (441), Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm 10 Tex 22kg, £97 (440).

Top prices per head: R abd M Milliken, Armoy 1 Tex 28kg, £110, Ed McErlean, Portglenone 12 Tex 24.5kg, £107, R McCormick, Armoy 1 Tex 24kg, £104, S Thompson, Glenarm 1 Suff 29kg, £104, R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 6 Tex 24kg, £103, Charles McAllister, Broughshane 1 Bor 27kg, £103, Moore Wallace, Dunloy 2 Tex 25kg, £102, Desmond Gregg, Clough 7 Tex 25kg, £102, I Barkley, Dunloy 3 Tex 23.5kg, £102, J Orr, Moorfields 6 Suff 26kg, £102, R Henry, Kilwaughter 5 Suff 27.5kg, £102, JB Adams, Glarryford 3 Tex 21.5kg, £101, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 5 Tex 23kg, £101, Alan Steele, Ballyclare 11 Tex 23.5kg, £100, Ian Murray, Larne 3 Tex 24kg, £100, Victor Rodgers, Cushendun 5 Ham 26.5kg, £100, John Reid, Aughafatten 1 Suff 25kg, £100, Sean Higgins, Garvagh 1 Suff 23kg, £100, Damien Strathern, Bellaghy 21 Suff 24kg, £100, A Smyth, Moorfields 4 Ddo 25.5kg, £100, Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 16 Tex 23.5kg, £100, E Clyde, Muckamore 10 Tex 22kg, £99, Frank Higgins, Toomebridge 87 Suff 22.5kg, £99, I Morrison, Dunloy 32 Tex 22.5kg, £99, J B Adams, Glarryford 4 Tex 23kg, £99.

Fat ewes (224)

First quality

Suff £75-£100

Tex - £80-£122

CB - £65-£82

BF - £40-£60