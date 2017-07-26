Beef cows sell to up £1,320 for 760k at Markethill Mart

Have your say

An entry of 100 cull cows at Markethill Mart on Tuesday, July 25th continued to sell in a very firm trade.

Beef cows sold from £135 to £175 per 100 kilos for 550k at £960 and up to £1,320 for 760k (£173 per 100 kilos).

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £110 to £129 for 710k at £920 followed by £128 for 680k at £870.

Second quality friesians sold from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Armagh farmer 548k, £960, £175.00; Banbridge farmer 764k, £1,320, £173.00; Kilmore farmer 640k, £1,020, £159.00; Armagh farmer 672k, £1,045, £156.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 700k, £1,085, £155.00; Tassagh farmer 696k, £1,070, £154.00; Kilmore farmer 746k, £1,110, £149.00; Keady farmer 836k, £1,240, £148.00; Kilmore farmer 638k, £935, £147.00.

Friesian cull cows: Richhill farmer 712k, £920, £129.00; Derrynoose farmer 680k, £870, £128.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 666k, £815, £122.00; Portadown farmer 616k, £740, £120.00; Portadown farmer 574k, £660, £115.00; Stewartstown farmer 722k, £820, £114.00; Lurgan farmer 736k, £830, £113.00; Milford farmer 612k, £690, £113.00.

CALVES: 120 calves sold in a steady trade.

Good quality bull calves sold from £280 to £350 for a five week old Limousin.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £260 to £350 for a six week old Belgian Blue.

Bull calves: Limousin £350; Charolais £345; Hereford £345; Limousin £325; Aberdeen Angus £320; Belgian Blue £305; Limousin £305; Charolais £300.

Heifer calves: Belgian Blue £350; Limousin £350; Belgian Blue £350; Belgian Blue £350; Limousin £300; Charolais £300; Charolais £300; Limousin £300; Aberdeen Angus £300.