Beef cows sell to £1,938 at Clogher Mart

904 cattle came under the hammer this week at Clogher Mart with demand growing stronger pushing prices to record levels in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to a top of £228 for an 850kg B/B totalling £1,938.00 with another 760kg Lim selling to £228 also totalling £1,778 40 with £215 for a 760kg Lim and £209 for a 720kg Ch.

Cow heifers topped £213 for a 660kg Lim, £210 for a 490kg Lim, £207 for a 630kg Lim and £205 for a 700kg Lim.

Friesian beef cows sold to a top of £144 per 100kg and the top 20 average this week jumped to a record £199 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

Caledon producer 850kg B/B to £228 and 760kg Lim to £228. Keady producer 760kg Lim to £215 and 630kg Lim to £199. Omagh producer 660kg Lim to £213, 630kg Lim to £197 and 730kg Lim to £189. Armagh producer 490kg Lim to £210, 630kg Lim to £207 and 570kg Lim to £192. Aughnacloy producer 720kg Ch to £209. Fivemiletown producer 700kg Lim to £205. Ballygawley producer 680kg Lim to £202 and 640kg Lim to £195. Fermanagh producer 700kg Lim to £194. Ballygawley producer 550kg AA to £193. Lisburn producer 470kg Lim to £190. Killylea producer 750kg Daq to £190. Moneymore producer 760kg Sal to £189. Irvinestown producer 640kg Lim to £189.

Other quality lots sold from £160 to £186 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £126 to £157 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £134 to £144 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £90 to £121 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £74 to £86 per 100kg.

Keady producer 1,100kg Lim to £154, Augher producer 1,100kg Ch to £144. Keady producer 790kg Sim to £139. Monea producer 640kg Ch to £138. Tempo producer 840kg Ch to £133. Pomeroy producer 1,090kg Shb to £128. Ballygawley producer 860kg S/H to £113.

FAT STEERS (overage): 640kg Ch to £207. 700kg Lim to £203. 590kg Ch to £198. 540kg Ch to £194. 630kg Sim to £188. 620kg Lim to £175. 860kg Ch to £172. 630kg Friesian to £152. 520kg AA to £150. 990kg Lim to £146. 910kg Sal to £146. 870kg Bga to £133. 1,040kg Friesian to £123.

FAT STEERS (underage): 540kg Friesian to £198. 730kg Lim to £196. 690kg Lim to £192. 570kg Ch to £190. 640kg Sim to £188. 630kg Friesian to £169. 620kg Friesian to £164. 640kg Friesian to £158. 540kg Shb to £154.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 590kg Lim to £204. 600kg Ch to £204. 420kg Lim to £202. 480kg Lim to £198. 690kg Ch to £195. 690kg Ch to £192. 490kg Lim to £180. 590kg Ch to £178. 420kg Ch to £176.

STORE BULLOCKS: Very keen demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,485 for 710kg Ch 650kg Ch to £1,315 and £1,250 for a 630kg Lim to a Keady producer. K Murphy, Maguiresbridge 610kg AA to £1,475, 560kg AA to £1,390, 630kg AA to £1,330 and 620kg Lim to £1,275. J Lendrum, Fivemiletown 660kg Ch to £1,430 and 680kg Ch to £1,305. R Mitchell, Cookstown 600kg Daq to £1,415. Wm Potts, Dungannon 730kg Ch to £1,400, 660kg Ch to £1,360, 700kg Ch to £1,360, 650kg Lim to £1,325, 590kg Ch to £1,245 and 680kg Lim to £1,240. C O’Reilly, Keady 610kg Lim to £1,320. F Fox, Omagh 540kg Ch to £1,290. A Managh, Sixmilecross 560kg Lim to £1,260. C S Wiggan, Ballygawley 560kg AA to £1,255.

MED WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: C S Wiggan, Ballygawley 500kg AA to £1,160, 440kg Lim to £925 and 440kg AA to £900. T Cassidy, Augher 490kg Lim to £1,115, 480kg Ch to £1,115, 470kg Ch to £1,050 and 430kg Lim to £940. A Managh, Sixmilecross 490kg Lim to £1,110 and 420kg Lim to £900. F Fox, Omagh 480kg Lim to £1,100. R Liggett, Minterburn 490kg AA to £1,000, 470kg AA to £990. Wm Watson, Tynan 480kg Lim to £985, 470kg Sim to £915, 500kg Lim to £900 and 470kg Sim to £850. M Mimnagh, Omagh 450kg Sim to £900, 450kg Sim to £890 and 410kg Sim to £865.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: M Mimnagh, Omagh 390kg Sim to £870. B Mulrine, Augher 350kg Ch to £870, 320kg Ch to £850 and 330kg AA to £700. K McAleer, Pomeroy 340kg Fkv to £600 and 300kg Fkv to £530.

STORE HEIFERS: A good steady demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,375 for a 630kg Ch, £1,265 for a 600kg Ch and £1,170 for a 560kg AA to a Clogher producer. M and R Coulter, Fivemiletown 610kg Ch to £1,355. J Austin, Craigavon 590kg Lim to £1,325, 610kg B/B to £1,325 and 570kg B/B to £1,180. R A McKernan, Whitecross 610kg Daq to £1,295, 530kg Ch to £1,155, 550kg Lim to £1,145 and 530kg Ch to £1,140. I S Farrell, Fivemiletown 640kg Ch to £1,270, 580kg Ch to £1,210, 580kg Ch to £1,190 and 540kg Ch to £1,110. W Crawford, Clogher 630kg Lim to £1,240, and 560kg Lim to £1,195. D P Gormley, Irvinestown 550kg Ch to £1,155. F McVey, Moneymore 510kg Ch to £1,140.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: M/S J D and D R Hall, Richill 480kg Ch to £1155, 480kg Ch to £1,105, 500kg Ch to £1,100, 480kg Ch to £1,055 and 500kg Ch to £1,040. P J Haughey, Omagh 470kg Lim to £1,040 and 430kg Ch to £880. A Managh, Sixmilecross 480kg Lim to £1,040, 470kg Lim to £965, 440kg Lim to £955, 460kg Lim to £940. Clogher producer 480kg Lim to £1,035. J Marshall, Lisbellaw 430kg Ch to £940. J and J Mulligan, Fivemiletown 430kg Lim to £930. D J Mullan, Dungannon 420kg B/B to £895. Clogher producer 410kg Lim to £880. E Haughey, Carrickmore 430kg Ch to £870.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: J McCarney, Brookeborough 400kg AA to £835. G Mulrine, Augher 400kg Ch to £805 and 340kg Ch to £685. E Haughey, Carrickmore 390kg Ch to £810. P J Mullarkey, Cooneen 390kg Ch to £780 and 300kg Ch to £685. Clogher producer 390kg Ch to £750 and 380kg Lim to £750. D P Gormley, Irvinestown 360kg Sal to £690.

WEANLINGS: A seasonal entry sold easily to a brisk demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,045 for a 400kg Lim, 380kg Lim to £995 and £380kg Lim to £960 for A Lynch, Ballygawley. Deerpark Collections Ltd, Kesh 460kg Lim to £980 and 380kg Ch to £885. D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 380kg Ch to £980, 470kg Ch to £940. K O Talbot, Coalisland 410kg Ch to £935. R Chambers, Omagh 480kg Ch to £930 and 500kg Ch to £890. D Kennedy, Tassagh 400kg Lim to £925, 330kg Ch to £900, 350kg Lim to £900, 360kg Ch to £900, 340kg Ch to £900 and 340kg Lim to £890. E H Sharkey, Fivemiletown 310kg Ch to £915. J Lynch, Dungannon 390kg Lim to £910. B McConnell, Clogher 370kg Lim to £880 and 350kg Ch to £875.

WEANLING HEIFERS: E McCaughey, Fintona 390kg Sim to £995, 440kg Ch to £900, 400kg Lim to £780. S Armstrong, Cornafanogue 360kg Ch to £810, 400kg Ch to £805, 400kg Ch to £800, 380kg Ch to £800, 370kg Ch to £780, and 380kg Ch to £725. G Maguire, Fermanagh 350kg Ch to £805. Clogher producer 340kg Lim to £780. A Dobbs, Carrickmore 370kg Ch to £770. R Chambers, Omagh 390kg Ch to £770, 380kg Ch to £755 and 360kg Ch to £740. M Boyle, Cooneen 360kg Lim to £750. D Monaghan, Cookstown 350kg Lim to £750. S Graham, Kesh 280kg Ch to £750. P McConnell, Clogher 270kg Ch to £725.

DAIRY COWS: A smaller entry this week sold to a top of £1,400 for a third calving cow from J Greaves, Derrylin. £1,310 for a calved heifer from M/S S and T Downey, Maguiresbridge. £1,100 went to Nicholas Corr, Dungannon for a third calver cow. A large entry of young Friesian maiden heifers sold from £400 to £525.

BREEDING BULLS: Dungannon producer £2,210 and £1,880 for pedigree registered Chars (both born 01/16), M Haughey £1,400 for pedigree non registered Limousin born 04/11. C O’Reilly £1,380 for pedigree non registered Limousin born 02/16. Gorthill Farms Ltd £1,230 for pedigree non registered Limousin born 08/15.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Another large entry sold easily to a very keen demand for quality stock with Ed McCann, Fintona selling heifers with heifer calves to £1,750 and £1,720 with a heifer and bull calf to £1,560. A Beggan, Rosslea £1,720 for second calver and bull calf. E Foster, Derrylin £1,680 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. B McStravick, Craigavon £1,670 for second calver and heifer calf. D W S Coulter, Brookeborough £1,610 for a third calver and heifer calf. £1,510 for third calver and bull calf and £1,260 for second calver and bull calf. Brendan Mallon, Eglinton £1,500 for second calver and heifer calf. P Quinn, Dungannon £1,450 for 09 cow and heifer calf. C Monteith, Omagh £1,430 for second calver and bull calf. E H Sharkey, Fivemiletown £1,390 for heifer and bull calf. W G Donaldson, Aughnacloy £1,360 for third calver and bull calf. M J McLaughlin, Irvinestown £1,340 for heifer and bull calf. Several other outfits sold from £1,070 to £1,300. Incalf cows and heifers sold £1,210, £1,180, £1,010 and £1,000.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: The strong demand continues in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £565 for a Ch to Wm Wilson, Dungannon, S R Hessin, Moneymore £410, £340 and £335 for Chars. L Cooper, Castlederg £410, £400, £380 and £370 for Chars. S J Kelly, Dungannon £400 for AA. R D Dane, Lisbellaw £400 and £350 for Limousin. R Pollock, Lisburn £390 for Lim.

HEIFERS: Joe McCrystal, Ballygawley £430 and £365 for Chars. S J Kelly, Dungannon £385 and £380 for AAs. R S and M McKee, Lisburn £335 for AA.

REARED BULLS: J McCarney, Brookeborough £730 and £575 for Chars. A Johnston, Fivemiletown £665 for Ch £630 for Her, £590 for Sim, £585 for Lim. Wm Wilson, Dungannon £620 for Lim and £570 for Ch. R and J Campbell, Ballinamallard 580 for B/B. B Ward, Dungannon £525 four times for AAs. McCormack Farms, Macken, Enniskillen £455 and £440 for AAs.

REARED HEIFERS: G Parke, Strabane £605 for AA. J McCarney, Brookeborough £600, £575, £560 and £550 for Chars. L Simpson, Castlederg £600 for Lim. Wm Wilson, Dungannon £560 for Her and £500 for Lim. A Parke, Strabane £555 for AA. Gortavoy Farms, Pomeroy £550 for Lim. C Monteith, Omagh £545 for Sim. J P Cassidy, Lisnaskea £520 and £490 for Chars.